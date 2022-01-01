Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
American
Bars & Lounges

OV- Old Vine Bistro

No reviews yet

400 Old Vine St #108

Lexington, KY 40507

Appetizers

Boom Boom Cauliflower

$13.00

Charcuterie For Two

$21.00

Double Dip

$14.00

Goat Cheese Fritters

$18.00

Lobster Salad

$18.00

Mussels

$20.00

Thumbits

$19.00

Whipped Feta Dip

$14.00

Desserts

Cobbler of the Day

$7.00

Pumpkin Apple Butter Pie

$7.00

Scoop Of Ice Cream

$1.00

Creme Brule

$8.00

Lemoncello Crunch

$8.00

Entrees

Blackened Mahi

$33.00

Bourbon Fried Chicken (BFC)

$27.00

Chicken Kebabs

$28.00

Derby Bird Hot Brown

$30.00

Fish and Chips

$23.00

Lemon Caper Basa Pasta

$26.00

Pasta Primavera

$26.00

Pesto Salmon

$33.00
Prime Center Cut Filet

$45.00

Shrimp and Grits

$34.00

Traditional Hotbrown

$20.00

Features

Tournados Feature

$50.00

Shrimp "Corn Dogs"

$20.00

Fried Chimichurri Chop

$28.00

Crab Cake Feature

$38.00

Brisket Egg Rolls

$15.00

Handhelds

Bacon Jam Burger

$19.00

Chicken & Brie

$16.00

Classic Cheeseburger

$16.00

Smoked Salmon Quesadilla

$19.00

OV Veggie Burger

$17.00

The Stacy Burger

$13.00

Investment Group

Side Salad

IG - Pesto Salmon

$28.00

IG - Dinner Salad

$28.00

IG - Filet Medallions

$35.00

IG - Fish and Chips

$28.00

IG - Pasta Primavera

$28.00

IG - Bourbon Fried Chicken

$28.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Cheeseburger and Fries

$8.00

Kid's Buttered Noodles with Parmesan

$8.00

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Kid's Grilled Chicken with a Side

$8.00

Kid's Tenders and Fries

$8.00

Lunch Menu

Daily Feature

$12.00

Lunch Boom Boom Cauliflower

$11.00

Lunch Bowl of Soup

$9.00

Lunch Chicken & Brie

$13.00

Lunch Chicken Salad

$12.00

Lunch Classic Cheeseburger

$16.00

Lunch Cup of Soup

$5.00

Lunch Cure Burger

$14.00

Lunch Double Dip

$10.00

Lunch Fish And Chips

$18.00

Lunch Grilled Caesar

$10.00

Lunch OV Bistro

$12.00

Lunch OV Veggie Burger

$14.00

Lunch Rachel

$13.00

Lunch Reuben

$13.00

Lunch Smoked Salmon Quesadilla

$15.00

Lunch Wedge

$12.00

Lunch Whipped Feta Dip

$11.00

Sides a la Carte

Side Brussels

$3.00

Side Brussels With Whipped Feta

$6.00

Side Chips

$3.00

Side Fresh Fruit Salad

$4.00

Side Fried Green Beans

$6.00

Side Fried Grits

$6.00

Side Garlic Bread

$1.00

Side Haricot Vert

$3.00

Side Herbed Fries

$3.00

Side Lobster Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Side Mashed Sweet Potato

$3.00

Side Mornay Fries

$6.00

Side OV Salad

$6.00

Side Pita Bread

$3.00

Side Rice Pilaf

$3.00

Side Rustic Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Side Vegetable Medley

$6.00

Side Whipped Feta

$3.00

Side Apple Slices

$1.00

Soups and Salads

Bowl Soup of the Day

$9.00

Cornbread Salad

$13.00

Cup Soup of the Day

$5.00

Grilled Caesar

$10.00

OV Bistro Salad

$12.00

The Wedge

$12.00

Restaurant Week 2022

RW OV Bistro Salad

RW Cornbread Salad

RW Blackened Mahi

$39.00

RW Prime Beef Tip Pasta

$39.00

RW Blackberry Cobbler

RW Bread Pudding

Thanksgiving 2022

OV Bistro Salad

$45.00

Small Smoked Turkey

$70.00

Large Smoked Turkey

$85.00

Small Fried Turkey

$75.00

Large Fried Turkey

$90.00

Small Roasted Turkey

$70.00

Large Roasted Turkey

$85.00

Mac & Cheese

$50.00

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$60.00

Whipped Potatoes

$45.00

Green Beans

$40.00

Stuffing

$40.00

Brussels

$45.00

Collard Greens

$40.00

Bread Pudding

$40.00

Pumpkin Pie

$20.00

Gravy

$12.00

Salt Scrub

Isle of Luxe 16oz

$20.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Housed in the original 1930s Taylor Tire Garage on Old Vine Street, OV Bistro presents Lexington with a renovated modern atmosphere embodied with hints of traditional Kentucky culture and classical American cuisine.

Website

Location

400 Old Vine St #108, Lexington, KY 40507

Directions

OV- Old Vine Bistro image

