Outlaw Bar-B-Que 1425 Front St
1425 Front St
Forsyth, MT 59327
Popular Items
BBQ Combo Plates
BBQ Plate
Outlaw Platter
Smoked Meat by the Pound
Smoked Ribs by the Pound
Ala Carte Meat
ALA CARTE SIDES
BASKETS
BURGERS
MISCELLANEOUS SAUCES
OUTLAW FAVORITES
Big Wrap
Cal's Loaded Beans
Pinto Beans topped with pepper jack cheese, diced onion with slice of brisket and Texas Toast
Cal's Loaded Chili
Outlaw Chili topped with pepper jack cheese, diced onion, slice of brisket and Texas toast
Open-faced Roast Beef
Outlaw Brisket Chili Nachos
Corn tortilla chips with cheese sauce, onions, jalapenos and brisket chili
Outlaw Brisket Chilli
Smoked brisket, pinto beans, green chilies, tomatoes
Outlaw Burrito
Outlaw Quesadilla
Soup
SALADS
Chef Salad
Spring mix salad with ham and roast beef, tomato, American and Swiss cheese
Sam's Southwest Chicken Salad
Mesquite grilled chicken on Spring Mix with tomato, cucumber, avocado, pepper jack cheese and tortilla strips
Side Salad
Spring mix salad with tomato and cucumber
Taco Salad
SANDWICHES
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
BBQ Pork Sandwich
Smoked pork topped with our coleslaw and served on TexasToast with chips.
BLT
Bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich, served on toasted Tx Toast with choice of side.
Brisket Sandwich
4 ounces of lean brisket served on Texas Toast with choice of one side.
French Dip
Deli-sliced roast beef on hoagie roll with fries
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Grilled Texas toast with American Cheese and served with fries
Patty Melt
1/3 pound seasoned ground beef with grilled onions and Swiss cheese, served on Texas Toast with French Fries
Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich
Deli-sliced roast beef with onions, peppers, Swiss Cheese on hoagie roll and served with fries
Roast Beef Sandwich
Deli-sliced roast beef on Texas Toast with lettuce and tomato
Southwest Chicken Sandwich
Mesquite grille chicken breast with avocado, pico salsa, pepper jack cheese on Texas Toast
Tuna Sandwich
Albacore tuna on Texas Toast with lettuce and tomato and fries
SENIORS/KIDS
SIDES
STEAKS
Flat Iron Steak
10 Ounce seasoned Flat Iron steak cooked to order, served with dinner salad, potato, veg and dinner roll
Chicken Fried Steak
6 ounce seasoned ground beef, dipped in buttermilk/egg batter and dusted with seasoned flour. Served with dinner salad, mash potatoes and country gravy, veg and dinner roll
Salisbury Steak
1/2 pound seasoned ground beef with onions and peppers, grilled and served with dinner salad, potato, veg and dinner roll
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Authentic fire-smoked bar-b-que
1425 Front St, Forsyth, MT 59327