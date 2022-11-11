Bakeries
Bagels
Sandwiches
Ovenbird Bakery
4 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
Artisan bakery specializing in sourdough breads, pastries, and a wide variety of beverages located in the heart of Baltimore.
Location
300 S Exeter St, Baltimore, MD 21202
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Underground Pizza Baltimore - 30 Market Place
No Reviews
30 Market Place Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurant