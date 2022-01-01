Main picView gallery

Over The Top 7629 FM 51

7629 FM 51

Decatur, TX 76234

Entrees

Hamburger

$15.00

Lettuce / Tomato / Onion / Pickles

Bacon Cheeseburger

$17.00

Lettuce / Tomato / Onion / Pickles

Philly Steak Wrap

$15.00

Shredded Angus / Peppers / Onions / Swiss Cheese - Basil Tomato Tortilla Wrap

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$15.00

Bacon / Lettuce / Tomato / Cheese / Ranch Dressing – Flour Tortilla Wrap

Vegetable Medley Wrap

$15.00

Eggplant / Zucchini / Squash / Peppers / Provolone – Spinach Tortilla Wrap

Shrimp Plate

$15.00

Bell Peppers / Onions

Apple Cranberry Salad

$15.00

Grilled Chicken / Lettuce / Apples / Cranberries / Feta Cheese - Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

Shrimp Avocado Salad

$15.00

Grilled Shrimp / Lettuce / Avocado / Bacon Bits / Tomato / Feta Cheese

Cheeseburger

$16.00

Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

Tomato Soup and Sandwich

$10.00

Trunk or Treat Buffet

$10.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Lettuce / Croutons / Shaved Parmesan / Caesar Dressing

Mixed Green Salad

$10.00

Mixed Greens

Panini

Bresaola Panini

$15.00

Bresaola - Italian Cured / Sliced Filet Mignon) , Mozzarella, Tomato

Mortadella Panini

$15.00

Mortadella (Italian Bologna) , Havarti, Tomato

Turkey Panini

$15.00

Turkey / Bacon / Hararti

Carpese Panini

$15.00

Mozzarella, Tomato and Pesto

Grilled Vegetable Panini

$15.00

Grilled Vegetables - Eggplant / Zucchini / Squash. / Peppers - Provolone Cheese

Prosciutto Provolone

$15.00

Cured Italian Prosciutto / Provolone / Tomato

Flatbreads

Ricotta & Sausage Flatbread

$15.00

Ricotta, Tomato, Zucchini, Sausage

Mozzarella & Cherry Tomato Flatbread

$15.00

Mozzarella, Cherry Tomatoes, Basil

Prosciutto & roasted Patato Flarbread

$15.00

Prosciutto, Roasted Potato and Arugula

Grilled Vegetable Flatbread

$15.00

Grilled Vegetable, Goat Cheese, Parmesan

Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Topo Chico

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Gatorade

$3.00

Water

$1.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Ice Water - Fountain

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Specialty Coffee

Esrpesso

$2.50

Macchiato

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Caffe Latte

$5.00

Desserts

Brownie

$3.00

Sides

Homemade Chips

$3.00

Potato salad

Mac n Cheese

Baked beans

Specials

Quesadillas

$15.00

Hot Dogs

$12.00

Prime rib sandwich

$17.00

Italian sausage sandwich

$15.00

Liquor

Vodka - Kettle One

$8.00

Bourbon - Woodford

$8.00

Bourbon - Eagle Rare

$8.00

Bourbon - Makers Mark

$8.00

Tequila - Don Julio

$8.00

Tequila - Patron

$8.00

Tequila - Classe Azul

$15.00

Whiskey - McCallen 12

$15.00

Gin - Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Gin - Tangueray

$8.00

Whiskey - Jack Daniels

$8.00

Scotch - Glenlivet

$8.00

Whiskey - Crown Royal

$8.00

Vodka - Titos

$8.00

Rum - Bacardi

$8.00

Whiskey - Jim Bean

$8.00

Draft Beer

Dallas Blonde

$5.00

Shiner Bock

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Dosxx

$5.00

Bottled Beer

Stella Artois

$5.00

Corona extra

$7.00

Modelo

$7.00

Ultra

$5.00

Wine

Chardonnay - La Crema

$35.00

Chardonnay - J.Lorn

$8.00

Pinot Grigio - Sea glass

$8.00

Savuvignon Blanc - Nobilo

$8.00

Cabernet - Robert Mondavi

$8.00

Pinot Noir - Acadia

$8.00

Pinot Noir - meiomi

$8.00

Sweet red - llano

$8.00

Fixed Fee Wine / Beer

Fixed Wine / Beer with Dinner - Private Event

$25.00

Wine Glass - Private Event

$10.00

Beer - Private Event

$5.00

Entrees

Steak - NY Strip - 10 oz

$24.00

Prime Rib - 14 oz

$29.00

Pork Chops

$14.00

Salmon

$26.00

Ahi Tuna Steak

$26.00

Chicken Quarter Plate

$14.00

Appetizers

Caprese Plate

$8.00

Peel and Eat Shrimp

$12.00

Asparagus Wrapped with Prosciutto

$8.00

Charcuterie Plate - for Two

$15.00

Salads

Ceasar Salad

$6.00

Cobb Salad

$6.00

Mixed Green Salad

$6.00

T-Shirts and Caps

T-Shirt - Racing

$25.00

Cap - Eagles Canyon

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Race to the Top ! A Unique Balcony on a World Class, Breathtakingly Scenic Road Race course - Eagles Canyon Raceway.

Location

7629 FM 51, Decatur, TX 76234

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

