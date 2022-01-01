Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Out of the Blue

review star

No reviews yet

215 elm street

somerville, MA 02144

Order Again

Appetizer

Grilled Octopus

$17.00

olives, capers, Lemon, extra virgin fresh herbs, dressing On mixed greens

Grilled Calamari

$16.00

Lg Fried Calamari

$22.00

Add Cherry Peppers $2

SM FRIED Calamari

$16.00

Mussels White

$14.00

in a white wine, garlic, olive oil, fresh herb broth

Littlenecks Italiano

$18.00

with grilled red onions in a garlic wine herb broth or fra diavolo

Mussels Fra Diavolo

$14.00

in a spicy tomato basil sauce

Stuffed Clams Casino (6)

$16.00

with our house breadcrumb garlic herb butter topping

Shrimp Scampi Appetizer

$16.00

in a garlic wine herb butter sauce

Sautéed Portabella Mushrooms

$10.00

With shallots in a marsala wine sauce

Sautéed Broccoli And Spinach

$7.00

with olive and garlic

Fish Cakes

$14.00

Gluten free

Calamari Scampi

$16.00

Fried Shrimp App

$16.00

Salad

Beet Salad

$10.00

mixed greens beets red onions goat cheese Lemon oil herb dressing

Arugula Salad

$10.00

red onions tomatoes cucumbers red onions feta Lemon oil herb house dressing

Caesar Salad

$10.00

house made dressing, croutons shaved parmesan, roasted red peppers, anchovies

Caprese Salad

$10.00

red vine tomatoes fresh mozzarella basil balsamic reduction on romaine

Roasted Red Pepper Salad

$12.00

with roasted garlic in a balsamic reduction over romaine

House Salad

$8.00

Arugula Baby Spinach Romaine carrots red onions red peppers cucumbers tomato house balsamic raspberry vinegarette

Pasta

Sautéed Shrimp + Linguine

$28.00

Mussels And Linguine

$24.00

Clams + Linguine

$28.00

littleneck clams & chopped clams in a garlic wine herb sauce

Pan Roasted Scallops

$29.00

Frutti di Mare

$36.00

shrimp scallops calamari mussels littleneck clams over linguine

Scallops & Linguine

$29.00

Putanesca

$23.00

Putanesca Scallop

$32.00

Putanesca Shrimp

$32.00

Calamari Linguine

$24.00

Veggie Pasta Spicy

$24.00

Chix Marsalla Ling

$25.00

Veggie Pasta Red

$24.00

Entrees

1/2 Lobster Fra Diavolo

$40.00

1/2 lobster shrimp mussels littleneck clams calamari in a spicy tomato sauce over linguine

Sesame Salmon

$28.00

Roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, mushrooms in a whole grain mustard sauce with oven roasted sweet potatoes

Grilled Cajun Swordfish

$30.00

with shrimp sun-dried tomatoes mushrooms eggplant in a basil wine sauce over risotto

Grilled Swordfish

$28.00

Chicken Parmesan

$24.00

Butter Nut Raviolis With Shrimp & Scallops

$32.00

mushrooms tomato sambuca romano cream sauce

Grilled Salmon

$27.00

With grilled veggies and roasted potatoes

Haddock Stew

$26.00

haddock with veggies and potatoes in a tomato basil broth

Surf and Turf

$32.00

Grilled black angus Steak and sautéed shrimp in a scampi sauce With broccoli and roasted potatoes

Grilled Scallops

$29.00

Sole Fraincese

$26.00

Baked Scallops

$29.00

Lobster

$50.00

Black Pasta

$29.00

Ba Stuffed Lobster

$60.00

Pan Scallops With Broccoli And Spinach

$28.00

Grilled Shrimp Over Arugula

$28.00

Lobster Fra For 2

$78.00

From the fryer

Fried Shrimp

$28.00

French fries, onion rings, cole slaw

Fried Haddock

$26.00

french fries, onion rings, cole slaw

Fried Scallops

$29.00

With fries cole slaw and onion rings

Soup

Clam Chowder Cup

$7.00

Clam Chowder Bowl

$10.00

Haddock Stew Cup

$8.00

Haddock Stew Bowl

$12.00

with veggies and potatoes in a tomato broth

RAW BAR

Oysters (6)

$16.50

Oysters (12)

$33.00

Cherrystones (6)

$10.50

Cherrystones (12)

$21.00

Littleneck Clams (6)

$12.00

Littleneck Clams (12)

$24.00

Shrimp Cocktail (6)

$16.00

Sampler

$18.00

2 littleneck clams 2 oysters 2 cherrystones 2 shrimp cocktail

Sides

Grilled Asparagus

$7.00

Broccoli &Spinach

$7.00

Chix Finger Kids

$10.00

Grilled Veggies

$7.00

Lg Linguine Red

$12.00

Side Linguine Red

$8.00

Mussels Linquine Red Kids

$14.00

Half Order Fries

$4.00

Grill Salmon Kids

$14.00

Skallops Ling Kids

$18.00

Sm Fusili Putanesca

$10.00

Sm C Salad

$4.00

Fish And Chips Kids

$10.00

Side Spinach

$7.00

Grilled Chix S Potato

$8.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

$7.00

Canoli

$5.00

Flan

$7.00

Specials

Pan Roasted Cod

$28.00

Monkfish,shrimp,scallop Sp

$34.00

Tuna Sp

$30.00

Caprese Salad

$10.00

Fried Clam App

$18.00

Homemade Red Sangria

$9.00

Santorini GLS

$12.00

Santorini BTL

$42.00

Barbaresco 1/2 BTL

$30.00

Barbaresco GLS

$15.00

Harpoon

$6.00

Lagonitas

$6.00

Nightshift

$6.00

Baked Fish

Baked Haddock

$26.00

Baked Scallops

$29.00

Baked Salmon

$27.00

Baked Sword

$28.00

Baked Sole

$26.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Family-owned restaurant specializing in seafood.With an open kitchen and a small bar. We have been in business since 2000. We bring to your table the freshest seafood directly from the fish pier. Your food is cooked to order. All the sauces dressings desserts are made in house. Our style of cooking is Italian. We also have grilled, baked, and fried seafood and for the non-seafood eaters we have poultry, meat, and vegetarian options.

Location

215 elm street, somerville, MA 02144

Directions

Gallery
Out of the Blue image
Out of the Blue image

