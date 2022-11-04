Restaurant header imageView gallery

Out Of The Blue Seafood 252 E Montauk Hwy

review star

No reviews yet

252 E Montauk Hwy

Hampton Bays, NY 11946

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Lobster Bisque
Crab Cake App
New England Clam Chowder

Soups

New England Clam Chowder

$7.00

Our own recipe for the creamiest, richest soup you have ever tasted

Manhattan Clam Chowder

$7.00

Tangy and light, but "OH, so warming"

Seafood Gumbo

$9.00

Spicy

Lobster Bisque

$9.00

Indulgence in a cup

Raw Bar

Shrimp Cocktail - 6 pieces

$12.00

Freshly steamed and peeled, served with Cocktail Sauce

Shrimp Cocktail - 12 pieces

$20.00

Freshly steamed and shelled, served with Cocktail Sauce

Oyster 1\2 Shell - 6pc

$14.00

Shucked to order and served with Cocktail sauce and lemon

Oyster 1\2 Shell - 12 Pc

$22.00

Shucked to order and served with Cocktail sauce and lemon

Clam 1\2 Shell - 6pc

$11.00

Shucked to order and served with Cocktail sauce and lemon

Clam 1\2 Shell - 12pcs

$19.00

Shucked to order and served with Cocktail sauce and lemon

Raw Bar Trio

$32.00

6 Clams on the half shell, 6 oysters on the half shell and 6 pieces Shrimp Cocktail, Shucked to order and served with Cocktail sauce and lemon

Appetizers

Fried Calamari

$15.95

Piping hot, served with Marinara sauce

Crab Cake App

$16.95

Our house receipe, served with Remoulade sauce

Fried Oysters App

$16.95

Shucked and fried to order

Fried Clam App

$13.95

Shucked and fried to order

Ahi Tuna App

$21.95

Served with Garlic sesame sauce, seaweed salad, ginger and wasabi

Smoked Fish Platter

$18.95

An assortment of our in-house artisanally smoked fish

Baked Clams

$15.95

House recipe, a favorite with our customers

Shrimp App

$15.95

Scallop App

$15.95

Salads

Mixed Greens Salad

$9.95

Fresh and simple : mesclun greens

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Romaine Lettuce, croutons and grated parmesan cheese

Ahi Tuna Salad

$21.95

Seared tuna on a bed of tomato, cucumber,onion and carrot

Lobster Tortilla Bowl

$32.95

Lobster salad over lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, carrots and red onion, in a tortilla bowl

