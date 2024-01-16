Over Easy Tempe
690 S Novus Place Suite #187
Tempe, AZ 85281
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
BRUNCH & LUNCH
Beverages
Non Alcoholic
Easy Teasers
- Solo Waffle Dog$4.25
1 hearty sausage link, dipped in vanilla waffle batter, then fried to a golden brown
- (2) Waffle Dog$8.50
- (3) Waffle Dog$12.75
3 hearty sausage links, dipped in vanilla waffle batter, then fried to a golden brown
- (4) Waffle Dog$17.00
2 hearty sausage links, dipped in vanilla waffle batter, then fried to a golden brown
- (5) Waffle Dog$21.25
- (6) Waffle Dog$25.50
- Pound o' Bacon$17.95
1 full pound of crispy bacon, glazed in our house hot honey syrup, and topped with shaved jalapeño
- Totchos$15.49
Crispy tater tots topped with green chile pork, cheese sauce, pico de gallo, cilantro crema, and green onion
- Cinnamon Roll French Toast$15.49
2 cinnamon rolls, dipped in cinnamon vanilla custard, with orange royal icing and powdered sugar
- 1/2 Cinnamon Roll French Toast$8.00Out of stock
Breakfast Favorites
- Two Egg Breakfast$13.79
eggs any style, hash browns, bacon, choice of toast
- Breakfast Burrito$14.79
3 scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, hash browns, cheese, and choice of two additional ingredients , meat or veggie
- Chilaquiles$15.35
corn tortilla chips, chicken, 2 eggs, cheddar, ranchero sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream, green onion
- Corned Beef Hash$16.29
2 any style eggs , diced vienna corned beef with potato and onion, and a choice of toast
- Flat Iron & Eggs$21.95
seared flat iron, ranchero sauce, chimichurri, 2 eggs any style - choice of potato and toast
- Biscuit & Gravy$12.79
fluffy cheddar-jalapeño biscuit, smothered in country gravy. Served with choice of potato and 2 eggs any style.
- Breakfast Sandwich$13.79
2 fried eggs, chipotle aioli, bacon, american cheese, toasted english muffin, and a choice of potato
- Basil Melt$15.29
grilled sourdough, shaved ham, scrambled eggs, basil pesto sauce, sharp cheddar and swiss cheese
- Loko Moko$14.99
OE-styled Hawaiian classic: a sunny-side up egg, 6oz ground beef patty, crispy onions, mushroom gravy, and sticky rice
- Southwest Skillet$15.29
2 eggs any style, chorizo rojo, diced potatoes o'brien, black beans, melted pepper jack, pico de gallo, green chile, green onion
- Wolfpack$15.49
2 eggs, bacon, and a choice of cheese between layers of crispy hash browns
- Monte Cristo$15.49
Shaved ham and swiss cheese between brioche bread, battered and griddled french toast style. Served with maple syrup, house made jam, and a side of fresh fruit
- Chicken & Biscuit$15.29
Crispy fried chicken tender, cheddar jalapeño biscuit, spicy aioli, pepperjack cheese. Served with choice of potato
- Breakfast Tacos$14.79
2 blue corn tortillas, scrambled eggs, chicken tinga, chipotle hollandaise, black beans, pico de gallo, avocado, and feta cheese. Served with choice of potato
- Rolled Tacos$16.00
- Churro French Toast$13.00
As Seen on TV
- Chicken Fried Steak$18.49
tender steak, scratch-made country gravy, 2 eggs, and choice of potato and toast
- Chicken & Waffles$17.29
our take on the classic match, with a blend of hot sauce and real maple syrup
- 1/2 Banana Nut French Toast$8.00
buttery slices of brioche in batter, griddled, topped with pecans, banana, caramel
- Banana Nut French Toast$15.29
buttery slices of brioche in batter, griddled, topped with pecans, banana, caramel
- Ham Steak$15.79
thick cut slice served with our redeye gravy, 2 any style eggs, choice of potato and toast
Omelettes
- Build Your Own Omelette$14.49
Your choice of 3 ingredients, additional ingredients $1
- California Omelette$15.49
egg white, tomato, spinach, feta cheese, sautéed garlic, topped with avocado
- Southwest Omelette$16.49
chicken, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, sour cream, ranchero sauce
- The Crying Pig$15.49
bacon, sausage and onion with swiss cheese
- Mile High$15.49
Ham, cheddar, onion, red and green bell pepper
Breakfast Cakes
- (1) Pancake$5.00
Fluffy Buttermilk Pancake served with butter and maple syrup
- (2) Pancake$9.00
Fluffy Buttermilk Pancake served with butter and maple syrup
- (3) Pancake$12.29
Fluffy Buttermilk Pancake served with butter and maple syrup
- (1) Lemon Ricotta$5.00
light, lacy, fresh berries with butter and maple syrup
- (2) Lemon Ricotta$10.00
light, lacy, fresh berries with butter and maple syrup
- (3) Lemon Ricotta$13.95
light, lacy, fresh berries with butter and maple syrup
- (1) Protein Pancake$6.00
Buttermilk pancake with quinoa, granola, pecans and blueberries. Served with butter and maple syrup
- (2) Protein Pancake$10.00
Buttermilk pancake with quinoa, granola, pecans and blueberries. Served with butter and maple syrup
- (3) Protein Pancake$15.49
