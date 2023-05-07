Main picView gallery

Out on the Vine Wine Bar 1507 North Dixie Suite 107

1507 North Dixie Highway

Suite 107

E Town, KY 42701

Food Menu

Charcuterie

Build Your Own Charcuterie Board

$25.00

Your Choice of 2 or more meats, 2 or more cheese, & crackers. Fruits, Veggies, and Dips will be added! Customize your charcuterie board to best fit your craving! Have allergies? Feel free to view allergy excel sheets on website or ask an employee.

Cheese Board

$15.00

Cheese Board with crackers

Hummus

Enjoy a flight or a bowl of hummus!
Hummus Flights Hummus -- Carrot, Sweet Potatoe and Regular

Hummus Flights Hummus -- Carrot, Sweet Potatoe and Regular

$12.00

Get a taste of all of our home made Hummus!

Sweet Potato Hummus

$6.00

Carrot Hummus

$6.00

Original Hummus

$6.00

Pies

Teacup Pie Flights -- Cherry, Apple and Pecan

$15.00Out of stock

Your choice of Three Homemade Pie flavors! As always these pies are dairy free and soy free. You may also choose vegan, nut free, and gluten free options.

Mini 5 Inch

$15.00Out of stock

Appetizer

Roasted Olives

$6.00

Large black and Green olives with Rosemary

Bread Sticks with Olive Oil

$6.00

Cheese Bread with sauce

$12.00

Salad

Garden Salad

$7.00

Delicously Crafted Salads!

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Feta Olive Salad

$12.00

Strawberry Summer Salad

$16.00

Strawberry, Candied Pecans, Crispy Prosciutto, & Vinaigrette. Topped with a crumbled Blue Cheese

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Pizza

Make it simple or all loaded with toppings! Can be ordered to fit your Allergy and Food restrictions!

Flat Bread Pizza Cheese or Charcuterie Style

$16.00

Prosciutto Flat Bread Pizza

$16.00

Flat Bread Pizza with Prosciutto, Spicy Honey, & Garlic!

Caprese Flat Bread Pizza

$16.00

Deluxe Pepperoni

$16.00

Topped with Mushrooms, Green Peppers, & onion!

Spicy Chorizo

$16.00

Topped with Spicy Chorizo and a honey Drizzel

Vegetarian pizza (optional Vegan)

$16.00

Chocolate Plates

Chocolate Plate

$22.00

An assortment of chocolate, fruits, and other sweets!

Dairy Free Small Chocolate Plate

$12.00

An assortment of dairy free chocolate and fruits!

Wine

Red Wine

Biltmore Pinot Noir 2020

$4.00+

Biltmore Pinot Noir 2020 Ashville, NC

Conundrum Red Blend 2020

$3.20+

Emmolo Merlot 2020

$7.11+

Emollo Napa Valley Merlot 2020 14.6%

Oberon Cabernet Sauvignon 2021

$6.76+

Michael Mondavi Family Cabernet Sauvignon 2021 Napa county

Sea Sun Pinot Noir 2021

$3.20+

Sea Sun Pinot Noir 2021 California

White Wine

Raeburn Chardonnay 2021

$4.27+

Raeburn Chardonnay Sonoma County California 14 %

Erath Pinot Gris 2021

$4.09+

Erath Oregon Pinot Gris 2021 13%

Bel Abord Lieubeau Melon De Bourgogne 2021

$4.62+

Lieubeau Melon De bourgogne 2021 12% France

Overstone Sauvignon 2021

$3.20+

Overstone Sauvignon Blanc 2021 Marlborough New Zealand

Sparkling

Zonin Coastal Lemon Spritz

$3.56+

Sparkling Italy Coastal Lemon Spritz 11%

Risata Moscato d' Asti

$3.55+

Risata Mscato D'asti

Rinna Brut Rose

$5.87+

Brut Rose 12% Rinna Wines

Zonin Prosecco Bottle

$3.38+

Rose

Belle Glos Rose 2021

$4.62+

Belle Glos Blanc de Noir 2021 Sonoma County 13.1%

Lafage Rose

$5.07+

Lafage Rose Charlotte NC 12.5%

Rinna Brut Rose

$5.87+

Brut Rose 12% Rinna Wines

Sweet

Strawberry Kiss Castello Del Poggio

$2.66+

Strawberry Kiss Sweet Castello Del Poggio Italy

Honeydew Joy

$2.66+

Risata Blueberry Bottle

$18.73+

Risata Peach

$18.73

Wine Station Bottles

Clarendelle Bottle

$42.15

Dreaming Tree Bottle

$32.50

Evodia Bottle

$23.13

Freakshow Bottle

$25.00

Le Petit Bottle

$33.75

Mer Soleil Silver Chardonnay 2021

$25.00

Mer Soleil Chardonnay Monterey County California 14.6%

Novellum Bottle

$29.98

Risata Blueberry Bottle

$18.73+

Risata Peach

$18.73

Romerhof Bottle

$22.50

Santa Julia Bottle

$31.88

Sixth Sense Bottle

$25.00

Smoking Loon Bottle

$20.63

Substance Bottle

$25.00

Terra Alpine Bottle

$30.00

Belleruche

$24.98

Dessert Special

Strawberry Prosecco Float

$14.00

Sangria

Strawberry Rose Sangria

$10.00

Beverage

Soda

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Root Beer Mug

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Starry

$2.00

Water

Water

$2.50

Special

Sorta Pop Strawberry&Cucumber

$4.00

Clearly Canada Cherry

$4.50

Clearly Canada Blackberry

$4.50

Retail

Shirts

Wine and Pie Shirt

$22.00

Wine Definition

$22.00

Out on the Vine Shirt White

$22.00

Out on the Vine Shirt Gray

$22.00

Wine Glasses

14oz Logo Wine Glass

$15.00

12oz Logo Wine Glass

$12.00

Cider/Beer

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Montucky

$3.50

Blakes

$4.50

Feature

Whipped Goat Cheese with Spicy Honey & Prosciutto

Regular

$8.00

Gluten Free

$8.00

EVENT - LOCAL SPOTLIGHT

Forest Edge Tasting May 10 @ 6PM

Ticket

$40.00

Out on the Vine Wine Bar will be hosting local Spotlight May 10 @ 6PM! Forest Edge will be our first local spotlight! Forest edge offers a beautiful selection of wine ranging from sweet to dry ! Sign up for the even today, by visiting Out On The Vine Wine Bar $40 per attendee What's included: • A tasting of 6 Forest Edge wines • A glass of your favorite wine • A snack board (please let us know of any allergies and your board will be adjusted!)

2 Tickets

$55.00

Out on the Vine Wine Bar will be hosting local Spotlight May 10 @ 6PM! Forest Edge will be our first local spotlight! Forest edge offers a beautiful selection of wine ranging from sweet to dry ! Sign up for the even today, by visiting Out On The Vine Wine Bar $40 per attendee What's included: • A tasting of 6 Forest Edge wines • A glass of your favorite wine • A snack board (please let us know of any allergies and your board will be adjusted!)

TOGO PIES (ORDER IN ADVANCE)

FAMILY SIZE

Cherry

$30.00

Apple

$30.00

Pecan

$30.00
All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1507 North Dixie Highway, Suite 107, E Town, KY 42701

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

