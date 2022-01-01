American
Outta The Way Cafe
17503 Redland Rd
Derwood, MD 20855
Popular Items
Starters
Cheese Fries
$9.99
Chicken Quesadilla
$13.99
Chicken Strippers
$13.59
Crab Dip
$17.99Out of stock
Mondo Nachos
$14.99
Onion Rings
$9.99
Old Bay Pierogies
$11.99
Pierogies
$10.99
Shrimp Quesadilla
$14.99
Shrimp Tempura App
$14.99
Spiced Shrimp
$14.99
Tempura Tenders
$13.99
Veggie Plate
$15.99
Cheese Quesadilla
$11.99
Chip & Salsa
$9.99
Wings
Tenders
Soups & Chilis
Salads
Burgers; Sliders: & Tacos
Samiches
Wraps
Chickin’ Lickin’
Ribs & Steaks & Chops
Ocean Notions
Alfredos
Kids
Sides
Desserts
Extras
Liquor
Absolut Citron
$6.99
Absolut Mandarin
$6.99
Absolut Mandarin
$6.99
Absolut Pepper
$6.99
Absolut Pepper
$6.99
Absolut Vanilla
$6.99
Absolute
$6.99
Deep Eddy
$6.99
Deep Eddy Cran
$6.99
Deep Eddy grapefruit
$6.99
Deep Eddy Lemon
$6.99
Deep Eddy Orange
$6.99
Deep Eddy Swet Tea
$6.99
Grey Goose
$9.99
Ketel One
$7.99
Deep Eddy Lime
$6.99
Smirnoff Blueberry
$6.99Out of stock
Smirnoff Cherry
$6.99
Stoli Razberi
$6.99
Smirnoff Raspberry
$6.99Out of stock
Smirnoff Vodka
$6.99
Stoli
$6.99
Stoli Orange
$6.99
Tito's
$6.99
Pink Whitney
$6.99
Stoli Bluberi
$6.99
Stoli Vanilla
$6.99
Beefeater
$7.59
Bombay Sapphire
$7.59
Hendrick's
$7.99
Tangueray Gin
$6.99
Bacardi 8
$8.99
Bacardi Rum
$6.99
Captain Morgan
$6.99
Malibu
$6.99
Meyers
$7.59
Mount Gay
$6.99
Pyrat Rum
$8.59Out of stock
Sailor Jerry
$6.99
Chivas
$9.99
Cutty Sark
$7.99
Dewar's Scotch
$7.59
Glenfiddich
$10.99
Glenlivit
$10.99
J & B
$8.59
JW Black
$9.59
JW Red
$8.59
McCallans
$13.99
Angel Envy
$12.99
Basil Hayden
$9.99Out of stock
Buffalo Trace
$7.99Out of stock
Bullet Bourbon
$6.99
Bullet Rye
$6.99
Evan Williams Single Barrel
$8.99
High West
$8.50
Iron Smoke
$9.99
Jack App!e
$6.99
Jack Daniels
$6.99
Jack Daniels Single Barrel
$7.75
Jack Fire
$6.99
Jack Honey
$6.99
Jim Beam Bourbon
$6.99
Knob Creek
$7.99
Larceny
$6.99
Maker's Mark
$7.99
Old Granddad
$6.99
Redemption
$7.59
Rittenouse Rye
$7.99
Southern Comfort
$6.99
Whistle Pig Rye
$14.99
Wild Turkey
$6.99
Woodford Reserve
$10.99
Kentucky Owl
$15.99
Bushmill Redbush
$7.50
Bushmills
$6.99
Bushmills Blackbush
$7.50
Busker Irish
$6.99
Canadian Club
$6.99
Crown Apple
$8.59
Crown Royal
$8.59
Howler Banana
$6.99
Jameson Black Barrell
$7.59
Jameson Coffee
$6.99
Jameson Orange
$7.59
Jameson's Cask Mates IPA
$7.59
Jameson's Cask Mates Stout
$7.59
Jamesons
$6.99
Proper Twelve
$6.99
Screwball
$7.59
Seagrams 7 Whiskey
$6.99
Seagrams VO
$6.99
Tullamore Dew
$6.99
Powers
$6.99
Crown Peach
$8.59
Casamigos Blanco
$9.59
El Mayor
$8.59
Casamigoss Mezcal
$9.59
Casamigoss Repsoado
$9.59
Cazadores Anejo
$9.59
Cazadores Resposado
$9.59
Cuervo
$6.99
Cuervo 1800
$7.59
Don Julio
$9.59
Milagro
$8.59
Milagro Silver
$8.59
Patron Silver
$12.59
Santos Blanco
$10.59
