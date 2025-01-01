- Home
Ovation Bistro & Bar - Winter Haven
7130 Cypress Gardens Blvd
Winter Haven, FL 33837
BEVERAGES
SOFT DRINKS
HOT DRINKS
FLAVORED TEA/ LEMONADE
CURBSIDE TAKEAWAY
PREORDER FOR DINE-IN (LUNCH ONLY)
FOOD
APPETIZERS
6 Shrimp$7.09
BBQ FLATBREAD
BBQ sauce, cheese, bacon, onions and cilantro with choice of chicken, beef or pork.$11.99
CREAMY CHICKEN DIP
Homemade chicken dip served with crispy kettle chips.$11.49
CHEESE FRIES
Crispy, fries topped with cheese and bacon.$9.99
GUINNESS BEER CHEESE
House crafted Guinness beer cheese served with warm pretzel bread.$11.49
MARGARITA FLATBREAD
Fresh mozzarella, vine ripened tomatoes and pesto drizzled with balsamic reduction.$9.09
POTATO SKINS
6 potato skins loaded with cheese, bacon and chicves, served with our sour cream and choice of house-smoked chicken, beef or pork.$15.99
SHRIMP
Seasoned and grilled shrimp, served on a bed of lettuce.$11.09
WINGS
1 lb of our fried or smoked wings with your choice of mild, medium, or hot sauce.$14.99
BRUSSELS SPROUTS$10.99
BUFFALO CHIX FLATBREAD
BBQ sauce, cheese, bacon, onions and cilantro with choice of chicken, beef or pork.$15.99
DESSERTS
BISTRO BROWNIE SUNDAE
Enjoy our decadent chocolate brownie made entirely of chocolate and semi-sweet chocolate chips with a heaping scoop of vanilla ice cream.$6.99
CARAMEL CHEESECAKE
A delicious combination of sweet caramel, bold sea salt and creamy cheesecake.$6.99
CARROT CAKE
Layers of mildly spiced carrot cake, flecked with pecans and topped with rich cream cheese frosting.$6.99
CHOCOLATE CAKE
Stacked tall with layers of luscious chocolate cake, chocolate mousse with mini chocolate chips and finished with chocolate fudge, over loaded with mini chocolate chips on top.$8.99
NY STRAW CHEESECAKE
An authentic creamy mascarpone cheesecake nestled in a graham cracker crumble and finished with deliciously macerated strawberries.$6.99
PINEAPPLE UPSIDE CAKE
An old fashioned dessert featuring a moist buttery cake, a sweet pineapple ring and creamy brown sugar sauce.$6.99
Keylime Pie
Keylime Pie
An authentic creamy mascarpone cheesecake nestled in a graham cracker crumble and finished with deliciously macerated strawberries.$6.99
TRIPPLE THREAT
TRIPPLE THREAT
Stacked tall with layers of luscious chocolate cake, chocolate mousse with mini chocolate chips and finished with chocolate fudge, over loaded with mini chocolate chips on top.$10.09
ENTREES
DIABLO DEL MAR
Spicy sriracha alfredo pasta with sauteed mushrooms and choice of shrimp or scallops$16.99
ENCORE PASTA
Fettuccine pasta, served with a bold and creamy alfredo sauce, topped with parmesan cheese$16.49
GRILL TILAPIA
Flaky, white fish lightly blackened and grilled.$14.99
IMPERIAL TILAPIA
Lightly blackened, topped with scallop, shrimp, crab stuffing and lemon butter.$19.49
MAHI
Freshly grilled, topped with a sweet coconut-chili glaze.$16.99
SPICY SWEET SALMON
Woodfire grilled salmon with our asian inspired glaze.$20.99
PESTOVATION PASTA
Fettuccine pasta, served with a bold and creamy alfredo sauce, topped with parmesan cheese$18.99
POSEIDON'S GRACE
Lightly blackened, topped with scallop, shrimp, crab stuffing and lemon butter.$23.99
