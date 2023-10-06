Silo Growler

$10.00

A 750mL Growler of Silo - Local Pale Ale. ABV: 5.5% Silo is a 100% New England grown pale ale brewed with pale and crystal malts from Blue Ox Malthouse. Hopped entirely with Cascade from Champlain Valley Hops in VT. Tasting Notes: Orange marmalade and toffee lead to hints of toasted bread with a semi-sweet finish. Hops are present but not overbearing. A smooth drinking pale ale with hints of caramel. **A growler deposit is required on all new growler sales. If you have a bottle to return upon pickup, you may select the refill option. Please have ID ready at pickup for all orders containing alcohol.