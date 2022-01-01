- Home
Overtime Sports Bar & Grill Clarksville
3 Reviews
$$$
3025 Mr C Dr
Clarksville, TN 37040
Lunch Menu
1/2 Club Sandwich
1/4 Lb Black Angus Burger
1/4 pound fresh hand crafted Black Angus burger with Cheddar cheese, mayo, pickles, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with fries.
1/4 Pound Grilled Chicken Sandwich
1/4 Rack Baby Back Ribs
Any Chicken Wrap
Bacon, Lettuce, And Tomato
Boneless Wings
Bowl Of Chili
A bowl of OT's hot, delicious chili, topped with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese. Served with crackers.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Grilled Cheese & Bowl Of Chili
Fresh grilled Texas toast with American cheese and a bowl of OT's hot, delicious chili, topped with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese. Served with crackers.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Fresh grilled Texas toast with American cheese served with a choice of a regular side.
Hand Breaded Kickin’ Chicken Tenders
Choose from our fresh hand battered fingers with our house seasoned flour and fried to perfection, or flame grilled fingers. Have your finger tossed in one of OT's 15 sauces! Served with a choice of regular side and honey mustard or house made ranch.
Homemade Chicken Salad
Kickin’ Wings
Lunch Club Salad
Freshly sliced ham and turkey on top of bed of mixed greens, with bacon, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, red onion rings, and croutons. Served with one of OT's seven salad dressings and garlic bread.
Pre Game Apps
Button Hook Fried Mushrooms
A massive portion of fresh hand breaded button mushrooms. Served with OT's signature sauce.
Buzzer Beater Cheese Fries
Seasoned fries with melted Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, and bacon bits. Served with our house made ranch.
Cheese Curds
Chunks of white cheddar hand battered and deep fried, served with our house made OT sauce.
Chip Shot Pickle Chips
A generous portion of hand breaded fried pickle chips served with our house made ranch.
Corn Dogs
Miniature corn dogs fries to perfection. Served with honey mustard.
Corner Kickin’ Quesadillas
Fresh grilled chicken, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, diced red onions and green peppers all melted together in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, salsa, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Dive In Dips Chili Queso Dip
Our house made queso combined with our delicious chili served with freshly cooked tortilla chips.
Dive In Dips Chips And Salsa
Freshly cooked tortilla chips with salsa.
Dive In Dips Queso Dip
Our house made queso with freshly cooked tortilla chips.
Fab Five
Five of our fabulous ribs deep fried and tossed in Spicy Thai sauce on a bed of fries.
In Your “Grilled Shrimp”
Jumbo grilled shrimp glazed with garlic butter and OT seasoning. Served on garlic bread and with a choice of house made cocktail or remoulade sauce.
Kickin’ Fingers (6)
Choose from our fresh hand battered fingers with our house seasoned flour and fried to perfection, or flame grilled fingers.
Kickin’ Fingers(10)
Choose from our fresh hand battered fingers with our house seasoned flour and fried to perfection, or flame grilled fingers.
Kickin’ Fingers(15)
Choose from our fresh hand battered fingers with our house seasoned flour and fried to perfection, or flame grilled fingers.
Loaded Potato Skins
Potato Skins loaded with melted Monterey Jack, cheddar cheese, and topped with bacon. Served with sour cream.
Touch’em All
Build your own awesome appetizer by choosing four of these Pre Game Apps. Kickin' Wings, Kickin' Fingers, Cheese Curds, Fried Mushrooms, Skins, Pickle Chips, Onion Rings, Boneless Wngs, or Corn Dogs. No doubles or substitutions please.
Wings
Kickin’ Wings (5)
Fresh, never frozen, jumbo wings cooked in OT's signature dry rub, and tossed in one of our 15 wing sauces. Served with our house made ranch or blue cheese and celery.
Kickin’ Wings (10)
Fresh, never frozen, jumbo wings cooked in OT's signature dry rub, and tossed in one of our 15 wing sauces. Served with our house made ranch or blue cheese and celery.
Kickin’ Wings (15)
Fresh, never frozen, jumbo wings cooked in OT's signature dry rub, and tossed in one of our 15 wing sauces. Served with our house made ranch or blue cheese and celery.
