Ovenbird Cafe

443 Reviews

$$

105 Trapelo Rd

Belmont, MA 02478

Order Again

Popular Items

Tuna and Avocado
California Turkey Club
Savory Breakfast

Beverage

Coffee

Coffee

$3.00+
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.50+
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.00+
Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$3.25+
Joe to Go

Joe to Go

$25.00
Espresso

Espresso

$3.25
Americano

Americano

$3.25+
Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$3.25+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00
Latte

Latte

$4.25
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.75
Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.75

Pumpkin Spice Latte Iced

$4.75
Mocha

Mocha

$4.75
Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$5.25

Cortado

$4.00

Drip Refill

$1.00

Espresso Soda

$4.00

Affogato

$5.00
Bergamot Iced Tea

Bergamot Iced Tea

$3.75+
Crimson Berry Iced Tea

Crimson Berry Iced Tea

$3.75+
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.00
Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.25+
Iced Chai

Iced Chai

$4.50+
Hot Turmeric Latte

Hot Turmeric Latte

$4.75+
Iced Turmeric Latte

Iced Turmeric Latte

$5.00+
Fog

Fog

$4.75

Earl grey tea, vanilla syrup and steamed milk

Matcha Premium Latte

Matcha Premium Latte

$5.00
Iced Matcha Premium Latte

Iced Matcha Premium Latte

$5.50
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$4.00+
Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.00+
Lime Rickey

Lime Rickey

$4.50+
Raspberry Lime Rickey

Raspberry Lime Rickey

$4.50+
Spindrift

Spindrift

$2.75
Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$2.75+
Lavender Lemonade

Lavender Lemonade

$4.00+Out of stock

OJ Bottle

$2.75

Italian Soda

$4.00+

Apple Cider

$3.50+

local pressed cider, served hot or cold.

House Bottled Beverages

House Bottled Beverages

$5.00Out of stock

Bergamot pack

$4.75
House Blend (Bulletin) - 12oz Bag

House Blend (Bulletin) - 12oz Bag

$15.00

cocoa-molasses-smokey

Single Origin - 12oz Bag

$21.00

Breakfast

Early Bird Egg Bowl

$12.00

scrambled eggs w/ spinach or a choice of fried, choice of smoked bacon, ham , sausage, or roasted vegetables, choice of toast

Overnight Oats (veg)

Overnight Oats (veg)

$8.00Out of stock

rolled oats, greek yogurt, almond milk, vanilla, maple syrup, seasonal toppings

Fruit Parfait (veg)

Fruit Parfait (veg)

$8.00Out of stock

fruit & berries, muesli, greek yogurt, lemon curd

Savory Breakfast

Savory Breakfast

$9.00

cheddar & herb biscuit, fontina cheese, scrambled eggs, smoked bacon or ham

Breakfast Burrito (veg)

Breakfast Burrito (veg)

$11.00

scrambled eggs w/ spinach, black beans, pico de gallo, avocado, roasted corn, cotija cheese, and ancho roasted mushrooms

Quiche

Quiche

$12.00

savory deep dish quiche made with whole eggs, light cream, gruyère cheese and a hint of nutmeg. Served with a side of mixed greens with citrus vinaigrette, dried cranberries, chevre, and candied pecans

Quiche a la Carte

$6.00
Special!! Really good breakfast sandwich

Special!! Really good breakfast sandwich

$10.00

With tomato jam, arugula, sharp cheddar, lemon aioli, and a fried egg on toasted 7 grain

BLAST

BLAST

$14.00

Smoked bacon, lettuce, avocado, duck trap smoked salmon, tomato on a plain croissant with lemon aioli. Out of croissants 5/27

Coffee Cake

Coffee Cake

$3.50Out of stock

cinnamon swirl, brown sugar streusel topping

Biscuits

Biscuits

$3.75

lemon blueberry, rhubarb walnut, apple cheddar, apple pecan, rosemary goat cheese

Muffins

Muffins

$3.00Out of stock

blueberry, lemon poppy seed

Gluten Free Biscuits

Gluten Free Biscuits

$4.50

lemon lavender blueberry, rhubarb walnut

Tea Cake Slice

$2.50

daily selection of tea cake slices

Croissant- Plain ( Saturday Only)

Croissant- Plain ( Saturday Only)

$3.50

Hand Rolled Croissants made in house!!