Goat Cheese salad

$16.95

Tomatoes, cucumber, carrots, cranberries and, of course, goat cheese

Mixed Green Salad - Small

$7.95

Caesar Salad - Small

$7.95

Entrees

Sauteed Codfish

$21.95

Served with a choice of two sides

Grilled Swordfish

$19.95

Served with a choice of two sides

Blackened Swordfish

$21.95

Served with a choice of two sides

Grilled Tuna

$21.95

Served with a choice of two sides

Grilled Salmon

$21.95

Served with a choice of two sides

Surf and Turf

$75.00

NY Strip Steak and a 1 1/4lb steamed lobster, served with a choice of two sides

Teriyaki Sea Scallops

$23.95

Served with a choice of two sides

NY Sirloin Steak

$31.95

Served with a choice of two sides

Flounder Platter

$21.95

Served with a choice of two sides

Sea Scallops Platter

$23.95

Served with a choice of two sides

Seafood Combo

$31.95

Shrimp, scallops, flounder and clams, served with a choice of two sides

Shrimp Platter

$21.95

Codfish

$19.95

Stuffed Flounder

$26.95

Sesame Crusted Tuna

$23.95

Served with a choice of two sides

Pasta

Shrimp Scampi

$21.95

Served over Linguini with Garlic Bread

Chicken Parmesan Linguini

$19.95

Served over Linguini with Garlic Bread

Mussels Fra Diavolo

$19.95

Served over Linguini with Garlic Bread

Seafood Pasta

$24.95

Shrimp, clams,mussels and calamari, Served over Linguini with Garlic Bread

Lobster Mac n Cheese

$21.95

As indulgent as it sounds

Linguine w. Clams

$21.95

Served over Linguini with Garlic Bread

Sides

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

French Fries

$5.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Broccoli

$5.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Corn on the cob

$3.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Grilled Asparagus

$6.00

Rice

$4.00

Garlic Bread

$3.50

Little Guppies

Kids Burger

$9.95

Served with Frech fries

Chicken Fingers

$9.95

Served with Frech fries

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.95

Served with Frech fries

Fish Fingers

$9.95

Served with Frech fries

Kids Fish Sandwich

$9.95

Served with Frech fries

Kids Pasta w Butter

$6.95

Kids Pasta w Marinara

$6.95

Lobsters

Lobster Dinner 1.25lb

$46.95

One 1 1/4lb Steamed Lobster, served with corn and baked potato

Lobster Dinner 1.5lb

$52.95

One 1 1/2lb Steamed Lobster, served with corn and baked potato

Lobster Dinner 2lb

$71.95

One 2lb Steamed Lobster, served with corn and baked potato

Lobster Dinner 2.5lb

$81.95

One 2 1/2lb Steamed Lobster, served with corn and baked potato

Lobster Dinner 3lb

$91.95Out of stock

One 3lb Steamed Lobster, served with corn and baked potato

Lobster Dinner 4lb

$101.95Out of stock

One 4lb Steamed Lobster, served with corn and baked potato

Lobster bake 1.25lb (PUP 1.25lb)

$58.95

Our beloved Pick-up a Party - steamed 1 1/4lb lobster, shellfish medley, baked potato, corn, clam juice and drawn butter

Lobster bake 1.5lb (PUP 1.5lb)

$71.95

Our beloved Pick-up a Party - steamed 1 1/2lb lobster, shellfish medley, baked potato, corn, broth and drawn butter

Lobster bake 2lb (PUP 2)

$83.95

Our beloved Pick-up a Party - steamed 2lb lobster, shellfish medley, baked potato, corn, broth and drawn butter

Lobster bake 2.5lb (PUP 2.5lb)

$93.95

Our beloved Pick-up a Party - steamed 2 1/2lb lobster, shellfish medley, baked potato, corn, broth and drawn butter

Lobster bake 3lb (PUP 3)

$103.95Out of stock

Our beloved Pick-up a Party - steamed 3lb lobster, shellfish medley, baked potato, corn, broth and drawn butter

Lobster bake 4lb (PUP 4)

$113.95Out of stock

Our beloved Pick-up a Party - steamed 4lb lobster, shellfish medley, baked potato, corn, broth and drawn butter

Buckets

Littleneck Bucket

$23.95

Steamed, served with broth and drawn butter

Mussel Bucket

$19.95

Steamed, served with broth and drawn butter

Steamers Bucket

$28.95

Steamed, served with broth and drawn butter

Shrimp Bucket

$23.95

Steamed, served with broth and drawn butter

Medley Bucket

$23.95

Steamed shrimp, steamers, clams and mussels, served with broth and drawn butter

Baskets

Sea Scallops Basket

$21.95

Served with french fries and coleslaw

Oysters Basket

$19.95

Served with french fries and coleslaw

Clam Strips Basket

$16.95

Served with french fries and coleslaw

Shrimp Basket

$19.95

Served with french fries and coleslaw

Fish and chips

$19.95

Served with french fries and coleslaw

Sandwiches

Seared Tuna BLT

$21.95

Served with french fries and coleslaw

Fish Taco

$18.95

Served with french fries and coleslaw

Flounder Sandwich

$19.95

Served with french fries and coleslaw

Buffalo Shrimp Wrap

$18.95

Served with french fries and coleslaw

Crab Cake Sandwich

$21.95

Served with Remoulade sauce, french fries and coleslaw

Grilled Salmon Wrap

$19.95

Served with french fries and coleslaw

Oyster Po'Boy

$19.95

Served with Chipotle Aioli, french fries and coleslaw

Hot lobster Roll

$36.95

Served with french fries and coleslaw

New England Lobster Roll

$36.95

Served with french fries and coleslaw

Lobster Roll Combo

$36.95

Half a Hot lobster Roll and half a New England style, served with french fries and coleslaw

