Overtime Pizzeria and Sports Pub

1708 Cape Coral Pkwy W

Cape Coral, FL 33914

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Overtime Menu

Appetizers

Wings (10)

$11.95

Tossed in your choice of one sauce, a side of bleu cheese or ranch, and celery

Boneless Wings

$12.95

Your choice of one sauce

Chicken Tender Basket

$12.95

Your choice of one sauce

Honey Sriracha Spare Ribs

$10.95

4 count. Topped with sesame seeds and chives

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

Fra diablo sauce

Bourbon Shrimp

$11.95

Battered, Cajun remoulade

Nachos

$14.95

Queso, chili, pico de gallo, green onions, and sour cream

Potato Skins

$10.95

Crispy baked potato skins, cheddar, bacon, green onions, and sour cream

Onion Rings

$8.95

Cajun remoulade

Sampler Platter

$16.95

Mozzarella sticks, chicken tenders, pepperoni rolls, seasoned fries, and onion rings

Bacon Cheese Fries

$10.95

Queso, fresh bacon, ranch

Meatball Trio

$6.95

Fra diablo sauce

Garlic Knots

$7.95

Marinara sauce

Pepperoni Rolls

$10.95

Pepperoni, mozzarella, deep-fried pizza dough, and fra diablo sauce

Calamari

$12.95

Breaded and fried, fra diablo sauce

Pretzel Bites

$8.95

Cheese whiz

Touchdown Tuna

$13.95

Rare blackened ahi tuna, seaweed salad, wasabi, ponzu, and pickled ginger

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.95

Blackened chicken, onion, peppers, cheddar jack, flour tortilla, and pico de gallo

Crab Dip

$14.95

Mussels

$16.95

Crab Ahi

$14.95

Tacos

$12.95

Three tacos, pico de gallo, cheese, and sour cream

Crab Nachos

$14.95

Chilli

$4.95

Chips & Queso

$5.95

Chips & Salsa

$5.95

Salads

Classic Caesar Salad

$9.95

Romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons, and Caesar dressing

House Salad

$7.95

Romaine and spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, Cheddar-Jack, and carrots

Wedge Salad

$8.95

Iceberg lettuce wedge (1/4 head), bacon bits, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, onions, and bleu cheese dressing

Classic Cobb Salad

$12.95

Romaine and spring mix, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, bacon bits, hard-boiled eggs, and chicken

Avocado Caprese Salad

$12.95

Avocado, tomatoes, mozzarella, mixed greens, balsamic glaze, extra virgin olive oil, and basil

Greek Salad

$12.95

Romaine and spring mix, feta, cucumbers, tomatoes, kalamata olives, onions, and pepperoncini

Antipasto Salad

$12.95

Romaine and spring mix, Genoa salami, capicola, tomatoes, provolone, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, onions, and pepperoncini

Chef Salad

$12.95

Romaine and spring mix, ham, turkey, tomatoes, cucumbers, hard-boiled eggs, onions, croutons, swiss, and Cheddar

SIDE Caesar Salad

$3.00

SIDE House Salad

$3.00

Wraps

Bourbon Shrimp Wrap

$14.95

Bourbon battered shrimp, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, caramelized onions, feta, and Cajun remoulade

Fajita Wrap

$13.95

Blackened chicken, pepper jack, and pico de gallo

Italiano Wrap

$13.95

Grilled chicken, mozzarella, lettuce, and tomatoes

Avocado Bacon Turkey Wrap

$13.95

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.95

Italiano Wrap

$13.95

Ahi Tuna Wrap

$14.95

Greek Wrap

$13.95

Entrees

NY Strip

$19.95

Sautéed mushrooms, demi-glaze, mashed potatoes, and mixed vegetables

Chicken Marsala

$15.95

Sautéed chicken breast, baby Bella mushrooms, penne, marsala wine sauce, and dinner roll

Baked Penne

$14.95

Penne, ricotta, mozzarella, marinara sauce, and dinner roll

Chicken Parmesan

$16.95

Fried chicken breast, mozzarella, parmesan, spaghetti, roasted garlic plum tomato sauce, and dinner roll

Eggplant Parmesan

$15.95

Fried eggplant, mozzarella, parmesan, spaghetti, roasted garlic plum tomato sauce, and dinner roll

Half Baby Back Ribs

$13.95

Slow-cooked ribs, signature bourbon BBQ sauce, mashed potatoes, baked beans

Full Baby Back Ribs

$21.95

Slow-cooked ribs, signature bourbon BBQ sauce, mashed potatoes, baked beans

Citrus-glazed Salmon

$24.95

Mashed potatoes and mixed vegetables

Chicken Fettucine Alfredo

$17.95

Grilled chicken, fettuccine, alfredo sauce, and dinner roll

Baked Mac

$15.95

Mac 'n cheese, chicken, bacon, and panko-parmesan crust

Cajun Shrimp Alfredo

$19.95

Blackened shrimp, diced tomatoes, green onions, fettuccine, Cajun alfredo sauce, and dinner roll