Croissant- Savory ( Saturday Only)

Croissant- Savory ( Saturday Only)

$4.50
Croissant-Sweet (Saturday Only)

Croissant-Sweet (Saturday Only)

$4.00Out of stock

Hand rolled croissants made in house filled with chocolate, raspberry, or almond

Toast

$3.00
Bacon

Bacon

$4.50
Sausage

Sausage

$4.50
Ham

Ham

$4.50
Fruit Salad- 1/2 lb

Fruit Salad- 1/2 lb

$7.00
Yogurt

Yogurt

$3.25

la fermiere yogurt

Ronnybrook Drinkable Yogurt

Ronnybrook Drinkable Yogurt

$3.00

rotating flavors

Mini Muesli Bags

Mini Muesli Bags

$5.00

Made in house, honey roasted oats with coconut and mixed nuts, finished with dried fruit.

Large Bag Muesli

Large Bag Muesli

$9.00

Made in house, honey roasted oats with coconut and mixed nuts, finished with dried fruit.

Side Eggs

$4.50

Lunch

Southwest Cobb (gf)

Southwest Cobb (gf)

$16.00

mixed greens, gorgonzola, avocado, cherry tomato, roasted corn, black beans w/ cumin, hb egg, citrus vinaigrette

Buddha Bowl (veg)

$16.00

farro, baby arugula, roasted butternut squash, corn & fresno chili, feta cheese, toasted pepitas, citrus vinaigrette

Mixed Greens W Apple

$16.00

Little leaf farms greens, goat cheese, dried cranberry, candied pecan, honey crisp apple, citrus vinaigrette

Chicken Piccata Sandwich

Chicken Piccata Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

warmed baguette, lemon aioli, baby arugula

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.00

7 grain bread, lemon aioli, tomato, and baby arugula. On country white 3/22

Tuna and Avocado

Tuna and Avocado

$14.00

pressed on country white with fontina cheese & avocado

California Turkey Club

California Turkey Club

$14.00

house roasted turkey, lettuce, tomato, avocado, smoked bacon, gruyere, lemon aioli on toasted french pullman.

Ovenbird Reuben

Ovenbird Reuben

$15.00

Montreal slow cooked brisket, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, tangy russian dressing, grilled rye

Quiche

Quiche

$12.00

savory deep dish quiche made with whole eggs, light cream, gruyère cheese and a hint of nutmeg. Served with a side of mixed greens with citrus vinaigrette, dried cranberries, chevre, and candied pecans

Quiche a la Carte

$6.00
Special!! soup or salad and slider sandwich combo

Special!! soup or salad and slider sandwich combo

$12.50

Choice of a half sandwich with cup of soup or a side salad. Out of chevre 8/14 will substitute manchego

Special!! Cup of Soup and Side Salad Combo

Special!! Cup of Soup and Side Salad Combo

$12.50

choice of any soup and a side salad with dried cranberries, chevre, candied pecans, and citrus vinaigrette.

B L Kimchi

B L Kimchi

$12.00

toasted french bread, smoked bacon, little leaf greens, chipotle aioli, and Korean fermented vegetables. *portobello bacon available upon request

 Chips

Chips

$1.00

GF Crunchy Curls

$1.50

GF Avocado Ranch Tortilla Chips

$1.50

GF - Jalapeño Cheddar

$1.50

GF - Nacho Cheddar Tortilla Chips

$1.50

Portuguese Kale- gf, df

$7.00+

chorizo, tuscan kale, and potato in a clear chicken broth

Prepared Foods

Ovenbird Roasted Chicken

Ovenbird Roasted Chicken

$25.00+

house seasoned dry-brined freebird chicken, slow roasted, herb butter basted, country gravy

Vicki Lee's Crab Cakes

Vicki Lee's Crab Cakes

$20.00Out of stock

classic staple of vicki lee's, served with jalapeno aioli and a lemon wedge 2 ea

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$18.00Out of stock

classic staple of vicki lee's, egg and parmesan battered chicken with lemon garlic butter 2, 6 oz. servings

Chicken Cutlets- 2 servings

Chicken Cutlets- 2 servings

$16.00Out of stock
Ratatouille Tart (vegan)

Ratatouille Tart (vegan)

