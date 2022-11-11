Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Bagels
Sandwiches

Ovenbird Bakery

4 Reviews

$

300 S Exeter St

Baltimore, MD 21202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

BREAD (Thanksgiving Pre-Order Menu)

Baltimore Sourdough

$7.00

Cranberry Walnut Sourdough

$9.00

Italian Baton

$4.75

Challah Rolls (6 Pack)

$7.50

Quiche (Thanksgiving Pre-Order)

Spinach & Cheese (8in)

$42.00

Mushroom, Onion & Gruyere (8in)

$42.00

Pies & Cakes (Thanksgiving Pre-Order Menu)

Apple, Pear, Cranberry Pie (9in)

$42.00

Pumpkin Pie (9in)

$38.00

Mom's Cheesecake (9in)

$42.00

Cookies (Thanksgiving Pre-Order Menu)

Thanksgiving Cookie Box (13 Assorted Cookies)

$32.00

Thanksgiving Small Cookie Box (6 assorted cookies)

$16.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Artisan bakery specializing in sourdough breads, pastries, and a wide variety of beverages located in the heart of Baltimore.

Website

Location

300 S Exeter St, Baltimore, MD 21202

Directions

