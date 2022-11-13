Restaurant header imageView gallery

Our Town Roast

74 Town Sq

Lima, OH 45801

Iced Drinks
Bagel w/ Egg, Meat & Cheese
Iced Coffee

Food

Belgium Waffle

$4.99

Bagel w/ Egg, Meat & Cheese

$4.49

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$2.49

Waffle on a Stick

$2.75

One sausage link encased in a waffle. Topped with syrup and powdered sugar.

Overnight Oats

$4.00Out of stock

Cannoli

$4.25Out of stock

Hot Drinks

Light Roast

$2.25+

Signature Blend

$2.25+

Flavored Coffee

$2.79+

Americano

$3.09+

Cappuccino

$3.99+

Misto

$2.30+

Macchiato

$4.19+

Latte

$3.99+

Mocha

$4.19+

White Mocha

$4.19+

Hot Chocolate

$3.39+

White Hot Chocolate

$3.39+

Dark Roast

$2.25+

Teas

Tea

$2.09+

Chai Tea Latte

$3.89+

Mango Dragon Fruit Lemonade

$4.99+Out of stock

Matcha

$4.09+

Raspberry Passion Lemonade

$4.99+

Extra Spicy Chai Tea Latte

$3.89+

Sugar Free Chai Tea Latte

$3.99+

Cold Drinks

Iced Drinks

$3.99+

Frozen Drinks

$4.09+

Cold Brew

$3.19+

Iced Coffee

$3.09+

Nitro-Infused Cold Brew

$4.25+

Other Beverages

Bai

$2.50

Perrier Energy Water

$1.50

Water

$1.00

Hershey Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Welch's Juices

$2.00

Aspire Energy

$2.75

Nesquick Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Glow Sparkling Energy

$3.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Extras

Extras

$0.75+

Steamer

$1.59+

TShirts

Tshirts

$17.00+

Refreshers

Red Bull Refreshers

$5.39+

Lemonade

$3.00+

Bomb Pop Lemonade

$5.69+Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Our Town Roast, located in the heart of Downtown Lima. You will find us in Town Square, in one of the oldest buildings in Allen County. We offer a unique coffee experience. We are a great place to stop in and pick up your daily cup of coffee or specialty drink. You can order inside, online and we also offer curbside pick up. We have a variety of drinks made by your trained Barista. We have everything from regular coffee to our specialty beverages. You can complete your coffee with our grab and go items, including Belgium Waffles, Waffles on a Stick, many baked goods or a Bagel. We look forward to serving you!

Location

74 Town Sq, Lima, OH 45801