$14.00

roasted tomato, eggplant, zucchini, and bell pepper, herbs de Provence, flaky vegan pie dough, smoky tomato sauce. serves 1-2

Moussaka Stuffed Peppers - 2 servings

$14.00Out of stock

tomato braised lentils, roasted eggplant, béchamel

Roasted Haddock

Roasted Haddock

$34.00

With roasted fennel, cherry tomato, lemon, rouille

Seared Salmon- 2 servings

Seared Salmon- 2 servings

$34.00Out of stock

maple and tamari glazed, grilled pineapple salsa

Salmon Cakes

$8.00Out of stock
French Lentil Salad- 1/2 lb

French Lentil Salad- 1/2 lb

$7.50
Mashed Potatoes- 1/2 lb

Mashed Potatoes- 1/2 lb

$6.00Out of stock
Fingerling Potatoes - 1/2 lb

Fingerling Potatoes - 1/2 lb

$7.50

roasted with artichoke hearts, lemon, and dill

Judy's Soba Noodles- 1/2 lb

Judy's Soba Noodles- 1/2 lb

$7.50

Fresh ginger,scLlion, tangy peanut sauce

Orzo with Wild Mushrooms- 1/2 lb

Orzo with Wild Mushrooms- 1/2 lb

$7.50

Orzo pasta mixed with seared shiitake mushrooms, fresh herbs, evoo, and lemon juice. - Yes vegetarian.

Fruit Salad- 1/2 lb

Fruit Salad- 1/2 lb

$7.00
Roasted Beets- 1/2 lb

Roasted Beets- 1/2 lb

$7.50Out of stock

arugula, crumbled gorgonzola, toasted walnut, blue cheese dressing

Roasted Brussels Sprouts- 1/2 lb

Roasted Brussels Sprouts- 1/2 lb

$7.50

smoked bacon, crispy shallot, wholegrain mustard

Roasted Cauliflower- 1/2 lb

Roasted Cauliflower- 1/2 lb

$9.00

Fried parsley, Dijon mustard, capers

Butternut Squash - 1/2 lb

$7.00Out of stock

corn salsa, French feta, pepitas

Mixed Green Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, candy pecans, dried cranberries, chevre, citrus vinaigrette

Ratatouille - 1/2 lb

Ratatouille - 1/2 lb

$7.50

roasted tomato, eggplant, zucchini, and bell pepper, herbs de Provence, smoky tomato sauce

Spinach And Feta Hand Pies

$5.00

Squash And Feta Hand Pies

$5.00Out of stock

Basmati Rice

$5.00

Mac N Cheese Special

$7.50Out of stock

Carrot Salad - 1/2 lb

$7.00

shaved carrots, chive, and toasted sunflower seeds tossed in a lemon vinaigrette

Portuguese Kale- gf, df

$7.00+

chorizo, tuscan kale, and potato in a clear chicken broth

Pastry

Coffee Cake

Coffee Cake

$3.50Out of stock

cinnamon swirl, brown sugar streusel topping

Biscuits

Biscuits

$3.75

lemon blueberry, rhubarb walnut, apple cheddar, apple pecan, rosemary goat cheese

Muffins

Muffins

$3.00Out of stock

blueberry, lemon poppy seed

Gluten Free Biscuits

Gluten Free Biscuits

$4.50

lemon lavender blueberry, rhubarb walnut

Tea Cake Slice

$2.50

daily selection of tea cake slices

Croissant- Plain ( Saturday Only)

Croissant- Plain ( Saturday Only)

$3.50

Hand Rolled Croissants made in house!!

Croissant- Savory ( Saturday Only)

Croissant- Savory ( Saturday Only)

$4.50
Croissant-Sweet (Saturday Only)

Croissant-Sweet (Saturday Only)

$4.00Out of stock

Hand rolled croissants made in house filled with chocolate, raspberry, or almond

Day Old

$3.00Out of stock
Apple Sour Cream Coffee Cake

Apple Sour Cream Coffee Cake

$17.50

A moist coffee cake made with sour cream and filled with apples and cinnamon sugar. no nuts.