LAMB CHOPS
chopped, served with mint jelly and homemade cabernet sauce$29.99
GRILL CHICKEN
Succulent and grilled to perfection.$15.99
CHICKEN ACCLAIM
Topped with hickory bacon, mushrooms, cheese and bbq sauce.$18.59
CHICKEN PARM
Topped with a creamy parmesan crumb crust.$18.59
PORK CHOPS$20.49
PORK SHANK
24oz tender cut, marinated in a demi-glaze and braised.$28.99
MARY'S LAMB$31.99
SHRIMP & GRITS$16.99
1/2 RIBS
Smoked ribs brushed with BBQ sauce$19.49
FULL RIBS
Smoked ribs brushed with BBQ sauce$25.99
13OZ RIBEYE
Our juiciest cut$29.59
18OZ RIBEYE
Our juiciest cut$36.99
6OZ FILET
Seasoned and seared 6oz center-cut$24.99
12OZ SIRLOIN
Seasoned and seared$22.59
6OZ SIRLOIN
Seasoned and seared$14.79
14OZ STRIP
Wood Fire Gill$26.99
BEEF BRISKET
6oz of our tender sliced beef brisket$15.59
CHX & BRISKET COMBO
Smoked ribs brushed with BBQ sauce$19.49
BRISKET & RIBS COMBO
Smoked ribs brushed with BBQ sauce$21.99
STK & CHX COMBO$20.99
STK & RIBS COMBO$21.99
STK & BRISKET COMBO$21.99
CHX & RIBS COMBO
Smoked ribs brushed with BBQ sauce$20.49
HANDHELDS
GRILLED BBQ CHICKEN CLUB
Grilled chicken breast, BBQ sauce, swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato$13.49
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
Crispy chicken breast smothered in buffalo sauce with lettuce and ranch$13.99
CHICKEN TENDERS PLATTER
5 Japanese panko breaded crispy chicken tenders.$14.49
PRIMETIME BURGER
8oz juicy burger topped with pickles, lettuce, tomato and onions$15.49
BEEF BRISKET SAND
Smoked daily, served on toasted garlic bread; pulled pork or pulled chicken$15.59
Pulled Pork SANDWICH
Smoked daily, served on toasted garlic bread; pulled pork or pulled chicken$14.09
MAHI SANDWHICH$16.99
FULLY LOADED SMOKEHOUSE
8oz burger topped with pulled pork, onion rings, bbq sauce and cheddar cheese.$16.99
SOUPS / SALADS
COBB SALAD
Grilled or crispy chicken atop lettuce, bacon, cheese, egg, onion and croutons.$15.99
ARTISAN BLEND SALAD
Artisan blend spring mix, red bell peppers, toasted candied pecans, cranberries, and gorgonzola cheese tossed in an apple cider vinaigrette with chicken.$16.99
STEAK WEDGE
Sirloin steak, iceburg lettuce wedge, grape tomatoes, onions, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, blue cheese dressing and balsamic glaze.$17.99
BBQ RANCH SALAD
Grilled chicken breast, crispy lettuce, bacon, corn, red bell peppers, and onions tossed in our BBQ ranch dressing and topped with crispy tortilla strips.$15.59
GRAND CAESAR
Crispy artisan romaine wedge, croutons, shaved parmesan and creamy caesar dressing with your choice of chicken or shrimp.$15.99
(New) SPECIALTY COCKTAILS
SPECIALTY COCKTAILS
HONEY BERRY O SOUR$15.99
(HOT) PASSIONATE PINEAPPLE$9.59
THE RATTLESHAKE$20.99
ANEJO OLD FASHION$16.99
LADY OVATION$10.59
NUTTY O FASHION$15.99
CUCMBER MINT SPRITZ$10.99
BAJA NIGHTS$12.99
CUCMBER JALAPENO MARG$13.59
O BOULEVARDIER$12.59
(SWEET) PINEAPPLE PASSION$10.59
TROPICAL STROM CARRIE$10.59
BLACKBERRY MOJITO$13.99
STRAWBERRY MOJITO$13.99
CLASSIC MOJITO$13.99
PERFECT MARG$13.99
OVATION O FASHION$13.99
COCKTAILS
$6 DOLLAR DRINKS
A-Z DRINKS
AMARETTO SOUR
1 ½ Parts Amaretto 1 Part Lemon Juice ⅔ Part Simple Syrup 1 Whole Maraschino Berry 1 Slice Orange$6.00
BAHAMA MAMA