Kickin' Wings (20)
Fresh, never frozen, jumbo wings cooked in OT's signature dry rub, and tossed in one of our 15 wing sauces. Served with our house made ranch or blue cheese and celery.
Kickin’ Wings (25)
Fresh, never frozen, jumbo wings cooked in OT's signature dry rub, and tossed in one of our 15 wing sauces. Served with our house made ranch or blue cheese and celery.
Kickin’ Wings (50)
Fresh, never frozen, jumbo wings cooked in OT's signature dry rub, and tossed in one of our 15 wing sauces. Served with our house made ranch or blue cheese and celery.
Kickin' Wings (100)
Fresh, never frozen, jumbo wings cooked in OT's signature dry rub, and tossed in one of our 15 wing sauces. Served with our house made ranch or blue cheese and celery.
Bump And Run Boneless Wings (6)
Tender chunks of white meat chicken, breaded and fried, and tossed in one of OT's 15 wing sauces. Served with house made ranch or blue cheese and celery.
Bump And Run Boneless Wings (12)
Tender chunks of white meat chicken, breaded and fried, and tossed in one of OT's 15 wing sauces. Served with house made ranch or blue cheese and celery.
Bump And Run Boneless Wings (18)
Tender chunks of white meat chicken, breaded and fried, and tossed in one of OT's 15 wing sauces. Served with house made ranch or blue cheese and celery.
Bump And Run Boneless Wings (24)
Tender chunks of white meat chicken, breaded and fried, and tossed in one of OT's 15 wing sauces. Served with house made ranch or blue cheese and celery.
Bump And Run Boneless Wings (50)
Tender chunks of white meat chicken, breaded and fried, and tossed in one of OT's 15 wing sauces. Served with house made ranch or blue cheese and celery.
Bump And Run Boneless Wings (100)
Tender chunks of white meat chicken, breaded and fried, and tossed in one of OT's 15 wing sauces. Served with house made ranch or blue cheese and celery.
Super Bowl Salads
Big Bowl Caesar
A larger portion of romaine hearts, croutons, and a parmesan romano cheese blend tossed in OT's Caesar dressing.
Big Bowl House
A larger portion of mixed greens, with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, red onion rings, and croutons. Served with one of OT's seven salad dressings.
Caesar Salad
A bed of romaine hearts, croutons, and a parmesan romano cheese blend tossed in OT's Caesar dressing.
Chicken Caesar Salad
1/2 pound of fresh, never frozen, seasoned grilled chicken on a bed of romaine hearts, croutons, and a parmesan romano cheese blend tossed in OT's Caesar dressing. Served with garlic bread.
Chicken House Salad
1/2 pound of fresh, never frozen, seasoned grilled chicken on top of bed of mixed greens, with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, red onion rings, and croutons. Served with one of OT's seven salad dressings and garlic bread.
Clubhouse Salad
Freshly sliced ham and turkey on top of bed of mixed greens, with bacon, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, red onion rings, and croutons. Served with one of OT's seven salad dressings and garlic bread.
Grilled Shrimp Caesar Salad
Seasoned grilled shrimp on a bed of romaine hearts, croutons, and a parmesan romano cheese blend tossed in OT's Caesar dressing. Served with garlic bread.
Grilled Shrimp House Salad
Seasoned grilled shrimp on a bed of mixed greens, with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, red onion rings, and croutons. Served with one of OT's seven salad dressings and garlic bread.
House Salad
A bed of mixed greens, with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, red onion rings, and croutons. Served with one of OT's seven salad dressings.
Chicken And Seafood
Batter em up Catfish
Five hand battered catfish tenders with buttermilk and OT's housemade cornmeal breading. Served with fries, hushpuppies, house made tartar, and a slaw garnish.
Beer Batter White Fish
Hand dipped white fish using house made beer batter featuring Fat Tire. Served with fries, hushpuppies, house made tartar, and a slaw garnish.
Chicken and Shrimp Fettuccini Alfredo
Ot's made from scratch alfredo tossed in fettuccine pasta, with a 1/4 pound of fresh, never frozen, seasoned grilled chicken and seasoned grilled shrimp. Topped with a parmesan romano cheese blend and served with garlic bread.
Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo
Ot's made from scratch alfredo tossed in fettuccine pasta, with a 1/2 pound of fresh, never frozen, seasoned grilled chicken. Topped with a parmesan romano cheese blend and served with garlic bread.
Double Play Chicken
1/2 pound of fresh, never frozen, seasoned grilled chicken with teriyaki and topped with grilled pineapple. Served with a choice of a regular side.
Fettuccini Pasta Alfredo
Ot's made from scratch alfredo tossed in fettuccine pasta. Topped with a parmesan romano cheese blend and served with garlic bread.
Grilled Chicken
1/2 pound of fresh, never frozen, seasoned grilled chicken. Served with a choice of a regular side and BBQ sauce.
Kickin Finger Entree
Choose from our fresh hand battered fingers with our house seasoned flour and fried to perfection, or flame grilled fingers. Have your finger tossed in one of OT's 15 sauces! Served with a choice of regular side and honey mustard or house made ranch.
Shrimp Fettuccini Alfredo
Ot's made from scratch alfredo tossed in fettuccine pasta, with seasoned grilled shrimp. Topped with a parmesan romano cheese blend and served with garlic bread.
Triple Play Grilled Chicken
1/2 pound fresh grilled chicken topped with Applewood bacon, monterey jack & cheddar cheese, and a choice of BBQ sauce or honey mustard.
Steaks, Ribs & Chops
Full Break Away Ribs
A full rack of slow smoked, melt in your mouth baby back ribs basted in Sweet-n-Bold BBQ, served with fries and homemade coleslaw garnish.
Half Break Away Ribs
Slow smoked, melt in your mouth baby back ribs basted in Sweet-n-Bold BBQ, served with fries and homemade coleslaw garnish.
Kentucky Legend Pork Chop
Our hardwood smoked, then grilled bone-in pork chop served with a side of Sweet and Bold BBQ sauce. Served with choice of regular side and house or casear salad.
Pick Two Combo
Pick two separate items: fresh, never frozen 8 oz. USDA choice center cut sirloin, jumbo grilled shrimp, baby back ribs, or hand breaded kickin' fingers. Served with choice of a regular side and house or casear salad.
Roundhouse Ribeye
A fresh, never frozen, 10 oz. USDA choice ribeye seasoned and seared to perfection. Served with choice of regular side and house or caesar salad.
Sensational Sirloin
A fresh, never frozen, USDA choice center cut sirloin, seasoned and seared. Served with a choice of a regular side and a house or caesar salad.
OT Black Angus Burgers
Black Bean Burger
Home Run Burger
Three 1/4 pound fresh, never frozen hand crafted black angus burgers seasoned and seared. Topped with cheddar and provolone cheese, bacon, house made chipotle aioli, sauteed onions and mushrooms, pickles, lettuce, tomato on a Brioche bun. Served with fries or your choice of a regular side.
Mushroom And Onion Burger
1/3 pound fresh Black Angus hand crafted burger with provolone cheese, grilled onions and mushrooms, mayo, pickles, lettuce, and tomato. Served on a Brioche bun with a choice of a regular side.
Rodeo Burger
1/3 pound fresh Black Angus hand crafted burger with house made chipotle aoili, cheddar cheese, bacon, BBQ, pickles and fresh sliced jalapenos. Served on a Brioche bun with a choice of a regular side.
The Single
1/3 pound fresh Black Angus hand crafted burger with American cheese, mayo, pickles, lettuce, onion and tomato. Served on a Brioche bun with a choice of a regular side.
The Squeeze Play
Ot's signature burger starts with two 1/4 pound fresh, never frozen hand crafted black angus burgers seasoned and seared. Topped with two pieces of cheddar cheese and served with mayo, pickles, lettuce, tomato, and red onions and a fresh corn dusted kaiser. Served with fries or your choice of a regular side.
Cheese Curd Burger
The Western Burger
1/3 pound of fresh Black Angus with homemade chipotle aioli, pickles, cheddar cheese, topped with pulled pork BBQ and fried onion straws and BBQ sauce on a fresh Brioche bun.
The Avocado Bacon Burger
1/3 pound of fresh Black Angus with homemade chipotle aioli, pickles, lettuce, and tomato topped with freshly slice avocado, applewood smoked bacon and provolone cheese.
