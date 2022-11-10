A map showing the location of Over Easy BirminghamView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Over Easy Birmingham

2,203 Reviews

$$

358 Hollywood Boulevard

Birmingham, AL 35209

Breakfast

1 Egg Breakfast

$9.50

2 Egg Breakfast

$10.50

3 Egg Breakfast

$11.50

Steak & Eggs

$15.00

Hash Basket

$12.50

Huevos Rancheros

$12.50

Lumber Jacks

$10.50

Biscuits & Gravy

$9.50

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Classic Benendict

$11.50

Italian Benedict

$12.50

O.E. Bowl

$11.00

Morty

$12.50

Healthy Breakfast

Health Egg Breakfast

$12.00

Healthy Omelett

$13.00

Oatmeal

$8.00

Sweet & Crunchy

$10.00

Oatmeal Pancakes

$11.00

Omelettes

Philly

$12.00

Western

$11.50

Easy Does It

$12.50

Arriba

$12.00

Chicken Caprese

$13.00

Veggie

$12.00

BYO

$9.00

Fluffy Stuff

Standard

$12.00

Standard OATMEAL

$14.00

Trio

$13.00

Fruity Standard

$13.00

Fruity Standard OATMEAL

$15.00

French Toast

$11.50

Big Waffle

$12.00

PePe

$12.50

Lunch

Caprese Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken & Waffle

$12.00

Patty Melt

$11.50

Chicken Salad

$10.00

BLT

$10.00

Big G

$12.00

Philly Sandwich

$11.50

KIDS

KIDS Pancakes

$5.00

KIDS French Toast

$5.00

Cereal

$3.50

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$5.00

PBJ

$5.00

Sides

Meat

$3.50

Egg

$2.00

2 Eggs

$3.25

3 Eggs

$4.00

Grits

$2.50

Cheese Grits

$3.00

Small Oatmeal

$3.00

HashBrowns

$3.00

Toast

$2.50

Biscuit

$2.50

Waffle

$5.00

Short Stack

$4.00

Short Stack Oatmeal

$5.50

Tall Stack

$5.00

Tall Stack Oatmeal

$6.50

SM French Toast

$4.00

LG French Toast

$6.00

Sliced Tomatoes

$2.50

Sausage Gravy

$2.50

Fruit

$3.50

Pancake

$2.00

OATcake

$2.75

Salsa

$0.75

Hollandaise

$1.00

Specials

Jap Waffle

$13.00

Yummy Crepe

$13.00

Beverages

Coffee

$3.00

HOT Tea

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Orange Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$3.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Soda

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

V8

$3.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

358 Hollywood Boulevard, Birmingham, AL 35209

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