Penne Alla Vodka

$15.95

Penne, vodka sauce, parmesan, and dinner roll

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$13.95

Meatballs, marinara sauce, spaghetti, parmesan, and dinner roll

Beef Sirloin Tips

$16.95

Sirloin tips, sautéed bell peppers, cabernet demi-glaze, and mashed potatoes

Burgers

Overtime Basic Burger

$13.95

8 oz beef patty and toasted Kaiser roll

Cajun Burger

$13.95

8 oz beef patty, Cajun seasoning rub, pepper jack, avocado, Cajun remoulade, and toasted Kaiser roll

Ahi Tuna Burger

$13.95

Rare blackened ahi tuna, panzu, seaweed salad, wasabi aioli, and toasted brioche bun

Bourbon BBQ Burger

$12.95

8 oz beef patty, signature bourbon BBQ sauce, cheddar, bacon, bourbon onions, and toasted Kaiser roll

Black and Bleu Burger

$13.95

8 oz beef patty, blackened seasoning, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, and toasted Kaiser roll

Sandwiches

Triple Decker Club

$12.95

Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, swiss, American cheese, mayo, and 3 slices of toast

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.95

Shaved prime rib, your choice of American cheese or cheese whiz, and toasted hoagie roll

Sausage and Peppers Sandwich

$11.95

Sweet Italian sausage, onions, peppers, tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, and toasted hoagie roll

Blackened Mahi Sandwich

$14.95

Toasted brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, and citrus aioli

Classic BLT

$8.95

Bacon, iceberg lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Meatball Parm Sandwich

$11.95

Meatballs, tomato sauce, mozzarella, and toasted hoagie roll

Tuna Melt

$10.95

Tuna salad, tomato, provolone, and butter-toasted brioche bun

Italian Grinder

$12.95

Ham, salami, capicola, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana pepper, oil and vinegar, and toasted hoagie roll

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$11.95

Reuben Sandwich

$12.95

Build Your Own

$8.95

Eggplant Parm Sandwich

$11.95

Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Pizza

Build Your Own (Small 10")

$9.95

Hand dough, pizza sauce, and mozzarella

Build Your Own White Pizza (Small 10")

$9.95

Build Your Own (Large 14")

$14.95

Hand dough, pizza sauce, and mozzarella

Build Your Own White Pizza (Large 14")

$14.95

Specialty Pies 10"

Vegetarian (Small 10")

$14.95

Mushrooms, baby spinach, onions, roasted red peppers, broccoli, roasted garlic, mozzarella, and pizza sauce

Shrimp Fra Diablo (Small 10")

$14.95

Shrimp, basil, mozzarella, spicy roasted garlic plum tomato sauce

Buffalo Chicken (Small 10")

$14.95

Grilled chicken, hot sauce, mozzarella, and bleu cheese crumbles

BBQ Chicken (Small 10")

$14.95

Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, mozzarella, and bacon bits

Greek (Small 10")

$14.95

Kalamata olives, baby spinach, tomatoes, feta, and mozzarella

Meat Lovers (Small 10")

$14.95

Pepperoni, sweet Italian sausage, bacon, ham, mozzarella, and pizza sauce

Spinach and Ricotta (Small 10")

$14.95

Baby spinach, ricotta, roasted garlic, mozzarella, and parmesan

Lil' Philly (Small 10")

$14.95

Philly steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella, and pizza sauce

Hawaiian Classic (Small 10")

$14.95

Pineapple chunks, ham, mozzarella, and pizza sauce

Chicken BLT (Small 10")

$14.95

Crispy chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella, and ranch drizzle

Deluxe (Small 10")

$14.95

Sweet Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and mozzarella

Margherita (Small 10")

$14.95

Sliced mozzarella, parmesan, fresh basil, roasted garlic plum, and tomato sauce

Eggplant Florentine (Small 10")

$14.95

Fried eggplant, baby spinach, ricotta, mozzarella, and parmesan

Big "Mike" (Small 10")

$14.95

Ground beef, lettuce, diced pickles, tomatoes, onions, mozzarella, American cheese, and special sauce drizzle

Specialty Pies 14"

Vegetarian (Large 14")

$19.95

Mushrooms, baby spinach, onions, roasted red peppers, broccoli, roasted garlic, mozzarella, and pizza sauce

Shrimp Fra Diablo (Large 14")

$19.95

Shrimp, basil, mozzarella, spicy roasted garlic plum tomato sauce

Buffalo Chicken (Large 14")

$19.95

Grilled chicken, hot sauce, mozzarella, and bleu cheese crumbles

BBQ Chicken (Large 14")

