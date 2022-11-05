Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Over the Bridge Cafe

91 Reviews

$$

814 E Atlantic Ave

Delray Beach, FL 33483

Florida Citrus Salmon Salad
Ny Style Bacon, Egg, And Cheese
Tater Tots

Starters

Loaded Breakfast Tot-Chos

$13.00

Breakfast Fondue

$16.00

Avocado Bruschetta Toast

$9.00

Chorizo Breakfast Tacos

$12.00

Baked Brie

$14.00

Bacon Mac N' Cheese Flatbread

$12.00

Sticky Bun

$12.00

Sandwiches & Wraps

The Roll

$22.00

Ny Style Bacon, Egg, And Cheese

$12.00

Good Morning Wake-Up

$14.00

Eddie's Chicken Salad

$14.00

Old Fashioned Patty Melt

$15.00

Abc

$15.00

The Frenchman

$15.00

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Brunch Burger

$17.00

Chicken N' Waffle Breakfast Sandwich

$15.00

Dad's Chicken Blt

$14.00

Blackened Mahi-Mahi Sandwich

$15.00

Plain Burger

$12.00

Entrees

The Surfboard

$22.00

French Toast Duo

$14.00

Sunrise Crab Cake

$18.00

Mornin' Mac N' Cheese

$14.00

Drunken Cheeseburger Omelet

$15.00

Greek Yogurt Parfait

$13.00

Soup Du Jour

$9.00

Short Rib Hash

$16.00

Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

$14.00

Sam's Palacsinta

$12.00

All-American Breakfast

$13.00

Mushroom Breakfast Flatbread

$15.00

Plain Omeletts

$13.00

Plan Pancakes

$10.00

Plain French

$11.00

Plain Waffles

$7.00

Birthday Waffle

Salads

Florida Citrus Salmon Salad

$17.00

The Derby Cobb Salad

$16.00

Pecan Crusted Chicken Salad

$17.00

Tropical Mahi-Mahi Salad

$17.00

Sides

Fresh Fruit

$4.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Sweet Potato Tots

$5.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00

Toast

$3.00

Hickory Smoked Bacon

$4.00

Chicken Apple Sausage

$5.00

Croissant W/ Butter

$3.00

Side Short Rib Hash

$5.00

1 Egg

$1.50

2 Eggs

$3.00

1 Pancake

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

1 lemon ricotta pancake

$5.00

Desserts

Liquid Tiramisu

$8.00

Pecan Pie Eggrolls

$8.00

Fruit N' Berries

$8.00

Waffle Sundae

$8.00

Otb Kids

Kids Little American

$8.00

Kids Waffles With Syrup

$8.00

Kids Pancakes With Syrup

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders W/ Tater Tots

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders W/ Fruit

$8.00

Kids French Toast

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese With Tots

$8.00

Kids Mac N’ Cheese

$8.00

Kds Chocolate chip waffle

$9.00

Kids Chocolate chip pancake

$9.00

Bone Appetit

Meatloaf

$5.00

Dog Chicken Apple Sausage

$5.00

Breakfast Cookie Plate

$5.00

Mornin' Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon, Egg, And Cheese

$7.00

Sausage, Egg, And Cheese

$7.00

Veggies, Egg, And Cheese

$7.00

Christmas Specials

Milk & Cookies

$13.00

Christmas Ham Hash

$15.00

The Nutcracker Parfait

$13.00

Spiced & Spiked Egg Nog

$9.00

Restaurant Month

Cannaoli Stuffed French Toast

$6.50

St. Patty's Specials

Corned Beef Hash

$15.00

Luck of the Irish Pancakes

$12.00

Gonna-Be-Hungover Burger

$16.00

Passover & Easter Specials

Grandma's Matzah Brei

$12.00

Heidi's Heavenly Stuffed Banana Bread French Toast

$14.00

Easter Ham Hash

$14.00

Mother's Day Specials

Cannoli Stuffed French Toast

$14.00

Lox n Schmear Omelet

$16.00

Blackened Shrimp Arugula Salad

$16.00

Memorial Day Weekend Specials

BBQ Smoked Brisket Melt

$15.00

Apple Pie Stuffed French Toast

$14.00

All-American Burger

$16.00

4th of July Specials

BBQ Short Rib Tacos

$12.00

Berry Good French Toast

$14.00

Voo Doo Firecracker Shrimp Po' Boy

$16.00

Specialty Beverages

French Press Coffee

$7.00

Coffee

$5.00

Decaf Coffee

$5.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Flavored Cappuccino

$7.00

Decaf Cappuccino

$6.00

Espresso

$5.00

Double Espresso

$7.00

Tea Forte

$5.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Iced Coffee

$6.00

Bottled Coke Products

$3.00

Fresh Juice

$4.00

Yogurt Fruit Smoothie

$10.00

Juice Fruit Smoothie

$9.00

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Spring Water

$3.00

Iced Tea Forte Pitcher

$7.00

Latte

$6.00

Hot tea

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$5.00

Large Juice

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Virgin Drnks

$8.00

Americano

$6.00

Wine

Gls Chardonnay

$8.00

Gls Merlot

$8.00

Gls Rose

$11.00

Btl Chardonnay

$28.00

Btl Merlot

$28.00

Btl Rose

$28.00

Frozen Drinks

$10.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Bottomless Mimosas

$16.00

Sangria Glass

$10.00

Sangria Pitcher

$25.00

House Champagne Glass

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Mix Drinks

$10.00

Margarita

$6.00

Beer

Sapporo Light

$8.00

Kronenbourg 1664 Blanc

$8.00

Mckenzies Black Cherry

$8.00

Salt Life

$8.00

Atomizer

$8.00

Beer-mosa

$10.00

St Patty's beer special

$3.50

Specials

Proudest monkey

$9.00

Rhyme & reason

$9.00

Crash into me

$9.00

Don't drink the water

$9.00

Mugs

Single

$10.00

Double

$18.00

Passover & Easter Specials - Drinks

Liquid Candy

$9.00

Easter Bunny Punch

$9.00

Memorial Day Weekend Drink Specials

Memorial Day Weekend Beer Special

$3.50

Don't Drink the Water

$9.00

One Sweet World

$9.00

You Might Die Trying

$9.00

Happy Hour Food

Crab Cake

$7.00

Mini Parfait

$5.00

Tot-Chos

$5.00

Tacos De Eddie

$7.00

Twin Quesadillas

$7.00

Caprese Salad

$6.00

Caribbean Bbq Short Rib Flatbread

$7.00

Hot Tots

$6.00

HH Avocado Bruschetta Toast

$4.00

Drinks

HH Sapporo Light

$3.50

HH Salt Life

$3.50

HH Kronenbourg 1664 Blanc

$3.50

HH Atomizer

$3.50

HH Wine

$3.50

HH Bloody Mary

$4.50

HH Mimosa

$4.50

HH Mixed Drink

$4.50

HH Frozen Drinks

$4.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

814 E Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33483

Directions

