Outlaw BBQ Revolution West Lake N/A

  Outlaw BBQ Revolution West Lake
Outlaw BBQ Revolution West Lake

No reviews yet

N/A

Presque Isle, PA 16505

Order Again

Elote Dip

Elote Dip

$7.00

Cowboy Nachos

Cowboy Nachos

$10.00

Burnt Ends

Burnt Ends

$9.00

Pork Shoulder Burnt Ends

Pork Shoulder Burnt Ends

$7.00

Fried Wings

Six Fried Wings

$8.00

Smoked Deviled Eggs

Smoked Deviled Eggs

$5.00

BBQ Egg Rolls

3 Egg Rolls

$7.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.00

Smoked Caprese Salad

Smoked Caprese Salad

$8.00

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Grilled Chipotle Corn Salad

Grilled Chipotle Corn Salad

$8.00

Tossed House Salad

Tossed House Salad

$8.00

Sides Choices

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Baked Beans

$4.00

Potato Salad

$5.00

Broccoli Salad

$5.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Garlic Smoked Rice

$5.00

Corn on Cobb

$4.00

Cornbread

$1.00

Fries

$4.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Soup du jour

$4.00

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$10.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$10.00

Brisket Philly

Brisket Philly

$12.00

Braised Brisket French Dip

Braised Brisket French Dip

$13.00

Proteins

Brisket

Pulled Pork

Sausage

$4.00

Ribs

Turkey

Kids Meals

Tenders & Fries

$6.00

Smith's Hot dog & fries

$6.00

Vegetarian meals

Vegan Smoked Rice Bowl

$10.00

Smoked Portabella Mushroom Nachos

$10.00

Soda

Bottled Water

$1.00

Milk (no refills)

$3.00

Fountain Soda

$2.00

Soda (Bottles/Cans)

$2.50

Juice (no refills)

$2.00

Coffee

Coffee Type

$1.50

Iced tea

Gold Peak

$3.00

Sweet tea

$2.00

Unsweet

$2.00

Sunday Wing Special

12 wings

$10.99

24 Wings

$19.99

Saturday

Meatloaf

$12.00

Ny Strip

$20.00

Teamsters Menu

Egg Rolls

$7.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.00

Texas Twinkie

$8.00

Burnt End Rib Tips

$8.00

Friday Fish Fry

Shrimp and Fries

$15.00

Perch Dinner

$15.00

Perch (no sides)

$10.00

Cookies

Small Cookie

$1.00

Med Cookie

$2.00

Large Cookie

$3.00

Creme Brulee

Vanilla

$6.00

Cheesecake

Original

$5.00

Sundae

Chocolate

$4.00

Caramel

$4.00

Peanut butter pie

pie

$6.00

Smoked Brownie Sundae

Smoked Brownie Sundae

$6.00

Build Your Own Selection

Outlaw Burger

$13.00

Mac & Cheese Bowl

$8.00

Rice Bowl

$7.00

Platter Selection

1 Meat

$19.00

2 Meat

$22.00

3 Meat

$25.00

Mixed Drinks

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

N/A, Presque Isle, PA 16505

Directions

