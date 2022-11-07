Ovenbird Cafe
443 Reviews
$$
105 Trapelo Rd
Belmont, MA 02478
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Beverage
Coffee
Iced Coffee
Cold Brew
Cafe Au Lait
Joe to Go
Espresso
Americano
Iced Americano
Cappuccino
Latte
Iced Latte
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Pumpkin Spice Latte Iced
Mocha
Iced Mocha
Cortado
Drip Refill
Espresso Soda
Affogato
Bergamot Iced Tea
Crimson Berry Iced Tea
Hot Tea
Chai Latte
Iced Chai
Hot Turmeric Latte
Iced Turmeric Latte
Fog
Earl grey tea, vanilla syrup and steamed milk
Matcha Premium Latte
Iced Matcha Premium Latte
Arnold Palmer
Lemonade
Lime Rickey
Raspberry Lime Rickey
Spindrift
Water Bottle
Lavender Lemonade
OJ Bottle
Italian Soda
Apple Cider
local pressed cider, served hot or cold.
House Bottled Beverages
Bergamot pack
House Blend (Bulletin) - 12oz Bag
cocoa-molasses-smokey
Single Origin - 12oz Bag
Breakfast
Early Bird Egg Bowl
scrambled eggs w/ spinach or a choice of fried, choice of smoked bacon, ham , sausage, or roasted vegetables, choice of toast
Overnight Oats (veg)
rolled oats, greek yogurt, almond milk, vanilla, maple syrup, seasonal toppings
Fruit Parfait (veg)
fruit & berries, muesli, greek yogurt, lemon curd
Savory Breakfast
cheddar & herb biscuit, fontina cheese, scrambled eggs, smoked bacon or ham
Breakfast Burrito (veg)
scrambled eggs w/ spinach, black beans, pico de gallo, avocado, roasted corn, cotija cheese, and ancho roasted mushrooms
Quiche
savory deep dish quiche made with whole eggs, light cream, gruyère cheese and a hint of nutmeg. Served with a side of mixed greens with citrus vinaigrette, dried cranberries, chevre, and candied pecans
Quiche a la Carte
Special!! Really good breakfast sandwich
With tomato jam, arugula, sharp cheddar, lemon aioli, and a fried egg on toasted 7 grain
BLAST
Smoked bacon, lettuce, avocado, duck trap smoked salmon, tomato on a plain croissant with lemon aioli. Out of croissants 5/27
Coffee Cake
cinnamon swirl, brown sugar streusel topping
Biscuits
lemon blueberry, rhubarb walnut, apple cheddar, apple pecan, rosemary goat cheese
Muffins
blueberry, lemon poppy seed
Gluten Free Biscuits
lemon lavender blueberry, rhubarb walnut
Tea Cake Slice
daily selection of tea cake slices
Croissant- Plain ( Saturday Only)
Hand Rolled Croissants made in house!!
Croissant- Savory ( Saturday Only)
Croissant-Sweet (Saturday Only)
Hand rolled croissants made in house filled with chocolate, raspberry, or almond
Toast
Bacon
Sausage
Ham
Fruit Salad- 1/2 lb
Yogurt
la fermiere yogurt
Ronnybrook Drinkable Yogurt
rotating flavors
Mini Muesli Bags
Made in house, honey roasted oats with coconut and mixed nuts, finished with dried fruit.
Large Bag Muesli
Made in house, honey roasted oats with coconut and mixed nuts, finished with dried fruit.
Side Eggs
Lunch
Southwest Cobb (gf)
mixed greens, gorgonzola, avocado, cherry tomato, roasted corn, black beans w/ cumin, hb egg, citrus vinaigrette
Buddha Bowl (veg)
farro, baby arugula, roasted butternut squash, corn & fresno chili, feta cheese, toasted pepitas, citrus vinaigrette
Mixed Greens W Apple
Little leaf farms greens, goat cheese, dried cranberry, candied pecan, honey crisp apple, citrus vinaigrette
Chicken Piccata Sandwich
warmed baguette, lemon aioli, baby arugula
Chicken Salad Sandwich
7 grain bread, lemon aioli, tomato, and baby arugula. On country white 3/22
Tuna and Avocado
pressed on country white with fontina cheese & avocado
California Turkey Club
house roasted turkey, lettuce, tomato, avocado, smoked bacon, gruyere, lemon aioli on toasted french pullman.
