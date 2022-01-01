Outpost Restaurant imageView gallery
American
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Outpost Restaurant

825 Reviews

$$

115 yellowstone ave

West Yellowstone, MT 59758

Order Again

Breakfast sandwich

BKF SAND Sausage

$10.75

BKF SAND bacon

$10.75

BFK SAND ham

$10.75

Benedict

Benedict with Canadian

$11.75

Benedict with regular Bacon

$11.75

Sub grits

$1.25

Biscuits & Sausage Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$8.50

B & G with bacon

$9.95

B & G with sausage patty

$9.95

B & G with ham

$9.95

Country Breakfast

Two Eggs

$8.50

Country Breakfast ( with eggs)

$10.95

Country Breakfast (no eggs)

$10.25

Two eggs with link sausages

$10.50

Minced ham

$9.95

Two Eggs/ corned beef

$12.50

Hearty Eye Openers

Rocky Mountain Trout

$18.50

Steak & 2 Eggs

$19.75

Fried Steak

$17.25

Omelettes

Cheese Omelette

$11.50

Ham omelette w / Cheese

$13.95

Bacon Omelette w/ Cheese

$13.95

Sausage Omelette w/ Cheese

$13.75

Denver Omelette

$14.95

Veggie Omelette

$14.50

Campfire Omelette

$14.95

Grizzly Omelette

$16.70

South of border

$16.70

Fresh mushroom & Swiss Omelette

$13.25

Pancakes/ french Toast

Pancakes

$7.50+

Blueberry Pancakes

$8.25+

French Toast

$8.25

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$5.25

Meal share

Meal share for 2

$3.00

Fruit

Half Cantaloupe

$5.50

Cup

$3.25

Kids Menu

Kids French Toast w/bac

$7.95

Kids Pancake w/bac

$7.95

Side Orders

Side Ham

$5.25

Side Bacon

$5.25

Side Saug Patty

$5.25

Side Link

$5.25

Side Sausage Gravy

$3.25

English Muffn

$3.50

Side Corned Beef Hash

$6.25

Side Hashbrown

$4.50

One egg (side)

$2.95

2 eggs (side)

$4.00

2 eggs to goodies

$3.75

Side of 1 Biscuit

$2.25

Cottage Cheese

$3.50

Buttered Toast

$3.00

Cinnamon Toast

$3.25

Side Of Salsa

$1.25

Side Grits

$3.25

Sack Lunches

Sandwich, Chips & Snack

$13.50

Hot Grill Sandwiches

Steak Sandwich

$20.25

Club House

$13.95

French Dip

$12.50

Hot Hamburger Sandwich

$14.50

Grill chicken breast

$12.25

Hot Plates

Hot Beef Plate

$14.10

Hot Turkey Plate

$14.10

Son of a gun stew

$11.10

Country Fried Steak

$16.30

Fish+chips

$17.95

Burgers

Outpost Burger

$14.75

Hamburger

$9.75

Cheeseburger

$11.50

Bison Burger

$16.50

Chili Burger

$14.50

Mushroom Swiss

$12.50

Veggie Burger

$11.55

Patty Melt

$11.50

Sandwiches

Cold Beef

$9.10

Cold Turkey

$9.10

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.10

Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$9.25

BLT on Toast

$9.50

Chicken strips

Chicken strips

$12.75

Pasta

Spaghetti plate

$12.25

Soups & Salads

All you can Eat salad bar

$15.95

One trip

$6.75

Soup

$4.25+

Homemade Chili

$7.95

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.50

Chefs Salad

$15.10

Chicken Salad Plate

$14.25

Soup To Go

$5.95

Salad side

$4.75

Side Orders

Side Mashed Potatoes with Gravy

$4.25

Side of French Fries

$4.50

Side Garlic Toast

$4.25

Steamed Vegetables

$3.50

Tossed Green Salad

$5.10

Cottage Cheese

$3.25

Hot Rolls (2)

