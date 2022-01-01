Out of the Blue

Restaurant info

Family-owned restaurant specializing in seafood.With an open kitchen and a small bar. We have been in business since 2000. We bring to your table the freshest seafood directly from the fish pier. Your food is cooked to order. All the sauces dressings desserts are made in house. Our style of cooking is Italian. We also have grilled, baked, and fried seafood and for the non-seafood eaters we have poultry, meat, and vegetarian options.