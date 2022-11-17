  • Home
  Phoenix
  Outlier Cafe - 668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W
Outlier Cafe 668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W

No reviews yet

668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W

Phoenix, AZ 85008

Order Again

Popular Items

House Ground Sliders
Nongshim Udon Premium Soup
Garlic Pesto Pasta

Breakfast

Sausage Breakfast Burrito

$6.00Out of stock

Uncured Bacon & Egg Bites

$3.75

Strawberry Belgian Waffle

$1.50

Banana (Fresh Fruit)

$0.50

Plain Bagel Toasted (w/ Cream Cheese & Butter)

$2.00

Everything Bagel Toasted (w/ Cream Cheese and Butter)

$2.00

Pop Tart (Strawberry / Brown Sugar Cinnamon)

$1.00

Cereal (Assorted Flavors)

$0.50

English Muffin (Toasted)

$0.50

Apple (Fresh Fruit)

$0.50Out of stock

Blueberry Bagel

$2.00Out of stock

Lunch/Dinner

Asian Chicken Salad

$6.00

Hoisin Chicken, Hearty Greens, Snap Pea, Cucumber, Red Bell Pepper, Matchstick carrot, brown rice, cashew, sesame cilantro dressing.

Bacon Mac N Cheese

$6.00Out of stock

Brown Rice Pasta, Cheese Sauce, Applewood Bacon

Dan Dan Noodles (Turkey)

$6.00Out of stock

Black Bean Burger

$6.00

Braised Turkey Breast

$6.00

Pork Pot Roast

$6.00Out of stock

Chicken Cobb Salad

$6.00Out of stock

Chx Caesar Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Citrus Salmon

$6.00Out of stock

Salmon Filet, Citrus Honey Glaze, Cous Cous, Asparagus

Garlic Pesto Pasta

$4.25

Curry Beef

$6.00Out of stock

Grilled Cheese (w/ Fruit)

$5.00

Ham & Cheese Multigrain Sandwich

$5.00Out of stock

Herb Grilled Chicken

$6.00Out of stock

Herb Chicken, Brown Rice, Vegetable Medley

House Ground Sliders

$6.00

Mango Jalapeno Turkey

$6.00Out of stock

Mediterranean Salad

$6.00

Pot Roast

$6.00Out of stock

Santa Fe Chicken Salad

$5.00

Seared Flank Steak

$6.00Out of stock

Flank Steak, Sweet Potato, Broccoli, Peppercorn Sauce

Sesame Glazed Chicken

$6.00Out of stock

Sesame Seared Tuna

$6.00

Sweet and Sour Turkey

$6.00Out of stock

Soba Noodles

$6.00

(Vegetarian) Soba Noodles, Edamame, Snap Pea, Carrot, Red Bell Pepper, Cilantro, Sesame Ginger Sauce, Sesame Seed

Southwest Steak Salad

$6.00

Spinach Cranberry Salad

$6.00

Tuna Salad on Wheat

$3.00Out of stock

Turkey & Bacon Club Multigrain Sandwich

$5.00Out of stock

Turkey & Cheese Croissant Sandwich

$5.00

Turkey & Cheese Multigrain Sandwich

$5.00Out of stock

Turkey Chili

$6.00Out of stock

(Keto) Turkey Chili, Red Bell Pepper, Onion, Tomato, Scallion, Chili Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Olive Oil

Turkey Tacos

$6.00

Vegetarian Bolognese

$6.00

Vegetarian Chili

$6.00Out of stock

Pinto Bean, Red Bell Pepper, Onion, Tomato, Chili Sauce, Scallion, Vegan Cheese

Turkey Kofta

$6.00Out of stock

Veggie Tacos

$6.00Out of stock

Butternut Squash, Garbanzo Beans, Black Beans, Cabbage Slaw, Pico de Gallo, Salsa Verde, Corn Tortilla

California Sushi Roll

$5.00

Candy/Cookies/Sweets

Almond Dark Chocolate Biscotti

$1.25

Belvita Cinnamon Brown Sugar Cookie

$1.25Out of stock

Energy Cookie

$1.25

Famous Amos Chocolate Chip Cookies

$1.00

Nature Valley Almond Butter Biscuit Cookies

$1.00Out of stock

Nature Valley Almond Butter Biscuit Cookies

$1.00Out of stock

Assorted Candy Bar

$1.00

Grandma's Cookies

$1.00

Candy Pop Popcorn (Snickers/Sour Patch)

