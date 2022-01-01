Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Outta The Way Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

17503 Redland Rd

Derwood, MD 20855

Order Again

Popular Items

OTWC Burger
Bay Wings
Steak & Cheese Sub

Starters

Cheese Fries

$9.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.99

Chicken Strippers

$13.59

Crab Dip

$17.99Out of stock

Mondo Nachos

$14.99

Onion Rings

$9.99

Old Bay Pierogies

$11.99

Pierogies

$10.99

Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.99

Shrimp Tempura App

$14.99

Spiced Shrimp

$14.99

Tempura Tenders

$13.99

Veggie Plate

$15.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.99

Chip & Salsa

$9.99

Wings

Bay Wings

$14.99

Bbq Wings

$14.99

Buffalo Wings

$14.99

Chip’s Wings

$14.99

Dragon Wings

$14.99

Naked Wings

$14.99

Smoky Wings

$14.99

Swing Wings

$14.99

Swirlin’ Wings

$14.99

Teri Wings

$14.99

Lemmon Pepper

$14.99

Tenders

Bbq Tenders

$14.59

Buffalo Tenders

$14.59

Chesapeake Tenders

$14.59

Chicken Tenders

$14.59

Chip’s Tenders

$14.59

Dragon Tenders

$14.59

Swing Tenders

$14.59

Swirlin’ Tenders

$14.59

Terri Tenders

$14.59

Smokey Tenders

$14.59

Soups & Chilis

Cup Crab Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Bowl Crab Soup

$10.00Out of stock

Cup of Soup

$6.00

Bowl Soup Of the Day

$8.00

Cup Chilli

$7.00

Bowl Chili

$9.00

Cup White Chicken Chili

$7.00

Bowl White Chicken Chili

$9.00

Salads

Chicken Taco Salad

$16.00

Chicken Tempura Salad

$16.59

Cobb Salad

$14.59

Chicken Cobb Salad

$14.59

Duff Salad

$15.59

Hawaiian Chicken Salad

$15.59

House Salad

$6.00

Lg Caesar Salad

$11.00

Mardi Gras Salad

$15.59

Shrimp Tempura Salad

$16.59

Steak Salad

$16.99

Taco Salad

$13.59

Texarkana Chicken Salad

$16.59

Lunch Cobb

$8.99

Burgers; Sliders: & Tacos

OTWC Burger

$12.99

Burger Sliders (4)

$13.00

Chicken Tacos

$15.99

Prime Rib Sliders (3)

$14.00

Reuben Sliders (3)

$13.00

Shrimp Tacos

$14.99

Steak Tacos

$16.59

Tilapia Tacos

$14.99

Samiches

52nd Street

$15.99

BLT

$12.99

Buffalo Chicken

$13.59

Club

$13.59

Flounder

$12.99

Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Grilled Chicken

$12.59

Prime Rib Samich

$15.99

Reuben

$14.99

Steak & Cheese Sub

$14.99

Steak& Egg Sub

$15.59

Wraps

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$14.59

BLT Wrap

$12.59

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.59

Chicken Tempura Wrap

$14.99

Chicken Tender Wrap

$12.99

Ham & Swiss Wrap

$12.59

Wrap Steak & Cheese

$14.99

Turkey, Bacon Wrap

$12.59

Chickin’ Lickin’

Chicken Breast

$15.59

Chicken Dijon

$16.99

Louisiana Fowl

$16.99

Spicy Crispy Chicken Pasta

$17.59

Stir Fried Chicken

$17.59

Roasted Chicken

$20.00Out of stock

Anthonys Chicken

$20.00

Ribs & Steaks & Chops

1/2 Rack Ribs

$22.99

Full Rack Ribs

$29.99

Jerk Chops

$17.99

Meatloaf Casserole

$15.59

Pork Chops

$16.99

Prime Rib

$28.99

Rib Eye

$28.99

Ocean Notions

Grilled Salmon

$19.59

New Orleans Salmon

$22.99

Shrimp Tempura Dinner

$19.59

Three Way Shrimp

$21.99

Alfredos

Alfredo

$12.99

Blackened Chicken Alfredo

$15.99

Chicken Alfredo

$15.99

Shrimp & Crab Alfredo

$23.59Out of stock

Shrimp Alfredo

$17.59

Veggie Alfredo

$15.59

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Hamburger

$6.00

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

Kids Nachos

$6.00

Kids Tenders

$6.00

Kids Wings

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Spagetti

$6.00

Kids Chicken

$6.00

Sides

Apple Sauce

$1.75

Baked Potato

$4.50

Cole Slaw

$1.75

Fresh Vegetables

$4.50

Fries

$4.50

Mashed Potatoes

$2.75

Muffin

$0.75

Potato Chips

$2.75

Rice Pilaf

$3.50

Side Of Black Beans

$4.00

Side Onion Rings

$4.99

Side Pierogies

$4.50

Desserts

Brownie Sundae

$6.00

Chocolate Ice Cream

$5.00

Hershey Bar Pie

$6.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$6.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$9.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Extras

Add

Liquor

Absolut Citron

$6.99

Absolut Mandarin

$6.99

Absolut Mandarin

$6.99

Absolut Pepper

$6.99

Absolut Pepper

$6.99

Absolut Vanilla

$6.99

Absolute

$6.99

Deep Eddy

$6.99

Deep Eddy Cran

$6.99

Deep Eddy grapefruit

$6.99

Deep Eddy Lemon

$6.99

Deep Eddy Orange

$6.99

Deep Eddy Swet Tea

$6.99

Grey Goose

$9.99

Ketel One

$7.99

Deep Eddy Lime

$6.99

Smirnoff Blueberry

$6.99Out of stock

Smirnoff Cherry

$6.99

Stoli Razberi

$6.99

Smirnoff Raspberry

$6.99Out of stock

Smirnoff Vodka

$6.99

Stoli

$6.99

Stoli Orange

$6.99

Tito's

$6.99

Pink Whitney

$6.99

Stoli Bluberi

$6.99

Stoli Vanilla

$6.99

Beefeater

$7.59

Bombay Sapphire

$7.59

Hendrick's

$7.99

Tangueray Gin

$6.99

Bacardi 8

$8.99

Bacardi Rum

$6.99

Captain Morgan

$6.99

Malibu

$6.99

Meyers

$7.59

Mount Gay

$6.99

Pyrat Rum

$8.59Out of stock

Sailor Jerry

$6.99

Chivas

$9.99

Cutty Sark

$7.99

Dewar's Scotch

$7.59

Glenfiddich

$10.99

Glenlivit

$10.99

J & B

$8.59

JW Black

$9.59

JW Red

$8.59

McCallans

$13.99

Angel Envy

$12.99

Basil Hayden

$9.99Out of stock

Buffalo Trace

$7.99Out of stock

Bullet Bourbon

$6.99

Bullet Rye

$6.99

Evan Williams Single Barrel

$8.99

High West

$8.50

Iron Smoke

$9.99

Jack App!e

$6.99

Jack Daniels

$6.99

Jack Daniels Single Barrel

$7.75

Jack Fire

$6.99

Jack Honey

$6.99

Jim Beam Bourbon

$6.99

Knob Creek

$7.99

Larceny

$6.99

Maker's Mark

$7.99

Old Granddad

$6.99

Redemption

$7.59

Rittenouse Rye

$7.99

Southern Comfort

$6.99

Whistle Pig Rye

$14.99

Wild Turkey

$6.99

Woodford Reserve

$10.99

Kentucky Owl

$15.99

Bushmill Redbush

$7.50

Bushmills

$6.99

Bushmills Blackbush

$7.50

Busker Irish

$6.99

Canadian Club

$6.99

Crown Apple

$8.59

Crown Royal

$8.59

Howler Banana

$6.99

Jameson Black Barrell

$7.59

Jameson Coffee

$6.99

Jameson Orange

$7.59

Jameson's Cask Mates IPA

$7.59

Jameson's Cask Mates Stout

$7.59

Jamesons

$6.99

Proper Twelve

$6.99

Screwball

$7.59

Seagrams 7 Whiskey

$6.99

Seagrams VO

$6.99

Tullamore Dew

$6.99

Powers

$6.99

Crown Peach

$8.59

Casamigos Blanco

$9.59

El Mayor

$8.59

Casamigoss Mezcal

$9.59

Casamigoss Repsoado

$9.59

Cazadores Anejo

$9.59

Cazadores Resposado

$9.59

Cuervo

$6.99

Cuervo 1800

$7.59

Don Julio

$9.59

Milagro

$8.59

Milagro Silver

$8.59

Patron Silver

$12.59

Santos Blanco

$10.59

Santos Resposado

$10.59

Amaretto Rail

$6.99

B&B Liquor

$8.59

Baileys

$7.99

Courvoisier

$10.59

Disaronno

$8.99

Drambuie

$7.99

E&J Brandy

$8.99

Fireball

$6.99

Frangelico

$8.59

Goldschlager

$6.99Out of stock

Grand Marnier

$8.59

Hennessey

$9.99

Irish Mist

$8.59

Jagermister

$6.99

Kahlua

$7.25

Pepperminbt Scnapps

$6.75

Remy Martin

$9.99

Rumple Minze

$6.99

Sambucca

$8.59

Sambucca Black

$8.59

Tia Maria

$8.59

Tuaca

$8.59

Jack Daniel Honey

$5.00

Jack Fire

$5.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$6.99

Alexander Cocktail

$7.50

B-52

$8.50

Bahama Mama

$12.99

Bay Breeze

$6.99

Bay Breeze Malibu

$6.99

Black Death

$6.99

Black Russian

$7.99

Bloody Mary

$8.99

Blue Hawaiian

$8.59

Bottomless Bloody

$15.00

Brandy Alexander

$7.25

Buttery Nipple

$7.25

Cape Cod

$6.99

Chocolate Cake

$6.99

Dirty Bong Water

$6.99

French Connection

$10.59

Fuzzy Navel

$6.99

Gimlet, Gin

$6.99

Gimlet, Vodka

$6.99

Green Tea

$6.99

Greyhound

$6.99

Gummy Bear

$6.99

Hairy Navel

$6.99

Hurricane

$10.99

Irish Car Bomb

$8.99

Italian Surfer

$6.99

Jager Bombs

$7.59

Jolly Rancher

$6.99

Kahlua & Cream

$7.59

Kamakazi

$6.99

Lemon Drop Shooter

$6.99

Liquid Cocaine

$7.59

Long Beach Iced Tea

$12.99

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.99

Lynchburg Lemonade

$12.99

Madras

$6.99

Mai Tai

$11.99

Manhattan Rocks

$7.25

Margarita

$8.99

Margarita, Gold

$11.99

Margarita, Patron

$15.59

Melonball

$6.99

Mimosa

$8.99

Mind Eraser

$8.99

Mojito

$8.99

Mud Slide

$8.99

Nuts & Berries

$6.99

Old Fashion

$7.99

Orange Crush

$11.59

P P D

$6.99

Pickle Backs

$6.99

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$6.99

Planter's Punch

$11.99

Pretty Tony

$6.99

Purple Hooter

$6.99

Red Headed Slut

$6.99

Rob Roy

$7.00

Royal Flush (7)

$6.99

Royal Flush(Crown)

