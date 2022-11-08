Restaurant header imageView gallery

Outriggers Fish Taco Co

review star

No reviews yet

1026-B Marina Bay Drive

Kemah, TX 77565

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Fish Taco
Chips & Salsa

Tacos

Fish Taco

$4.50

Shrimp Taco

$4.50

Sandwiches & Salads

Hamburger

$10.00

Cheeseburger

$10.00

Chips & Dips

Crab Dip

$10.00

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Elote

$5.00

VooDoo Chips

$1.50

Jalapeno Chips

$1.50

BBQ Chips

$1.50

Regular Chips

$1.50

Doritos

$1.50

Cheetos

$1.50

Drinks

Coke

$1.00

Iced Tea

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

Topo Chico

$2.00

Bottle Water

$1.00

Dr Pepper

$1.00

A La Carte & Extras

Extra Lettuce

$0.25

Extra Tomatoes

$0.25

Extra Onions

$0.25

Extra Cilantro

$0.25

Extra Serrano Garlic Sauce

$0.25

Extra Fish Taco Sauce

$0.25

Extra Cheese

$0.25

Extra Tortillas

$0.50

Extra Pickles

$0.25

Mango Pico De Gallo

$1.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Outriggers Famous Tacos are now mobile. Come enjoy the food truck experience Outriggers Way by visiting our location or order online @ Outriggerstacotruck.com

Website

Location

1026-B Marina Bay Drive, Kemah, TX 77565

Directions

Gallery
Outriggers Fish Taco Co image
Outriggers Fish Taco Co image

Similar restaurants in your area

VooDoo Hut - & Cat Scratch Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
511 Bradford Ave Kemah, TX 77565
View restaurantnext
Prohibition 52 Taphouse and Grill
orange star4.5 • 29
609 Bradford Avenue Kemah, TX 77565
View restaurantnext
The Boldthouse
orange star3.5 • 5
2234 E. Nasa Parkway Seabrook, TX 77586
View restaurantnext
Loco Chico's Cantina - 2320 Nasa Rd 1 Seabrook Tx, 77586
orange starNo Reviews
2320 Nasa Rd 1 Seabrook, TX 77586
View restaurantnext
The Barge 295
orange starNo Reviews
East Nasa Parkway Seabrook, TX 77586
View restaurantnext
The Backyard Seabrook
orange starNo Reviews
1301 4th St. Seabrook, TX 77586
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Kemah

Prohibition 52 Taphouse and Grill
orange star4.5 • 29
609 Bradford Avenue Kemah, TX 77565
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kemah
Seabrook
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Webster
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
League City
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Texas City
review star
No reviews yet
La Porte
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Friendswood
review star
Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston