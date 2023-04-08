Main picView gallery

Outlaw Pizzeria Outlaw Meridian

2900 W Excursion Ln #4

Meridian, ID 83642

Bundles

Pizza and 12 Wing Bundle

Pizza and 12 Wing Bundle

$29.95

Pizza

Bonnie and Clyde

Bonnie and Clyde

$8.95+

This dynamic duo doesn't shy away from any kind of flavor. BBB sauce base, cheese, chicken, bacon, pineapple, jalapenos

Bass Reeves

Bass Reeves

$8.95+

The sheriff is in town... flavor town that is! Pesto sauce base, fresh mozzarella, grape tomatoes halves, fresh basil, olive oil drizzle

Eastwood

Eastwood

$8.95+

A zesty taste that will make you feel like a true gunslinger! Ranch sauce base, buffalo chicken, cheese, bacon, green onions

Wyatt Earp

Wyatt Earp

$8.95+

Take a chance on a unique slice that will make your taste buds feel like they've hit the jackpot. Creamy garlic sauce base, sun-dried tomatoes, broccoli, spinach, cheese, olives, mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, artichoke hearts

Tombstone

Tombstone

$8.95+

A shootout for your mouth, this pizza packs a fiery punch! BBQ sauce, cheese, chicken, red onions, jalapenos

Pancho Villa

Pancho Villa

$8.95+

Head south of the border for this formidable fusion of flavors. Salsa base, taco seasoning, onions, cheese, chicken or beef, olives

Deputy Sheriff

Deputy Sheriff

$8.95+

You'll be begging to be in handcuffs over this deluxe pizza. Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, onions, green peppers

Belle Starr

Belle Starr

$8.95+

A pizza fit for an outlaw Queen! This vegetarian's dream won't let you down. Mushrooms, olives, green peppers, onions, chunky tomatoes

Doc Hilliday

Doc Hilliday

$8.95+

Don't gamble on flavor... Bet on a sure thing with this traditional combo. Canadian bacon, pineapple

The Bandit

The Bandit

$8.95+

This salsa-based adventure is packed with robust flavors that'll leave you feeling like a true outlaw. Salsa base, chunky tomatoes, cheese, chicken, olives, onions, green peppers

Butch Cassidy

Butch Cassidy

$8.95+

Likely to rob you blind with its meaty punch, only the best meats make the top of this pie! Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, salami, sausage, bacon

Annie Oakley

Annie Oakley

$8.95+

Named for the notorious sharpshooter, this pizza is sure to hit the bullseye with every bite. Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, salami, sausage, mushrooms, olives, green peppers, onions

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$5.95+

Cheese Pizza

Create Your Pizza 8" Personal

Create Your Pizza 8" Personal

$5.95

Create your own pizza

Create Your Pizza 16" Large

Create Your Pizza 16" Large

$14.95

Create Your Own Pizza

Calzones

Belle Starr Calzone

Belle Starr Calzone

$14.95

A calzone fit for an outlaw Queen! This vegetarian's dream won't let you down. Mushrooms, olives, green peppers, onions, chunky tomatoes

Deputy Sheriff Calzone

Deputy Sheriff Calzone

$14.95

You'll be begging to be in handcuffs over this deluxe pizza. Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, onions, green peppers

Billy the Kid

Billy the Kid

$14.95

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, salami, bacon

Jesse James

Jesse James

$14.95

Pepperoni, salami, mushrooms, olives, green peppers

Create Your Calzones

Create Your Calzones

$11.00

Pick up to five

Wings

Wings Bone-In

Wings Bone-In

$8.95+

Our wings come with an array of different sauces and flavors.

Sides

Cheese Breadsticks

Cheese Breadsticks

Indulge in the cheesy goodness of our mouth-watering breadsticks! Homemade dough, topped with garlic butter, and smothered in cheese.

Side Salad

$4.95

Cucumber, Tomato, Carrots on a bed of leafy greens. Dressing on the side

Side Caesar Salad

$6.95

Our classic Caesar salad.

Drinks

2L Coke

2L Coke

$3.99
2L Diet Coke

2L Diet Coke

$3.99
2L Sprite

2L Sprite

$3.99
2L Dr Pepper

2L Dr Pepper

$3.99
20oz Coke

20oz Coke

$2.00
20oz Diet Coke

20oz Diet Coke

$2.00
20oz Sprite

20oz Sprite

$2.00
20oz Dr Pepper

20oz Dr Pepper

$2.00
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
We at Outlaw Pizzeria separate ourselves from the competition by using only the finest ingredients to ensure your taste buds aren’t left hangin’. Our pizzas are made in a top of the line kitchen with locally sourced high quality toppings and premium in-house dough made fresh daily. Our mission is to constantly evolve, and provide all our customers with a top notch experience. Our team is continually looking for new ideas and products to serve you best. So, make sure you watch for our upcoming specials and features. We’re sure to blow you away!

Location

2900 W Excursion Ln #4, Meridian, ID 83642

Directions