Apricot Almond Tea Cake

Apricot Almond Tea Cake

$16.50

almond pound cake, apricot jam, sliced almonds

Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$35.00

With wild Maine blueberries

Italian Lemon Torta

Italian Lemon Torta

$17.50

almond cake topped with lemon curd

Lemon Meringue Pie

Lemon Meringue Pie

$35.00Out of stock
Lemon Tea Bread

Lemon Tea Bread

$9.00

lemon zest, fresh lemon juice, sour scream, walnut, tart & sweet lemon glaze

Chocolate Chunk Pumpkin Bread

$9.00

Seasonal fluffy pumpkin spice bread with chocolate chunk.

Banana Chocolate Bread

$8.50Out of stock

Chocolate Pecan Pie

$35.00Out of stock

Grape Pie

$35.00Out of stock

Individual Grape Hand Pie

$5.00Out of stock
Individual Apple Hand Pie

Individual Apple Hand Pie

$5.00Out of stock
Bars

Bars

brownies w/ walnuts, brownies w/o nuts, lemon squares

Bag of Diamant Cookies

Bag of Diamant Cookies

$6.50

buttery shortbread type cookie dusted with coarse sanding sugar 6 per bag

Mini Cookies-1/2dz

Mini Cookies-1/2dz

$7.50
Cookies

Cookies

$2.75
Cupcakes

Cupcakes

$3.50

red velvet, devil's food, white velvet, gluten free vanilla (+ .50)

Special! Half Price Cupcakes

$1.75Out of stock
Dacquoise

Dacquoise

$6.00Out of stock

almond meringue, whipped cream, strawberry

Fruit Tarte

Fruit Tarte

$7.00Out of stock

almond shortbread, almond rum baked custard, fresh fruit, apricot orange glaze

Craquelin

Craquelin

$6.50Out of stock

pate choux, crunchy craquelin cookie, chocolate pastry cream, hazelnut crunch, whipped cream

Pie Slice

Pie Slice

$3.00
Special! Cake Slice- 2 pc

Special! Cake Slice- 2 pc

$4.00

Daily assortment of cake slices packed 2 pieces per container

Apple Crisp-1lb

Apple Crisp-1lb

$12.00

This crisp is made with hand picked apples from your very own Ovenbird team. cinnamon, and orange juice. Topped with a brown sugar, oat, butter streusel

Goat Cheese Cheesecake

$7.00

Creamy cheesecake made with goat cheese topped with pumpkin caramel, whipped cream and topped with a brandy snap

Bread Pudding

$8.50
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$38.00+

pecans, lots of carrots, danish cream cheese, italian meringue buttercream, candied carrot deco

Chocolate Symphony

Chocolate Symphony

$40.00+

rich, dense, chocolate torte, dark chocolate ganache and hand made chocolate flowers

Framboise

Framboise

$38.00+

silver white cake, seedless raspberry preserve, italian meringue buttercream

Genoise

Genoise

$40.00+Out of stock

chocolate cake with a kahlua syrup, chocolate buttercream, whipped cream, italian meringue buttercream, chocolate ganache

Lemon Love

Lemon Love

$38.00+

citrus sponge, layered with lemon curd cream, finished with italian meringue buttercream

Mazarin Au Chocolat (gf)

Mazarin Au Chocolat (gf)

$38.00+Out of stock

almond hazelnut dacquoise, chocolate mousse, chocolate ganache, gold leaf, and toasted almonds

