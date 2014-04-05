Main picView gallery

Outer Limits Diner

1867 North Memorial Highway

Shavertown, PA 18708

BREAKFAST

BREAKFAST SPECIALS

BLUEBERRY BREAD FRENCH TOAST

$9.00

BLUEBERRY TOAST

$3.00

CRANBERRY ORANGE MUFFIN

$3.00

BELGIAN WAFFLE

$7.00

MARBLE MADNESS COFFEE CAKE

$5.00

WESTERN BREAKFAST UFO

$12.00

EGGS

2 EGGS AND TOAST

$5.00

2 EGGS, TOAST, AND HOME FRIES

$6.00

2 EGGS, TOAST, MEAT AND HOME FRIES

$8.00

2 EGGS & MEAT

$7.00

3 EGG OMLETTES

3 EGG OMLETTE

$7.00

3 EGG CHEESE OMLETTE

$8.00

3 EGG HAM AND CHEESE OMLETTE

$9.00

ham-off-the-bone and cheese of your choice. served with homefries.

WESTERN OMLETTE

$10.00

ham-off-the-bone, peppers, and onions. served with homefries.

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK OMLETTE

$11.00

steak, sliced baby bella mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers, and your choice of cheese. served with homefries.

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

2 EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH

$6.00

2 fried eggs with choice of cheese. Served on a Kaiser roll.

2 EGG, CHEESE & MEAT BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$7.00

WESTERN 2 EGG SANDWICH

$8.00

2 scrambled eggs, ham-off-the-bone, peppers, and onions. served on a Kaiser Roll.

SWEET CREAM PANCAKES

3 PANCAKES

$7.00

3 PANCAKES WITH 2 EGGS

$8.00

3 PANCAKES WITH MEAT & 2 EGGS

$9.00

SHORT STACK (2)

$6.00

SHORT STACK (2) WITH 2 EGGS

$7.00

SHORT STACK (2) WITH MEAT AND 2 EGGS

$8.00

FRENCH TOAST

THICK CUT TEXAS FRENCH TOAST

$8.00

plain or cinnamon, thick sliced texas toast. served with syrup, butter, and powdered sugar.

THICK CUT TEXAS FRENCH TOAST WITH MEAT

$10.00

plain or cinnamon, thick sliced texas toast. served with syrup, butter, and powdered sugar. with your choice of meat.

CINNAMON & RAISIN FRENCH TOAST

$9.00

CINNAMON & RAISIN FRENCH TOAST WITH MEAT

$11.00

OUTER LIMITS SPECIAL

$12.00

2 eggs, 2 thick sliced texas toast (plain or cinnamon) and a short stack (2), served with syrup, butter, and powdered sugar. with your choice of meat.

BREAKFAST SIDES

WHITE TOAST

$2.00

WHEAT TOAST

$2.00

RYE TOAST

$2.00

CINNAMON RAISIN TOAST

$3.00

PLAIN BAGEL

$3.00

EVERYTHING BAGEL

$3.00

HARD ROLL

$2.00

HOME FRIES

$5.00

HOME FRIES WITH GRAVY

$6.00

FRENCH FRIES

$5.00

FRENCH FRIES WITH GRAVY

$6.00

CREAM CHEESE

$1.00

COLD CEREALS

$2.00

OATMEAL

$3.00

BREAKFAST MEATS

BACON (THICK CUT)

$4.00

SAUSAGE

$4.00

HAM

$4.00

LUNCH SPECIALS

SWEET POTATO FRIES WITH MARSHMALLOW SAUCE

$6.00

DEVILED EGGS

$7.00

SOUP DU JOUR CUP

$5.00

Steak & ale soup.

SOUP DU JOUR BOWL

$6.00

Steak & ale soup.

BLACK BEAN BURGER

$8.00

MEATBALL AND MOZZARELLA UFO

$14.00

14" tortilla stuffed with homemade meatballs, mozzarella cheese, and fresh parmesan cheese. Then fried to a golden brown and topped with our homemade tomato sauce, fresh parmesan and even more mozzarella.

