Over/Under
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
What’s your idea of the perfect sports bar? If you said some scratch-made, classic American fare, an all Texas craft draft list, and a rooftop deck that overlooks two sports fields, that’s exactly what you’ll find at Over Under, right here, in our backyard.
5625 Village Glen Drive, Suite 170, Dallas, TX 75206
