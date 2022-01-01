Southern
American
Bars & Lounges
OV- Old Vine Bistro
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Housed in the original 1930s Taylor Tire Garage on Old Vine Street, OV Bistro presents Lexington with a renovated modern atmosphere embodied with hints of traditional Kentucky culture and classical American cuisine.
Location
400 Old Vine St #108, Lexington, KY 40507
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Lexington
Red State BBQ - 4020 Georgetown Road
4.6 • 3,197
4020 Georgetown Road Lexington, KY 40511
View restaurant
Great Bagel & Bakery - Boston Rd. Catering
4.7 • 2,374
3650 Boston Rd #108 Lexington, KY 40514
View restaurant