Santos Resposado
$10.59
Amaretto Rail
$6.99
B&B Liquor
$8.59
Baileys
$7.99
Courvoisier
$10.59
Disaronno
$8.99
Drambuie
$7.99
E&J Brandy
$8.99
Fireball
$6.99
Frangelico
$8.59
Goldschlager
$6.99Out of stock
Grand Marnier
$8.59
Hennessey
$9.99
Irish Mist
$8.59
Jagermister
$6.99
Kahlua
$7.25
Pepperminbt Scnapps
$6.75
Remy Martin
$9.99
Rumple Minze
$6.99
Sambucca
$8.59
Sambucca Black
$8.59
Tia Maria
$8.59
Tuaca
$8.59
Jack Daniel Honey
$5.00
Jack Fire
$5.00
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
$6.99
Alexander Cocktail
$7.50
B-52
$8.50
Bahama Mama
$12.99
Bay Breeze
$6.99
Bay Breeze Malibu
$6.99
Black Death
$6.99
Black Russian
$7.99
Bloody Mary
$8.99
Blue Hawaiian
$8.59
Bottomless Bloody
$15.00
Brandy Alexander
$7.25
Buttery Nipple
$7.25
Cape Cod
$6.99
Chocolate Cake
$6.99
Dirty Bong Water
$6.99
French Connection
$10.59
Fuzzy Navel
$6.99
Gimlet, Gin
$6.99
Gimlet, Vodka
$6.99
Green Tea
$6.99
Greyhound
$6.99
Gummy Bear
$6.99
Hairy Navel
$6.99
Hurricane
$10.99
Irish Car Bomb
$8.99
Italian Surfer
$6.99
Jager Bombs
$7.59
Jolly Rancher
$6.99
Kahlua & Cream
$7.59
Kamakazi
$6.99
Lemon Drop Shooter
$6.99
Liquid Cocaine
$7.59
Long Beach Iced Tea
$12.99
Long Island Iced Tea
$12.99
Lynchburg Lemonade
$12.99
Madras
$6.99
Mai Tai
$11.99
Manhattan Rocks
$7.25
Margarita
$8.99
Margarita, Gold
$11.99
Margarita, Patron
$15.59
Melonball
$6.99
Mimosa
$8.99
Mind Eraser
$8.99
Mojito
$8.99
Mud Slide
$8.99
Nuts & Berries
$6.99
Old Fashion
$7.99
Orange Crush
$11.59
P P D
$6.99
Pickle Backs
$6.99
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
$6.99
Planter's Punch
$11.99
Pretty Tony
$6.99
Purple Hooter
$6.99
Red Headed Slut
$6.99
Rob Roy
$7.00
Royal Flush (7)
$6.99
Royal Flush(Crown)
$8.59
Rum Runner
$11.99
Rusty Nail
$9.59
Salty Dog Collins
$6.99
Screwdriver
$6.99
Seabreeze
$6.99
Sex on the Beach
$6.99
Silicin Kiss
$7.99
Singapore Sling
$6.99
Slippery Nipple
$7.99
Slo Comf Screw Agnst Wall
$6.00
Starburst
$12.99
Stinger
$6.99
Tequila Sunrise
$6.99
Tic Tac
$7.59
Tight Snatch
$7.99
Toasted Almond
$7.99
Tom Collins
$6.99
Trash Can
$15.50
Vodka Blueberry Bombs
$7.25
Vodka Cherry Bombs
$7.25
Vodka Grape Bombs
$7.25
Vodka Razberry Bombs
$7.25
Vodka Vegas Bombs
$6.99
Washington Apple
$6.99
Watermelon Shooter
$6.75
White Russian
$7.99
Woo Hoo
$6.99
Zombie
$11.99
PB & Jelly
$8.00
Martini's
Absolut Martini
$9.59
Absolute Cosmo
$9.59
Beefeater Martini
$10.59
Bombay Martini
$9.59
Cosmopolitan
$8.99
French Martini
$10.99
Grey Goose Cosmo
$12.99
Grey Goose Martini
$12.99
Hendrick's Martini
$10.59
Ketel One Cosmo
$11.99
Ketel One Martini
$12.59
Lemon Drop Martini
$9.59
Manahattan Makers
$10.59
Manhattan
$8.99
Martini, Apple
$8.99
Martini, Gin
$8.99
Martini, Vodka
$8.99
Stoli Cosmo
$9.59
Stoli Martini
$9.25
Tito's Martini
$9.59
Titos Cosmo
$9.59
Coffee Drinks
Beer
Amstel Lite
$5.85
Angry Orchard
$5.85
Bud Light
$4.85
Bud Light Lime
