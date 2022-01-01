BG picView gallery

Outlaw Bar-B-Que 1425 Front St

1425 Front St

Forsyth, MT 59327

Order Again

Popular Items

BBQ Pork Sandwich
Brisket Sandwich
BLT

Appetizers

Battered Mushrooms

$6.00

French Fries

$4.00

Gizzards

$6.00

Jalapeño Poppers

$8.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Nacho Chili Cheese Fries

$10.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Popcorn Shrimp

$8.00

Rocky Mountain Oysters

$15.00

Taquitos

$6.00

Texas Jack’s Ribs

$15.00

Wings

$9.00+

BBQ Combo Plates

BBQ Plate

$30.00

Big Plate

$40.00

Brisket & Rib Plate

$25.00

Brisket & Sausage plate

$25.00

Mini Plate

$20.00

Rib & Sausage Plate

$21.00

Rib & Wing Plate

$20.00

BBQ Plate

1/2 Rack Ribs

$28.00

1/4 Rack Ribs

$18.00

3 Wings

$15.00Out of stock

5 Wings

$20.00Out of stock

Brisket Plate

$20.00

Full Rack Ribs

$35.00

Pulled Pork Plate

$15.00

Sausage Plate

$15.00

Outlaw Platter

Outlaw Platter

$115.00

Smoked Meat by the Pound

Brisket by the pound

$20.00

Chicken by the pound

$12.50

Pulled Pork by the pound

$12.50

Sausage by the pound

$15.00

Smoked Ribs by the Pound

Full Rack

$30.00

1/2 Rack

$23.00

1/4 Rack

$14.00

Desserts

Brownie

$5.00

Cheese Cake

$5.00

Drinks

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

COFFEE

$2.50

COKE PRODUCT

$2.50

Milk

$2.00

Whole milk

UNSWEET TEA

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Extra

Au Jus

$1.00

Bacon (ea)

$1.00

Black Olives

$0.50

Cheese

$1.00

Diced Onions

$0.50

Dressing

$0.50

Gravy

$1.00

Green Chilies

$1.00

Grilled Onions

$1.00

Guacamole

$2.00

Jalapeños

$1.00

Mushrooms

$0.50

Outlaw Chili

$2.00

Pickles

$0.50

Salsa

$2.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Tx Toast

$0.50

Ala Carte Meat

Bacon (4)

$4.00

Bacon (ea)

$1.00

Burger Patty (1/2#)

$5.00

Burger Patty (1/3#)

$4.00

Smoked Sausage (2)

$4.00

ALA CARTE SIDES

AC-Cole Slaw

$5.00

AC-Collard Greens

$5.00Out of stock

AC-French Fries

$3.00

AC-Mashed Potato

$3.00

AC-Pepper Jack Mac & Cheese

$7.00

AC-Petite Corn on the Cob

$3.00

AC-Pinto Beans

$5.00

AC-Potato Salad

$5.00

AC-Side salad

$4.00

AC-Tx Toast

$0.50

BASKETS

Chicken Strip Basket

Chicken Strip Basket

$12.50

Six deep-fried breaded strips of chicken served with french fries

Fish Basket

$15.50

Three deep-fried beer battered cod fillets served with french fries

Shrimp Basket

$13.50

Eight ounces deep-fried breaded shrimp served with french fries

BURGERS

1/2 half pound of seasoned ground beef grilled and served with french fries
1/3 Pounder

1/3 Pounder

$10.50

1/3 pound of seasoned ground beef and fries

1/2 Pounder

$13.50

1/2 pound seasoned ground beef grilled and served with french fries.

MISCELLANEOUS SAUCES

Cattleman's BBQ Sauce

$6.50

One pint of Cattleman's BBQ Sauce

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Dips/Sauces

$5.00

One pint of our homemade sauces

Marinara Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

OUTLAW FAVORITES

Big Wrap

$13.00

Cal's Loaded Beans

$7.50

Pinto Beans topped with pepper jack cheese, diced onion with slice of brisket and Texas Toast

Cal's Loaded Chili

$8.50

Outlaw Chili topped with pepper jack cheese, diced onion, slice of brisket and Texas toast

Open-faced Roast Beef

$9.00
Outlaw Brisket Chili Nachos

Outlaw Brisket Chili Nachos

$7.00+

Corn tortilla chips with cheese sauce, onions, jalapenos and brisket chili

Outlaw Brisket Chilli

$3.00+

Smoked brisket, pinto beans, green chilies, tomatoes

Outlaw Burrito

$12.00

Outlaw Quesadilla

$12.00

Soup

$2.00+Out of stock

SALADS

Mesquite smoked chicken breast with avocado, pico salsa, pepper jack cheese and tortilla strips

Chef Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Spring mix salad with ham and roast beef, tomato, American and Swiss cheese

Sam's Southwest Chicken Salad

Sam's Southwest Chicken Salad

$13.50

Mesquite grilled chicken on Spring Mix with tomato, cucumber, avocado, pepper jack cheese and tortilla strips

Side Salad

$4.50

Spring mix salad with tomato and cucumber

Taco Salad

$12.50

SANDWICHES

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$8.00
BBQ Pork Sandwich

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$10.00

Smoked pork topped with our coleslaw and served on TexasToast with chips.

BLT

$12.50

Bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich, served on toasted Tx Toast with choice of side.

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

4 ounces of lean brisket served on Texas Toast with choice of one side.

French Dip

French Dip

$14.00

Deli-sliced roast beef on hoagie roll with fries

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

Grilled Texas toast with American Cheese and served with fries

Patty Melt

$12.50

1/3 pound seasoned ground beef with grilled onions and Swiss cheese, served on Texas Toast with French Fries

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

$15.00

Deli-sliced roast beef with onions, peppers, Swiss Cheese on hoagie roll and served with fries

Roast Beef Sandwich

$7.00

Deli-sliced roast beef on Texas Toast with lettuce and tomato

Southwest Chicken Sandwich

$10.75

Mesquite grille chicken breast with avocado, pico salsa, pepper jack cheese on Texas Toast

Tuna Sandwich

$5.00

Albacore tuna on Texas Toast with lettuce and tomato and fries

SENIORS/KIDS

Senior/kid bbq

$7.00

Senior/kid Chicken Strips

$6.00

Two breaded chicken strips with french fries

Side Salad

$3.00

Soup and Sandwich

$5.00

SIDES

Extra Side

$3.00

STEAKS

Flat Iron Steak

$22.50Out of stock

10 Ounce seasoned Flat Iron steak cooked to order, served with dinner salad, potato, veg and dinner roll

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.00

6 ounce seasoned ground beef, dipped in buttermilk/egg batter and dusted with seasoned flour. Served with dinner salad, mash potatoes and country gravy, veg and dinner roll

Salisbury Steak

$12.50

1/2 pound seasoned ground beef with onions and peppers, grilled and served with dinner salad, potato, veg and dinner roll

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic fire-smoked bar-b-que

Location

1425 Front St, Forsyth, MT 59327

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Outlaw Bar-B-Que image