Shrimp Parmesan Sandwich

$18.95

On a Seed Roll, served with french fries and coleslaw

Angus Beef Burger

$14.00

Served Lettuce and tomato, with french fries and coleslaw

Soft Shell Crab Sandwich

$18.00

Non-alcoholic Beverages

Coca Cola

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Smartwater

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sprite Zero

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Diet Ginger Ale

$2.50

Snapple

$3.00

Seltzer

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Fruit Punch

$2.50

Sweet tea

$2.50

Unsweetened Tea

$2.50

Green Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.00

Tea

$1.50

Smartwater 1L

$3.50

Beer & Wine

Blue Moon

$7.00

Budlight

$7.00

Budweiser

$7.00

Cabernet

$7.00

Chardonnay

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Corona Light

$7.00

Founders

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Heineken Light

$7.00

IPA

$7.00

Modelo

$7.00

Pilsner Beer

$7.00

Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Sauces

Honey Ginger Sauce

$5.95

Sriracha Sauce

$4.95

Tartar Sauce

$3.95

Cocktail Sauce

$3.95

Cocktail Sauce Tub

$3.95

Remoulade Sauce

$5.95

Scampi Sauce

$5.95

Lemon Dill Sauce

$5.95

Teriyaki Sauce

$5.95

Soy Sauce

$5.50

Cocktail Sauce 16oz

$7.95

Tabasco Sauce

$4.95

Cholula Hot Sauce

$4.95

Caribbean Jerk

$5.95

Marinara Sauce

$11.50

Spaghetti Sauce

$11.50

Artichoke / Olive Pesto

$7.50

Fra Diavolo

$13.50

Wasabi

$5.95

Balsamic Glaze

$12.95

Kalamata Extra Virgin Olive Oil

$23.95

Kame Oyster Sauce

$5.50

Kame Hoison Sauce

$5.50

Kame Fish Sauce

$5.95

Iliada Olive Oil

$21.95

Spicy Black Bean Dip

$6.95

Mild Salsa Divino

$6.95

Pasta and Rice

Rummo Linguine

$3.95

Rummo Angel Hair

$3.95

Rummo Penne

$3.95

Rummo Fettuccine

$3.95

Risotto

$4.95

Alessi Diavolo

$9.95

Sushi Rice

$3.95

Rummo Orechiette

$3.95

Virgo Yellow Rice

$2.50

Hairloom Rice

$5.95

Rummo Bucatini

$4.25

Cocina Red Quinoa

$6.50

Lotus Foods Red Rice

$9.95

Lotus Foods Forbidden Rice

$9.95

Israeli Couscous

$3.95

Rummo Pacceri

$4.25

Oriental Style Noodles

$3.95

Condiments

Horseradish

$3.95

Jalepeno Mustrd

$3.25

Pickled Ginger

$4.95

Wasabi

$5.50

Balsamic Vinegar

$4.75

Capers

$3.95

Sea Salt

$8.95

Dijon Mustard

$3.25

Dill Mustard

$1.75

Chopped Garlic

$2.95

Tomato Bruschetta Spread

$6.95

Greek Olive Mix with Crushed

$3.95

Pitted Greek Olive Mix

$4.95

Garlic Stuffed Olives

$4.95

DP Tomato Salsa

$9.50

Salt Flakes

$9.50

Salt Flakes, Garlic