South of the Border
Blackened Chicken Taco's
Fresh never frozen tenders, blackened served with house made chipotle aioli and mango salsa on a grilled flour tortilla. Served with tortilla chips and salsa or a choice of a regular side.
Blackened Fish Taco's
Chimichanga Platter
A flour tortilla stuffed with seasoned grilled chicken or beef, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, then deep fried, and topped with OT's housemande queso. Served with tortilla chips and Mexican rice.
Nachos Libre
Fresh cooked white corn tortilla chips topped with OT's house made queso, lettuce, jalapenos, diced tomtatoes, sour cream, and salsa on the side. Add fresh grilled chicken, seasoned black angus beef, pulled pork, or chili for only $1 more. Double any meat for only $2.49.
Sandwiches
Black Angus Mini's
Three fresh Black Angus mini burgers with American cheese, mayo, and pickles on fresh toasted slider buns. Served with fries, or a choice of a regular side.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
A fresh hand breaded chicken breast deep fried and dipped in mild sauce, topped with house made ranch, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, with lettuce and tomato on a fresh Brioche bun.
Kickin Chicken Mini's
Three fresh, never frozen, hand breaded chicken tenders with mayo and pickles on fresh toasted slider buns. Served with fries, or a choice of a regular side.
Mini Squeeze
Two double fresh Black Angus sliders with cheddar cheese, mayo, pickles, lettuce, tomato, and red onion on fresh toasted slider buns. Served with fries or a choice of a regular side.
Philly Phanatic Cheese Steak
Seasoned and seared sirloin, with grilled onions and peppers, topped with Provolone cheese and our signature OT sauce. Served with a choice of a regular side.
Pork Mini's
Three BBQ pulled pork sliders topped with our house made slaw on fresh toasted slider buns. Served with fries, or a choice of a regular side.
Pulled Pork Bbq
1/4 pound of BBQ pulled pork topped with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese and spicy pickles on a fresh Brioche bun. Served with fries, or a choice of a regular side.
Slider Option's
Choose any three of our Slam Dunk Slider's. Served with fries, or a choice of a regular side.
The Ot Chicken Sandwich
A 1/2 pound fresh, never frozen classic American grilled chicken sandwich served with Provolone cheese and bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a fresh corn dusted Kaiser. Served with fries or a choice of a regular side.
Triple Decker Club
Freshly sliced Black Forest ham and oven roasted turkey with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo stacked high on three pieces of fresh Wheatberry bread. Served with fries, or a choice of a regular side.
“Wrapped Up” Wraps
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Fresh grilled chicken with bacon, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, and house made ranch, wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with fries, or a choice of a regular side item.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Fresh grilled chicken with chopped romaine hearts, OT's caesar dressing, parmesan and romano cheeses, wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with fries, or a choice of a regular side.
Fried Chicken Wrap
Fresh hand breaded Kickin' Fingers with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and a choice of house made ranch, honey mustard, or chipotle aioli, wrapped in a flour tortilla. You can have your Kickin' Fingers tossed in any of OT's 15 wing sauces. Served with fries, or a choice of a regular side item.
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Fresh grilled chicken with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and a choice of house made ranch, honey mustard, or chipotle aioli, wrapped in a flour tortilla. You can have your grilled chicken tossed in any of OT's 15 wing sauces. Served with fries, or a choice of a regular side item.
Philly Steak Wrap
Seasoned and seared sirlion with grilled onions and green peppers and topped with provolone cheese and OT's signature sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with fries, or a choice of a regular side.
Little Leaguers
Sweet Taste Victory
Sides
Sauces & Extras
1000 Island
Avocado Tartar
BBQ
Blue Cheese
Bourbon Molasses
Caesar
Caribbean Jerk
Chipotle Aoli
CockTail
French
Garlic Bread
Garlic Parmesan
Gold Fever
Honey Mustard
Hot
Hot Honey Mustard
Italian
Mango Habanero
Marinara
Mayo
Medium
Mild
OT Sauce
Ranch
Remo
Salsa
Side Celery
Sour Cream
SpicyTai
Sudden Death
Sweet Heat BBQ
Sweet Red Chili
Tartar
Teriyaki
Side Avacado
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
3025 Mr C Dr, Clarksville, TN 37040