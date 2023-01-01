DRINKS

Seasonal / Specialty Drinks

Caramel Dream

$6.00

Macchiato style with caramel syrup, double shot of espresso, your choice of milk, and a caramel drizzle.

Hazelnut Oat Mocha

$6.00

Lavender Haze Matcha

$6.00

Lavender Lemonade

$4.75

Mandarin Orange Lemonade

$6.00

OE 50/50

$4.50

OEK Shaken Espresso

$6.00

Peach Ring Palmer

$6.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.75

Thin Mint Cold Brew

$6.00

Pistachio Matcha

$6.00

Kaffee / Coffee

O.E. Brew

$4.25

Togo Small O.E. Brew

$3.50

Togo Large O.E. Brew

$4.00

Americano

$4.50

Handcrafted Americano made with a double shot of espresso.

Cappuccino

$5.00

Handcrafted cappuccino made with a double shot of espresso and your choice of milk.

Chai Latte

$6.00

Black tea concentrate infused with spices, your choice of milk.

Cold Brew

$6.00

Slowly steeped for fifteen hours for a super smooth & highly caffeinated cup of coffee.

Decaf Americano

$3.75

Decaf Double Espresso

$4.00

Decaf Single Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$4.00

Flavored Latte

$6.00

Handcrafted latte made with a double shot of espresso with your choice of milk and flavor.

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Latte

$4.75

Handcrafted hot latte made with a double shot of espresso.

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Organic ceremonial grade matcha made with vanilla syrup and your choice of milk.

Mocha

$5.00

Handcrafted hot mocha made with a double shot of espresso.

Tea

Harney & Sons Tea

$3.00

Soft Beverages

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$4.50
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$4.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Figi Large

Figi Large

$5.00
Figi Small

Figi Small

$3.00
Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.50
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.50
Mexican Sprite

Mexican Sprite

$3.50
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$4.50
Pellegrino Large

Pellegrino Large

$6.00
Pellegrino Small

Pellegrino Small

$3.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$4.00

Whole Milk

$3.00

FOOD - Online Orders

Egg Shop

Amalfi Toast

$19.00

Roasted garlic spread, pesto aioli, soppressata, prosciutto, roasted red peppers, burrata & shaved parmesan on grilled sourdough. Topped with basil, roasted grape tomatoes, pesto & white truffle oil.

Avo Roll

Avo Roll

$20.00

Shrimp tempura, crab stick, avocado, mixed cheese, arugula, rolled in an omelette and a whole wheat wrap, sliced sushi style and finished with sweet chili, spicy mayo, toasted crumbs

Avocado Benedict-ish

$16.00

Two poached eggs and country ham on grilled sourdough bread, topped with hollandaise sauce and sliced avocado.

Açaí Bowl DF/GF/V

$15.00

Maple cinnamon cold oats, acai , roasted peach, blueberries, toasted, oats, Maple, honey, peach syrup

B.E.C. Sandwich

B.E.C. Sandwich

$14.00

Bacon, two over easy eggs, american cheese on a house made brioche bun served with home fries.

B.Y.O. Egg Platter

$2.50

One egg, any style. Work your way up to a full meal.

B.Y.O. Omelette

$15.00

includes two fillings of your choice, served with home fries or spring mix salad and toast

Fancy Burrata

Fancy Burrata

$18.00

Two poached eggs, fresh burrata cheese over arugula, avocado, tomatoes, red onions, and balsamic, on grilled sourdough bread topped with pesto aioli.

Fancy Scrambled

$17.00

Soft scrambled eggs topped with burrata served with heirloom tomatoes, pesto, crispy basil and flakey sea salt.

Grilled Steak & Eggs

Grilled Steak & Eggs

$21.00

Marinated skirt steak, three eggs any style served with artisan seven grain avocado toast, evoo, crushed red pepper flakes.

Italian Pesto Egg & Cheese

Italian Pesto Egg & Cheese

$18.00

Soft scrambled eggs, sliced prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, topped with roasted pesto grape tomatoes & arugula on house made panini bread.

Mediterranean Omelette

Mediterranean Omelette

$15.00

Onions, tomatoes, spinach, feta cheese, served with a Greek "prassini" side salad, country toast.

O.E. Eggs

$12.00

Three eggs any style with your choice of home fries or arcadian salad, served with meat and toast.

Protein Breffy

Protein Breffy

$19.00

Scrambled egg whites, marinated grilled chicken, baby spinach tossed in fresh lemon & evoo, artisan seven grain avocado toast.

Summer Avo Toast

$18.00

Whipped roasted, beet, ricotta, honey, sourdough, arugula, avocado, lemon evoo, flakey salt, roasted pistachios

Griddle

Belgian Waffle

$15.00
Brioche French Toast

Brioche French Toast

$14.00

blueberries, banana, powdered sugar

C.R.E.A.M

$16.00

Brioche, French toast, roasted peach, blueberries, Matcha, whip, cream, toasted, oats, Maple, honey, peach syrup

GF Short Stack

$15.00
Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

$16.00

Mixed berry compote, blueberries, house made whipped cream, powdered sugar

Nutella Pancakes

$11.95

Seasonal fruit, powdered sugar.

