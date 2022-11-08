Outriggers Fish Taco Co
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Outriggers Famous Tacos are now mobile. Come enjoy the food truck experience Outriggers Way by visiting our location or order online @ Outriggerstacotruck.com
Location
1026-B Marina Bay Drive, Kemah, TX 77565
Gallery