½ ounce dark rum ½ ounce coconut liqueur ¼ ounce 151-proof rum ¼ ounce coffee liqueur Juice of half lemon 4 ounces pineapple juice 1. Pour rums, liqueurs, and juices in a cocktail shaker. 2. Stir gently. 3. Pour into a highball glass with cracked ice..$6.00
BAY BREEZE
1 ounce vodka Splash of pineapple juice Splash of cranberry juice 1. Pour vodka into a highball glass with ice. 2. Splash with juices. In a highball glass combine vodka and cranberry juice Next add the pineapple juice and garnish with a lime wedge$6.00
BLACK RUSSIAN
1 ½ ounces vodka ¾ ounce coffee liqueur 1. Fill an old-fashioned glass with ice cubes. 2. Add vodka and coffee liqueur.$6.00
GIBSON
2 ounces gin ¼ ounce Rose’s lime juice (or ½ ounce fresh lime juice for substitution) 1. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. 2. Add gin and lime juice. 3. Shake. 4. Strain into chilled old-fashioned glass. 5. Garnish with skewered cocktail onions.$6.00
GIMLET
2 ounces gin ½ ounce Rose’s lime juice 1. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. 2. Add gin and lime juice. 3. Stir extremely well. 4. Strain into sugar-frosted rim chilled cocktail glass. 5. Garnish with lime wedge.$6.00
GREYHOUND
1 ¼ ounces vodka Grapefruit juice 1. Fill highball glass with ice. 2. Add vodka. 3. Fill with grapefruit juice.$6.00
IRISH CAR BOMB
½ oz Baileys ½ oz Jameson Irish Whiskey Guinness Beer 1. Add the Baileys and Jameson Irish Whiskey to a shot glass. 2. Drop the shot into a half-pint of Guinness Beer.$6.00
JAGER BOMB
½ can Red Bull® energy drink 1 - 2 oz Jagermeister® herbal liqueur 1. Pour red bull into a medium sized glass. 2. Add a shot glass of jagermeister, and chug.$5.50
LONG BEACH ICED TEA
1 shot vodka 1 shot light rum 1 shot gin 1 shot tequila 1 shot triple sec ice cubes 1 splash cranberry juice 1 lemon wedge 1. In a tall glass, pour shots over ice and top off with cranberry juice and lemon wedge (squeeze if you like). 2. Give the drink a little shake (if you like)$8.00
LONG ISLAND ICED TEA
½ ounce vodka ½ ounce gin ½ ounce light rum ½ ounce tequila Juice of ½ lemon 1 dash cola 1. Fill highball glass with ice. 2. Pour vodka, gin, rum, tequila, and lemon in highball glass. 3. Add cola for cooler. 4. Garnish with a slice of lemon.$8.00
FROZEN MUDSLIDE
Vanilla Vodka 1 ½ oz Bailey's Irish cream ½ oz Kahlua coffee liqueur Pour hershey's chocolate syrup around the inside rim of a rocks glass. Fill with ice, add ingredients, and serve.$8.00
ROCKS MUDSLIDE
Vanilla Vodka 1 ½ oz Bailey's Irish cream ½ oz Kahlua coffee liqueur Pour hershey's chocolate syrup around the inside rim of a rocks glass. Fill with ice, add ingredients, and serve.$8.00
RUM RUNNER
0.75 oz Captain Morgan® Original spiced rum 0.25 oz blackberry liqueur 0.25 oz creme de bananas 2 oz orange juice 8 ozcrushed ice Add Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum, blackberry liqueur, crème de banana liqueur, orange juice, grenadine, and crushed ice in a blender. Blend until slushy and pour into glass.$6.50
PIÑA
2 ounces coconut milk or cream 2 ounces pineapple juice 1 ½ ounces light rum 1. Fill cocktail shaker with ice. 2. Add coconut milk, pineapple juice, and rum. 3. Shake. 4. Strain into a blender half-filled with crushed ice. 5. Blend. 6. Serve in a hurricane glass. 7. Garnish with a pineapple spear, a cherry and/or shredded coconut.$6.00
