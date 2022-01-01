Bars & Lounges
COVERED SEATED ROOF OPEN NIGHTLY 4-10PM This huge, once empty Bushwick warehouse was transformed in 2015 into a bar with a spacious Rooftop Terrace and bar above, now fully winterized with a clear, vaulted roof dome and heaters in the colder months. With rehearsal spaces and artist studios attached, Our Wicked Lady is truly a bar for Brooklyn’s artist community playing host to a wide variety of live shows, rooftop dance parties, private events and much more. We are currently serving food from Seasoned Brooklyn Weds-Sat.
153 Morgan Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11237