O.E. Hot Cakes

O.E. Hot Cakes

$12.00

Three traditional pancakes served with syrup and powdered sugar. Gluten Free batter available.

Sandwiches & Burgers

B.L.T. Kitchen Club

$15.00

Roasted turkey, bacon, sliced avocado, tomato, baby spinach, mayonnaise on artisan seven grain toast

Bangin’ Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Buttermilk cayenne fried chicken breast, spicy mayo, arugula, caramelized onions, pickles, served on a house made brioche bun with a side of french fries

Burrata Baguette

$19.00

Chicken Capri Baguette

$19.00
Da Meech

Da Meech

$18.00

Fried breaded chicken cutlet, shaved grana padano cheese, arugula, pesto mayo, balsamic, on seeded ciabatta bread served with an arcadian salad tossed in our balsamic vinaigrette.

Greek Bowl

$20.00

Ground turkey patty, Romaine, grape tomatoes, red onion, Kalamata, olives, whipped roasted beet honey ricotta, lemon oil dressing, naan bread

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Bisque

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Bisque

$16.00

Swiss, cheddar, and american cheese on thick cut sourdough bread served with creamy tomato bisque soup topped with shredded parmesan.

Grilled Eggplant Baguette

$18.00
Grilled Steak Sandwich

Grilled Steak Sandwich

$20.00

Marinated skirt steak, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, sharp cheddar cheese, and chipotle sriracha jocoque, on garlic seeded ciabatta bread served with french fries

N.Y.C. Style Reuben

$17.00

Smoked pastrami, sauerkraut, Russian dressing, melted swiss cheese on rye, with a side of french fries.

O.E. Burger

O.E. Burger

$19.00

Flame grilled Angus beef, bbq bacon, American cheese, avocado, baby spinach, sliced tomato, caramelized onions, brioche bun, French fries, truffle mayo

Tuna on Toast

Tuna on Toast

$15.00

House made tuna salad, sliced tomato, and arugula, on artisan seven grain toast, served with an arcadian salad with a side of balsamic vinaigrette

Light Side

Seared Citrus Salmon

$24.00

Grape tomatoes, grilled corn, avocado, arugula, beets, lemon oil dressing, grilled Blood Orange

Vegan Stack

$18.00

over warm quinoa, roasted butternut squash, served with tomatoes, grilled corn, avocado & lemon oil dressing

Salads & Soups

Cali Cobb Salad

Cali Cobb Salad

$19.00

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, grilled corn, hard boiled egg, avocado, bacon, tomatoes, red onions, bleu cheese crumbles, ranch dressing on side

Farm House Salad

Farm House Salad

$14.00

Arcadian salad, grape tomatoes, red onions, dried cranberries, roasted yellow beets, candied pecans, chopped avocado, goat cheese, balsamic dressing on side

Greek Prassini Salad

$11.95

Romaine, fresh dill, kalamata olives, feta cheese, red onions, lemon vinaigrette dressing, country toast.

West Coast Greek Salad

West Coast Greek Salad

$19.00

Grape tomatoes, feta, red onions, avocado, kalamata olives, served with grilled chicken over grilled naan bread, with house made lemon vinaigrette.

Summer Love Salad

$21.00

Blackenend shrimp, arugula, warm, quinoa, roasted corn, grape tomatoes, beets, blood, orange, watermelon, radish, lemon oil dressing

Tomato Soup

Tomato Soup

$4.95

Dressing 16 Oz Container

$7.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.25

Bell & Evans gluten free chicken breast served with french fries or seasonal fruit.

Kids French Toast Stix

$10.25

Classic vanilla cinnamon egg battered french toast sticks with syrup and powdered sugar, served with french fries or seasonal fruit.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.25

American cheese on sliced french brioche, served with french fries or seasonal fruit.

Kids PB&J

$10.25

Peanut butter & jelly on sliced french brioche, served with french fries or seasonal fruit.

Kids Scrambled Eggs

$10.25

2 scrambled eggs, choice of toast, served with french fries or seasonal fruit.

Kids Silver Dollars

$10.25

3 mini pancakes topped with powdered sugar, syrup, and served with french fries or seasonal fruit.

Side Chicks

Sd Bacon

Sd Bacon

$6.00

Sd Country Ham

$6.00

Sd French Fries

$6.00

Greek Fries

$7.00
Sd Home Fries

Sd Home Fries

$4.95

Sd Pork Roll

$6.00

Sd Seasonal Fruit

$3.95

Cinnamon apples and blueberries

Sd Shrimp

$9.00
Sd Turkey Sausage

Sd Turkey Sausage

$6.00

Seasonal Parfait

$8.00

Side Falafel Patty

$7.00

Sd Oatmeal

$8.95