SCREWDRIVER
1 ½ ounces vodka Orange juice 1. Fill highball glass with ice. 2. Add vodka. 3. Fill with orange juice. 4. Stir$6.00
SEA BREEZE
1 ½ ounces gin ¾ ounce apricot flavored brandy ¼ ounce grenadine 1 ounce lemon juice Club soda Mint sprigs 1. Build gin, brandy, grenadine, and lemon juice in a highball glass. 2. Add ice. 3. Fill with club soda. 4. Add mint sprigs.$6.00
STRAWBERRY DAQ
3 ounces fresh or frozen strawberries Splash sour mix Dash grenadine 2 ounces ice 1. Pour strawberries, sour mix, grenadine, and ice into a blender. 2. Blend until smooth on medium speed for about 15 seconds. 3. Serve in a hurricane glass. 4. Garnish with strawberries.$6.00
TOM COLLINS
2 to 2 ½ ounces gin 1 to 2 teaspoons sugar ½ to 1 ounce lemon juice Iced club soda 1. Fill cocktail shaker with ice. 2. Add gin, sugar, and lemon juice. 3. Shake. 4. Strain into a collins glass half-filled with ice. 5. Add soda. 6. Stir. 7. Garnish with lemon slice and/or orange slice and/or cherry. Serve with a straw.$6.00
WHITE RUSSIAN
1 ounce coffee liqueur 2 ounces vodka Milk or cream 1. Fill an old-fashioned glass with ice. 2. Add coffee liqueur and vodka. 2. Fill with milk or cream.$6.00
MIMOSA$7.00
COFFEE DRINKS
MARGARITAS
PREM CORDIALS
SPECIALTY COCKTAILS
CUCUMBER & MINT FIZZ$8.99
MOSCOW MULE
1 ½ ounces vodka Juice of ½ lime Ginger beer 1. Pour vodka and lime juice into a copper mug or a collins glass. 2. Add ice cubes. 3. Fill with ginger beer. 4. Stir. 4. Add a twist of lemon peel.$8.99
OVATION ICED TEA$9.59
RED SANGRIA$8.99
WHITE SANGRIA$8.99
TROPICAL STROM CARRIE$8.59
Mudslide$8.09
Royal Peach$15.09
BAJA NIGHTS$13.09
WELL CORDIALS
FROZEN VIRGIN
SMOKEY O FASHIONED
LIQUOR
RUM
SCOTCH
TEQUILA
VODKA
WHISKY/ BOURBON
HH WHISKEY/BURBON$9.99
BLACK JOHNNY WALKER$16.59
BLUE JOHNNY WALKER$40.09
CANADIAN CLUB$7.79
CROWN ROYAL$9.99
CROWN PEACH$13.09
CROWN CARMEL$15.99OUT OF STOCK
CROWN APPLE$9.99
CROWN VANILLA$9.99OUT OF STOCK
FIREBALL$7.99
SOUTHERN COMFORT$9.59
HENNESY$9.59
JACK DANIELS$9.79
JACK FIRE$9.79
JACK HONEY$9.79
JAMESONS$9.99
JIM BEAM$8.89
KNOB CREEK$11.99
MAKERS MARK$9.99
RED JOHNNY WALKER$9.59
SEAGRAMS 7$7.79
Gentlemen Jack$12.99
Seagrams VO$8.79
Old Overholt$8.79
Balcones RYE$15.09
Basil Hayden$14.59
BardsTown$15.89
Heritage Dist BSB$10.59
Corner Creek$9.99
BEER
BOTTLED BEER
BTL - 1554$5.59
BTL - ABITA PURPLE HAZE$5.59
BTL - ANGRY ORCHARD$5.09
BTL - BUD$4.09
BTL - BUD LT$4.09
BTL - COORS LT$4.09
BTL - CORONA$5.09
BTL - DOS XX$5.09
BTL - FAT TIRE$5.59
BTL - HEINEKEN$5.59
BTL - KEY BILLY$6.09
BTL - LAGUNITAS IPA$5.59
BTL - MICH ULTRA$4.59
BTL - MILLER LT$4.09
BTL - MODELO ESPECIAL$5.59
BTL - OBP 2$8.59
BTL - ODOULS$3.59
BTL-ULTRA PURE GOLD$4.79
BTL - SAM ADAMS BOSTON$5.59
CAN - GUINNESS$6.59
BTL- Modelo Negro$5.59
BTL-BLUE MOON$5.50
BTL- YUENGLING$4.09
CAN- CLOUD CHASER$6.59
BTL-CHERRY WHEAT SAM ADAMS$5.59
DRAFT BEER
HH DRF - BUD LT (REGULAR)$6.09
BEER SAMPLE
DRF - FLIGHTS$10.39
DRF-AVALANCHE AMBER$6.39
DRF -KONA BIG WAVE$7.59
DRF - STELLA$5.59
DRF- OVATION RED AMBER$5.09
DFT-WICKED WEED PERNICIOUS IPA$8.09
DRF-SPACEDUST IPA$7.69
DRF-PULP FRICTION IPA$7.09
DRF-VANILLA PORTER$6.59
DFR- BEACH ME UP$6.59
