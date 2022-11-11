Over the Moon Pub & Pizza
170 FRONT ST
Marietta, OH 45750
Appetizers
Bag of Chips
Bag of Pretzels
Cheesy Bread with Marinara
Eight slices of toasted baquettes flavored with garlic butter and covered with cheese. Served with a side of marinara sauce.
Loaded Nachos
A generous portion of tortilla chips layered with seasoned ground beef, black olives, tomatoes, and jalapenos. Topped with lettuce and sour cream.
Loaded Potato Wedges
A healthy 12 oz. portion of baked potato wedges topped with cheese, sour cream, bacon and jalapenos.
Meatballs and Marinara
Meatballs smothered in steaming marinara sauce with cheese. Small portion has 4 meatballs. Large portion has 6 meatballs.
Nachos and Queso
A generous portion of tortilla chips with queso cheese to dip into.
Nachos and Salsa
A generous helping of tortilla chips with a side of salsa to dip into.
Potato Wedges
A healthy 12 oz. portion of baked potato wedges. Served with a 2 oz. portion of ketchup.
Side of Sauce or Dressing
A 2 oz. portion of any wing sauce or salad dressing.
Soft Pretzels with Spicy Mustard
Two salted, large soft pretzels baked and served with a 2 oz. portion of spicy mustard.
Salads
Club Salad
Mixed greens, turkey, ham, bacon, onions, tomatoes. Topped with cheese.
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, seasoned chicken, onions, bacon. Topped with cheese.
Garden Veggie Salad
Mixed greens with tomatoes, onions. Topped with cheese.
Italiano Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, ham, pepperoni, salami, capicola, onions, banana peppers. Topped with cheese.
Stoplight Salad
Mixed greens, diced tomatoes, green peppers, banana peppers, Topped with cheese.
Taco Salad
Mixed greens atop a layer of tortilla chips, covered with tomatoes, jalapenos, black olives, warmed seasoned ground beef, and cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Calzones
Build Your Own Calzone
Calzone stuffed with cheese and marinara sauce. Buyers adds their own toppings.
Meat Lovers Calzone
Calzone stuffed with bacon, ham, sausage, pepperoni, cheese and marinara sauce.
Veggie Lovers Calzone
Calzone stuffed with onions, green peppers, tomatoes, banana peppers, cheese and marinara sauce.
Hot Dogs
The Webster
No frills, on point and dependable. This oversized, grilled frank is adorned with good old ketchup and mustard. Place on a buttered and grilled bun. Served with choice of chips or pretzels.
Primetime
Bringing the glitz and the glamour. Slicked down with sauce and sprinkled with slaw. An unmistakable hot dog. Served with choice of chips or pretzels.
Beast Mode
No holds barred on this flavor adventure. This dog is topped with sauerkraut and tangy dijon mustard. Choice of chips or pretzels.
Sweetness
Jukes its way to greatness. This hotdog is slathered in sauce and laced with red onions. Choice of chips or pretzels.
Subs
BBQ Chicken Sub
Chicken strips tossed in BBQ sauce, onions, cheese and ranch dressing. Choice of potato chips or pretzels. Dill pickle spear.
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Breaded chicken slices on a bed of marinara, sprinkled with parmesan cheese. Choice of potato chips or pretzels. Dill pickle spear.
Fajita Chicken Sub
Seasoned chicken strips with onions, green peppers, cheese and tangy ranch sauce. Choice of potato chips or pretzels. Dill pickle spear.
Ham and Cheese
Ham with lettuce, tomato, cheese and mayo. Choice of potato chips or pretzels. Dill pickle spear.
Italiano Sub
Capicola, Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, banana peppers, onions, cheese, lettuce and tomato. Side of Italian dressing. Choice of potato chips or pretzels. Dill pickle spear.
Meatball Sub
Italian meatballs and cheese. Choice of potato chips or pretzels. Dill pickle spear.