STUFFED PEPPERS

$15.00

EGG SALAD SANDWICH

$8.00

VEGETABLE DU JOUR

$2.00

Fresh baby spinach sautéed in garlic and olive oil

STARTERS

FRIED PICKLE CHIPS

$7.00

sliced pickle chips, just the right size for popping. served with ranch dressing.

JALAPENO POPPERS

$7.00

6 jalapeno peppers filled with cheddar cheese, then coated with breadcrumbs and fried. served with a ranch dressing to dip.

CHEESESTEAK EGG ROLLS

$9.00

philly cheesesteak egg rolls deep fried and served with queso for dipping.

MINI TACOS

$6.00

12 seasoned beef and cheese filled mini tacos, served with salsa and sour cream.

SOUPS

FRENCH ONION SOUP

$8.00

made from scratch, in-house. a beefy onion broth, topped with italian bread then smothered with mozzarella, provolone and gruyere cheese then broiled to a golden brown. served in a extra large crock.

CHICKEN & DUMPLING CUP

$4.00

CHICKEN & DUMPLING BOWL

$5.00

SOUP DU JOUR CUP

$5.00

Steak & ale soup.

SOUP DU JOUR BOWL

$6.00

Steak & ale soup.

SANDWICHES

TRIPLE DECKER CLUB

$9.00

turkey or ham, piled high on your choice of bread, with american cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonaise.

THE DELI STACKER

$8.00

SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

$9.00

romaine hearts, fresh parmesan, croutons, with caesar dressing made from an anchovy paste.

CAESAR SALAD WITH GRILLED CHICKEN

$11.00

TOSSED SALAD

$7.00

iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and croutons. served with your choice of dressing.

TOSSED SIDE SALAD

$5.00

GRILL

OUTER LIMITS COMBO

$15.00

1/2lb. grilled cheeseburger, topped with a gutheinz weiner, spicy brown mustard, chopped onions, and our homemade texas weiner sauce.

SMASH BURGER

$13.00

CHEESEBURGER

$13.50

1/2lb. grilled burger, topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, and raw onion.

TEXAS CHEESEBURGER

$14.00

1/2lb. grilled burger, with american cheese, spicy brown mustard, chopped onions, and our homemade texas weiner sauce.

TEXAS WIENERS

$10.00

2 fried gutheinz all beef weiners topped with chopped onions, spicy brown mustard, and our homemade texas weiner sauce.

HOAGIES

HOT

FRENCH ONION ROAST BEEF HOAGIE

$12.00

Slow roasted beef simmered in our homemade french onion soup. Topped with provolone and swiss cheese, then topped with onions (from our soup). Served on a grilled sub roll with a side of fries and french onion soup au jus for dipping.

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK HOAGIE

$12.00

Cheesesteak topped with peppers, mushrooms and onions. Served on a grilled sub roll with a side of fries.

OUTER LIMITS SPECIAL HOAGIE

$15.00

Seasoned smashed steak burgers and fried Gutheinz weiners, topped with polish mustard, chopped onions, and our homemade texas weiner sauce. It's outta this world! Served on a grilled sub roll with a side of fries.

MEATBALL AND MOZZARELLA HOAGIE

$14.00

Homemade meatballs and mozzarella cheese, topped with our homemade tomato sauce and fresh parmesan cheese. Served on a grilled sub roll with a side of fries.

COLD

THE AMERICAN ITALIAN HOAGIE

$12.00

Ham off the bone, capicola, genoa salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and onions, topped with extra virgin olive oil and red wine vinegar or our homemade house italian dressing. Served on a sub roll with a side of fries.

CHICKEN CEASAR HOAGIE

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast, romaine hearts, fresh parmesan and croutons. Topped with caesar dressing. Served on a sub roll with a side of fries.

THE DELI STACKER HOAGIE

$11.00

Your choice of one meat and one cheese piled high on a sub roll, topped with lettuce, tomato, onions and your choice of dressing. Choose from ham, roast beef, turkey or salami. Your choice of american, cheddar, provolone, or mozzarella cheeses. Served with a side of fries.

PLATTERS

POT ROAST

$14.00

slow cooked, melt in your mouth, pot roast. served with potato, vegetable and swimming in our beef gravy.

OPEN FACED TURKEY

$13.00

carved turkey, piled high, on white bread, served with mashed potatoes and vegetable du jour and smothered in turkey gravy.

