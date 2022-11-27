Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Outpost Café

review star

No reviews yet

1011 S. Main St

Lusk, WY 82225

Popular Items

Meat & Cheese Omelette
Chicken Strips
Breaded Mushrooms

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$2.25

Soda & Tea

Iced Tea

$1.95

Pepsi

$1.95

Diet Pepsi

$1.95

Code Red MT Dew

$1.95

Sunkist

$1.95

Dr. Pepper

$1.95

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.95

Cherry Pepsi

$1.95

Mountain Dew

$1.95

Root Beer

$1.95

7 Up

$1.95

Milk

Milk (Large)

$2.25

Milk (Small)

$1.25

Choc (Large)

$2.50

Choc (Small)

$1.50

Juice

Orange Juice (Small)

$1.95

Orange Juice (Large)

$2.75

Rasp Lemon (Small)

$1.95

Raspberry Lemon (Large)

$2.75

Apple Juice (Small)

$1.95

Apple Juice (Large)

$2.75

Grape Juice (Small)

$1.95

Grape Juice (Large)

$2.75

Tomato Juice (Small)

$1.95

Tomato Juice (Large)

$2.75

Traditional Favorites

Everybody's Favorite w/ Meat

$8.25

Everybody Favorite

$5.75

Biscuit & Gravy

$5.75

Chicken Fried Steak

$11.95

Outpost Special

$8.50

Hamburger Steak Breakfast

$11.95

Truckers Choice

$9.50

Breakfast Burrito

$9.75

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.75

Biscuit Shooter

$9.25

Corned Beef Hash

$8.25

Breakfast Steak & Eggs

$12.95

Omelettes

Garden Omelette

$8.50

Meat & Cheese Omelette

$9.75

Heavy Duty Omelette

$9.95

Cheese Omelette

$7.25

Mexican Omelette

$9.75

3 Lil Pigs Omelette

$9.95

Western Omelette

$9.50

Flapjacks N Such

Short Stack

$4.25

Homestead Combo

$6.95

1/2 Homestead Combo

$5.95

French Toast

$5.50

Blueberry Pancakes

$6.75

Berry French Toast

$7.50

Outlaw

$9.75

1/2 Outlaw

$8.95

On The Side

Toast

$1.75

English Muffin

$1.75

Croissant

$1.75

Biscuit

$1.50

Jalapeño Biscuit

$1.50

Pancake

$2.25

Side of Bacon

$3.75

Side of Links

$3.75

Side of Sausage Patty

$3.75

Side of Breakfast Ham

$3.75

Side of Hamburger Patty

$3.75

Side of Cajun Sausage

$3.75

Side Polish

$3.75

Oatmeal

$3.75

Half Oatmeal

$2.75

One Egg

$0.75

Two Egg

$1.50

Hash Browns

$2.75

Hash Browns w/Gravy

$4.75

Sausage Gravy Side

$2.00

White Gravy

$1.00

Side of 2 slices of bacon

$2.75

Side of 2 links

$2.75

Side of 3 Eggs

$2.25

Side of Cornbeef Hash

$4.00

2 Egg Omelettes

2 Egg Garden Omelette

$7.50

2 Egg Meat and Cheese Omelette

$8.75

2 Egg Heavy Duty Omelette

$8.95

2 Egg Mexican Omelette

$8.75

2 Egg Western Omelette

$8.50

2 Egg 3 Pig Omelette

$8.95

2 Egg Cheese Omelette

$6.25

Single Breakfast Sandwich (For ToGo Only)

Single Breakfast Sandwich

$4.75

Sandwich

Outpost Hot Sandwich

$7.50

Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$7.50

Trucker Deluxe

$7.95

French Dip

$7.50

Philly

$8.50

Stagecoach

$9.50

BLT

$6.75

Club

$8.95

Chicken Sandwich

$7.95

Cold Sandwich

$6.75

Burgers

Hamburger

$6.95

American Cheeseburger

$7.95

Double Cheeseburger

$9.95

Legend Burger

$9.95

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.95

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.95

Patty Melt

$7.95

Trail Boss Burger

$9.95

Chill Burger

$9.50

Mushrooms Swiss Burger

$8.95

A1 Burger

$11.95

Salads-Taco-Burrito

Chef Salad

$8.95

Chicken BLT Salad

$8.95

Smothered Burrito

$8.95

Taco Salad

$7.50

Taco

$7.50

Baskets

Chicken Strips

$9.95

Popcorn Chicken

$8.75

Popcorn Shrimp

$8.95

Homestyle Dinner Classic (Copy)

Chicken Fried Steak

$11.95

Hamburger Steak

$10.95

Roast Beef Dinner

$9.95

Kids Breakfast

Mickey Pancake

$1.50

Mickey Pancake, 1 Egg, 1 Link, 1 Bacon

$4.95

Kids Everybody's Favorite

$4.95

Kids Everybody's Fav w/ 2 Bacon

$5.95

Kids Everybody's Fav w/ 2 link

$5.95

Kids French Toast

$2.50

Kids French Toast w/Strawberries

$3.95

Kids French Toast w/Blueberries

$3.95

Kids Dinner

Mini Corn Dogs

$3.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$3.95

Chicken Dino Bites

$3.95

Macaroni & Cheese

$3.95

Sidewinders

1 trip Salad Bar

$3.95

Salad Bar

$6.95

Dinner Salad

$2.50

Cup Soup

$2.50

Bowl Soup

$4.00

Cup Chilli

$3.50

Bowl Chilli

$5.50

Cottage Cheese

$2.50

Fries

$3.25

Tots

$3.25

Munchers

$3.25

Mashed Potato

$2.25

Cheese Bites

$5.50

Breaded Mushrooms

$5.50

Onion Rings

$5.95

BQ Corrals Cheese Fries

$4.50

Chilli Fries

$6.50

Nacho Cheese

$1.00

Gravy

$1.00

Side of Today's Veggie

$1.25

Small Cup of Ranch

$2.00

Large Cup of Ranch

$3.50

Special Dessert

4th of July dessert

$2.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Dine-in with limited seating per state mandate, carry-out, and delivery

1011 S. Main St, Lusk, WY 82225

Directions