Buttermilk pancake with quinoa, granola, pecans and blueberries. Served with butter and maple syrup
- Old Fashioned Malted Waffle$7.25
Crispy vanilla waffle with butter and maple syrup
- Protein Waffle$8.79
- 1/2 Brioche French Toast$4.95
Thick sliced brioche soaked in a vanilla cinnamon custard. Served with butter and maple syrup
- Brioche French Toast$8.95
Thick sliced brioche soaked in a vanilla cinnamon custard. Served with butter and maple syrup
Lite Fare
- Fit Chicken$17.95
tender breast, egg whites, sliced tomato
- Protein Bowl$15.49
2 eggs sunny-side-up, red and white quinoa, red and green bell peppers, chicken sausage, roasted brocollini, cherry tomatoes, sautéed spinach, garlic mushrooms
- Yogurt + Quinoa$11.29
greek yogurt, quinoa crunch, seasonal fruit, agave nectar
- Vegan Wrap$17.95
ImpossibleTM vegan sausage, spinach, JustTM vegan eggs, quinos, jalapeño, roasted garlic aioli, tortilla. Served with side of fruit
- Overnight Oats$11.29
chopped pecans, cherry vanilla granola, sliced banana, fresh berries, agave nectar
- Avocado Toast$13.50
fresh smashed avocado whipped ricotta, lemon, lemon infused olive oil, salt, red pepper flakes, sliced tomatoes, and a sunny-side up egg
Sandwiches
- Breakfast Burger$16.79
6oz beef patty, an over easy egg, arugula, tomato, three cheese melt, crispy onions, toasted brioche bun
- California Chicken Wrap$16.49
Grilled chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla with tomato, caramelized onion, avocado, arugula, and roasted garlic aioli
- Cubano$15.49
an Over Easy favorite: ham, slow-cooked pork shoulder, melted swiss, wild arugula, pickle, a sunny side up egg, mustard, spicy mayo
- Hot Honey Chicken$16.79
Fried chicken tenders tossed in signature hot honey sauce, with coleslaw, pickles, spicy mayo, toasted brioche bun
- Avocado Blt$16.79
Applewood bacon, pesto sauce, avocado, tomato, arugula, toasted sourdough
- Adult Grilled Cheese$15.79
applewood smoked bacon, tomato and three melty cheeses: cheddar, american and swiss, between buttered sourdough. Served with choice of potato
Salads
Kids’ Menu
- Kids One Egg & Tater Tots$8.49
1 slice of bacon, an egg and tater tots
- Kids French Toast$8.49
Griddled thick cut brioche bread, bacon and kids fruit
- Kids Waffle Dog$8.49
1 Golden brown waffle dog with bacon and kids fruit
- Kids Waffle$8.49
Crispy golden waffle with 1 slice of bacon, kids fruit, butter and maple syrup
- Kids Grilled Cheese$8.49
Grilled sourdough with american cheese, tots and kids fruit
- Kids Buttermilk Pancake$8.49
1 fluffy buttermilk pancake choice of bacon or sausage served with kids fruit, butter and syrup
- Kids Chocolate Chip Pancake$8.49
1 fluffy buttermilk chocolate chip pancake choice of bacon or sausage served with kids fruit, butter and syrup
- Kids M&M Pancake$8.49
1 fluffy buttermilk m&m pancake choice of bacon or sausage served with kids fruit, butter and syrup
- Kids Reese’s Pieces Pancake$8.49
1 fluffy buttermilk Reeces pancake choice of bacon or sausage served with kids fruit, butter and syrup
- Kids Blueberry Pancake$8.49
1 fluffy buttermilk blueberry pancake choice of bacon or sausage served with kids fruit, butter and syrup
- Kids Strawberry Pancake$8.49
1 fluffy buttermilk strawberry pancake choice of bacon or sausage served with kids fruit, butter and syrup
- Kids Banana Pancake$8.49
1 fluffy buttermilk banana pancake choice of bacon or sausage served with kids fruit, butter and syrup
- Kids Chicky Tenders$8.49
- $1 United Food Bank$1.00
Sides
- Side Bacon$4.50
- Side Sausage$4.50
- Side Ham$4.50
- Side Cornbeef Hash$5.79
- Chicken Sausage$4.50
- Side Chicken Breast$6.00
- Side Burger Patty$6.00
- Side Pork$3.00
- Side Flat Iron 6oz$13.00
- Vegan Sausage$7.00
- Side Vegan Egg$2.25
- Side One Egg$1.50
- Side Two Eggs$3.00
- Side Three Eggs$4.50
- Side Four Eggs$6.00
- Side Potatoes$4.00
- Side 1 Biscuit & Gravy$6.00
- Side 2 Biscuit & Gravy$10.00
- Side 3 Biscuit & Gravy$15.00
- Side Toast$4.00
- Side Biscuit$4.00
- Flour Tortilla$1.50
- Fruit$4.25
- Quinoa Crunch$4.00
- Side Spinach$2.00
- Slice Tomato$3.00
- Spicy Cottage Cheese$4.00
- Cottage Cheese$4.00
- Side Wild Mushrooms$4.00
- Side Avocado$2.50
- Extra Syrup$1.00
- $$$Side of Country Gravy$2.00
- Side Pico$1.00
- Side Ranchero$1.00
- Side Green Chile$1.00
- Side Sour Cream$1.00
- Peanut Butter$1.00
- Side Pesto$1.00
- Ranch Dressing$1.00
- Side Hollandaise$1.00
- 1 Sausage Link$2.00
- 1 Strip of Bacon$1.50
- 2 Strips of Bacon$3.00
- Fried Jalapeno$2.00
- $1 Upcharge$1.00
- $1.50 Upcharge$1.50
- Extra Plate
- 1 Slice Toast$2.00
- Yogurt$4.00
- Rice$3.00
- Side Mushroom Gravy$2.00
- Honey Mustard$1.00
- Aioli$1.00
- Side of Mushroom Gravy$1.00
- Side of Red Eye Gravy$1.00
- Side of Black Beans$3.00
- Side of Buffalo Sauce$1.00
- Side of Hot Honey Sauce$1.00
- Side of Roasted Broccoli$4.00
- Side Cheese Sauce$2.00