Ovenbird Reuben
Montreal slow cooked brisket, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, tangy russian dressing, grilled rye
Quiche
savory deep dish quiche made with whole eggs, light cream, gruyère cheese and a hint of nutmeg. Served with a side of mixed greens with citrus vinaigrette, dried cranberries, chevre, and candied pecans
Quiche a la Carte
Special!! soup or salad and slider sandwich combo
Choice of a half sandwich with cup of soup or a side salad. Out of chevre 8/14 will substitute manchego
Special!! Cup of Soup and Side Salad Combo
choice of any soup and a side salad with dried cranberries, chevre, candied pecans, and citrus vinaigrette.
B L Kimchi
toasted french bread, smoked bacon, little leaf greens, chipotle aioli, and Korean fermented vegetables. *portobello bacon available upon request
Chips
GF Crunchy Curls
GF Avocado Ranch Tortilla Chips
GF - Jalapeño Cheddar
GF - Nacho Cheddar Tortilla Chips
Portuguese Kale- gf, df
chorizo, tuscan kale, and potato in a clear chicken broth
Prepared Foods
Ovenbird Roasted Chicken
house seasoned dry-brined freebird chicken, slow roasted, herb butter basted, country gravy
Vicki Lee's Crab Cakes
classic staple of vicki lee's, served with jalapeno aioli and a lemon wedge 2 ea
Chicken Piccata
classic staple of vicki lee's, egg and parmesan battered chicken with lemon garlic butter 2, 6 oz. servings
Chicken Cutlets- 2 servings
Ratatouille Tart (vegan)
roasted tomato, eggplant, zucchini, and bell pepper, herbs de Provence, flaky vegan pie dough, smoky tomato sauce. serves 1-2
Moussaka Stuffed Peppers - 2 servings
tomato braised lentils, roasted eggplant, béchamel
Roasted Haddock
With roasted fennel, cherry tomato, lemon, rouille
Seared Salmon- 2 servings
maple and tamari glazed, grilled pineapple salsa
Salmon Cakes
French Lentil Salad- 1/2 lb
Mashed Potatoes- 1/2 lb
Fingerling Potatoes - 1/2 lb
roasted with artichoke hearts, lemon, and dill
Judy's Soba Noodles- 1/2 lb
Fresh ginger,scLlion, tangy peanut sauce
Orzo with Wild Mushrooms- 1/2 lb
Orzo pasta mixed with seared shiitake mushrooms, fresh herbs, evoo, and lemon juice. - Yes vegetarian.
Fruit Salad- 1/2 lb
Roasted Beets- 1/2 lb
arugula, crumbled gorgonzola, toasted walnut, blue cheese dressing
Roasted Brussels Sprouts- 1/2 lb
smoked bacon, crispy shallot, wholegrain mustard
Roasted Cauliflower- 1/2 lb
Fried parsley, Dijon mustard, capers
Butternut Squash - 1/2 lb
corn salsa, French feta, pepitas
Mixed Green Salad
Mixed greens, candy pecans, dried cranberries, chevre, citrus vinaigrette
Ratatouille - 1/2 lb
roasted tomato, eggplant, zucchini, and bell pepper, herbs de Provence, smoky tomato sauce
Spinach And Feta Hand Pies
Squash And Feta Hand Pies
Basmati Rice
Mac N Cheese Special
Carrot Salad - 1/2 lb
shaved carrots, chive, and toasted sunflower seeds tossed in a lemon vinaigrette
Portuguese Kale- gf, df
chorizo, tuscan kale, and potato in a clear chicken broth
Pastry
Coffee Cake
cinnamon swirl, brown sugar streusel topping
Biscuits
lemon blueberry, rhubarb walnut, apple cheddar, apple pecan, rosemary goat cheese
Muffins
blueberry, lemon poppy seed
Gluten Free Biscuits
lemon lavender blueberry, rhubarb walnut
Tea Cake Slice
daily selection of tea cake slices
Croissant- Plain ( Saturday Only)
Hand Rolled Croissants made in house!!