Pizza Sub
Pepperoni and cheese. Choice of potato chips or pretzels. Dill pickle spear.
Turkey Bacon Club Sub
Turkey and bacon with cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Choice of potato chips or pretzels. Dill pickle spear.
Veggie Lovers Sub
Onion, tomato, green peppers, banana peppers, mushrooms, black olives, cheese and choice of dressing. Choice of potato chips or pretzels. Dill pickle spear.
Wings
Pizzas - Small
Small Cheese Pizza
12" pizza: marinara sauce and cheese.
Small Pepperoni Pizza
12" pizza: marinara sauce, pepperoni and cheese.
Small Full Moon Pizza
12" pizza: marinara sauce, 5 toppings
Small Meat Lovers Pizza
Small Veggie Lovers Pizza
Pizza with onions, green peppers, banana peppers, tomatoes. Marinara sauce.
Pizzas - Medium
Medium Cheese Pizza
14" pizza: marinara sauce and cheese.
Medium Pepperoni Pizza
14" pizza: marinara sauce, pepperoni and cheese.
Medium Full Moon Pizza
14: pizza, marinara sauce, 5 toppings
Medium Meat Lovers Pizza
Pizza topped with ham, pepperoni, sausage, bacon. Marinara sauce.
Medium Veggie Lovers Pizza
Pizza with Onions, green peppers, banana peppers, tomatoes. Marinara sauce.
Pizzas - Large
Large Cheese Pizza
16" pizza: marinara sauce and cheese
Large Pepperoni Pizza
16 pizza: marinara sauce, pepperoni and cheese.
Large Full Moon Pizza
16" pizza: marinara sauce, 5 toppings
Large Veggie Lovers Pizza
Pizza topped with onions, green peppers, banana peppers, tomatoes. Marinara sauce.
Large Meat Lovers Pizza
Pizza topped with ham, pepperoni, sausage and bacon. Marinara sauce
Pizzas - Specialty
BBQ Chicken Pizza
14" pizza with chicken tossed in BBQ sauce, onions, cheese. Ranch base sauce.
Breakfast Pizza
14" pizza with sausage, bacon, cheese, scrambled eggs. Sausage gravy base sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza
14" pizza with buffalo seasoned chicken strips, onions, green peppers, cheese, black olives, jalapenos. Ranch base sauce.
Cauliflower Crust Pizza
10" gluten free pizza with cheese.
Full of Bologna Pizza
Bologna slices, red onion, chesse. Mustard and sour cream base sauce.
German Pizza
14" pizza with seasoned ground beef, bacon, sauerkraut, cheese. Horseradish base sauce.
Lunar Pie
14" Pizza with Fajita Chicken, Bacon, Mushrooms, Banana Peppers, Green Peppers, Tomatoes and Black Olives. Ranch base sauce.
Providence Meatball Pie
14" pizza with sliced meatballs, roasted garlic, onions, green peppers, and cheese. Marinara base sauce.
Taco Pizza
14" Pizza with seasoned ground beef, cheese, and black olives. Salsa and sour cream base sauce. Finished with chopped lettuce, diced tomatoes and sour cream.
Pizza - Personal
Desserts
8" Brownie
8" chocolate brownie served warm, family style.
8" Chocolate Chip Cookie
8" chocolate chip cookie served family style.
Apple Tart
A huge apple pie baked with sweet crumble on top. Served with whipped cream topping.
Cherry Tart
A huge cherry pie baked with sweet crumble on top. Served with whipped cream topping.
Cookie Calzone
Decadent chocolate chip cookie baked inside a crust sprinked with cinnamon sugar. Large enough to share with several people.
Ice Cream Scoop
Side Items
Miscellaneous Items
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 12:59 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 12:59 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 12:59 am
Casual dining restaurant and bar. We specialize in pizza, wings, subs and salads, and we serve up lots of craft beers and cocktails.
170 FRONT ST, Marietta, OH 45750