A map showing the location of Outpost Eatery 3151 s Evanston wayView gallery

Outpost Eatery 3151 s Evanston way

review star

No reviews yet

3151 s Evanston way

Aurora, CO 80014

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

New

Spanish Bowl

$9.26

Chile Relleno Bowl

$9.26

Joaquin Taco (Frito Pie)

$9.26

Classic Cheeseburger

$9.26

Santa Fe Green Chile Cheese Burger

$9.26

The Classic Dog

$9.26

Red Chili Dog

$9.26

Green Chile Cheese Dog

$9.26

Chile Relleno Bowl (Copy)

$9.26

Appetizers

Carne Asada Fries

$12.00

When Pigs Fry

$12.00

Nacho Daddy

$9.00

Fried Zucchini Bottoms

$7.00

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Entrees

Joaquin taco ( Frito Pie)

$7.00

Frito Pie smothered with New Mexico beef red chile served with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes and onions

Spanish Bowl

$9.00

Seasoned Potatoes, pinto beans, smothered in choice of Red chile, Green chile or Christmas style garnished with lettuce, tomato, onion and shredded cheddar. 3 dollars for steak or smoked carnitas.

Chile Relleno Bowl

$11.00

Smothered in your choice of Red chile, Green chile or Christmas style served with seasoned potatoes, pinto beans topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, and shredded cheese. 3$ to add steak or smoked carnitas

Smothered Chile Relleno Burrito

$12.00

Chile Relleno rolled in large with seasoned potatoes, beans, cheese and then smothered in your choice of Red Chile, Green chile or Christmas style. Add on steak or smoked carnitas for 3$

Angus Burgers / Sandwiches

Classic Cheeseburger

$12.00

8oz Colorado Proud Angus Chuck topped with American cheese on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomatoes and onions

Santa Fe Green Chile Cheeseburger

$13.00

8oz Colorado Proud Angus Chuck perfectly seasoned topped with Green Chile and American cheese on a toasted bun served with lettuce, tomatoes and onions.

Outpost Smoked Gouda BBQ Burger

$13.00

8oz Colorado Proud Angus chuck perfectly seasoned, Smoked Gouda cheese, with a Chipotle Pineapple BBQ and served with lettuce, tomatoes and onions on a toast bun

Cheesesteak Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled Sirloin Steak with Hatch Green Chiles topped with a chile con queso served on a toast Hoagie bun

Smoked Pulled Pork BBQ Sandwich

$13.00

Pulled Pork tossed in Chipotle Pineapple BBQ topped with a Jalapeño Pickled Cabbage served on a toasted bun

Jumbo Dogs

Classic Dog

$6.00

1/4 lb classic beef dog

Red Chile Dog

$8.00

1/4 lb Beef hot dog topped with beans and Red Chile finished with shredded cheese and chopped onion

Burgers and Sandwiches

Cheese burger

$12.00

Santa Fe

$13.00

Cheesesteak

$12.00

Hot dogs

Reggae

$6.00

Red

$8.00

Greeen

$8.00

Chile Relleno bowl

Bowl

$10.00

Carne asada

Carne fries

$10.00

Sides

Elote

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

Frito pie

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3151 s Evanston way, Aurora, CO 80014

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Cheffin's Cheesesteaks & Cubanos Sandwich Shop & Catering Co. - 15473 E Hampden Ave A
orange starNo Reviews
15473 E Hampden Ave A Aurora, CO 80013
View restaurantnext
The French Press - Iliff & Chambers, Aurora
orange star4.3 • 3,357
15290 E Iliff Ave Aurora, CO 80014
View restaurantnext
Wake & Take Coffee Shop - 2337 S Blackhawk St Unit 115C
orange starNo Reviews
2337 S Blackhawk St Unit 115C Aurora, CO 80014
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - Aurora
orange star4.0 • 8,866
1708 S Chambers Rd Aurora, CO 80017
View restaurantnext
SUPREME CHICKEN - 2295 South Chambers Road
orange starNo Reviews
2295 South Chambers Road Aurora, CO 80014
View restaurantnext
Tacos El Metate
orange star4.3 • 341
1742 S Chambers Rd Aurora, CO 80017
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Aurora

Fat Shack - Aurora
orange star4.0 • 8,866
1708 S Chambers Rd Aurora, CO 80017
View restaurantnext
Annette
orange star5.0 • 6,405
2501 Dallas Street Aurora, CO 80010
View restaurantnext
The French Press - Iliff & Chambers, Aurora
orange star4.3 • 3,357
15290 E Iliff Ave Aurora, CO 80014
View restaurantnext
Sam's No. 3 Diner & Bar- Aurora
orange star4.3 • 3,337
2580 S Havana St Aurora, CO 80014
View restaurantnext
Rosenberg's Stanley Marketplace
orange star4.6 • 3,286
2501 Dallas St Aurora, CO 80010
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Aurora - Aurora
orange star4.4 • 1,790
23870 E Smoky Hill Rd Aurora, CO 80016
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Aurora
Denver
review star
Avg 4.4 (631 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (45 restaurants)
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)
Parker
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston