Brewpubs & Breweries

Outworld Brewing

261 Reviews

$$

1725 Vista View Drive

Suite B

Longmont, CO 80504

Popular Items

Fries
Outworld Burger
Side Salad

Starters

House Pretzel

$8.00

House made pretzel served with beer cheese.

Hush Puppies

$9.00

Sweet corn hush puppies with roasted Poblano chiles served with house-made Morita chile and spicy Ranch sauces.

Catfish Bites

$10.00

Crispy, fluffy, double-battered bites of catfish served with Martian Mayo.

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Ten juicy marinated wings rubbed and coated in house-blended seasonings. Choice of classic Buffalo, Old Bay dry rub, or Chipotle Honey. Comes with house-made Blue Cheese or Ranch dressing.

Soup du jour

$7.00Out of stock

Southwest Chicken Chowder. A creamy chicken and corn chowder served with a side of grilled pita.

Vegetarian Buffalo Wings

$10.00

Tempura-battered cauliflower tossed in housemade buffalo sauce.

Soup

Southwest Chicken Chowder

$7.00

A creamy chicken and corn chowder served with a side of grilled pita bread.

Salads

Cauliflower Chickpea Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens with roasted cauliflower, chickpeas, feta cheese, and chipotle mayonnaise.

Mediterranean Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, quinoa, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, and tzatziki dressing.

House Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens with cucumber, onion, tomato, feta cheese and choice of dressing.

Handhelds

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Choice of grilled or buttermilk fried chicken on a toasted brioche bun topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and Outworld sauce.

Schnitzel Sandwich

$15.00

Crispy mustard battered pork loin, caraway pickled onions, garlic aioli, on a split top pretzel roll.

Hot Pastrami Sandwich

$18.00

House made pastrami, sauerkraut, Jarlsberg cheese, and beer mustard on toasted sourdough.

$17.00

House made brisket patty grilled to order, house bacon, smoked cheddar, burger sauce, pickle, tomato, lettuce, and onions on a brioche bun. Substitute: Grilled Portobello

Outworld Blt

$10.00

House-made bacon with lettuce and tomato on toasted sourdough bread.

Corned Beef Reuben

$18.00

House-made corned beef on rye with swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and beer mustard.

Vegan Crab Cake Sandwich

$18.00

A richly-flavored mushroom croquette, crafted from Lion's Mane, hearts of palm, kombu demi on a toasted brioche bun with house-made remoulade, lettuce and tomato.

German Hoagie

$15.00

Grilled locally-crafted German sausage on a toasted Hoagie bun, with house-made sauerkraut, and beer mustard.

Entrees

Fried Chicken and Waffle

$16.00

Fluffy buttermilk waffles served with crispy chicken. Drizzled with a sweet and buttery hot sauce, with pickles and a side of maple syrup.

Pork Belly Cajun Rice

$20.00

Bourbon-glazed roast pork belly on a bed of shrimp and sausage-seasoned Cajun rice.

Vegan Crab Cake

$22.00

A richly-flavored mushroom cake, crafted from Lion's Mane, hearts of palm, and kombu demi served with house-made vegan remoulade and a side of grilled asparagus.

Kids

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Fries

$4.00

Sauces

Beer Cheese

$0.50

Outworld Sauce

$0.50

Martian Mayo

$0.50

Aioli

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Beer Mustard

$0.50

Spicy Ranch

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Honey Chipoltle

$0.50

Menu Sides

Fries

$4.00

Grilled Asparagus

$5.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Stoemp

$4.00

Mashed potatoes with roasted carrots, endive, onions, and garlic

Add Ons

Bacon

$4.00

Fried Chicken

$6.00

Asparagus

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Food Sides

Fries

$3.00

Grilled Asparagus

$3.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Pretzel

$3.00

HH Apps

HH Hush Puppies

$5.00

HH Chicken Wings

$5.00

HH Fries

$5.00

HH Catfish Bites

$5.00

HH Pretzel Bites

$5.00

Dark Matter (Doppelbock)

Dark Matter 5oz

$5.00

Dark Matter 10oz

$7.00

Dark Matter 16oz

$9.00

Crowlers

For on site pick up only, no deliveries.

Arrakis Marzenbier 32oz

$12.00

Black is Beautiful 2 Imp Milk Stout 32oz

$17.00

Black Is Beautiful (Imp Stout w/mandarin & cocao) A very dark and heavy bodied chocolate forward imperial stout with hints of mandarin orange in the finish. “#BlackIsBeautiful” IBU: 16.4, ABV: 9.50%

Colorado Strong Rye IPA 32oz

$12.00

Dark Matter Doppelbock 32oz

$17.00

Elixir Immortus Blood Orange Wit 32oz

$12.00

Galactic Bandidos Mexican Lager 32oz

$12.00

Pale gold with a balance of malt sweetness and nobel hops lead to a dry and light finish to quench your thirst on any day that needs quenching. “Uno mas, por favor” IBU: 10, ABV: 4.5%

Green Ring Nebula Green Chili Mex Lager 32oz

$12.00

Mai Whiskey Bock Mai Bock 32oz

$17.00

Mai-Whiskey-Bock (Balcones Bourbon barrel aged Mai Bock) Straw gold in color with a medium body while vanilla and whiskey are pleasant to the nose the taste of sweet malty whiskey goodness with just enough hops to balance this wonderful strong lager to celebrate the end of winter and the beginning of springtime. “Spring is in the Air" IBU 21, ABV: 8%

Midnight Robber Rum Barrel Aged Export Stout 32oz

$12.00

Nemesis Star Belgian Dubbel 32oz

$17.00

Nemesis Star (Belgian Dubbel aged on Dates and Tart Cherries) A complex Belgian Abbey-style ale that is amber to the eye with hints of date syrup and tart Montmorency cherries in the nose that lead you to a flavor of toffee, dark dried fruits and spice that finishes with a tart & sweet cherry pie like finish. “The Sun’s Death Star’ Companion” IBU: 24, ABV: 8.7%

Oankali Barrel Aged Lemon & Ginger Belgian Pale 32oz

$12.00

Rum Barrel Aged Planetary Devastation Scotch Wee Heavy 32oz

$17.00

Rum Barrel Aged Planetary Devastation (Scotch Wee Heavy) With a deep ruby red hue and a caramelized date richness, finishing with a rich and creamy candy character on top of strong flavors of vanilla and Caribbean Rum. “Test your rummy might.” IBU: 18, ABV: 9%

Shockknowledge Hazy IPA 32oz

$12.00

Shockknowledge IPA (Hazy IPA) hoppy with pineapple and mango flavors in a balanced body. “A shock into enlightenment.” IBU: 40.1, ABV: 6.70%

Stellaris Belgian Tripel 32oz

$12.00

Stellaris (Belgian Tripel) A beautiful golden beer with fruity esters and a light honey finish. “Our destination among the stars.” IBU: 24 ABV: 8.60%

Winkel Weizen German Hefeweizen 32oz

$12.00

Winkelweizen (German Hefeweizen) a magnificent light orange color with a soft and creamy malt sensation to the palate, with flavors of banana and clove. “A mysterious traveler who’s discovered worlds beyond.” IBU: 10.8, ABV: 5.10%

Zaya’s Ruby Vienna Lager 32oz

$12.00

Shaw’s Last Stand (German Kolsch) Straw gold with a balance of delicate malt, wispy fruit notes and noble hop aroma. “A legends tale.” IBU: 22, ABV: 5.20%

Crowler 4 Pack

For on site pick up only, no deliveries.

$40.00

GLUTEN-FREE Blonde

Blonde-Holidaily Favorite Blonde

$6.00

GLUTEN-FREE IPA

IPA-Holidaily Fat Randy's IPA

$8.00

Event-$.4.80

Event $4.80

$4.80

Daily Specials

Rib special

$17.00

Hot Brew

Drip coffee

$3.00+

Latte

$4.00+

Mocha

$5.00+

Chai

$4.00+

Tea

$2.00+

Cold Brew

Iced Coffee

$4.00+

Smoothie

Smoothies

Plants

Impatiens

$16.99

Mums (Small)

$5.99

Petunas

$15.99

Sunflowers

$19.99
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Drink Outside The Sphere Outworld Brewing invites you to experience excellence in craft beer and food. Step away from the mundane into the Tappist Munks' interdimensional trading post repurposed from their long-marooned space cargo vessel. -- Outworld Brewing is a 170-seat 20bbl sci-fi/fantasy-themed brewpub in eastern Longmont, just off of C.R. 3.5 and Highway 119.

Website

Location

1725 Vista View Drive, Suite B, Longmont, CO 80504

Directions

