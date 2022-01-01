Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Our Wicked Lady

355 Reviews

$$

153 Morgan Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11237

Order Again

Drink Specials

OK, KAREN

$12.00

$20 OPEN BAR

$20.00

$22 OPEN BAR

$22.00

Sweet Transvestite

$13.00

Dammit Janet

$14.00

Sweet Transvestite

$12.00

FROZEN GUAVA

$10.00

CA Party FLOWERHOUSE

$12.00

CAN SPECIAL $6

$6.00

CAN SPECIAL $7

$7.00

CAN SPECIAL $8

$8.00

Caddy Marg

$25.00

Caddy Marg CARAFE

$100.00

BOTTLE Service

$300.00

Horn Paloma

$12.00

Horn Marg Rocks

$12.00

Horn Spiked Seltzer

$6.00

Horn Ranch Water

$9.00

STELLA CAN

$7.00

Merch

Shirt

Shirt

$20.00
Hat

Hat

$20.00

Hoodie

$45.00

Earplugs

$1.00

OWL Vinyl

$20.00

Calendar

$25.00

HOMIES

Homie Well

$7.00

Homie Gansett & Shot

$8.00

Homie Shot

$5.00

Homie Fernet Shot

$7.00

Homie Mind Eraser

$8.00

SCREAM SPECIALS

SCREAM Blue Crush

$10.00

SCREAM Mez Negroni

$11.00

SCREAM RBT

$10.00

SCREAM WILD VACAY

$11.00

SCREAM MEZZEROLE

$6.00

Negronis

NEGRONI WEEK

$12.00

MEZCAL WEEK

$12.00

AMERICANO WEEK

$12.00

BOULEVARDIER WEEK

$12.00

SBAGLIATO WEEK

$12.00

BLACK LAGOON

Screaming Banshee

$14.00

Blood Rave

$14.00

Hexes for Exes

$15.00

Double Cross

$14.00

Hell Raiser

$14.00

Closed Casket

$15.00

Nightwish

$14.00

Lilith's Cup

$14.00

Holy Diver

$75.00

Holy D Small

$14.00

Wicked Shot

$7.00

Sinful Shot

$7.00

Ritual Sacrifice N/A

$13.00

Satanic Panic N/A

$13.00

Goslings Ginger Beer

$7.00

Blue Point Pumpkin

$6.00

Mai Tai Glass

$15.00

Zombie Glass

$18.00

Mermaid Mug

$40.00

Prayer Candle

$15.00

Botanist

$12.00

Bruichladdich

$14.00
check markLive Music
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
COVERED SEATED ROOF OPEN NIGHTLY 4-10PM This huge, once empty Bushwick warehouse was transformed in 2015 into a bar with a spacious Rooftop Terrace and bar above, now fully winterized with a clear, vaulted roof dome and heaters in the colder months. With rehearsal spaces and artist studios attached, Our Wicked Lady is truly a bar for Brooklyn’s artist community playing host to a wide variety of live shows, rooftop dance parties, private events and much more. We are currently serving food from Seasoned Brooklyn Weds-Sat.

153 Morgan Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11237