FISH AND CHIPS

$14.00

beer battered alaskan cod, deep fried to perfection. served with fries, coleslaw and a side of tartar sauce.

CHICKEN TENDERS

$14.00

deep fried chicken tenders, served with fries and your choice of dipping sauce.

SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

$5.00

FRENCH FRIES WITH GRAVY

$6.00

MASHED TATERS

$3.00

MASHED TATERS WITH GRAVY

$4.00

COLE SLAW

$2.00

APPLE SAUCE

$2.00

TOSSED SIDE SALAD

$5.00

VEGETABLE DU JOUR

$2.00

Fresh baby spinach sautéed in garlic and olive oil

U. F. O.

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK UFO

$14.00

14" Tortilla stuffed with cheesesteak, peppers, mushrooms, and onions. Then fried to a golden brown and served with queso.

OUTER LIMITS SPECIAL UFO

$15.00

14" tortilla stuffed with seasoned grilled steak smash burgers and fried gutheinz all beef weiners with just the right amount of polish mustard and chopped onions. Then fried to a golden brown and topped with our homemade texas weiner sauce.

FRENCH ONION ROAST BEEF UFO

$15.00

14" tortilla stuffed with slow roasted beef simmered in our homemade french onion soup, with provolone and swiss cheese, and the onions (from our soup). Then fried to a golden brown and served with our homemade french onion soup au jus for dipping.

THE AMERICAN ITALIAN UFO

$14.00

14" tortilla stuffed with ham off the bone, capicola, genoa salami, pepperoni, provolone and mozzarella cheeses, mixed with extra virgin olive oil and red wine vinegar. Then fried to a golden brown and topped with lettuce, onions, tomatoes and our homemade house italian dressing.

TEXAS CHEESEBURGER UFO

$15.00

14" tortilla stuffed with seasoned grilled steak smash burgers with just the right amount of polish mustard and chopped onions. Then fried to a golden brown and topped with our homemade texas weiner sauce.

GARBAGE BURGER UFO

$15.00

14" tortilla stuffed with seasoned grilled steak smash burgers, cheddar cheese, onions, mushrooms, fried eggs and french fries. Then fried to a golden brown and topped with beef gravy.

KIDS

KIDS P.B. & J. SAMMY

$5.00

Creamy peanut butter with your choice of strawberry or grape jelly. Served on your choice of bread. Comes with choice of one side and a drink.

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$5.00

Grilled with american cheese. Served on your choice of bread. Comes with choice of one side and a drink.

KIDS HAMBURGER

$5.00

Junior hamburger served on a hamburger bun. Comes with choice of one side and a drink.

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$6.00

Junior cheeseburger with your choice of cheese served on a hamburger bun. Comes with choice of one side and a drink.

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$5.00

Elbow pasta in a cheese sauce. Comes with choice of one side and a drink.

KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS

$7.00

Fried chicken tenders. Served with BBQ sauce. Comes with choice of one side and a drink.

KIDS HOT DOG

$6.00

All beef hot dog served on a hot dog bun. Comes with choice of one side and a drink.

DESSERT SPECIALS

CHOCOLATE LOVIN' CAKE

$5.00

DOUBLE CRUSTED BLUEBERRY PIE

$5.00

N. Y. STYLE CHEESECAKE

$6.00

MARBLE MADNESS COFFEE CAKE

$5.00

RICE PUDDING

$4.00

VANILLA ICE CREAM

$3.00

TRIPLE CHOCOLATE KILLER BROWNIES

$5.00

BEVERAGES

KONA COFFEE

$3.00

DECAF COFFEE

$3.00

HOT TEA

$3.00

HOT DECAF TEA

$3.00

RC

$3.00

DIET RC

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

ROOT BEER

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

SWEETENED ICED TEA

$3.00

UNSWEETENED ICED TEA

$3.00

MILK

$2.00

CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.00

ORANGE JUICE

$2.00

APPLE JUICE

$2.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
An all new modern twist on the all American family-friendly diner you've come to know and love. Serving breakfast, lunch, desserts and out of this world homemade specialties including our one of a kind UFO's.

1867 North Memorial Highway, Shavertown, PA 18708