DRF- BLUEBERRY CIDER$8.09
DRF-HAZY PILSNER$6.79
WINE
GL WINE
GL - SYCAMORE CHARD$7.79
GL - CA MONTINI P GRIG$9.09
GL - CHAT ST MICHELLE$7.79
GL - ECHO BAY$9.39
GL - FOLIEA DEUX$11.09
Kenwood Yulupa Brut$7.59
GL - JOSH Rose$9.09
GL - MEZZACORONA$8.09OUT OF STOCK
GL - ROATRI ROSE$7.59
GL - Three Pears Grigio$8.59OUT OF STOCK
GL - Wente Riva Chard( Coravin)$13.09
GL-STONE CELLLARS$7.09
GL Pomelo Sauv Blanc$8.39
GL-Presecco$8.59
GL - Villa Pozzi$8.09
GL - VOGA MOSCATO$8.39
GL Pouilly Fuisse ( Coravin)$16.09
GL Drylands ( Coravin)$11.09
GL- LA CREMA White$15.09
GL - SYCAMORE MERLOT$7.89
GL - VELVET DEVIL$8.59
GL - FERRARI CARANO (Coravin)$11.09
GL-DANIEL COHN CAB (Coravin)$15.09OUT OF STOCK
GL-The Show$12.09
GL - LAYERCAKE$9.09
GL - 7 MOONS$9.09
GL - SICALIA RED$8.09
GL - SALENTO$9.09
GL - RUTA 22$8.59
Corlores Del Sol Malbec$7.59
GL - HOB NOB PN$8.09
GL - JOSH PINOT NOIR$10.09
GL - HIGHER GROUND PN$9.39
GL - PORT SANDEMAN$9.09
GL - JACOBS CREEK$8.59
Gl- Clos De Los Siete (Coravin)$12.09
GL- LA CREMA Red$13.09
GL Black Stallion ( Coravin)$15.09OUT OF STOCK
GL Rodney Strong Valley ( Coravin)$13.09
GL Napa Cellars ( Coravin)$11.09
GL Querceto ( Coravin)$12.09
GL- MURPHY GOODE BLEND$9.09
Alex Crown (Corvin)$30.00
GL-BARROSA VALLEY SHIRAZ$8.59
BTL WINE
BTL - RODNEY STRONG$42.09OUT OF STOCK
BTL - DANIEL COHN CAB$55.09OUT OF STOCK
BTL - LAYER CAKE$32.09
BTL - THE SHOW$38.09OUT OF STOCK
BTL- BLACK STALLION$55.09OUT OF STOCK
BTL- ALEXANDERS CROWN 2014$115.09OUT OF STOCK
BTL - GOTT 14$74.99OUT OF STOCK
BTL - NAPA CELLARS$40.09
BTL - THE VELVET DEVIL$28.09
BTL- FERRARI-CARANO$40.09
BTL- SYCAMORE LN Merlot$20.09
BTL- DONA PAULA$32.09
BTL- CLOS DE LOS SIETE$40.09
Btl -Corlores Del Sol$26.09
RUTA 22$32.00
BTL - JOSH PN$36.09
BTL- WENTE RIVA RANCH Pinot Nior$40.09
BTL - HIGHER GROUND PN$33.09
BTL - HOB NOB PN$28.09
BTL - LE CREMA PN$46.09
BTL - 7 MOONS$32.09
BTL- SICALIA RED$28.09OUT OF STOCK
BTL- SALENTO$32.09
BTL - PETER LEHMAN$40.09OUT OF STOCK
BTL - JACOBS CREEK$30.09
BTL-QUERCETO$42.09
BTL - MEZZACORONA$28.09OUT OF STOCK
Btl- Three Pears Pinot Grigio$30.09OUT OF STOCK
Ca Montini$32.09
BTL - POUILLY FUISSE$60.09
BTL - FOLIE A DEUX$38.09
BTL - Wente Riva Ranch Chard$48.09
BTL- SYCAMORE CHARD$20.09
BTL- LA CREMA$55.09
Pomelo Sauv Blanc$28.09
Echo Bay$30.09
BTL - Villa Pozzi Moscato$28.09
BTL- VOGA MOSCATO$28.09
BTL-JOSH ROSE$32.09
BTL- CHAT ST MICHELLE REISLING$27.09
BTL- Avassi PROSECCO$32.09
BTL-GEMMA DI LUNA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
#1 Smokehouse in Central Florida: At Ovation Bistro & Bar, we are unashamedly passionate about the food and drinks we create. As a family owned and operated business, we are always ready to serve! Our mouthwatering ribs and in-house smoked meats have earned us serious street cred among locals and visitors alike, and for good reason. Sit back and relax with a refreshing drink in our warm and casual atmosphere. Our wait staff is not only friendly, but inviting as well. Voted the #1 restaurant in Davenport, and the Best Smokehouse in Central Florida, we guarantee Ovation Bistro & Bar will never disappoint you! We look forward to serving you and thank you in advance for giving us the chance.
7130 Cypress Gardens Blvd, Winter Haven, FL 33837