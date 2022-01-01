Main picView gallery

Outlaws Steaks Burgers Brews

13871 Cabela Parkway

Noblesville, IN 46060

Appetizers

Boneless Chicken Wings

$15.60

Deep-fried boneless wings, served with your choice of sauce on the side - buffalo, BBQ, garlic parmesan, or teriyaki and ranch or bleu cheese with celery

Dry Rub Bone-In Wings

$18.00

Our house-made dry rub wings are so good they don't need a sauce, but if you choose to be an Outlaws, they can come with a side of sauce - buffalo, BBQ, garlic parmesan, or teriyaki and ranch or blue cheese with celery.

Mozzerella Wedges

Mozzerella Wedges

$12.00

Fried mozzarella wedges

Pickle Fries

$10.80

Battered pickles, fried crispy.

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$16.80

6 crispy potato skins with shredded colby jack cheese, bacon, and green onions. Served with sour cream on the side

Pretzel Sticks

Pretzel Sticks

$15.60

4 Bavarian pretzel sticks served with beer cheese and marinara

Southwestern Eggrolls

Southwestern Eggrolls

$14.40

Blackened chicken, black beans, corn, jalapeno jack cheese, red peppers, and spinach wrapped in a wonton deep fried and served with salsa verde

Totchos

$16.80

Tater tots, pulled pork, mixed cheese, beer cheese, drizzled with BBQ sauce and topped with tomatoes, sour cream and chives

Entrees

11 oz. Delmonico

$31.20

The highest marbled cut of the ribeye

7 oz. Delmonico

$21.60

Highest marbled cut of the ribeye

11 oz. New York Strip

$33.60

Well marbled, full-bodied cut-hand with a rich beefy flavor

14 oz. Ribeye

14 oz. Ribeye

$34.80

Perfectly marbled Ribeye for increased flavor and tenderness.

16 oz. Cajun Ribeye

$40.80

Our hand-cut ribeye marinated overnight in our custom cajun blend

7 oz. Sirloin

$18.00

A lean and hearty cut that's very flavorful

8 oz. Filet

8 oz. Filet

$34.80

Our hand-cut bacon-wrapped filet mignon

Atlantic Salmon 7 oz.

$25.20

Fresh Atlantic Salmon with our signature lemon butter

BBQ Grilled Chicken

BBQ Grilled Chicken

$19.20

2 marinated chicken breasts seasoned and grilled with caramelized BBQ sauce

Brown Sugar Bourbon Pork Chops

$28.80

1 8 oz bone-in pork chops, slow roasted and grilled to perfection

Chicken Fingers Entree

$18.00

Chop Steak Entree

$19.20

12 oz chop steak topped with sauteed onions, mushrooms, and swiss cheese

Blackened White Fish

$21.60

Two fillets of Atlantic blackened whitefish with our signature lemon butter

Sandwiches

Al Capone

$15.60

Honey ham, mayo, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, jalapenos topped with Havarti cheese all on a focaccia roll

Bandit Burger Melt

Bandit Burger Melt

$18.00

Steak burger topped with gouda, Havarti, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, bacon and sriracha mayo on toasted sourdough

BBQ Burger

$18.00

Steak burger with BBQ sauce, an onion ring, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion on a fresh gourmet roll

Black and Bleu Burger

$18.00

Steak burger topped with bleu cheese crumbles, caramelized onions, and bacon with creamy horseradish on a fresh gourmet roll

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$16.80

Blackened chicken breast with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and cheddar cheese on a focaccia roll

Breaded Pork Tenderloin

$15.60

Crispy breaded tenderloin with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and mayo on a fresh gourmet roll

Buffalo Wrap

Buffalo Wrap

$15.60

Breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, wrapped in a jalapeno and cheese tortilla with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, and drizzled with ranch

Calamity Chicken Sandwich

Calamity Chicken Sandwich

$16.80

Crispy fried chicken sandwich tossed in spicy buffalo sauce topped with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and onion on a fresh gourmet roll

Chop Steak Melt

$19.20

A 12oz chopped steak topped with sauteed mushrooms, onions, bacon, gouda, Havarti, and siracha mayo on sourdough bread

Classic Cheese Burger

$16.80

Steak burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and cheddar cheese on a fresh gourmet roll

White Fish Wrap

$15.60

Cajun seasoned whitefish fillet wrapped in a spinach tortilla with guacamole, pico de gallo, tarter sauce, lettuce, and tomato

Garden Burger

$16.80

A vegetable patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and mayo on a fresh gourmet roll

Jalapeño Burger

$18.00

Steak burger with jalapeno cream cheese, pickled jalapenos, pickles, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a lightly toasted pretzel bun

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$18.00

Steak burger with sauteed mushrooms, carmelized onions, and mayo topped with Swiss on a lightly toasted pretzel bun

Outlaw's Beef Sandwich

$20.40

Shaved Ribeye with giardiniera and Havarti cheese on focaccia roll with a side of Outlaws au jus

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.60

Our Outlaw's pulled pork with pickles and drizzled with BBQ on a fresh gourmet roll and a side of coleslaw

Steak sandwich

$20.40

A 7 oz. Delmonico Steak topped with carmelized onions and creamy horseradish on a focaccia roll

The Ultimate BLT

$16.80

6 slices of bacon ith mayo, lettuce, and tomato on sourdough bread

Lil' Outlaws

7oz. Sirloin

$12.00

Billy "The Kid" Cheeseburger

$8.40

Kids hamburger cooked well done with a slice of american cheese

Kid Chicken Tenders

$8.40

Mac & Cheese

$8.40

Traditional Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.40

Pasta

Cajun Alfredo

$24.00

Fettucine noodles with blackened chicken, mushrooms, andouille sausage, and red peppers tossed in cajun alfredo sauce served with garlic toast

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$20.40

Fettuccine noodles with broccoli and chicken tossed in alfredo sauce and served with garlic toast

Soups

Broccoli Cheddar

$9.60+

A classic rich and creamy blend of fresh parmesan and cheddar cheeses with bits of broccoli.

Chili

$9.60+

A hearty blend of traditional spices, premium ground beef, kidney beans, tomatoes, and diced veggies slowly simmered together.

Salads

Asian Chicken Salad

$16.80

Romain lettuce with mandarin oranges, rice noodles, sliced red peppers, cilantro, cucumbers, and grilled chicken with a side of sesame dressing

Caesar Salad

$14.40+

Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan and croutons tossed in caesar dressing

House Salad

$14.40+

Spring mix topped with tomatoes, shredded cheese, cucumbers, and croutons

Crispy Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$16.80

Iceberg Wedge Salad

$10.80+
Outlaw's Filet Salad

Outlaw's Filet Salad

$20.40
Summer Salad

Summer Salad

$15.60

Dessert

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$9.60
Bourbon Chocolate cake

Bourbon Chocolate cake

$10.80

A La Carte

Asparagus

$6.00

Baked Potato

$4.80

Broccoli

$4.80

Coleslaw

$4.80

French Fries

$4.80

Green Beans

$4.80

Loaded Baked Potato

$7.20

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$7.20

Mac N Cheese

$4.80

Mashed Potatoes

$4.80

Onion Rings

$6.00

Tater Tots

$4.80

BBQ

$0.10

Ranch

$0.10

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.10

Beer Cheese

$0.10

Bistro Sauce

$0.10

Honey Mustard

$0.10

Creamy Horseradish

$0.10

Sirracha Mayo

$0.10

Salsa Verde

$0.10
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
13871 Cabela Parkway, Noblesville, IN 46060