$19.95

Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, mozzarella, and bacon bits

Greek (Large 14")

$19.95

Kalamata olives, baby spinach, tomatoes, feta, and mozzarella

Meat Lovers (Large 14")

$19.95

Pepperoni, sweet Italian sausage, bacon, ham, mozzarella, and pizza sauce

Spinach and Ricotta (Large 14")

$19.95

Baby spinach, ricotta, roasted garlic, mozzarella, and parmesan

Lil' Philly (Large 14")

$19.95

Philly steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella, and pizza sauce

Hawaiian Classic (Large 14")

$19.95

Pineapple chunks, ham, mozzarella, and pizza sauce

Chicken BLT (Large 14")

$19.95

Crispy chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella, and ranch drizzle

Deluxe (Large 14")

$19.95

Sweet Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and mozzarella

Margherita (Large 14")

$19.95

Sliced mozzarella, parmesan, fresh basil, roasted garlic plum, and tomato sauce

Eggplant Florentine (Large 14")

$19.95

Fried eggplant, baby spinach, ricotta, mozzarella, and parmesan

Big "Mike" (Large 14")

$19.95

Ground beef, lettuce, diced pickles, tomatoes, onions, mozzarella, American cheese, and special sauce drizzle

LG 1/2 1/2 Pizza

$19.95

Strombolis

Build Your Own Stromboli

$12.95

Stuffed with mozzarella and served with a side of pizza sauce

Meat Lovers Stromboli

$18.95

Pepperoni, sweet Italian sausage, bacon, and ham

Vegetarian Stromboli

$18.95

Mushrooms, baby spinach, onions. Roasted red peppers, and broccoli

The Parm Stromboli

$18.95

Your choice of fried chicken or eggplant and marinara

OT Stromboli

$18.95

Sweet Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers

Calzones

Build Your Own Calzone

$10.95

Your choice of toppings

Ham Calzone

$12.95

Ham, ricotta, and mozzarella

Spinach and Sausage Calzone

$13.95

Spinach, sausage, ricotta, and mozzarella

Steak and Onion Calzone

$13.95

Steak, onions, ricotta, and mozzarella

Dessert

Bday Brownie

Bday Cannoli

Cannoli

$4.95

Italian pastry filled with sweet cream

Hot Fudge Brownie

$5.95

A homemade brownie layered with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, and chocolate syrup with a cherry on top

Ice Cream

$2.00+

Vanilla ice cream

Peanut Butter Pie

$5.95

Light and creamy filling made with peanut butter then topped with Reese's peanut butter cups

A la Carte

Mahi

$9.00

Baked Potato

$3.95

SD Beans

$3.50

Salmon

$9.00

SD Broccoli

$4.45

SD Fries

$3.95

Sd Chx Breast

$5.00

Mac and Cheese

$5.95

SD Mash Potatoes

$3.95

5 (shrimp)

$7.50

SD Penne

$4.45

SD Spaghetti

$5.25

(2) Bacon

$3.00

SD Sautéed Spinach

$5.25

Sd Mixed Veggies

$4.95

SD Steak

$10.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.95

SD Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95

Kids Meals

Kids Spaghetti

$6.95

Kids Quesdilla

$6.95

Kids Burger

$6.95

Kids Tender

$6.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.95

Side Sauces

Alfredo

$3.00

Anchovies

$1.75

Crushed Red Pep

Garlic Parm

$0.50

Jalapeños

$0.75

Rasp Melba

$0.50

SD Mayo

SD Hot

$0.75

SD Raw Horsey

$0.50

Sd Au Juis

SD Avocado

$1.50

SD BBQ

$0.75

SD Bleu Cheese

$0.75

SD Cajun Rem

$0.75

SD Cheese Whiz

$1.00

SD Fra Diablo

$0.75

SD Fries

$3.95

SD Honey Mustard

$0.75

SD Horsey Sauce

$0.50

SD Ketchup

SD Marinara

$0.75

SD Medium

$0.75

SD Mild

$0.75

SD OT sauce

$0.75

SD Parm Cheese

SD Queso

$1.00

SD Ranch

$0.75

SD Sour Cream

$0.75

SD Soy Sauce

SD Pico

$0.75

SD Honey Siracha

$0.75

SD Teriyaki

$0.75

Drink Menu

Liquor

House Rum

$5.00

151 Rum

$6.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Bacardi Limon

$7.00

Bacardi Silver

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$6.50

Captain Silver

$6.50

Coconut Rum

$6.00

Cruzan Pineapple

$6.00

Diplamatico

$9.00

Don Q Limon

$6.50

Myers

$7.00

Pineapple Rum

$6.00

Ron Diaz 151

$8.00

Ron Diaz Coconut Rum/Malibu

$6.00

Ron Diaz Dark Rum

$6.00

Rum Haven Coconut Rum

$6.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$14.00

DBL House Rum

$10.00

DBL 151 Rum

$12.00

DBL Bacardi

$14.00

DBL Bacardi Limon

$14.00

DBL Bacardi Silver

$14.00

DBL Captain Silver

$14.00

DBL Coconut Rum

$15.00

DBL Cruzan Pineapple

$12.00

DBL Diplamatico

$13.00

DBL Don Q Limon

$13.00

DBL Myers

$14.00

DBL Pineapple Rum

$12.00

DBL Ron Diaz 151

$16.00

DBL Ron Diaz Coconut Rum/Malibu

$12.00

DBL Ron Diaz Dark Rum

$12.00

House Tequila (Torada Gold/Pedro Morales)

$5.00

Camarena

$7.50

Camarena Reposado

$7.50

Camarena Silver

$7.50

Casamigos

$9.50

Don Julio

$9.00

Espolon

$9.00

Herradura Silver 1l (All)

Horintos Lime

$7.25

Jose Cuervo

$7.50

Patron Silver

$9.00

DBL House Tequila (Torada Gold/Pedro Morales)

$10.00

DBL Camarena

$15.00

DBL Camarena Reposado

$15.00

DBL Camarena Silver

$15.00

DBL Casamigos

$19.00

DBL Don Julio

$18.00

DBL Espolon

$18.00

DBL Espolon

$18.00

DBL Herradura Silver 1l (All)

DBL Horintos Lime

$14.50

DBL Jose Cuervo

$15.00

DBL Patron Silver

$18.00

House Whiskey

$5.00

House Bourbon

$5.00

House Scotch

$5.00

American Honey

$6.00

Basil Hayden

Buffalo Trace

$7.50

Bulleit

$9.50

Bulleit Bourbon

Candian Club

$6.50

Christian Brothers Brandy

$6.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Royal Apple

$9.00

Dewars

$8.50

Glenlivet 12

Horse Soldier

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jack Fire

$7.00

Jameson

$7.50

Jim Beam

$6.50

Johnny Walker Black

$9.50

Johnny Walker Red

$7.75

Lip Service Rye Whiskey

Macallan 12

Makers Mark

$8.00

Pecan Whiskey

$6.00

Red Drum

$7.95

Revel Stoke Pecan Whiskey

Seagrams 7

$6.50

Seagrams Vo

$6.50

Skrewball

$6.00

Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

Southern Comfort

$7.00

St Pattys Jameson

$4.00

The Whistler

Wild Turkey Honey Whiskey

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

DBL House Whiskey

$10.00

DBL House Bourbon

$10.00

DBL House Scotch

$10.00

DBL American Honey

$12.00

DBL Basil Hayden

DBL Buffalo Trace

Buffalo Trace (Copy)

$7.50

DBL Bulleit

$19.00

DBL Bulleit Bourbon

$19.00

DBL Candian Club

$13.00

DBL Crown Royal

$16.00

DBL Crown Royal Apple

$18.00

DBL Dewars

$17.00

DBL Glenlivet 12

DBL Horse Soldier

$14.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$14.00

DBL Jack Fire

$14.00

DBL Jameson

$15.00

DBL Jim Beam

$13.00

DBL Johnny Walker Black

$19.00

DBL Johnny Walker Red

$15.50

DBL Lip Service Rye Whiskey

DBL Macallan 12

DBL Makers Mark

$16.00

DBL Pecan Whiskey

$12.00

DBL Red Drum

$15.90

DBL Revel Stoke Pecan Whiskey

DBL Seagrams 7

$13.00

DBL Skrewball

$12.00

DBL Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

DBL Southern Comfort

$14.00

DBL St Pattys Jameson

$8.00

DBL The Whistler

DBL Wild Turkey Honey Whiskey

DBL Woodford Reserve

$20.00

Christian Brothers

$5.00

Amaretto

$5.00

Apple Pucker

$4.50

Baileys

Butterscotch Schnapps

$4.50

Campari Apertivo

Chambord

$6.00

Cointreau

$6.00

Dekuyer Creme De Menthe (Green)

$5.00

Dekuyper Amaretto

$5.00

Dekuyper Blackberry Flavored Brandy

$5.00

Dekuyper Blue Curacao

$5.00

Dekuyper Buttershots

$5.00

Dekuyper Island Pucker

$5.00

Dekuyper Pomegrante

$5.00

Dekuyper Pucker Grape

$5.00

Dekuyper Razzmatazz

$5.00

Dekuyper Sour Apple

$5.00

Dekuyper Triple Sec/Gionelli Triple Sec

$5.00

Dekuyper/Mr.Boston Creme De Cacao Dark/White

$5.00

Drambuie

$7.00

Fireball

$5.50

Frangelico

$6.00

Gionelli Banana Liquer

$5.00

Gionelli Blue Curaco

$5.00