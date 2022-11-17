OVER THE TOP STREET EATZ
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come visit our food trailer and get you some of these tasty fried ribs!
Location
Georgia Highway 34, Newnan, GA 30265
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Crust & Craft Sharpsburg - C&C Sharpsburg, GA
No Reviews
3150 Highway 34 E Newnan, GA 30265
View restaurant
H J Wings and Things - Sharpsburg
No Reviews
20 F Thomas Grace Annex Ln Sharpsburg, GA 30277
View restaurant