$1.50

Knotts Strawberry Shortbread Cookies

$0.75

Nutella with Pretzels

$1.25Out of stock

Chips

Parm Crisps Snack Mix

$1.50

Popcorn (Assorted)

$1.00Out of stock

Pringles (Assorted)

$1.00Out of stock

Halo Seaweed Snack

$0.50

Amki Sesame Thins

$0.50

Assorted Chips

$1.00

Popcorn Cones

$1.50

Peanut Butter Crackers

$0.50

Crispy Fries (Chips)

$1.50

Pastries/Breakfast

Banana Nut Muffin

$2.00Out of stock

Blueberry Muffin (Large)

$2.00Out of stock

Chocolate Mini Donuts

$2.00Out of stock

Dulce de Leche Mini Donuts

$2.00Out of stock

Marble Cake Loaf

$2.00Out of stock

Pineapple Cake

$1.25

Protein/Snack Bar/Snack Mix

Activia Yogurt (Assorted Flavors)

$1.00Out of stock

Babybel/Belgioso Mini Snack Cheese/

$0.75Out of stock

BelGioioso Snack Rolls (Provolone & Salami)

$1.50

BelGioioso Snacking Cheese

$0.75Out of stock

Cage Free- Hard Boiled Eggs

$1.75Out of stock

Clif Bar (Chocolate Chip/Peanut Butter)

$1.50Out of stock

Dried Mango Slices

$1.50

Hummus Cup

$1.00

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Cup

$1.50Out of stock

Mini Fruit Bar

$0.75

Pistachios (Variety)

$1.00Out of stock

Proscuitto/Fontina Plate

$3.75

Slim Jim Original

$1.75

Slim Jim Snack Size

$0.50

Tillamook Medium Cheddar Snack

$0.75

Salami/White Cheddar Snack Plate

$2.50Out of stock

Oh Snap! Dilly Pickle Bites

$1.00Out of stock

Jack Link's Beef Stick

$1.00Out of stock

Chobani Fruit on the Bottom Yogurt (Assorted)

$1.00Out of stock

Mandarin Orange Cup

$0.75Out of stock

Tuna Snack

$1.25Out of stock

Think Jerky (Grass-Fed) Beef Stick

$1.50

Vacadillos Carne Seca (Chile Lime)

$2.50Out of stock

Oh Snap! Hottie Pickle Bites

$1.00

Oh Snap! Dilly Pickle Bites

$1.00

Sabra Hummus & Pretzels

$1.50Out of stock

Korean BBQ Pork Snack Bites

$2.00Out of stock

Pickle (Whole)

$1.00

Welch's Fruit Snacks

$1.00

Coastal Berry Trail Mix

$1.50

Applesauce Pouch

$0.75

Soda / Energy Drinks / Water

Bang Energy

$2.00Out of stock

Celsius Energy

$2.00

Coke

$0.50

Diet Coke / Diet Pepsi

$0.50

Emergen-C 1000mg Vitamin C

$0.50

Izze Sparkling Juice

$1.50Out of stock

Korean Red Ginseng Drink Pouch

$1.00

LaCroix

$0.50Out of stock

Matcha Milk Tea

$1.75

Pellegrino (Unflavored)

$1.50

Red Bull

$2.00Out of stock

Sugar Free Red Bull

$2.00Out of stock

Zipfizz B12 Energy Mix

$1.50

Bai Antioxidant (Assorted Flavors)

$1.75

Starbucks Espresso & Cream

$1.75

Naked Juice Smoothie

$1.75Out of stock

Liquid IV Hydration Packet (Strawberry)

$1.25Out of stock

Orange Juice

$1.00

Sparkling Apple Cranberry Juice

$1.50

Red Bull Winter Edition Fig & Apple

$2.00

Soup / Rice / Noodles

Bibigo Cooked Sticky White Rice

$1.25

Cambell's Chicken Noodle Soup

$1.50

Nongshim Shin Black

$2.00

Nongshim Shin Regular Noodle

$1.50Out of stock

Nongshim Shin Tonkatsu (Pork) Noodle

$2.50

Nongshim Soon Veggie Noodle

$1.25

Nongshim Udon Premium Soup

$3.50

Spicy Kimchi Noodle Bowl

$1.50Out of stock

Hot & Spicy Chicken Ramen

$1.50

Vietnamese Pho Rice Noodles

$2.00

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Cup

$1.25

Beef Chow Mein

$1.25

Nongshim Tantanmen Premium Noodle Soup

$2.50
