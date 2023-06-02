- Home
Overtime Pizzeria and Sports Pub
1708 Cape Coral Pkwy W
Cape Coral, FL 33914
Overtime Menu
Appetizers
Wings (10)
Tossed in your choice of one sauce, a side of bleu cheese or ranch, and celery
Boneless Wings
Your choice of one sauce
Chicken Tender Basket
Your choice of one sauce
Honey Sriracha Spare Ribs
4 count. Topped with sesame seeds and chives
Mozzarella Sticks
Fra diablo sauce
Bourbon Shrimp
Battered, Cajun remoulade
Nachos
Queso, chili, pico de gallo, green onions, and sour cream
Potato Skins
Crispy baked potato skins, cheddar, bacon, green onions, and sour cream
Onion Rings
Cajun remoulade
Sampler Platter
Mozzarella sticks, chicken tenders, pepperoni rolls, seasoned fries, and onion rings
Bacon Cheese Fries
Queso, fresh bacon, ranch
Meatball Trio
Fra diablo sauce
Garlic Knots
Marinara sauce
Pepperoni Rolls
Pepperoni, mozzarella, deep-fried pizza dough, and fra diablo sauce
Calamari
Breaded and fried, fra diablo sauce
Pretzel Bites
Cheese whiz
Touchdown Tuna
Rare blackened ahi tuna, seaweed salad, wasabi, ponzu, and pickled ginger
Chicken Quesadilla
Blackened chicken, onion, peppers, cheddar jack, flour tortilla, and pico de gallo
Crab Dip
Mussels
Crab Ahi
Tacos
Three tacos, pico de gallo, cheese, and sour cream
Crab Nachos
Chilli
Chips & Queso
Chips & Salsa
Salads
Classic Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons, and Caesar dressing
House Salad
Romaine and spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, Cheddar-Jack, and carrots
Wedge Salad
Iceberg lettuce wedge (1/4 head), bacon bits, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, onions, and bleu cheese dressing
Classic Cobb Salad
Romaine and spring mix, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, bacon bits, hard-boiled eggs, and chicken
Avocado Caprese Salad
Avocado, tomatoes, mozzarella, mixed greens, balsamic glaze, extra virgin olive oil, and basil
Greek Salad
Romaine and spring mix, feta, cucumbers, tomatoes, kalamata olives, onions, and pepperoncini
Antipasto Salad
Romaine and spring mix, Genoa salami, capicola, tomatoes, provolone, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, onions, and pepperoncini
Chef Salad
Romaine and spring mix, ham, turkey, tomatoes, cucumbers, hard-boiled eggs, onions, croutons, swiss, and Cheddar
SIDE Caesar Salad
SIDE House Salad
NC house
NC Caesar
Wraps
Bourbon Shrimp Wrap
Bourbon battered shrimp, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, caramelized onions, feta, and Cajun remoulade
Fajita Wrap
Blackened chicken, pepper jack, and pico de gallo
Italiano Wrap
Grilled chicken, mozzarella, lettuce, and tomatoes
Avocado Bacon Turkey Wrap
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Ahi Tuna Wrap
Greek Wrap
Entrees
NY Strip
Sautéed mushrooms, demi-glaze, mashed potatoes, and mixed vegetables
Chicken Marsala
Sautéed chicken breast, baby Bella mushrooms, penne, marsala wine sauce, and dinner roll
Baked Penne
Penne, ricotta, mozzarella, marinara sauce, and dinner roll
Chicken Parmesan
Fried chicken breast, mozzarella, parmesan, spaghetti, roasted garlic plum tomato sauce, and dinner roll
Eggplant Parmesan
Fried eggplant, mozzarella, parmesan, spaghetti, roasted garlic plum tomato sauce, and dinner roll
Half Baby Back Ribs
Slow-cooked ribs, signature bourbon BBQ sauce, mashed potatoes, baked beans
Full Baby Back Ribs
Slow-cooked ribs, signature bourbon BBQ sauce, mashed potatoes, baked beans
Citrus-glazed Salmon
Mashed potatoes and mixed vegetables
Chicken Fettucine Alfredo
Grilled chicken, fettuccine, alfredo sauce, and dinner roll
Baked Mac
Mac 'n cheese, chicken, bacon, and panko-parmesan crust
Cajun Shrimp Alfredo
Blackened shrimp, diced tomatoes, green onions, fettuccine, Cajun alfredo sauce, and dinner roll
Penne Alla Vodka
Penne, vodka sauce, parmesan, and dinner roll
Spaghetti and Meatballs
Meatballs, marinara sauce, spaghetti, parmesan, and dinner roll
Beef Sirloin Tips
Sirloin tips, sautéed bell peppers, cabernet demi-glaze, and mashed potatoes
Burgers
Overtime Basic Burger
8 oz beef patty and toasted Kaiser roll
Cajun Burger
8 oz beef patty, Cajun seasoning rub, pepper jack, avocado, Cajun remoulade, and toasted Kaiser roll
Ahi Tuna Burger
Rare blackened ahi tuna, panzu, seaweed salad, wasabi aioli, and toasted brioche bun
Bourbon BBQ Burger
8 oz beef patty, signature bourbon BBQ sauce, cheddar, bacon, bourbon onions, and toasted Kaiser roll
Black and Bleu Burger
8 oz beef patty, blackened seasoning, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, and toasted Kaiser roll
Sandwiches
Triple Decker Club
Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, swiss, American cheese, mayo, and 3 slices of toast
Philly Cheese Steak
Shaved prime rib, your choice of American cheese or cheese whiz, and toasted hoagie roll
Sausage and Peppers Sandwich
Sweet Italian sausage, onions, peppers, tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, and toasted hoagie roll
Blackened Mahi Sandwich
Toasted brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, and citrus aioli
Classic BLT
Bacon, iceberg lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Meatball Parm Sandwich
Meatballs, tomato sauce, mozzarella, and toasted hoagie roll
Tuna Melt
Tuna salad, tomato, provolone, and butter-toasted brioche bun
Italian Grinder
Ham, salami, capicola, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana pepper, oil and vinegar, and toasted hoagie roll
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Reuben Sandwich
Build Your Own
Eggplant Parm Sandwich
Chicken Sandwich
Pizza
Specialty Pies 10"
Vegetarian (Small 10")
Mushrooms, baby spinach, onions, roasted red peppers, broccoli, roasted garlic, mozzarella, and pizza sauce
Shrimp Fra Diablo (Small 10")
Shrimp, basil, mozzarella, spicy roasted garlic plum tomato sauce
Buffalo Chicken (Small 10")
Grilled chicken, hot sauce, mozzarella, and bleu cheese crumbles
BBQ Chicken (Small 10")
Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, mozzarella, and bacon bits
Greek (Small 10")
Kalamata olives, baby spinach, tomatoes, feta, and mozzarella
Meat Lovers (Small 10")
Pepperoni, sweet Italian sausage, bacon, ham, mozzarella, and pizza sauce
Spinach and Ricotta (Small 10")
Baby spinach, ricotta, roasted garlic, mozzarella, and parmesan
Lil' Philly (Small 10")
Philly steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella, and pizza sauce
Hawaiian Classic (Small 10")
Pineapple chunks, ham, mozzarella, and pizza sauce
Chicken BLT (Small 10")
Crispy chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella, and ranch drizzle
Deluxe (Small 10")
Sweet Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and mozzarella
Margherita (Small 10")
Sliced mozzarella, parmesan, fresh basil, roasted garlic plum, and tomato sauce
Eggplant Florentine (Small 10")
Fried eggplant, baby spinach, ricotta, mozzarella, and parmesan
Big "Mike" (Small 10")
Ground beef, lettuce, diced pickles, tomatoes, onions, mozzarella, American cheese, and special sauce drizzle
Specialty Pies 14"
Vegetarian (Large 14")
Mushrooms, baby spinach, onions, roasted red peppers, broccoli, roasted garlic, mozzarella, and pizza sauce
Shrimp Fra Diablo (Large 14")
Shrimp, basil, mozzarella, spicy roasted garlic plum tomato sauce
Buffalo Chicken (Large 14")
Grilled chicken, hot sauce, mozzarella, and bleu cheese crumbles
BBQ Chicken (Large 14")
Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, mozzarella, and bacon bits
Greek (Large 14")
Kalamata olives, baby spinach, tomatoes, feta, and mozzarella
Meat Lovers (Large 14")
Pepperoni, sweet Italian sausage, bacon, ham, mozzarella, and pizza sauce
Spinach and Ricotta (Large 14")
Baby spinach, ricotta, roasted garlic, mozzarella, and parmesan
Lil' Philly (Large 14")
Philly steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella, and pizza sauce
Hawaiian Classic (Large 14")
Pineapple chunks, ham, mozzarella, and pizza sauce
Chicken BLT (Large 14")
Crispy chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella, and ranch drizzle
Deluxe (Large 14")
Sweet Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and mozzarella
Margherita (Large 14")
Sliced mozzarella, parmesan, fresh basil, roasted garlic plum, and tomato sauce
Eggplant Florentine (Large 14")
Fried eggplant, baby spinach, ricotta, mozzarella, and parmesan
Big "Mike" (Large 14")
Ground beef, lettuce, diced pickles, tomatoes, onions, mozzarella, American cheese, and special sauce drizzle
LG 1/2 1/2 Pizza
Strombolis
Build Your Own Stromboli
Stuffed with mozzarella and served with a side of pizza sauce
Meat Lovers Stromboli
Pepperoni, sweet Italian sausage, bacon, and ham
Vegetarian Stromboli
Mushrooms, baby spinach, onions. Roasted red peppers, and broccoli
The Parm Stromboli
Your choice of fried chicken or eggplant and marinara
OT Stromboli
Sweet Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers
Calzones
Dessert
Bday Brownie
Bday Cannoli
Cannoli
Italian pastry filled with sweet cream
Hot Fudge Brownie
A homemade brownie layered with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, and chocolate syrup with a cherry on top
Ice Cream
Vanilla ice cream
Peanut Butter Pie
Light and creamy filling made with peanut butter then topped with Reese's peanut butter cups