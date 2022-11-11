Restaurant header imageView gallery

Over the Moon Pub & Pizza

No reviews yet

170 FRONT ST

Marietta, OH 45750

Large Cheese Pizza
Large Pepperoni Pizza
Traditional Bone-In Wings

Appetizers

Bag of Chips

$2.50

Bag of Pretzels

$2.50
Cheesy Bread with Marinara

Cheesy Bread with Marinara

$9.00

Eight slices of toasted baquettes flavored with garlic butter and covered with cheese. Served with a side of marinara sauce.

Loaded Nachos

Loaded Nachos

$12.00

A generous portion of tortilla chips layered with seasoned ground beef, black olives, tomatoes, and jalapenos. Topped with lettuce and sour cream.

Loaded Potato Wedges

$11.00

A healthy 12 oz. portion of baked potato wedges topped with cheese, sour cream, bacon and jalapenos.

Meatballs and Marinara

$10.00

Meatballs smothered in steaming marinara sauce with cheese. Small portion has 4 meatballs. Large portion has 6 meatballs.

Nachos and Queso

Nachos and Queso

$8.00

A generous portion of tortilla chips with queso cheese to dip into.

Nachos and Salsa

$6.00

A generous helping of tortilla chips with a side of salsa to dip into.

Potato Wedges

$7.00

A healthy 12 oz. portion of baked potato wedges. Served with a 2 oz. portion of ketchup.

Side of Sauce or Dressing

$0.80

A 2 oz. portion of any wing sauce or salad dressing.

Soft Pretzels with Spicy Mustard

$7.00

Two salted, large soft pretzels baked and served with a 2 oz. portion of spicy mustard.

Salads

Club Salad

$8.00+

Mixed greens, turkey, ham, bacon, onions, tomatoes. Topped with cheese.

Cobb Salad

$8.00+

Mixed greens, tomatoes, seasoned chicken, onions, bacon. Topped with cheese.

Garden Veggie Salad

$7.00+

Mixed greens with tomatoes, onions. Topped with cheese.

Italiano Salad

Italiano Salad

$8.00+

Mixed greens, tomatoes, ham, pepperoni, salami, capicola, onions, banana peppers. Topped with cheese.

Stoplight Salad

Stoplight Salad

$7.00+

Mixed greens, diced tomatoes, green peppers, banana peppers, Topped with cheese.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens atop a layer of tortilla chips, covered with tomatoes, jalapenos, black olives, warmed seasoned ground beef, and cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Calzones

Build Your Own Calzone

Build Your Own Calzone

$12.00

Calzone stuffed with cheese and marinara sauce. Buyers adds their own toppings.

Meat Lovers Calzone

Meat Lovers Calzone

$18.50

Calzone stuffed with bacon, ham, sausage, pepperoni, cheese and marinara sauce.

Veggie Lovers Calzone

Veggie Lovers Calzone

$15.50

Calzone stuffed with onions, green peppers, tomatoes, banana peppers, cheese and marinara sauce.

Hot Dogs

The Webster

$6.00

No frills, on point and dependable. This oversized, grilled frank is adorned with good old ketchup and mustard. Place on a buttered and grilled bun. Served with choice of chips or pretzels.

Primetime

$6.00

Bringing the glitz and the glamour. Slicked down with sauce and sprinkled with slaw. An unmistakable hot dog. Served with choice of chips or pretzels.

Beast Mode

$6.00

No holds barred on this flavor adventure. This dog is topped with sauerkraut and tangy dijon mustard. Choice of chips or pretzels.

Sweetness

$6.00

Jukes its way to greatness. This hotdog is slathered in sauce and laced with red onions. Choice of chips or pretzels.

Subs

BBQ Chicken Sub

BBQ Chicken Sub

$8.25+

Chicken strips tossed in BBQ sauce, onions, cheese and ranch dressing. Choice of potato chips or pretzels. Dill pickle spear.

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$8.25+

Breaded chicken slices on a bed of marinara, sprinkled with parmesan cheese. Choice of potato chips or pretzels. Dill pickle spear.

Fajita Chicken Sub

Fajita Chicken Sub

$8.25+

Seasoned chicken strips with onions, green peppers, cheese and tangy ranch sauce. Choice of potato chips or pretzels. Dill pickle spear.

Ham and Cheese

$8.25+

Ham with lettuce, tomato, cheese and mayo. Choice of potato chips or pretzels. Dill pickle spear.

Italiano Sub

Italiano Sub

$8.25+

Capicola, Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, banana peppers, onions, cheese, lettuce and tomato. Side of Italian dressing. Choice of potato chips or pretzels. Dill pickle spear.

Meatball Sub

$8.25+

Italian meatballs and cheese. Choice of potato chips or pretzels. Dill pickle spear.

Pizza Sub

$8.25+

Pepperoni and cheese. Choice of potato chips or pretzels. Dill pickle spear.

Turkey Bacon Club Sub

$8.25+

Turkey and bacon with cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Choice of potato chips or pretzels. Dill pickle spear.

Veggie Lovers Sub

$8.25+

Onion, tomato, green peppers, banana peppers, mushrooms, black olives, cheese and choice of dressing. Choice of potato chips or pretzels. Dill pickle spear.

