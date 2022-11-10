  • Home
  • Café Overlook - 373 South High Street, 16th floor
Café Overlook 373 South High Street, 16th floor

373 South High Street, 16th floor

Columbus, OH 43215

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Cafe Overlook transforms the perception of the “work” cafeteria by pairing a diverse cafe menu with an innovative workforce development program. Located on the 16th floor of the Franklin County Courthouse, Cafe Overlook supports an evolving work environment in the hospitality industry by providing food service workers with everything they need to thrive, from a living wage and health insurance to childcare services, transportation support and job coaching. A joint project from Service! Relief for Hospitality Workers and the Franklin County Board of Commissioners, Cafe Overlook is an innovative collaboration between the public and private sectors with a mission to eliminate income security among those working in the service industry. Cafe Overlook offers breakfast and lunch service on weekdays, doubling as an education and training program where staff gain invaluable mentorship from industry professionals while mastering back-of-house and front-of-house skills.

373 South High Street, 16th floor, Columbus, OH 43215