Red Velvet

Red Velvet

$22.00+Out of stock

naked red velvet cake, cream cheese frosting

Boyajian Oils

Boyajian- Balsamic Vinegar

Boyajian- Balsamic Vinegar

$12.50
Boyajian- Lemon Oil

Boyajian- Lemon Oil

$15.95
Boyajian- Orange Oil

Boyajian- Orange Oil

$9.95
Boyajian- Pomegranate Vinegar

Boyajian- Pomegranate Vinegar

$12.50
Boyajian- sm. Basil Oil

Boyajian- sm. Basil Oil

$11.95Out of stock
Boyajian- sm. Chili Oil

Boyajian- sm. Chili Oil

$11.95
Boyajian- sm. Rosemary Oil

Boyajian- sm. Rosemary Oil

$11.95
Boyajian- XL Garlic Oil

Boyajian- XL Garlic Oil

$24.95

Brooklyn Made Naturals

3 pk Dish Cloths

$12.00

Bottle Brush

$9.00

Dish Soap

$15.00

Scrub Brush

$9.50

Sponge

$4.75

Caramels

individual

$1.00

Pocket Pack

$8.50

Watercolor Box

$12.00Out of stock

Fatty Sundays

Toffee Pretzels

$3.50

Sprinkles Pretzels

$3.50

Peppermint Pretzels

$3.50

Giftware

Animal Pottery

Animal Pottery

Asst. Handmade Pottery

Asst. Handmade Pottery

Blue/Green Pottery

Blue/Green Pottery

Candles - Asst Boxed

Candles - Asst Boxed

$3.25

Assorted decorative candles

Honey Straws- 12pk

Honey Straws- 12pk

$12.50

Wildflower Honey straws from Maine Street Bee Company

Global Goods Partners

Felt flower Eucalyptus

Felt flower Eucalyptus

$21.00
Felt Flower Lotus

Felt Flower Lotus

$21.00

Frost Harvest Garland

$40.00

Green Garland

$40.00

Holiday Wreath

$45.00

Lollipops

Leaves

$3.00

Snowflakes

$3.00

MV Salts

Sea Salt Sampler

Sea Salt Sampler

$4.50

From Down Island Farm in Martha's Vineyard

Sea Salt 5pk Sampler

Sea Salt 5pk Sampler

$20.00

From Down Island Farm in Martha's Vineyard

Sea Salt Jar

Sea Salt Jar

$20.00

From Down Island Farm in Martha's Vineyard

Sea Salt 3pk Sampler

Sea Salt 3pk Sampler

$15.50

From Down Island Farm in Martha's Vineyard

Ovenbird Apparel

Ovenbird Cafe T-Shirts

Ovenbird Cafe T-Shirts

$20.00
Ovenbird Cafe Leather Patch Hats

Ovenbird Cafe Leather Patch Hats

$30.00+
Ovenbird Cafe Hats

Ovenbird Cafe Hats

$20.00Out of stock

Q's Nuts

Banana Foster Almonds

$4.50

2.5oz package Vegan Gluten Free Sodium Free

Flaming Peanuts

$4.50

3.5oz package Vegan Gluten Free

Sea Salt w/Rosemary Cashews

$4.50

2.5oz package Vegan Gluten Free

Autumn Roast Pecans

$4.50

Sale Items!

Austin Ornaments

$8.00

Cards

$4.00

Seattle Chocolate

Assorted Truffles

$0.75

Dark Sea Salt Bar

$5.00

Holiday Spiced Nuts Bar

$5.00

Peanut Butter Crisp Bar

$5.00

Rainier Cherry Bar

$5.00

Woodland Window Box

$9.00

You Are Sunshine Bar

$5.00

Sugar Bob's

Sugar Bob's Maple Syrup- 2 oz

Sugar Bob's Maple Syrup- 2 oz

$5.95
Sugar Bob's Vermont Maple Sriracha- 2.5 oz

Sugar Bob's Vermont Maple Sriracha- 2.5 oz

$5.95
Sugar Bob's Smoked Maple BBQ Sauce- 14 oz

Sugar Bob's Smoked Maple BBQ Sauce- 14 oz

$8.75

TOPS

Magic Butterfly

Magic Butterfly

$7.50Out of stock
Single Sparkler

Single Sparkler

$2.00
Sparklettes

Sparklettes

$13.50
Gold Number Candles

Gold Number Candles

$4.50
Star Sparkler

Star Sparkler

$6.50Out of stock
Celebrate Sparkler Card w/ Confetti

Celebrate Sparkler Card w/ Confetti

$7.50
Surprise Balls

Surprise Balls

$7.00

fun little gifts that unwrap surprises

Happy Birthday Sparkler Card

Happy Birthday Sparkler Card

$6.00

Celestial Sparkler Card

$6.00

Halloween Sparkler Card

$6.00

Z Wraps

Z Wrap- 3 Pack

Z Wrap- 3 Pack

$23.00
Z Wrap- Medium

Z Wrap- Medium

$9.50
Z Wrap- Large

Z Wrap- Large

$10.50

ZEN puzzles

Zen Puzzles

Zen Puzzles

$17.50
Zen Puzzle Sticks

Zen Puzzle Sticks

$5.50
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markKid-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:30 pm
Restaurant info

bakeshop . cafe . take-away

Website

Location

105 Trapelo Rd, Belmont, MA 02478

Directions

Gallery
vicki lee's image
vicki lee's image
BG pic
Main pic