Wings

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$9.50+

Delicate but healthy portions of breaded chicken chunks cooked to perfection. Toss in your favorite wing sauce or leave them plain.

Traditional Bone-In Wings

Traditional Bone-In Wings

$9.50+

Baked bone-in wings, cooked to perfection. Toss in your favorite sauce or have them plain.

Pizzas - Small

Small Cheese Pizza

$12.00

12" pizza: marinara sauce and cheese.

Small Pepperoni Pizza

$13.50

12" pizza: marinara sauce, pepperoni and cheese.

Small Full Moon Pizza

Small Full Moon Pizza

$18.50

12" pizza: marinara sauce, 5 toppings

Small Meat Lovers Pizza

Small Meat Lovers Pizza

$18.50
Small Veggie Lovers Pizza

Small Veggie Lovers Pizza

$15.50

Pizza with onions, green peppers, banana peppers, tomatoes. Marinara sauce.

Pizzas - Medium

Medium Cheese Pizza

$14.50

14" pizza: marinara sauce and cheese.

Medium Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

14" pizza: marinara sauce, pepperoni and cheese.

Medium Full Moon Pizza

Medium Full Moon Pizza

$27.25

14: pizza, marinara sauce, 5 toppings

Medium Meat Lovers Pizza

Medium Meat Lovers Pizza

$27.25

Pizza topped with ham, pepperoni, sausage, bacon. Marinara sauce.

Medium Veggie Lovers Pizza

Medium Veggie Lovers Pizza

$20.00

Pizza with Onions, green peppers, banana peppers, tomatoes. Marinara sauce.

Pizzas - Large

Large Cheese Pizza

$17.50

16" pizza: marinara sauce and cheese

Large Pepperoni Pizza

$19.75

16 pizza: marinara sauce, pepperoni and cheese.

Large Full Moon Pizza

Large Full Moon Pizza

$33.00

16" pizza: marinara sauce, 5 toppings

Large Veggie Lovers Pizza

Large Veggie Lovers Pizza

$25.00

Pizza topped with onions, green peppers, banana peppers, tomatoes. Marinara sauce.

Large Meat Lovers Pizza

Large Meat Lovers Pizza

$33.00

Pizza topped with ham, pepperoni, sausage and bacon. Marinara sauce

Pizzas - Specialty

BBQ Chicken Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.75+

14" pizza with chicken tossed in BBQ sauce, onions, cheese. Ranch base sauce.

Breakfast Pizza

$19.75+

14" pizza with sausage, bacon, cheese, scrambled eggs. Sausage gravy base sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza

$25.00+

14" pizza with buffalo seasoned chicken strips, onions, green peppers, cheese, black olives, jalapenos. Ranch base sauce.

Cauliflower Crust Pizza

$17.00

10" gluten free pizza with cheese.

Full of Bologna Pizza

Full of Bologna Pizza

$25.00+

Bologna slices, red onion, chesse. Mustard and sour cream base sauce.

German Pizza

$25.00+

14" pizza with seasoned ground beef, bacon, sauerkraut, cheese. Horseradish base sauce.

Lunar Pie

Lunar Pie

$27.25+

14" Pizza with Fajita Chicken, Bacon, Mushrooms, Banana Peppers, Green Peppers, Tomatoes and Black Olives. Ranch base sauce.

Providence Meatball Pie

$25.00+

14" pizza with sliced meatballs, roasted garlic, onions, green peppers, and cheese. Marinara base sauce.

Taco Pizza

Taco Pizza

$25.00+

14" Pizza with seasoned ground beef, cheese, and black olives. Salsa and sour cream base sauce. Finished with chopped lettuce, diced tomatoes and sour cream.

Pizza - Personal

Mini Moon Personal Pizza

$8.00

8" personal pizza. Marinara base and cheese. Up to 3 additional toppings can be added.

Desserts

8" Brownie

$7.00

8" chocolate brownie served warm, family style.

8" Chocolate Chip Cookie

$7.00

8" chocolate chip cookie served family style.

Apple Tart

Apple Tart

$9.00

A huge apple pie baked with sweet crumble on top. Served with whipped cream topping.

Cherry Tart

Cherry Tart

$9.00

A huge cherry pie baked with sweet crumble on top. Served with whipped cream topping.

Cookie Calzone

Cookie Calzone

$9.00

Decadent chocolate chip cookie baked inside a crust sprinked with cinnamon sugar. Large enough to share with several people.

Ice Cream Scoop

$1.00

Side Items

Sauces

$0.80

Miscellaneous Items

Event Cover Charge

$5.00

Gift Card

$10.00+

OTM Koozie

$4.00

OTM Shirt

$20.00

Private Party Room Rental Fee

$75.00+

Hourly rates by restaurant area and time of day

Party Food _ Pizzas and salads

$336.00

OSU_Michigan Private Party Admission

$40.00

Beverages

Bottled Water

$4.00

Fountain Drink

$3.00+

Hot Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Sunday11:30 am - 12:59 am
Monday11:30 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:59 am
Thursday11:30 am - 12:59 am
Friday11:30 am - 12:59 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:59 am
Casual dining restaurant and bar. We specialize in pizza, wings, subs and salads, and we serve up lots of craft beers and cocktails.

170 FRONT ST, Marietta, OH 45750

