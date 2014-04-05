- Home
- /
- Shavertown
- /
- Outer Limits Diner
Outer Limits Diner
No reviews yet
1867 North Memorial Highway
Shavertown, PA 18708
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
BREAKFAST
BREAKFAST SPECIALS
EGGS
3 EGG OMLETTES
3 EGG OMLETTE
3 EGG CHEESE OMLETTE
3 EGG HAM AND CHEESE OMLETTE
ham-off-the-bone and cheese of your choice. served with homefries.
WESTERN OMLETTE
ham-off-the-bone, peppers, and onions. served with homefries.
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK OMLETTE
steak, sliced baby bella mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers, and your choice of cheese. served with homefries.
BREAKFAST SANDWICHES
SWEET CREAM PANCAKES
FRENCH TOAST
THICK CUT TEXAS FRENCH TOAST
plain or cinnamon, thick sliced texas toast. served with syrup, butter, and powdered sugar.
THICK CUT TEXAS FRENCH TOAST WITH MEAT
plain or cinnamon, thick sliced texas toast. served with syrup, butter, and powdered sugar. with your choice of meat.
CINNAMON & RAISIN FRENCH TOAST
CINNAMON & RAISIN FRENCH TOAST WITH MEAT
OUTER LIMITS SPECIAL
2 eggs, 2 thick sliced texas toast (plain or cinnamon) and a short stack (2), served with syrup, butter, and powdered sugar. with your choice of meat.
BREAKFAST SIDES
BREAKFAST MEATS
LUNCH SPECIALS
SWEET POTATO FRIES WITH MARSHMALLOW SAUCE
DEVILED EGGS
SOUP DU JOUR CUP
Steak & ale soup.
SOUP DU JOUR BOWL
Steak & ale soup.
BLACK BEAN BURGER
MEATBALL AND MOZZARELLA UFO
14" tortilla stuffed with homemade meatballs, mozzarella cheese, and fresh parmesan cheese. Then fried to a golden brown and topped with our homemade tomato sauce, fresh parmesan and even more mozzarella.
STUFFED PEPPERS
EGG SALAD SANDWICH
VEGETABLE DU JOUR
Fresh baby spinach sautéed in garlic and olive oil
STARTERS
FRIED PICKLE CHIPS
sliced pickle chips, just the right size for popping. served with ranch dressing.
JALAPENO POPPERS
6 jalapeno peppers filled with cheddar cheese, then coated with breadcrumbs and fried. served with a ranch dressing to dip.
CHEESESTEAK EGG ROLLS
philly cheesesteak egg rolls deep fried and served with queso for dipping.
MINI TACOS
12 seasoned beef and cheese filled mini tacos, served with salsa and sour cream.
SOUPS
FRENCH ONION SOUP
made from scratch, in-house. a beefy onion broth, topped with italian bread then smothered with mozzarella, provolone and gruyere cheese then broiled to a golden brown. served in a extra large crock.
CHICKEN & DUMPLING CUP
CHICKEN & DUMPLING BOWL
SOUP DU JOUR CUP
Steak & ale soup.
SOUP DU JOUR BOWL
Steak & ale soup.
GRILL
OUTER LIMITS COMBO
1/2lb. grilled cheeseburger, topped with a gutheinz weiner, spicy brown mustard, chopped onions, and our homemade texas weiner sauce.
SMASH BURGER
CHEESEBURGER
1/2lb. grilled burger, topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, and raw onion.
TEXAS CHEESEBURGER
1/2lb. grilled burger, with american cheese, spicy brown mustard, chopped onions, and our homemade texas weiner sauce.
TEXAS WIENERS
2 fried gutheinz all beef weiners topped with chopped onions, spicy brown mustard, and our homemade texas weiner sauce.
HOAGIES
HOT
FRENCH ONION ROAST BEEF HOAGIE
Slow roasted beef simmered in our homemade french onion soup. Topped with provolone and swiss cheese, then topped with onions (from our soup). Served on a grilled sub roll with a side of fries and french onion soup au jus for dipping.
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK HOAGIE
Cheesesteak topped with peppers, mushrooms and onions. Served on a grilled sub roll with a side of fries.
