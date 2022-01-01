Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizza Walay

111 Reviews

$$

5505 Leesburg Pike

Falls Church, VA 22041

Popular Items

Appetizers

Bread Sticks (8)

$4.99

Bread Sticks (8) w/ Cheese

$6.99

5pcs Chicken Tenders

$7.99

French Fries w/ Cheese

$5.99

Western Fries Large

$3.99

6pcs Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

8pcs Onion Rings

$6.99

Cinnamon Stick

$4.99

Mega Fries

$7.99

Garlic Bread

$4.99

Wings

6 Wings

$7.99

8 Wings

$9.99

12 Wings

$11.99

Salads

Garden Salad

Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, onions, green peppers & cucumbers

Caesar/Grilled Chicken Caesar

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, croutons & parmesan cheese.

Tuna Salad

Romaine lettuce, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives, red onions, cucumbers & topped with tuna.

Greek Salad

Romaine lettuce, green peppers, banana peppers, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers & feta cheese.

Chef Salad

Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, cucumbers, ham, turkey, provolone & american cheese.

Subs

Spicy Chicken Tikka Sub

$11.99+

Philly Cheese Steak

$11.99+

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$11.99+

Italian Meatball

$11.99+

Veggie Sub

$11.99+

Cherry tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, black olives & provolone cheese.

Gyro Sub

$11.99+

Lettuce, onions, cherry tomatoes, Tzatziki sauce & feta cheese.

Tuna Sub

$11.99+

Tuna Fish, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Mayo

Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

$6.50

Hamburger

$6.50

Spicy Chicken

$6.50

Home Style Chicken

$6.50

Fish FIlled Chicken

$6.50

Tartar sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes & onions.

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken

$7.99

Mild sauce, romaine lettuce, onions & cherry tomatoes.

Gyro Wrap

$7.99

Lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese & tzatziki sauce.

Chicken Caesar

$7.99

Marinated chicken breast, romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes & parmesan cheese.

Veggie Wrap

$7.99

Cherry tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, black olives & provolone cheese.

Stromboli / Calzone

All Strombolis come with special sauce & mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Stromboli

$9.99

Mozzarella cheese, chicken, onions & cilantro.

Meat Stromboli

$11.99

Pepperoni, italian sauce, ground beef & bacon.

Supreme Stromboli

$12.99

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham & green peppers.

Specialty Pizza

Cheesy 5

Shredded Parmesan, provolone, mozarella, feta & cheddar cheese.

Hawaiian Fresh

Ham, pineapple, red peppers, parmesan cheese.

Chicken Tikka

Chicken, Onions, special tikka sauce, cheddar cheese.

Meat Vagganza

Pepperoni, ham, crumbled meatballs, mozzarella cheese & special tikka sauce.

Veggies Delight

Onions, spinach, green peppers, tomatoes, feta cheese, parmesan cheese, black olives, mushrooms, provolone cheese & Roasted red peppers.

Philly Steak & Cheese

Onions, steak, green peppers, mushrooms, provolone & american cheese.

Buffalo Chicken

American cheese, chicken, onions, cheddar cheese & hot sauce.

Spinach & Feta

Feta cheese, spinach, alfredo sauce & onions.

Deluxe

Pepperoni, ham, onions, green peppers, sausage & mushrooms.

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken, onions, cheddar cheese & alfredo sauce.

Supreme

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes & jalapenos.

Meat Buster

Pepperoni, Italian sauce, ground beef & bacon.

Margherita

Special sauce, mozzarella, fresh basil & cherry tomatoes.

Gyro Pizza

Tzatziki sauce, onions, feta cheese & cilantro.

Ultimate pepperoni

Create Your Own Pizza

10" Pizza

$7.99

12" Pizza

$10.99

14" Pizza

$14.99

16" Pizza

$17.99

Dessert

Slice - Chocolate Cake

$4.50

Slice - Cheesecake

$4.50

Fresh Cookies

$4.50

Slice - Carrot cake

$4.50

Tiramisu cake

$4.50

Drinks

12oz Soda Can

$1.49

16.9oz Bottle Water

$1.49

2L Soda Bottle

$3.49

Glass Soda Bottle

$2.99

Delivery Deals

1 LRG 2 Toppings, bread sticks, and soda can

$18.99
1 LRG 2 Toppings

1 LRG 2 Toppings

$13.99

100% halal

2 LRG 2 Toppings

$24.99

1 LRG 2 Toppings + 12 Wings & can soda

$23.99

2 MD 2 Toppings

$15.99

Family Meals

1 XLRG 2 Toppings

$17.99

2 XLRG 2 Toppings

$22.99

2 XLRG 2 Toppings, 12 wings, and 2L soda

$43.99

Pick up Specials

2 MD 2 Toppings

$19.99

1 LRG 2 Toppings

$12.99

1 XLRG 2 Toppings

$14.99

2 SM 1 Topping

$13.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
We have the best pizza!

Falls Church City
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