$4.25

Onion Rings

$8.25

Side Dressing

$1.50

Sack Lunches

Sandwich, Chips & Snack

$13.50

Kids Menu

Kids Spaghetti

$7.95

Kids Hamburger

$8.50

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.50

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.75+

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.95

Kids Corn Dog Bites

$8.25

GLUTEN FREE

Macaroni plate Gluten Free

$19.75

Chicken Strips Gluten Free

$13.75

Hearty Dinner Entrees

Hamburger Steak

$20.45

Turkey Dinner

$18.95

Rocky Mountain Trout

$27.50

Pasta Entrees

Chicken Parmesan

$21.45

Spaghetti Plate

$18.25

Ol' Faithfuls Entrees

Son of a Gun Stew

$11.10

Country Fried Steak

$17.10

Baked Chicken

$17.95

Fish & Chips

$17.75

Burgers

Bison Burger

$16.50

Chili Burger

$14.50

Hamburger

$9.75

Cheeseburger

$13.50

Veggie Burger

$11.55

Hot Plates

Steak Sandwich

$18.95

Hot Turkey Plate

$14.10

Hot Beef Plate

$14.10

Sides Orders

Side Mashed Potatoes with Gravy

$4.25

Side of French Fries

$4.50

Side Garlic Toast

$4.25

Steamed Vegetables

$3.50

Tossed Green Salad

$5.10

Cottage Cheese

$3.50

Hot Rolls (2)

$4.25

Side Dressing

$1.50

Baked potato

$4.50

Rice

$3.50

Soups & Salads

All you can Eat salad bar

$15.95

Soup

$4.25+

Homemade Chili

$7.95

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.50

Chefs Salad

$15.10

Chicken Salad Plate

$14.25

One trip

$6.75

Kids Menu

Kids Spaghetti

$7.95

Kids Hamburger & Fries

$8.50

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.75+

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.95

Kids Corn Dog Bites & Fries

$8.25

Kids Cheese Burguer

$9.25

GLUTEN FREE

Spaghetti plate Gluten Free

$19.75

Chicken Strips Gluten Free

$13.75

Beverages

Coffee

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Milk

$2.95+

Chocolate Milk

$2.95+

Soda

$2.75

Fruit Juice

$2.95

Huckleberry lemonade

$3.75

Hot Coco

$3.50

Huckleberry products

Hack honey

$10.75

Huck Syrup 10 oz

$11.00

Huck Syrup 14 oz

$12.75

Huck ice cream topping 10 oz

$10.75

Huck jelly 8 oz

$10.50

Huck Preserves 2.5 oz

$6.25

Huck syrup traditional

$12.75

Huck syrup 13 oz (Splenda)

$13.00

Breakfast sandwich

Breakfast sandwich w/sausage

$10.75

Breakfast sandwich w/bacon

$10.75

Breakfast sandwich w/ham

$10.75

Sack lunches

Sandwich, Chips & Snack

$13.50

Soup

Soup

$5.25

Salad bar

Salad bar

$10.85

BREAKFAST

Rancheros Eggs

$10.99

Burritos

$11.99

LUNCH

Carnitas

$12.99

Beef Tacos

$11.99

Chicken Enchiladas

$12.99

Fajitas

$13.99

Tamales

$13.75

Gringa

$12.99

steak TACOS

$12.99

Chimichanga

$11.99

Carne asada

$15.99

Ranchero

$11.99

Nachos

$12.50

Baked trout

$17.50

Fish tacos

$11.50

DINNER

Chicken Enchiladas

$12.99

Carnitas

$12.99

Fajitas

$13.99

Beef Tacos

$11.99

Ribs Half

$17.00

Ribs (full)

$30.00

Rib Eye Steak

$38.00

Gringa

$12.99

Steak TACOS

$12.99

Chimichangas

$11.99

Carne asada

$15.99

Ranchero

$11.99

Nachos

$12.50

Baked trout

$17.50

Fish tacos

$11.50

Cookies

Cookies

$4.50

Marshmallow

$3.50

Options

Hot Turkey Plate

$28.85

Bison burger

$28.85

Chicken parmesan

$28.85

Senior tour

Senior tour

$28.85
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:15 am - 10:30 pm
Monday6:15 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday6:15 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday6:15 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday6:15 am - 10:30 pm
Friday6:15 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday6:15 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

115 yellowstone ave, West Yellowstone, MT 59758

Directions

Gallery
Outpost Restaurant image
Map
