Our Place An American Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

821 Via Suerte, Suite 101

San Clemente, CA 92673

Popular Items

Kids Bowtie Pasta
Cheeseburger
Cheese Burger Sliders

Starters & Small Plates

Ahi Poke

$16.00

Baked Brie

$14.00

Chaucuterie Board

$21.00

Cheese Burger Sliders

$14.00

Chicken Wings

$16.00

Crab Cakes

$20.00

Fire Roasted Grilled Artichoke

$14.00

Nachos

$17.00

Panko-Crusted Crispy Calamari

$15.00

Prawn Cocktail

$19.00

ROASTED NUTS

$6.00

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$11.00

Its All About The Soup

Bowl Signature Creamy Sundried Tomato Soup

$9.00

Bowl Soup of the Day

$9.00

Cheese & Tomata

$17.00

Cup Signature Creamy Sundried Tomato Soup

$7.00

Cup Soup of the Day

$7.00

French Onion

$11.00

Salads & Bowls

Beet Salad

$16.00

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Crab and Avocado Salad

$21.00

Italian Salad

$15.00

Market Salad

$10.00

Mediterrean Chicken Salad

$18.00

Tenderloin Salad

$22.00

Side Market Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$7.00

Side Mediterranean Salad

$8.50

Combo

Combo

$18.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

French Dip Sandwich

$17.00

Fried Chicken

$17.00

Cheeseburger

$17.00

Rib Eye Steak Sandwich

$23.00

Mary's Lamb Cheeseburger

$18.00

Rueben

$17.00

Steak Tacos

$19.00

Vegetarian Sandwich

$17.00

Large Plates

Flat Iron Steak 10oz

$27.00

Fish and Chips

$20.00

Fresh Atlantic Salmon Filet 8oz

$26.00

Grilled Chicken Plate

$23.00

Australian Lamb Chops

$38.00

Pork Tenderloin

$24.00

Prime Filet Mignon

$28.00+

Rib Eye

$42.00

Seabass

$31.00

Sides

Avocado A La Carte

$3.00

Bread

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$7.00

Green Beans

$8.00

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Mushrooms A La Carte

$3.00

Sauteed Asparagus

$8.00

Sauteed Spinach

$8.00

Seasonal Fresh Fruit

$6.00

French Fries

$8.00

Side Bacon

$5.00

Side Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Truffle French Fries

$10.00

Veggies A La Carte

$6.00

Bleu Cheese French Fries

$10.00

Baked Potato

$8.00

Al la Carte

Filet Mignon Al la Carte 6 OZ

$23.00

Filet Mignon Al la Carte 8 OZ

$33.00

Flat Iron Steak Al La Carte

$22.00

Fresh Atlantic Salmon Al La Carte

$21.00

Fresh baked Seabass Al La Carte

$26.00

Grilled Chicken Breast Al La Carte

$15.00

Hamburger Patty

$9.00

Lamb Chops Al La Carte

$33.00

Pork Tenderloin

$19.00

Rib Eye

$37.00

Al Carte Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Pasta

Chicken Pesto Pasta

$19.00

Linguini Triple Cream Brie

$18.00

Pasta Primavera

$16.00

Ravioli

$20.00

Scampi

$28.00

Kids Menu

Kid's Chicken Strips

$9.25

Kid's Corndog & Fries

$9.00

Kid's Mac N Cheese

$8.25

Kid's Pizza

$9.00

Kids Bowtie Pasta

$8.25

Kids Cheese Burger Sliders

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids Hot Fudge Sundae

$4.25

Desserts

7 Layer Choc Cake

$12.00

Fresh Seasonal Berries

$8.00

Toffee Cake

$9.25

2 Scoops Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Flatbreads

Proscuitto Flatbread

$14.00

Italian Meat Flatbread

$14.00

Chicken Pesto Flatbread

$14.00

Filet Mignon Flatbread

$17.00

To Go

Quart Soup of the Day

$22.00

Quart Tomato Soup

$22.00

To G0 Quart French Onion

$25.00

To Go Bread

$3.00

To Go Cup Tomato Soup

$7.00

To Go Utensils

To-Go Cup Soup of the Day

$7.00

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Monday9:30 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday9:30 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday9:30 am - 1:00 am
Thursday9:30 am - 1:00 am
Friday9:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Location

821 Via Suerte, Suite 101, San Clemente, CA 92673