OUTER LIMITS SPECIAL HOAGIE
Seasoned smashed steak burgers and fried Gutheinz weiners, topped with polish mustard, chopped onions, and our homemade texas weiner sauce. It's outta this world! Served on a grilled sub roll with a side of fries.
MEATBALL AND MOZZARELLA HOAGIE
Homemade meatballs and mozzarella cheese, topped with our homemade tomato sauce and fresh parmesan cheese. Served on a grilled sub roll with a side of fries.
COLD
THE AMERICAN ITALIAN HOAGIE
Ham off the bone, capicola, genoa salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and onions, topped with extra virgin olive oil and red wine vinegar or our homemade house italian dressing. Served on a sub roll with a side of fries.
CHICKEN CEASAR HOAGIE
Grilled chicken breast, romaine hearts, fresh parmesan and croutons. Topped with caesar dressing. Served on a sub roll with a side of fries.
THE DELI STACKER HOAGIE
Your choice of one meat and one cheese piled high on a sub roll, topped with lettuce, tomato, onions and your choice of dressing. Choose from ham, roast beef, turkey or salami. Your choice of american, cheddar, provolone, or mozzarella cheeses. Served with a side of fries.
PLATTERS
POT ROAST
slow cooked, melt in your mouth, pot roast. served with potato, vegetable and swimming in our beef gravy.
OPEN FACED TURKEY
carved turkey, piled high, on white bread, served with mashed potatoes and vegetable du jour and smothered in turkey gravy.
FISH AND CHIPS
beer battered alaskan cod, deep fried to perfection. served with fries, coleslaw and a side of tartar sauce.
CHICKEN TENDERS
deep fried chicken tenders, served with fries and your choice of dipping sauce.
U. F. O.
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK UFO
14" Tortilla stuffed with cheesesteak, peppers, mushrooms, and onions. Then fried to a golden brown and served with queso.
OUTER LIMITS SPECIAL UFO
14" tortilla stuffed with seasoned grilled steak smash burgers and fried gutheinz all beef weiners with just the right amount of polish mustard and chopped onions. Then fried to a golden brown and topped with our homemade texas weiner sauce.
FRENCH ONION ROAST BEEF UFO
14" tortilla stuffed with slow roasted beef simmered in our homemade french onion soup, with provolone and swiss cheese, and the onions (from our soup). Then fried to a golden brown and served with our homemade french onion soup au jus for dipping.
THE AMERICAN ITALIAN UFO
14" tortilla stuffed with ham off the bone, capicola, genoa salami, pepperoni, provolone and mozzarella cheeses, mixed with extra virgin olive oil and red wine vinegar. Then fried to a golden brown and topped with lettuce, onions, tomatoes and our homemade house italian dressing.
TEXAS CHEESEBURGER UFO
14" tortilla stuffed with seasoned grilled steak smash burgers with just the right amount of polish mustard and chopped onions. Then fried to a golden brown and topped with our homemade texas weiner sauce.
GARBAGE BURGER UFO
14" tortilla stuffed with seasoned grilled steak smash burgers, cheddar cheese, onions, mushrooms, fried eggs and french fries. Then fried to a golden brown and topped with beef gravy.
KIDS
KIDS P.B. & J. SAMMY
Creamy peanut butter with your choice of strawberry or grape jelly. Served on your choice of bread. Comes with choice of one side and a drink.
KIDS GRILLED CHEESE
Grilled with american cheese. Served on your choice of bread. Comes with choice of one side and a drink.
KIDS HAMBURGER
Junior hamburger served on a hamburger bun. Comes with choice of one side and a drink.
KIDS CHEESEBURGER
Junior cheeseburger with your choice of cheese served on a hamburger bun. Comes with choice of one side and a drink.
KIDS MAC & CHEESE
Elbow pasta in a cheese sauce. Comes with choice of one side and a drink.
KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS
Fried chicken tenders. Served with BBQ sauce. Comes with choice of one side and a drink.
KIDS HOT DOG
All beef hot dog served on a hot dog bun. Comes with choice of one side and a drink.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
An all new modern twist on the all American family-friendly diner you've come to know and love. Serving breakfast, lunch, desserts and out of this world homemade specialties including our one of a kind UFO's.
1867 North Memorial Highway, Shavertown, PA 18708