$4.85
Budweiser
$4.85
Coors Light
$4.85
Corona
$5.85
Corona Premier
$5.85
Sam Adams Octoberfest
$6.25Out of stock
Dogfish 60min Ipa
$6.75
Dogfish Slightly Mightly
$6.25
Flying Dog Raging Bitch
$6.25
Founders Ipa
$6.75
Heineken
$5.85
Heineken Zero
$4.75
High Noon
$6.75
Michelob Gold
$4.85
Michelob Ultra
$4.85
Miller High Life
$4.50
Miller Lite Bottle
$4.85
Odouls Amber
$4.50
DB Smash
$6.75
Sam Adams
$5.85
Sea Quench Sour
$5.85
Stella Artois
$5.85
Truly
$5.85
Jameson Ginger Can
$7.25Out of stock
Bud Light Next
$4.85
Rolling Rock
$4.85
Omme Abbey Ale
$8.00
Yuegling Porter
$5.50
Atlas Dance Of Days
$6.99
Black & Tan
$7.99
Winter Storm
$6.50
Shock Top
$5.99
Bud Lite Draft
$4.99
True Respite
$6.99
Guinness
$7.99
Loose Cannon
$6.99
Infinite Amber Ale
$5.99
PBH Astodon Hazy Ipa
$6.99Out of stock
Smithwick's Draft
$6.99
Vienna Lager
$5.99
Yuengling Draft
$4.99
Wine
Bottomless Mimosa
$15.00
GL House Pinot Grigio
$7.00
GL Cavit Pinot Grigio
$8.00Out of stock
GL House Chardonnay
$7.00
GL House White Zinfandel
$7.00
GL Oyester Bay Sauvion B
$11.00
GL Tarresella-Pinot Grigio
$9.00Out of stock
GL J Lohr Sauvignon Blanc
$9.00
GL Story Point Chardonnay
$10.00
GL Day Owl Rose
$9.00
Gl Kiona Riesling
$9.00
Corking Fee
$20.00
B La Marca Prosecco
$10.00
B Cavit Pinot Grigio
$30.00
B Chat. St. Michelle Riesling
$30.00
B Kendall Jackson Chard
$35.00
B Oyester Bay Sauvignon Blanc
$30.00
B Torresella Pinot Grigio
$39.00
B J Lohr Sauvignon Blanc
$39.00
B Storypoint Chardonnay
$40.00
B Day Owl Rose
$35.00
B Kiona Reisling
$35.00
GL 14 Hands
$9.00
GL Blackstone Merlot
$9.00
GL House Cab
$7.00
GL House Merlot
$7.00
GL Mark West Pinot Noir
$8.00
GL Kaiken Cabernet Sauvignon
$10.00
GL Colores Del Sol Malbec
$9.00
GL 19 Crimes Red Blend
$9.00
GL House Pinot Noir
$7.00
Corking Fee
$20.00
B 14 Hands Cab
$35.00
B Blackstone Merlot
$35.00
B House Cab
$28.00
B Jacob's Creek Shiraz
$24.95
B Mark West Pinot Noir
$30.00
B Tripiche Malbec
$35.00
B Kaiken Cabernet Sauv
$40.00
B Colores Del Sol Malbec
$35.00Out of stock
B 19 Crimes Red Blend
$35.00
NA Drinks
Coke
$2.99
Diet Coke
$2.99
Gingerale
$2.99
Sprite
$2.99
Lemonade
$2.99
Club Soda
$2.99
Iced Tea
$2.99
Arnold Palmer
$2.99
Orange Juice
$3.25
Grapefuit Juice
$3.25
Pineapple Juice
$3.25
Cranberry Juice
$3.25
Milk
$3.25
Coffee
$2.99
Hot tea
$2.99
Shirley Temple
$2.99
Tonic
$2.59
Red Bull
$3.75
Hot Chocolate
$2.99
Tomato Juice
$2.99
Virgin Mary
$5.00
Bottle Water
$2.50
ST. Patty's Day Specials
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
We are so pleased that you chose the Outta The Way Cafe today! Come in, relax and enjoy! Our food and our culture are reflected in the four words that have guided us for 33 years: 'Good Food~Good 'Tude! We Love You and want you to enjoy Old School Hospitality here at the Outta The Way! Peace and Love. Chip & Brian
Location
17503 Redland Rd, Derwood, MD 20855
