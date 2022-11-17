Restaurant header imageView gallery

OVER THE TOP STREET EATZ

Georgia Highway 34

Newnan, GA 30265

Order Again

Popular Items

LEMON PEPPER WINGS (10)
CHICKEN PHILLY EGGROLL
Eggroll (2 for $6)

LOADED FRIES

THE EATZ CHICKEN PHILLY LOADED FRIES

THE EATZ CHICKEN PHILLY LOADED FRIES

$12.00

CHICKEN, QUESO, CHEESE, ONIONS, PEPPERS, MUSHROOMS

OCEAN BREEZE ( SALMON)

OCEAN BREEZE ( SALMON)

$13.00

SALMON, QUESO CHEESE, PICO, SCALLIONS

OCEAN BEREEZ (SALMON & SHRIMP)

OCEAN BEREEZ (SALMON & SHRIMP)

$17.00

SALMON,SHRIMP, QUESO CHEESE, PICO, SCALLIONS

THE EATZ STEAK PHILLY LOADED FRIES

THE EATZ STEAK PHILLY LOADED FRIES

$12.00

CHICKEN, PEPPERS, ONIONS, MUSHROOM, CHEESE

PHAT BOY LOADED FRIES

PHAT BOY LOADED FRIES

$16.00

BBQ BRISKET, BACON, CHEESE, SCALLIONS

OVER THE TOP FRIES

$16.00

BURGERS

OVER THE TOP BURGER

OVER THE TOP BURGER

$15.00

DOUBLE CHEESE BURGER, BACON, ONIONS

SURF N TURF BURGER

SURF N TURF BURGER

$17.00

FRESH BEEF, SHRIMP, BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO, CHEESE ON A TOASTE BUN + SIDE OF FRIES

STREET BURGER

STREET BURGER

$10.00

FRESH BEEF, CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS + SIDE OF FRIES

PHAT BOY BURGER

PHAT BOY BURGER

$18.00

FRESH BEEF, PULLED BRISKET, BBQ SAUCE, SAUTÉED ONIONS+ SIDE ORDER OF FRIES

BBL BURGER

BBL BURGER

$18.00Out of stock

BEEF, BACON, LOBSTER, CHEESE. SAUTÉED ONIONS & PEPPERS + FRIES

WINGS

LEMON PEPPER WINGS (10)

LEMON PEPPER WINGS (10)

$10.00

10 WINGS & FRIES

MILD LEMON PEPPER WINGS (10)

$10.00

HOT LEMON PEPPER WINGS (10)

$10.00

MILD WINGS (10)

$10.00

HOT WINGS (10)

$10.00

BBQ WINGS (10)

$10.00

TERIYAKI WINGS(10)

$10.00

SWEET AND SPICEY WINGS (10)

$10.00

LEMON PEPPER WINGS (5)

$5.00

MILD LEMON PEPPER (5)

$5.00

HOT LEMON PEPPER (5)

$5.00

MILD WINGS (5)

$5.00

HOT WINGS (5)

$5.00

BBQ WINGS (5)

$5.00

TERIYAKI WINGS (5)

$5.00

SWEET & SPICEY (5)

$5.00

FRIED RIBS

CAJUN FRIED RIB WINGS

CAJUN FRIED RIB WINGS

$15.00

CAJUN FRIED TOSSED IN YOUR CHOICE OF SAUCE + SIDE ORDER OF FRIES

EGG ROLLS

STEAK AND SHRIMP PHILLY EGGROLL

STEAK AND SHRIMP PHILLY EGGROLL

$4.00

SALMON, PEPPERS, ONIONS, CHEESE

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK EGGROLL

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK EGGROLL

$4.00

STEAK, PEPPERS, ONIONS, CHEESE

CAJUN CRAWFISH EGG ROLL

CAJUN CRAWFISH EGG ROLL

$4.00

CRAWFISH MEAT, PEPPERS, CHEESE

CHICKEN PHILLY EGGROLL

CHICKEN PHILLY EGGROLL

$4.00

CHICKEN, PEPPERS,ONIONS, CHEESE

Eggroll (2 for $6)

$6.00

PEACH COBBLER EGGROLL

$4.00

CHICKEN TENDERS & SANDWICHES

3 HAND BATTERD CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.00

3 TENDERS & FRIES

DIRTY BIRD CHICKEN TENDER SANDWICH

DIRTY BIRD CHICKEN TENDER SANDWICH

$15.00

2 TENDERS ON A BUN , PEPPERJACK CHEESE, TOSSED IN SWEET & SPICEY SAUCE & FRIES

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.00

CHICKEN TENDERS, CHESSE, PICKLES

BBQ BRISKET & BACON SANDWICH

$13.00

KIDS TENDER MEAL

$5.00

DRINKS

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$3.00

DRINKS

LEMONADE

$3.00

WATER

$1.00

LAMB CHOPS

LAMB CHOP & FRIES

LAMB CHOP & FRIES

$20.00

LAMBCHOPS ONIONS & SIDE OF FRIES

SIDE ORDERS

FRIES

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Come visit our food trailer and get you some of these tasty fried ribs!

Georgia Highway 34, Newnan, GA 30265

