Restaurant header imageView gallery

Outlaw Grill - Hobbs

review star

No reviews yet

521 w navajo drive

Hobbs, NM 88240

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pork Chop
Green Chile Chowder
Chicken Marsala

Appetizers

Rattlers

$14.50

5 Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos stuffed to perfection with a misture of cream cheese, cheddar cheese, and spices served with Ranch

Spinach & Artichoke dip

$10.60

Calamari Fritte

$12.72

Stuffred Shrooms

$10.60

Chips and Salsa

$5.30

Chips and Guac

$5.30

Chips and Queso

$5.30

Chip Dip Trio

$10.60

Salads & Soups

New Mexican Salad

$14.84

Seafood Salad

$16.96

Garden Salad

$11.66

Caesar Salad

$11.66

French Onion Soup

$4.25

Tomato Cream Soup

$4.25

Green Chile Chowder

$4.25

White Meat

Skinny Chicken

$12.72

Chicken Marsala

$18.50

Chicken Fingers

$12.72

Green Chile Chicken

$15.90

Chicken Scaloppini

$15.90

Pork Chop

$16.96

Chicken Fried Chicken

$12.72

Steaks

Porterhouse

$60.00

Ribeye

$30.00

New York Strip

$28.00

Filet

$37.00

The Scorpion

$95.00

The Jesse James

$29.00

The O. K. Corral

$29.00

Chicken Fried Steak

$12.72

Hamburger Steak

$13.78

Seaside

Simple Salmon

$20.00

Lemon Butter Salmon

$23.00

Crab Boil

$55.00

Fish and Chips

$12.72

Shimp Portofino

$21.00

Shrimp Scampi

$16.96

Chipotle Lemon Butter Salmon

$23.00

Side Items

Baked Potato

$5.83

Mashed Potatoes

$3.71

Green Beans

$3.50

Roasted Garlic Broccoli

$3.71

Sauteed Mushrooms

$3.71

Side Mac and Cheese

$4.77

French Fries

$2.65

Grilled Asparagus

$3.71

Onion Rings

$4.77

Veggie K-bob

$4.77

Corn on the Cobb

$2.12

Green Chile Chowder

$4.25

Side Garden Salad

$3.71

Side Caesar

$3.72

Green Chile Mac

$6.00

Cajun Baby Spuds

$3.71

Pastas

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.72

Chicken Parmesean

$14.84

Spaghetti

$12.72

Ultimatate Mac and Cheese

$15.90

Lasagna

$14.31

Pasta Trio

$19.08

Green Chile Chicken Enchilada Pasta

$19.08

El Diablo

$15.90

C.Y.O.P. Pasta

$12.72

Big Pan Of Lasagna W Meatsauce

$250.00

Enchilada Pasta W Grilled Chicken

$250.00

Burger Time

Billy the Kid

$14.00

Juicy Lucy

$15.50

Plain Jane

$12.00

Smoking Barrel

$14.00

The Gambit

$16.00

The Outlaw

$13.00

Yellow Belly

$11.50

Farmer Burger

$14.50

Doc Holiday

$14.50

Add Ons

2 Chicken Strips

$4.50Out of stock

Add 2 Fish Strips

$6.00

Add 4 Oz Chicken Bag

$4.00

Add 6 Oz Salmon

$12.72

Add 8 Oz Chicken Breast

$8.48

Add Artichokes

$1.59

Add bacon

$1.50

Add Brown Gravy

$1.50

Add Buffalo sauce

$2.00

Add Cajun

$2.00

Add Caramelized Onions

$1.59

Add Cayenne Pepper

$0.50

Add coconut shrimp

$6.00

Add Cream Gravy (4oz)

$1.50

Add Dressing

$0.80

Add extra Sauce

Add garlic parm shrimp

$6.00

Add Green Chile

$1.58

Add grilled shrimp

$6.00

Add Hamburger Patty

$6.36

Add Jalapeno

$1.00

Add Mushroom and Onion Gravy

$3.50

Add Mushrooms and Onions

$4.00

Add Pork Chop

$9.54

Add Sauteed Onions

$1.00

Add sautéed shrimp

$6.00

Add shrimp scampi

$6.00

Add Side of Mushrooms

$3.00

Add Sliced Cheddar

$1.50

Add Spinach

$1.59

Add steak

$5.30

Add Tortilla Strips

$0.50

Chipotle Compound Butter

$3.00

Egg

$1.50

Extra beef patty

$6.00

Extra Cheese

$1.50

Garlic bread

$0.53

Ghost Pepper

$0.50

Grated Cheddar Cheese

$1.06

Guac to a Burger

$1.50

Pico De Gallo

$1.50

Ranch Cup

$0.80

Roll

$0.53

Scoop Of Chicken Salad

$6.36

Topped with Cheese and Baked

$2.50

Fried shrimp

$6.00

Sliced Avacado

$2.00

Cup Of Queso

$2.00

Cup Of Salsa

$2.00

Cup Of Guac

$2.00

Kids Meals

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.48

Kids Mac and Cheese

$8.48

Kids Alfredo

$8.48

Kids Spaghetti

$8.48

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.48

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.48

Kids PB and Jelly

$8.48

Drinks

Tea

$2.85

Sweet Tea

$2.85

Soft Drink

$2.85

Flavor Added

$1.00

Special Drink

$3.50

Water

Kids Drink

Lunch Specials

Quesadilla

$10.60

Chicken Wrap

$12.50

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.50

Stuffed Avocado

$12.50

Adult Grilled Cheese

$10.60

Dessert

Coconut Cream Pie

$8.48

Pecan Pie

$8.48

Pumpkin Pie

$8.48

Chocolate Cream Pie

$8.48

Cheesecake

$8.48

Oreo Cream Pie

$8.48

Turtle Cake

$8.48

Lemon Berry Cake

$9.54

Whole Lemon Berry Cake

$65.00

Whole Coconut Cream Pie

$35.00

Whole Chocolate Cream Pie

$35.00

Whole Cheesecake

$45.00

Whole Oreo Cream Pie

$35.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A Great Place to bring your family or a nice date out, Giant Fire Grilled Steaks and Seafood, Authentic Italian Pasta, for a taste that is unlike any around!

Location

521 w navajo drive, Hobbs, NM 88240

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tia Juana's Mexican Grille & Cantina
orange star3.9 • 991
3510 N Lovington Hwy Hobbs, NM 88240
View restaurantnext
Bowls & Rolls
orange star4.5 • 81
3734 N Grines Street Hobbs, NM 88240
View restaurantnext
The Coffee House - Hobbs
orange starNo Reviews
1103 N. Grimes Hobbs, NM 88240
View restaurantnext
B-Crabby Cajun Style
orange starNo Reviews
510 S 3RD ST LOVINGTON, NM 88260
View restaurantnext
Drylands Brewing Co. - Lovington
orange starNo Reviews
322 Main St Lovington, NM 88260
View restaurantnext
Outlaw Grill - Eunice
orange starNo Reviews
1007 Main Street Eunice, NM 88231
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hobbs

Bowls & Rolls
orange star4.5 • 81
3734 N Grines Street Hobbs, NM 88240
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hobbs
Odessa
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Odessa
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Midland
review star
Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Lubbock
review star
Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)
Lubbock
review star
Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)
Clovis
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Ruidoso
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Canyon
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston