Overtime Sports Bar And Grill 175 Tyler St.
175 Tyler St.
Valders, WI 54245
The OT
Burgers
1/4 lb Smash burger with cheddar, bacon, onion rings, smothered in BBQ
1/4 lb Smash burger with provolone, cheddar, beer grilled onions, served on marble rye
1/4 lb Smash burger with bacon, beer braised onions, topped with beer cheese on a pretzel bun
1/4 lb Smash burger with provolone, ham, grilled pineapple and teriyaki drizzle.
1/4 lb Smash burger covered in creamy mac & cheese with bacon topping
1/4 lb Smash burger with jalapenos, pepperjack, bacon, and chipolte sauce
1/2 lb Double burger with cheddar, provolone, bacon, beer grilled onions, guacamole, topped with a fried egg and chipotle sauce.
1/4 lb Smash burger with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle
Entrees
2 Bone-in Broasted Pork Chops served with your choice of potato, applesauce and dinner roll. Choice of homemade soup or salad.
Grilled chicken served on a bed of white rice, topped with tangy orange sauce, green onion, sesame seeds and toasted almonds. Served with choice of homemade soup or salad.
BBQ ribs, basted in Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce served with choice of potato, dinner roll, homemade soup or salad.
Char-grilled Marinated Chicken Breast served with choice of potato, dinner roll, homemade soup or salad.
Our deliciously crispy Broaster Chicken served with choice of potato, coleslaw, dinner roll, and homemade soup or salad.
Lightly Seasoned Char-grilled 8oz Tenderloin Filet, served with choice of potato, dinner roll, homemade soup or salad.
Char-grilled 12oz. Ribeye Steak, served with choice of potato, dinner roll, homemade soup or salad.
Friday Fish Fry
2 pc Haddock (Baked or Beer Battered) served with choice of potato, coleslaw or applesauce and homemade cornbread.
Beer Battered Walleye with choice of potato, coleslaw and applesauce and a homemade cornbread muffin. Served with tartar sauce and lemon slice.
In the Bunker
Slow oven roasted, thinly sliced, beef brisket layered on a toasted hoagie, topped with red onion and a horseradish crème' sauce.
The famous Fireman's Steak char-grilled and served on a toasted Roeck's Hardroll.
Shredded pork, BBQ sauce, creamy coleslaw and homemade onion rings piled high on brioche bun
Little Vikings
Jr. Hamburger served with french fries or tator tots , applesauce and a pickle spear.
Grilled cheese served with french fries or tator tots, applesauce and pickle spear.
2 pc crispy chicken tenders served with french fries or tator tots, applesauce, pickle spear and choice of a dipping sauce
Kids serving of macaroni and cheese served with applesauce and a pickle.
Pizza
Heavy blend of cheese with red pizza sauce
Sausage, pepperoni, green pepper, mushroom, onion with a red pizza sauce
Garlic olive oil base with mozzarella, sliced tomato and fresh basil
Garlic oil base with italian beef, caramelized onion, giardineira and mozzarella cheese
BBQ base with mozzarella, grilled chicken, red onions
Ham, pineapple, Mozzarella cheese with your choice of BBQ or pizza sauce base
Bacon and mozzarella on a red pizza sauce base topped with lettuce, tomato and a mayo drizzle
Tomato, onion, green pepper, mushroom, black olive, banana peppers on a red pizza sauce base
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham on a red pizza sauce base
garlic mild buffalo sauce base, grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, red onion and bleu cheese crumbles, topped with green onion and a buffalo drizzle
Our homemade alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, and mozzarella cheese with a parsley sprinkle
Salads
Grilled or crispy chicken on a bed of romaine topped with shredded cheddar, tomato, black beans, corn, red onion, crispy tortilla chips and fresh guacamole
Shredded Parmesan and Seasoned Homemade Croutons on a bed of romaine lettuce, lightly tossed in a Caesar dressing. Topped with a homemade Parmesan Crisp. Add grilled or crispy chicken for an additional charge.
Grilled chicken on a bed of romaine with candied pecans, dried cherries, feta cheese, and Granny Smith apple slices. Served with a raspberry vinaigrette.
Ham, turkey, bacon crumbles, cucumber, tomato, shredded cheddar, hardboiled egg and homemade seasoned croutons, served on a bed of romaine, with a side of your favorite dressing.
Grilled Salmon filet on a bed of romaine with slices of mandarin orange, red onion, cucumber, topped w toasted almonds and served with a lemon vinaigrette.
Sandwich or Wrap
Thinly shaved turkey breast topped with creamy coleslaw, swiss, 1000 island dressing on toasted marble rye
Slow cooked corned beef brisket, sauerkraut, swiss and 1000 island dressing served on toasted marble rye
Deep-Fried Beer Battered Haddock topped with lettuce, tomato and our homemade tartar sauce, served on a Roeck's Bakery HardRoll.
Grilled or crispy chicken topped with a mild buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce and tomato.
Grilled or crispy chicken tossed in a cajun seasoning, topped with jalapenos, pepperjack and a strawberry jalapeno jam.
Grilled or crispy chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, honey mustard dressing and shoestring potatoes.
Grilled or crispy chicken topped with lettuce, tomato and garlic aioli.
Melted provolone over shaved roast beef, sauteed onions and peppers, piled high on a toasted hoagie, served with a side of au jus for dipping.
American, provolone and cheddar cheeses melted on buttery, grilled Texas Toast.
Shaved Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato and garlic aioli, served between 3 pcs of buttery toasted white bread.
Your classic bacon, lettuce, tomato and garlic aioli, served on buttery toasted white bread.
Side Order
Soup
Starters
Squared curds served with strawberry jalapeno sauce on the side
Corned beef, swiss, & sauerkraut wrapped eggroll, served with 1000 island
Homemade tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese or queso, seasoned taco meat, lettuce, tomato, jalapeno, black olives, sour cream and green onion *(Substitute chicken or pulled pork for additional charge.)
Regular or Spicy hand breaded crispy chicken tenders, served with a dippin' sauce
Toasted crostini, with melted provolone, topped with fresh sauteed mushrooms in a garlic thyme demi glaze
Big A$$ Pretzel, served with your choice of cheese dip
Homemade chips, served with house dip
House rolled mozzarella sticks in an egg roll, deep fried and served with marinara.
Breaded jalapenos, filled with cream cheese and deep-fried to a golden crispness
4 Tenderloin filet sliders, topped with garlic thyme sautéed mushrooms and a horseradish crème sauce
Homemade onion rings served with our homemade ranch
Pile of crinkle cut fries, topped with cheese sauce, bacon crumbles and green onion, drizzled with our homemade ranch
Two soft shell tacos with choice of chicken, bbq pulled pork, or deep fried haddock topped with broccoli slaw, chipotle sauce and pico
Homemade Tortilla Chips served with salsa
Super "OT" Bowls
Tator tots, shredded cheddar, burger, lettuce, onion, 1000 island and pickle, topped with sesame seeds
Tator tots, shredded cheddar, bacon crumbles, and sour cream. Topped with green onion.
Tator tots, shredded cheddar, pulled pork, green onion, topped with pile of homemade onion rings drizzled with BBQ sauce.
Tator tots, shredded cheddar, grilled or crispy chicken, bacon crumbles, drizzled with homemade ranch and topped with green onion
Tator tots, shredded swiss, corned beef brisket, sauerkraut and 1000 island dressing
Tator tots, nacho cheese, taco meat, tomato, jalapeno, black olives, sour cream topped with green onion.
Tator tots, creamy mac & cheese, topped with bacon crumbles
TO GO Broasted Chicken
Desserts
Broasted Chicken Night
Broasted Chicken
Broasted Pork Chops
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
