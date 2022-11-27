- Home
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Outpost Café
No reviews yet
1011 S. Main St
Lusk, WY 82225
Order Again
Hot Drinks
Soda & Tea
Juice
Traditional Favorites
Omelettes
Flapjacks N Such
On The Side
Toast
$1.75
English Muffin
$1.75
Croissant
$1.75
Biscuit
$1.50
Jalapeño Biscuit
$1.50
Pancake
$2.25
Side of Bacon
$3.75
Side of Links
$3.75
Side of Sausage Patty
$3.75
Side of Breakfast Ham
$3.75
Side of Hamburger Patty
$3.75
Side of Cajun Sausage
$3.75
Side Polish
$3.75
Oatmeal
$3.75
Half Oatmeal
$2.75
One Egg
$0.75
Two Egg
$1.50
Hash Browns
$2.75
Hash Browns w/Gravy
$4.75
Sausage Gravy Side
$2.00
White Gravy
$1.00
Side of 2 slices of bacon
$2.75
Side of 2 links
$2.75
Side of 3 Eggs
$2.25
Side of Cornbeef Hash
$4.00
2 Egg Omelettes
Single Breakfast Sandwich (For ToGo Only)
Sandwich
Burgers
Salads-Taco-Burrito
Kids Breakfast
Sidewinders
1 trip Salad Bar
$3.95
Salad Bar
$6.95
Dinner Salad
$2.50
Cup Soup
$2.50
Bowl Soup
$4.00
Cup Chilli
$3.50
Bowl Chilli
$5.50
Cottage Cheese
$2.50
Fries
$3.25
Tots
$3.25
Munchers
$3.25
Mashed Potato
$2.25
Cheese Bites
$5.50
Breaded Mushrooms
$5.50
Onion Rings
$5.95
BQ Corrals Cheese Fries
$4.50
Chilli Fries
$6.50
Nacho Cheese
$1.00
Gravy
$1.00
Side of Today's Veggie
$1.25
Small Cup of Ranch
$2.00
Large Cup of Ranch
$3.50
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Dine-in with limited seating per state mandate, carry-out, and delivery
Location
1011 S. Main St, Lusk, WY 82225
Gallery
