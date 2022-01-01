Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Salad
Juice & Smoothies

Outpost Kitchen - South Coast

246 Reviews

$$

3420 Bristol St

Ste 104

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

HAWAIIAN BOWL
CHICKEN PESTO SANDWICH
BAM BAM CHORIZO POTATO BURRITO

FOOD

BAM BAM CHORIZO POTATO BURRITO

BAM BAM CHORIZO POTATO BURRITO

$17.00

Bam Bam Burrito Spanish chorizo, brekky potatoes, eggs, avocado, spinach wrap

BREKKY TOASTED SANDWICH

BREKKY TOASTED SANDWICH

$15.00

Brekky Toasted Sandwich Fried egg, nitrate free bacon, spinach, tomato, avocado, BBQ sauce, mustard aioli, country toast

POST SCRAMBLED EGG WRAP (VG)

POST SCRAMBLED EGG WRAP (VG)

$18.00

Post wrap Scambled eggs, sundried tomato, sautéed spinach, avocado, feta cheese -perfect post surf/workout power wrap-

GRANOLA (VG)

GRANOLA (VG)

$15.00

Pistachio Granola House made roasted granola, chia, honey, greek yogurt, strawberries, banana, almond milk with a sprinkle of blueberries

AVOCADO TOAST (VG)

AVOCADO TOAST (VG)

$15.00

Real Avocado Toast Peppadew pesto, feta cheese, Asian greens, olive oil Even better with Poached Eggs......!

AUSSIE SCRAMBLE

AUSSIE SCRAMBLE

$19.00

Aussie Scramble Folded eggs, prosciutto, roasted tomato, spinach, Avocado, toasted country bread...

OUTPOST SUPER BOWL

OUTPOST SUPER BOWL

$18.00

OUTPOST Super Bowl Scrambled eggs, spinach, kale, sweet potato, avocado, pickled onion, blueberries, blackberries, walnuts

CHICKEN PESTO SANDWICH

CHICKEN PESTO SANDWICH

$18.00

Chicken Pesto Toasted Sandwich Grilled chicken, walnut pesto, tomato chutney, arugula, country toast

CHICKEN CURRY WRAP

CHICKEN CURRY WRAP

$17.00

Chicken Curry Tantra Wrap Curry spice blend, cashews, dates, celery, red onion, arugula, umami mayo, spinach wrap

CAPTAINS AHI WRAP

CAPTAINS AHI WRAP

$19.00

Captains Ahi Wrap Umami mayo, red onion, celery, capers, lemon juice, dill, parsley, greens, spinach wrap

HAWAIIAN BOWL

HAWAIIAN BOWL

$18.00

Hawaiian Bowl Brown rice, pineapple, chorizo, spinach, cilantro, avocado, fried egg -stay tropical with a little spice-

DATE MATE SALAD

DATE MATE SALAD

$19.00

Date Mate Salad Baby Tuscan kale, dates, goat cheese, heirloom tomatoes, chicken breast, pecans, lemon pepper vinaigrette

HOLLYWOOD SALAD

HOLLYWOOD SALAD

$11.00

Hollywood Salad Mixed greens, Croutons, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Goat Cheese, Sunflower Seeds -goes well with The Kingswood or Chx Pesto Sandwich-

JAY'S HOLIDAY BURGER

JAY'S HOLIDAY BURGER

$19.00

Jay's Holiday Burger Grass Fed Beef, Caramelized Onions, Fried Egg, Millionaire Bacon Smoked Cheddar, Arugula, Mustard Aioli on Ciabatta

BANANNA & STRAWBERRY PANCAKES

$17.00

Banana & Strawberry Pancakes 4 GF Pancakes, Strawberries, Banana, Walnuts, Whipped Vanilla Cream, New England Maple Syrup, Candy Sprinkles

STEAK & EGG SKILLET

STEAK & EGG SKILLET

$28.00

Steak & Egg Skillet Prime Skirt Steak, Free Range Pesto Fried Eggs, Roasted Potatoes, Avocado, Tomato Chutney, Spinach, Pickled Onion, Country Toast

THE KINGSWOOD

THE KINGSWOOD

$19.00

The Kingswood Lamb Sandwich NZ Braised Lamb, Pesto, Arugula, Goat Cheese, Tomato Mint Chutney on Country Toast

BLUEBERRY PANCAKES

$18.00

ESPRESSO

Latte

Latte

$5.00

Latte Even better with Almond, Oat or Coconut Milk or mix it up with Lavender or Vanilla

Flat White

$4.75

Cappucino

$4.75

MATCHA

$5.00

Coffee

$4.00

Cold Brew (nitro)

$7.00

Americano

$3.50

DRINKS

Cold Pressed Juices

Cold Pressed Juices

$10.00

The Defender CARROT, ORANGE, LEMON, GINGER, CAYENNE Let the Beet Drop BEETS, RED APPLES, STRAWBERRIES, BLUEBERRIES, E3LIVE

PB Protein Smoothie

$10.00

PB PROTEIN peanut butter, banana, chia, blueberries, oat milk, collagen protein

Bulletproof Smoothie

$10.00

BULLETPROOF Espresso, Almond Butter, Banana, Dates, Honey, Cocoa Nibs, Almond Milk

Bundaberg Ginger Beer

$3.90

Yerba Mate

$3.90

Harmless Harvest

$5.95

Fermensch Kombucha (Draft)

$7.00

Healthade Kombucha

$5.00

Mountain Valley Sparkling

$3.95+

Mountain Valley Still

$3.75+

WEEKEND BRUNCH 9-3

FORK & KNIFE BURGER

$19.00

RED ROCK EGGS

$24.00

PUMPKIN PANCAKES

$21.00

CHOC BANANA PANCAKES

$19.00

SMOKED SALMON BENNY

$30.00

MAUI BOWL

$25.00

CHICKEN PESTO SANDWICH

$20.00

TURKEY AVOCADO SANDWICH

$17.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

Aussie Owned and Inspired. All Flavor, No Pretenses..... Why wouldn't ya mate!

Website

Location

3420 Bristol St, Ste 104, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Directions

Gallery
Outpost Kitchen image
Outpost Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Pizza Press - Costa Mesa Ca
orange star4.6 • 1,314
901 South Coast Dr Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext
Kefir Mix
orange starNo Reviews
3941 South Bristol Street Ste D Santa Ana, CA 92704
View restaurantnext
Tastea - Costa Mesa
orange starNo Reviews
1175 Baker St Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext
Lion & Lamb Coffee Roasters - 3186 Pullman St
orange starNo Reviews
3186 Pullman St Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext
Dick Church's Family Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 481
2698 Newport Blvd Costa Mesa, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
Picante Martin's Mexican Food
orange starNo Reviews
17951 skypark circle unit f irvine, CA 92614
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Costa Mesa

Umami Burger - Costa Mesa
orange star4.5 • 9,138
2981 Bristol St. Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext
The Crack Shack Costa Mesa
orange star4.6 • 7,099
196 East 17th Street Costa Mesa, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
Al's New York Cafe
orange star4.6 • 4,338
1673 Irvine Ave B Costa Mesa, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
Arc Food & Libations
orange star4.5 • 3,291
3321 Hyland Ave Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext
Rance's Chicago Pizza - Costa Mesa
orange star4.2 • 2,625
1420 Baker St. Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext
Nice Burger 100% Vegan (Costa Mesa)
orange star4.9 • 2,396
615 W 19TH ST COSTA MESA, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Costa Mesa
Newport Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (70 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Corona Del Mar
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Huntington Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)
Newport Coast
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Irvine
review star
Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (63 restaurants)
Aliso Viejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston