Out Of The Blue Seafood 252 E Montauk Hwy
252 E Montauk Hwy
Hampton Bays, NY 11946
Popular Items
Soups
Raw Bar
Shrimp Cocktail - 6 pieces
Freshly steamed and peeled, served with Cocktail Sauce
Shrimp Cocktail - 12 pieces
Freshly steamed and shelled, served with Cocktail Sauce
Oyster 1\2 Shell - 6pc
Shucked to order and served with Cocktail sauce and lemon
Oyster 1\2 Shell - 12 Pc
Shucked to order and served with Cocktail sauce and lemon
Clam 1\2 Shell - 6pc
Shucked to order and served with Cocktail sauce and lemon
Clam 1\2 Shell - 12pcs
Shucked to order and served with Cocktail sauce and lemon
Raw Bar Trio
6 Clams on the half shell, 6 oysters on the half shell and 6 pieces Shrimp Cocktail, Shucked to order and served with Cocktail sauce and lemon
Appetizers
Fried Calamari
Piping hot, served with Marinara sauce
Crab Cake App
Our house receipe, served with Remoulade sauce
Fried Oysters App
Shucked and fried to order
Fried Clam App
Shucked and fried to order
Ahi Tuna App
Served with Garlic sesame sauce, seaweed salad, ginger and wasabi
Smoked Fish Platter
An assortment of our in-house artisanally smoked fish
Baked Clams
House recipe, a favorite with our customers
Shrimp App
Scallop App
Salads
Mixed Greens Salad
Fresh and simple : mesclun greens
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, croutons and grated parmesan cheese
Ahi Tuna Salad
Seared tuna on a bed of tomato, cucumber,onion and carrot
Lobster Tortilla Bowl
Lobster salad over lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, carrots and red onion, in a tortilla bowl
Goat Cheese salad
Tomatoes, cucumber, carrots, cranberries and, of course, goat cheese
Mixed Green Salad - Small
Caesar Salad - Small
Entrees
Sauteed Codfish
Served with a choice of two sides
Grilled Swordfish
Served with a choice of two sides
Blackened Swordfish
Served with a choice of two sides
Grilled Tuna
Served with a choice of two sides
Grilled Salmon
Served with a choice of two sides
Surf and Turf
NY Strip Steak and a 1 1/4lb steamed lobster, served with a choice of two sides
Teriyaki Sea Scallops
Served with a choice of two sides
NY Sirloin Steak
Served with a choice of two sides
Flounder Platter
Served with a choice of two sides
Sea Scallops Platter
Served with a choice of two sides
Seafood Combo
Shrimp, scallops, flounder and clams, served with a choice of two sides
Shrimp Platter
Codfish
Stuffed Flounder
Sesame Crusted Tuna
Served with a choice of two sides
Pasta
Shrimp Scampi
Served over Linguini with Garlic Bread
Chicken Parmesan Linguini
Served over Linguini with Garlic Bread
Mussels Fra Diavolo
Served over Linguini with Garlic Bread
Seafood Pasta
Shrimp, clams,mussels and calamari, Served over Linguini with Garlic Bread
Lobster Mac n Cheese
As indulgent as it sounds
Linguine w. Clams
Served over Linguini with Garlic Bread
Sides
Little Guppies
Lobsters
Lobster Dinner 1.25lb
One 1 1/4lb Steamed Lobster, served with corn and baked potato
Lobster Dinner 1.5lb
One 1 1/2lb Steamed Lobster, served with corn and baked potato
Lobster Dinner 2lb
One 2lb Steamed Lobster, served with corn and baked potato
Lobster Dinner 2.5lb
One 2 1/2lb Steamed Lobster, served with corn and baked potato
Lobster Dinner 3lb
One 3lb Steamed Lobster, served with corn and baked potato
Lobster Dinner 4lb
One 4lb Steamed Lobster, served with corn and baked potato
Lobster bake 1.25lb (PUP 1.25lb)
Our beloved Pick-up a Party - steamed 1 1/4lb lobster, shellfish medley, baked potato, corn, clam juice and drawn butter
Lobster bake 1.5lb (PUP 1.5lb)
Our beloved Pick-up a Party - steamed 1 1/2lb lobster, shellfish medley, baked potato, corn, broth and drawn butter
Lobster bake 2lb (PUP 2)
Our beloved Pick-up a Party - steamed 2lb lobster, shellfish medley, baked potato, corn, broth and drawn butter
Lobster bake 2.5lb (PUP 2.5lb)
Our beloved Pick-up a Party - steamed 2 1/2lb lobster, shellfish medley, baked potato, corn, broth and drawn butter
Lobster bake 3lb (PUP 3)
Our beloved Pick-up a Party - steamed 3lb lobster, shellfish medley, baked potato, corn, broth and drawn butter
Lobster bake 4lb (PUP 4)
Our beloved Pick-up a Party - steamed 4lb lobster, shellfish medley, baked potato, corn, broth and drawn butter
Buckets
Littleneck Bucket
Steamed, served with broth and drawn butter
Mussel Bucket
Steamed, served with broth and drawn butter
Steamers Bucket
Steamed, served with broth and drawn butter
Shrimp Bucket
Steamed, served with broth and drawn butter
Medley Bucket
Steamed shrimp, steamers, clams and mussels, served with broth and drawn butter
Baskets
Sandwiches
Seared Tuna BLT
Served with french fries and coleslaw
Fish Taco
Served with french fries and coleslaw
Flounder Sandwich
Served with french fries and coleslaw
Buffalo Shrimp Wrap
Served with french fries and coleslaw
Crab Cake Sandwich
Served with Remoulade sauce, french fries and coleslaw
Grilled Salmon Wrap
Served with french fries and coleslaw
Oyster Po'Boy
Served with Chipotle Aioli, french fries and coleslaw
Hot lobster Roll
Served with french fries and coleslaw
New England Lobster Roll
Served with french fries and coleslaw
Lobster Roll Combo
Half a Hot lobster Roll and half a New England style, served with french fries and coleslaw
Shrimp Parmesan Sandwich
On a Seed Roll, served with french fries and coleslaw
Angus Beef Burger
Served Lettuce and tomato, with french fries and coleslaw
Soft Shell Crab Sandwich
Non-alcoholic Beverages
Beer & Wine
Sauces
Honey Ginger Sauce
Sriracha Sauce
Tartar Sauce
Cocktail Sauce
Cocktail Sauce Tub
Remoulade Sauce
Scampi Sauce
Lemon Dill Sauce
Teriyaki Sauce
Soy Sauce
Cocktail Sauce 16oz
Tabasco Sauce
Cholula Hot Sauce
Caribbean Jerk
Marinara Sauce
Spaghetti Sauce
Artichoke / Olive Pesto
Fra Diavolo
Wasabi
Balsamic Glaze
Kalamata Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Kame Oyster Sauce
Kame Hoison Sauce
Kame Fish Sauce
Iliada Olive Oil
Spicy Black Bean Dip
Mild Salsa Divino
Pasta and Rice
Rummo Linguine
Rummo Angel Hair
Rummo Penne
Rummo Fettuccine
Risotto
Alessi Diavolo
Sushi Rice
Rummo Orechiette
Virgo Yellow Rice
Hairloom Rice
Rummo Bucatini
Cocina Red Quinoa
Lotus Foods Red Rice
Lotus Foods Forbidden Rice
Israeli Couscous
Rummo Pacceri
Oriental Style Noodles
Condiments
Horseradish
Jalepeno Mustrd
Pickled Ginger
Wasabi
Balsamic Vinegar
Capers
Sea Salt
Dijon Mustard
Dill Mustard
Chopped Garlic
Tomato Bruschetta Spread
Greek Olive Mix with Crushed
Pitted Greek Olive Mix
Garlic Stuffed Olives
DP Tomato Salsa
Salt Flakes
Salt Flakes, Garlic
Tuxedo Sesame Seeds
Classic Glaze
Kalamata Olives
Green Olives
Falksalt Citron
Salsa
Balsamic Glaze
Sun Dried Tomatoes
Hot Honey
Maple Bacon Jam
Fig Chutney
Plum Chutney
Pepper Jelly
White Vinegar
Fig Balsamic Vinegar
Pomegranate Balsamic Vinegar
Red Wine Vinegar
Olive Oil 3L
Malt Vinegar
Creamy Ranch
Honey French
Cucumber Dill
Spices and Rubs
Other
Artichoke Hearts
Artisan Crackers
Cajun Fish Fry
Capers
Chopped Clams
Clam Juice
Clam Knife
Express Thai Rice Noodles
Fir Tree Honey
Fish Batter
Fish Fry
Fish N Chips
Fish Scaler
Garlic Mushrooms
HALS Large
HALS Popcorn
HALS Small
Italian Spice Chips
Large Original Crackers
Large Roasted Garlic Crackers
Lobster Cracker
Lobster Pick
Long Sleeve Shirt
Nori
Ny Style Bagel Crisps Plain
Ny Style Bagel Crisps Sea Salt
Oyster Kife
Panko
Salted Flatbread Chips
Seafood Skewers
Sesame Seeds Black
Sesame Seeds White
Short Sleeve Shirt
Shrimper
Small Original Crackers
Small Roasted Garlic Crackers
Smoky Gouda Chips
Sushi Kit
Sushi Making Kit
Sweatshirt
Vigo Bread Crumbs
Virgo Olive Oil
Produce
Salads (price/lb)
Prepared
Shrimp Cocktail (price/lb)
Sesame Tuna (price/lb)
Oysters Rockefeller (price/pc)
Clams Casino (price/pc)
Lobster Eggroll (price/pc)
Stuffed Shells (price/pc)
Crab Cakes (price/pc)
Baked Clams (price/pc)
Ceviche
Octopus Legs, cooked
Portobello Mushroom
Lobster Thermidor
Lobster Pot Pie
Stuffed Mushroom
Salmon Gravlax
Stuffing
Smoked Fish
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Out of the Blue Seafood is proud to offer the finest and freshest seafood in the Hamptons. We purchase from local baymen daily so we can provide our customers with all of their seasonal favorites, whether it is time for sea scallops, bay scallops, striped bass, flounder, tuna or monkfish.