$8.59

Rum Runner

$11.99

Rusty Nail

$9.59

Salty Dog Collins

$6.99

Screwdriver

$6.99

Seabreeze

$6.99

Sex on the Beach

$6.99

Silicin Kiss

$7.99

Singapore Sling

$6.99

Slippery Nipple

$7.99

Slo Comf Screw Agnst Wall

$6.00

Starburst

$12.99

Stinger

$6.99

Tequila Sunrise

$6.99

Tic Tac

$7.59

Tight Snatch

$7.99

Toasted Almond

$7.99

Tom Collins

$6.99

Trash Can

$15.50

Vodka Blueberry Bombs

$7.25

Vodka Cherry Bombs

$7.25

Vodka Grape Bombs

$7.25

Vodka Razberry Bombs

$7.25

Vodka Vegas Bombs

$6.99

Washington Apple

$6.99

Watermelon Shooter

$6.75

White Russian

$7.99

Woo Hoo

$6.99

Zombie

$11.99

PB & Jelly

$8.00

Martini's

Absolut Martini

$9.59

Absolute Cosmo

$9.59

Beefeater Martini

$10.59

Bombay Martini

$9.59

Cosmopolitan

$8.99

French Martini

$10.99

Grey Goose Cosmo

$12.99

Grey Goose Martini

$12.99

Hendrick's Martini

$10.59

Ketel One Cosmo

$11.99

Ketel One Martini

$12.59

Lemon Drop Martini

$9.59

Manahattan Makers

$10.59

Manhattan

$8.99

Martini, Apple

$8.99

Martini, Gin

$8.99

Martini, Vodka

$8.99

Stoli Cosmo

$9.59

Stoli Martini

$9.25

Tito's Martini

$9.59

Titos Cosmo

$9.59

Coffee Drinks

Amaretto Coffee

$8.59

Bailey's Coffee

$8.59

Bailey's, Kahlua & Coffee

$8.59Out of stock

Frangelico & Coffee

$8.59

Irish Coffee

$8.59

Kahlua & Coffee

$8.59

Mexican Coffee

$8.59

Nutty Irishman

$8.59

Beer

Amstel Lite

$5.85

Angry Orchard

$5.85

Bud Light

$4.85

Bud Light Lime

$4.85

Budweiser

$4.85

Coors Light

$4.85

Corona

$5.85

Corona Premier

$5.85

Sam Adams Octoberfest

$6.25Out of stock

Dogfish 60min Ipa

$6.75

Dogfish Slightly Mightly

$6.25

Flying Dog Raging Bitch

$6.25

Founders Ipa

$6.75

Heineken

$5.85

Heineken Zero

$4.75

High Noon

$6.75

Michelob Gold

$4.85

Michelob Ultra

$4.85

Miller High Life

$4.50

Miller Lite Bottle

$4.85

Odouls Amber

$4.50

DB Smash

$6.75

Sam Adams

$5.85

Sea Quench Sour

$5.85

Stella Artois

$5.85

Truly

$5.85

Jameson Ginger Can

$7.25Out of stock

Bud Light Next

$4.85

Rolling Rock

$4.85

Omme Abbey Ale

$8.00

Yuegling Porter

$5.50

Atlas Dance Of Days

$6.99

Black & Tan

$7.99

Winter Storm

$6.50

Shock Top

$5.99

Bud Lite Draft

$4.99

True Respite

$6.99

Guinness

$7.99

Loose Cannon

$6.99

Infinite Amber Ale

$5.99

PBH Astodon Hazy Ipa

$6.99Out of stock

Smithwick's Draft

$6.99

Vienna Lager

$5.99

Yuengling Draft

$4.99

Wine

Bottomless Mimosa

$15.00

GL House Pinot Grigio

$7.00

GL Cavit Pinot Grigio

$8.00Out of stock

GL House Chardonnay