Croissant- Savory ( Saturday Only)
Croissant-Sweet (Saturday Only)
Hand rolled croissants made in house filled with chocolate, raspberry, or almond
Day Old
Apple Sour Cream Coffee Cake
A moist coffee cake made with sour cream and filled with apples and cinnamon sugar. no nuts.
Apricot Almond Tea Cake
almond pound cake, apricot jam, sliced almonds
Apple Pie
With wild Maine blueberries
Italian Lemon Torta
almond cake topped with lemon curd
Lemon Meringue Pie
Lemon Tea Bread
lemon zest, fresh lemon juice, sour scream, walnut, tart & sweet lemon glaze
Chocolate Chunk Pumpkin Bread
Seasonal fluffy pumpkin spice bread with chocolate chunk.
Banana Chocolate Bread
Chocolate Pecan Pie
Grape Pie
Individual Grape Hand Pie
Individual Apple Hand Pie
Bars
brownies w/ walnuts, brownies w/o nuts, lemon squares
Bag of Diamant Cookies
buttery shortbread type cookie dusted with coarse sanding sugar 6 per bag
Mini Cookies-1/2dz
Cookies
Cupcakes
red velvet, devil's food, white velvet, gluten free vanilla (+ .50)
Special! Half Price Cupcakes
Dacquoise
almond meringue, whipped cream, strawberry
Fruit Tarte
almond shortbread, almond rum baked custard, fresh fruit, apricot orange glaze
Craquelin
pate choux, crunchy craquelin cookie, chocolate pastry cream, hazelnut crunch, whipped cream
Pie Slice
Special! Cake Slice- 2 pc
Daily assortment of cake slices packed 2 pieces per container
Apple Crisp-1lb
This crisp is made with hand picked apples from your very own Ovenbird team. cinnamon, and orange juice. Topped with a brown sugar, oat, butter streusel
Goat Cheese Cheesecake
Creamy cheesecake made with goat cheese topped with pumpkin caramel, whipped cream and topped with a brandy snap
Bread Pudding
Carrot Cake
pecans, lots of carrots, danish cream cheese, italian meringue buttercream, candied carrot deco
Chocolate Symphony
rich, dense, chocolate torte, dark chocolate ganache and hand made chocolate flowers
Framboise
silver white cake, seedless raspberry preserve, italian meringue buttercream
Genoise
chocolate cake with a kahlua syrup, chocolate buttercream, whipped cream, italian meringue buttercream, chocolate ganache
Lemon Love
citrus sponge, layered with lemon curd cream, finished with italian meringue buttercream
Mazarin Au Chocolat (gf)
almond hazelnut dacquoise, chocolate mousse, chocolate ganache, gold leaf, and toasted almonds
Red Velvet
naked red velvet cake, cream cheese frosting
Boyajian Oils
Brooklyn Made Naturals
Giftware
Global Goods Partners
Lollipops
MV Salts
Ovenbird Apparel
Q's Nuts
Sale Items!
Seattle Chocolate
Sugar Bob's
TOPS
Magic Butterfly
Single Sparkler
Sparklettes
Gold Number Candles
Star Sparkler
Celebrate Sparkler Card w/ Confetti
Surprise Balls
fun little gifts that unwrap surprises
Happy Birthday Sparkler Card
Celestial Sparkler Card
Halloween Sparkler Card
ZEN puzzles
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 5:30 pm
bakeshop . cafe . take-away
105 Trapelo Rd, Belmont, MA 02478