$9.50

Tuxedo Sesame Seeds

$4.50

Classic Glaze

$5.25

Kalamata Olives

$6.95

Green Olives

$7.25

Falksalt Citron

$8.50

Salsa

$4.95

Balsamic Glaze

$5.50

Sun Dried Tomatoes

$9.95

Hot Honey

$10.50

Maple Bacon Jam

$9.50

Fig Chutney

$5.50

Plum Chutney

$5.50

Pepper Jelly

$5.50

White Vinegar

$5.95

Fig Balsamic Vinegar

$8.95

Pomegranate Balsamic Vinegar

$8.95

Red Wine Vinegar

$5.95

Olive Oil 3L

$34.95

Malt Vinegar

$4.50

Creamy Ranch

$7.95

Honey French

$7.95

Cucumber Dill

$7.95

Spices and Rubs

Old Bay 6oz

$7.95

Blackening Seasoning

$5.50

Magic Seasoning

$6.50

Old Bay 16oz

$15.95

Saffron

$8.75

Magic Shrimp

$6.50

Seafood Magic

$4.95

Old Bay Blackening Seasoning

$4.95

Hanks Rub

$11.95

Hanks Rub Hot

$11.95

Old Bay Shaker

$4.95

Natural Falk Salt

$12.95

Rosemary Falk Salt

$12.95

Lemon Falk Salt

$12.95

Other

Artichoke Hearts

$4.75

Artisan Crackers

$6.50

Cajun Fish Fry

$4.95

Capers

$3.50

Chopped Clams

$13.50

Clam Juice

$3.95

Clam Knife

$13.95

Express Thai Rice Noodles

$6.50

Fir Tree Honey

$19.95

Fish Batter

$4.75

Fish Fry

$4.75

Fish N Chips

$4.75

Fish Scaler

$4.25

Garlic Mushrooms

$8.50

HALS Large

$3.50

HALS Popcorn

$3.75

HALS Small

$1.75

Italian Spice Chips

$5.95

Large Original Crackers

$8.50

Large Roasted Garlic Crackers

$8.50

Lobster Cracker

$7.95

Lobster Pick

$6.50

Long Sleeve Shirt

$24.00

Nori

$5.95

Ny Style Bagel Crisps Plain

$5.50

Ny Style Bagel Crisps Sea Salt

$5.50

Oyster Kife

$16.95

Panko

$4.95

Salted Flatbread Chips

$5.95

Seafood Skewers

$5.95

Sesame Seeds Black

$5.95

Sesame Seeds White

$4.50

Short Sleeve Shirt

$18.00

Shrimper

$5.95

Small Original Crackers

$4.95

Small Roasted Garlic Crackers

$4.95

Smoky Gouda Chips

$5.95

Sushi Kit

$4.50

Sushi Making Kit

$54.95

Sweatshirt

$35.00

Vigo Bread Crumbs

$3.50

Virgo Olive Oil

$6.10

Produce

Red Peppers

$5.50

Yellow Peppers

$5.50

Lemon

$0.75

Lime

$0.65

Potato - 1 piece

$0.75

Corn - 1 piece

$2.00

Onion

$1.25

Celery

$3.50

Romaine Lettuce

$4.25

Cucumber

$1.50

Bell Pepper

$1.99

Asparagus

$5.95

Cherry Tomatoes

$5.95

Tomato - 1 piece

$1.00

Broccoli

$6.50

Portabello Mushroom - 1pc

$2.25

Salads (price/lb)

Seafood Salad (price/lb)

$21.95

Lobster Salad

$85.00

Cole Slaw

$4.95

Shrimp Salad

$18.95

Seaweed Salad (Wakame)

$11.95

Tuna Salad

$14.95

Potato Salad

$5.95

Sesame Noodle Salad

$6.95

Smoked Tuna Salad

$19.95Out of stock

Prepared

Shrimp Cocktail (price/lb)

$28.95

Sesame Tuna (price/lb)