$7.00

GL House White Zinfandel

$7.00

GL Oyester Bay Sauvion B

$11.00

GL Tarresella-Pinot Grigio

$9.00Out of stock

GL J Lohr Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

GL Story Point Chardonnay

$10.00

GL Day Owl Rose

$9.00

Gl Kiona Riesling

$9.00

B La Marca Prosecco

$10.00

B Cavit Pinot Grigio

$30.00

B Chat. St. Michelle Riesling

$30.00

B Kendall Jackson Chard

$35.00

B Oyester Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

B Torresella Pinot Grigio

$39.00

B J Lohr Sauvignon Blanc

$39.00

B Storypoint Chardonnay

$40.00

B Day Owl Rose

$35.00

B Kiona Reisling

$35.00

GL 14 Hands

$9.00

GL Blackstone Merlot

$9.00

GL House Cab

$7.00

GL House Merlot

$7.00

GL Mark West Pinot Noir

$8.00

GL Kaiken Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00

GL Colores Del Sol Malbec

$9.00

GL 19 Crimes Red Blend

$9.00

GL House Pinot Noir

$7.00

B 14 Hands Cab

$35.00

B Blackstone Merlot

$35.00

B House Cab

$28.00

B Jacob's Creek Shiraz

$24.95

B Mark West Pinot Noir

$30.00

B Tripiche Malbec

$35.00

B Kaiken Cabernet Sauv

$40.00

B Colores Del Sol Malbec

$35.00Out of stock

B 19 Crimes Red Blend

$35.00

NA Drinks

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Gingerale

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Club Soda

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Orange Juice

$3.25

Grapefuit Juice

$3.25

Pineapple Juice

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Milk

$3.25

Coffee

$2.99

Hot tea

$2.99

Shirley Temple

$2.99

Tonic

$2.59

Red Bull

$3.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Tomato Juice

$2.99

Virgin Mary

$5.00

Bottle Water

$2.50

ST. Patty's Day Specials

St. Patty's Guiness

$5.00

St. Patty's Black & Tan

$5.00

St. Patty's Green Beer

$4.00

St. Patty's Smithwicks

$5.00

St. Patty's Jameson

$5.00

St. Patty's Tullermore

$5.00

St. Patty's Busker

$5.00

St. Patty's Bushmills

$5.00

OTWC RETAIL

OTWC MASK

$10.00

OTWC T- SHIRT SSL

$15.00

OTWC T-SHIRT LSL

$23.00

St Patrick's Shirts

$12.00

Bucket Hat

$15.00

OTWC Knit Hat

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We are so pleased that you chose the Outta The Way Cafe today! Come in, relax and enjoy! Our food and our culture are reflected in the four words that have guided us for 33 years: 'Good Food~Good 'Tude! We Love You and want you to enjoy Old School Hospitality here at the Outta The Way! Peace and Love. Chip & Brian

Location

17503 Redland Rd, Derwood, MD 20855

Directions

