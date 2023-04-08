Outlaw Pizzeria Outlaw Meridian
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
We at Outlaw Pizzeria separate ourselves from the competition by using only the finest ingredients to ensure your taste buds aren’t left hangin’. Our pizzas are made in a top of the line kitchen with locally sourced high quality toppings and premium in-house dough made fresh daily. Our mission is to constantly evolve, and provide all our customers with a top notch experience. Our team is continually looking for new ideas and products to serve you best. So, make sure you watch for our upcoming specials and features. We’re sure to blow you away!
2900 W Excursion Ln #4, Meridian, ID 83642