$32.95

Oysters Rockefeller (price/pc)

$2.75

Clams Casino (price/pc)

$2.75

Lobster Eggroll (price/pc)

$7.95

Stuffed Shells (price/pc)

$6.95

Crab Cakes (price/pc)

$7.95

Baked Clams (price/pc)

$2.50

Ceviche

$24.95Out of stock

Octopus Legs, cooked

$26.95

Portobello Mushroom

$6.95

Lobster Thermidor

$15.00

Lobster Pot Pie

$15.00

Stuffed Mushroom

$4.95

Salmon Gravlax

$28.95

Stuffing

$18.95

Smoked Fish

Smoked Salmon

$28.95

Peppered Smoked Salmon

$28.95

Smoked Bluefish

$18.95

Smoked Saa Scallops

$41.95

Smoked Chilean Sea Bass

$36.95

Smoked Tuna

$24.95

Smoked Swordfish

$28.95

Smoked EEL

$21.95

Eskimo Candy

$28.95

Salads (price/lb)

Seafood Salad (price/lb)

$26.34

Lobster Salad

$95.00

Cole Slaw

$5.94

Shrimp Salad

$22.74

Seaweed Salad (Wakame)

$10.74

Tuna Salad

$17.94

Potato Salad

$7.14

Sesame Noodle Salad

$8.34

Smoked Tuna Salad

$23.94Out of stock

Prepared

Shrimp Cocktail (price/lb)

$34.74

Sesame Tuna (price/lb)

$36.95

Oysters Rockefeller (price/pc)

$3.30

Clams Casino (price/pc)

$3.30

Lobster Eggroll (price/pc)

$8.34

Stuffed Shells (price/pc)

$7.14

Crab Cakes (price/pc)

$8.34

Baked Clams (price/pc)

$3.00

Ceviche

$29.94Out of stock

Octopus Legs, cooked

$26.34

In-house smoked items

Smoked Salmon

$32.95

Peppered Smoked Salmon

$34.95

Smoked Bluefish

$22.74

Smoked Saa Scallops

$50.34

Smoked Chilean Sea Bass

$44.34

Smoked Mackerel

$12.95

Smoked Tuna

$38.34

Smoked Swordfish

$32.95

Smoked Whiting

Smoked EEL

$25.95

Eskimo Candy

$32.95

Tuna Jerky

Mahi Munch

Other Smoked

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Out of the Blue Seafood is proud to offer the finest and freshest seafood in the Hamptons. We purchase from local baymen daily so we can provide our customers with all of their seasonal favorites, whether it is time for sea scallops, bay scallops, striped bass, flounder, tuna or monkfish.

Location

252 E Montauk Hwy, Hampton Bays, NY 11946

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Out Of The Blue Seafood image

Similar restaurants in your area

Canoe Place Inn
orange starNo Reviews
239 E Montauk Hwy Hampton Bays, NY 11946
View restaurantnext
Salvatore's of the Hamptons
orange starNo Reviews
149 West Montauk Highway Hampton Bays, NY 11946
View restaurantnext
Centro Trattoria & Bar - 336 W Montauk Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
336 W Montauk Hwy Hampton Bays, NY 11946
View restaurantnext
Local Burger
orange starNo Reviews
668 COUNTY ROAD 39 SOUTHAMPTON, NY 11968
View restaurantnext
North Sea Tavern - Southampton
orange starNo Reviews
1271 North Sea Road Southampton, NY 11968
View restaurantnext
Bamboo Southampton
orange starNo Reviews
76C Jobs Ln Southampton, NY 11968
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Hampton Bays
Westhampton Beach
review star
No reviews yet
Southampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Riverhead
review star
No reviews yet
Bridgehampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Sag Harbor
review star
Avg 4 (12 restaurants)
Shelter Island Heights
review star
No reviews yet
East Hampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Greenport
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Amagansett
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston