Restaurant header imageView gallery

Overtime Sports Bar & Grill Clarksville

3 Reviews

$$$

3025 Mr C Dr

Clarksville, TN 37040

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Lunch Menu

1/2 Club Sandwich

$6.99
1/4 Lb Black Angus Burger

1/4 Lb Black Angus Burger

$6.99

1/4 pound fresh hand crafted Black Angus burger with Cheddar cheese, mayo, pickles, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with fries.

1/4 Pound Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

1/4 Rack Baby Back Ribs

$7.99

Any Chicken Wrap

$6.99

Bacon, Lettuce, And Tomato

$5.99

Boneless Wings

$6.99
Bowl Of Chili

Bowl Of Chili

$2.99

A bowl of OT's hot, delicious chili, topped with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese. Served with crackers.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$5.99
Grilled Cheese & Bowl Of Chili

Grilled Cheese & Bowl Of Chili

$4.99

Fresh grilled Texas toast with American cheese and a bowl of OT's hot, delicious chili, topped with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese. Served with crackers.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$3.99

Fresh grilled Texas toast with American cheese served with a choice of a regular side.

Hand Breaded Kickin’ Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Choose from our fresh hand battered fingers with our house seasoned flour and fried to perfection, or flame grilled fingers. Have your finger tossed in one of OT's 15 sauces! Served with a choice of regular side and honey mustard or house made ranch.

Homemade Chicken Salad

$5.99

Kickin’ Wings

$6.99

Lunch Club Salad

$5.99

Freshly sliced ham and turkey on top of bed of mixed greens, with bacon, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, red onion rings, and croutons. Served with one of OT's seven salad dressings and garlic bread.

Pre Game Apps

Button Hook Fried Mushrooms

Button Hook Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

A massive portion of fresh hand breaded button mushrooms. Served with OT's signature sauce.

Buzzer Beater Cheese Fries

$7.49

Seasoned fries with melted Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, and bacon bits. Served with our house made ranch.

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$6.99

Chunks of white cheddar hand battered and deep fried, served with our house made OT sauce.

Chip Shot Pickle Chips

Chip Shot Pickle Chips

$5.99

A generous portion of hand breaded fried pickle chips served with our house made ranch.

Corn Dogs

$5.99

Miniature corn dogs fries to perfection. Served with honey mustard.

Corner Kickin’ Quesadillas

Corner Kickin’ Quesadillas

$6.99

Fresh grilled chicken, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, diced red onions and green peppers all melted together in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, salsa, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Dive In Dips Chili Queso Dip

$5.49

Our house made queso combined with our delicious chili served with freshly cooked tortilla chips.

Dive In Dips Chips And Salsa

$2.99

Freshly cooked tortilla chips with salsa.

Dive In Dips Queso Dip

$5.29

Our house made queso with freshly cooked tortilla chips.

Fab Five

Fab Five

$8.99

Five of our fabulous ribs deep fried and tossed in Spicy Thai sauce on a bed of fries.

In Your “Grilled Shrimp”

$10.99

Jumbo grilled shrimp glazed with garlic butter and OT seasoning. Served on garlic bread and with a choice of house made cocktail or remoulade sauce.

Kickin’ Fingers (6)

Kickin’ Fingers (6)

$7.59

Choose from our fresh hand battered fingers with our house seasoned flour and fried to perfection, or flame grilled fingers.

Kickin’ Fingers(10)

Kickin’ Fingers(10)

$11.99

Choose from our fresh hand battered fingers with our house seasoned flour and fried to perfection, or flame grilled fingers.

Kickin’ Fingers(15)

Kickin’ Fingers(15)

$14.99

Choose from our fresh hand battered fingers with our house seasoned flour and fried to perfection, or flame grilled fingers.

Loaded Potato Skins

$7.49

Potato Skins loaded with melted Monterey Jack, cheddar cheese, and topped with bacon. Served with sour cream.

Touch’em All

Touch’em All

$10.99

Build your own awesome appetizer by choosing four of these Pre Game Apps. Kickin' Wings, Kickin' Fingers, Cheese Curds, Fried Mushrooms, Skins, Pickle Chips, Onion Rings, Boneless Wngs, or Corn Dogs. No doubles or substitutions please.

Wings

OT uses fresh, never frozen tradtional wings cooked in our signature dry rub. Choose from 15 signature wing sauces!
Kickin’ Wings (5)

Kickin’ Wings (5)

$5.99

Fresh, never frozen, jumbo wings cooked in OT's signature dry rub, and tossed in one of our 15 wing sauces. Served with our house made ranch or blue cheese and celery.

Kickin’ Wings (10)

$9.99

Fresh, never frozen, jumbo wings cooked in OT's signature dry rub, and tossed in one of our 15 wing sauces. Served with our house made ranch or blue cheese and celery.

Kickin’ Wings (15)

Kickin’ Wings (15)

$13.79

Fresh, never frozen, jumbo wings cooked in OT's signature dry rub, and tossed in one of our 15 wing sauces. Served with our house made ranch or blue cheese and celery.

Kickin' Wings (20)

$17.49

Fresh, never frozen, jumbo wings cooked in OT's signature dry rub, and tossed in one of our 15 wing sauces. Served with our house made ranch or blue cheese and celery.

Kickin’ Wings (25)

$19.99

Fresh, never frozen, jumbo wings cooked in OT's signature dry rub, and tossed in one of our 15 wing sauces. Served with our house made ranch or blue cheese and celery.

Kickin’ Wings (50)

$37.59

Fresh, never frozen, jumbo wings cooked in OT's signature dry rub, and tossed in one of our 15 wing sauces. Served with our house made ranch or blue cheese and celery.

Kickin' Wings (100)

$65.99

Fresh, never frozen, jumbo wings cooked in OT's signature dry rub, and tossed in one of our 15 wing sauces. Served with our house made ranch or blue cheese and celery.

Bump And Run Boneless Wings (6)

$5.99

Tender chunks of white meat chicken, breaded and fried, and tossed in one of OT's 15 wing sauces. Served with house made ranch or blue cheese and celery.

Bump And Run Boneless Wings (12)

$9.99

Tender chunks of white meat chicken, breaded and fried, and tossed in one of OT's 15 wing sauces. Served with house made ranch or blue cheese and celery.

Bump And Run Boneless Wings (18)

$13.79

Tender chunks of white meat chicken, breaded and fried, and tossed in one of OT's 15 wing sauces. Served with house made ranch or blue cheese and celery.

Bump And Run Boneless Wings (24)

$19.99

Tender chunks of white meat chicken, breaded and fried, and tossed in one of OT's 15 wing sauces. Served with house made ranch or blue cheese and celery.

Bump And Run Boneless Wings (50)

$37.59

Tender chunks of white meat chicken, breaded and fried, and tossed in one of OT's 15 wing sauces. Served with house made ranch or blue cheese and celery.

Bump And Run Boneless Wings (100)

$65.99

Tender chunks of white meat chicken, breaded and fried, and tossed in one of OT's 15 wing sauces. Served with house made ranch or blue cheese and celery.

Super Bowl Salads

Big Bowl Caesar

$3.99

A larger portion of romaine hearts, croutons, and a parmesan romano cheese blend tossed in OT's Caesar dressing.

Big Bowl House

$4.99

A larger portion of mixed greens, with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, red onion rings, and croutons. Served with one of OT's seven salad dressings.

Caesar Salad

$3.99

A bed of romaine hearts, croutons, and a parmesan romano cheese blend tossed in OT's Caesar dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.99

1/2 pound of fresh, never frozen, seasoned grilled chicken on a bed of romaine hearts, croutons, and a parmesan romano cheese blend tossed in OT's Caesar dressing. Served with garlic bread.

Chicken House Salad

$9.99

1/2 pound of fresh, never frozen, seasoned grilled chicken on top of bed of mixed greens, with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, red onion rings, and croutons. Served with one of OT's seven salad dressings and garlic bread.

Clubhouse Salad

Clubhouse Salad

$9.79

Freshly sliced ham and turkey on top of bed of mixed greens, with bacon, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, red onion rings, and croutons. Served with one of OT's seven salad dressings and garlic bread.

Grilled Shrimp Caesar Salad

$10.99

Seasoned grilled shrimp on a bed of romaine hearts, croutons, and a parmesan romano cheese blend tossed in OT's Caesar dressing. Served with garlic bread.

Grilled Shrimp House Salad

$10.99

Seasoned grilled shrimp on a bed of mixed greens, with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, red onion rings, and croutons. Served with one of OT's seven salad dressings and garlic bread.

House Salad

$3.99

A bed of mixed greens, with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, red onion rings, and croutons. Served with one of OT's seven salad dressings.

Chicken And Seafood

Batter em up Catfish

Batter em up Catfish

$7.99

Five hand battered catfish tenders with buttermilk and OT's housemade cornmeal breading. Served with fries, hushpuppies, house made tartar, and a slaw garnish.

Beer Batter White Fish

Beer Batter White Fish

$8.99

Hand dipped white fish using house made beer batter featuring Fat Tire. Served with fries, hushpuppies, house made tartar, and a slaw garnish.

Chicken and Shrimp Fettuccini Alfredo

$12.49

Ot's made from scratch alfredo tossed in fettuccine pasta, with a 1/4 pound of fresh, never frozen, seasoned grilled chicken and seasoned grilled shrimp. Topped with a parmesan romano cheese blend and served with garlic bread.

Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo

Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo

$11.49

Ot's made from scratch alfredo tossed in fettuccine pasta, with a 1/2 pound of fresh, never frozen, seasoned grilled chicken. Topped with a parmesan romano cheese blend and served with garlic bread.

Double Play Chicken

Double Play Chicken

$10.59

1/2 pound of fresh, never frozen, seasoned grilled chicken with teriyaki and topped with grilled pineapple. Served with a choice of a regular side.

Fettuccini Pasta Alfredo

$8.99

Ot's made from scratch alfredo tossed in fettuccine pasta. Topped with a parmesan romano cheese blend and served with garlic bread.

Grilled Chicken

$9.99

1/2 pound of fresh, never frozen, seasoned grilled chicken. Served with a choice of a regular side and BBQ sauce.

Kickin Finger Entree

Kickin Finger Entree

$9.49

Choose from our fresh hand battered fingers with our house seasoned flour and fried to perfection, or flame grilled fingers. Have your finger tossed in one of OT's 15 sauces! Served with a choice of regular side and honey mustard or house made ranch.

Shrimp Fettuccini Alfredo

$12.49

Ot's made from scratch alfredo tossed in fettuccine pasta, with seasoned grilled shrimp. Topped with a parmesan romano cheese blend and served with garlic bread.

Triple Play Grilled Chicken

Triple Play Grilled Chicken

$11.99

1/2 pound fresh grilled chicken topped with Applewood bacon, monterey jack & cheddar cheese, and a choice of BBQ sauce or honey mustard.

Steaks, Ribs & Chops

Full Break Away Ribs

$20.99

A full rack of slow smoked, melt in your mouth baby back ribs basted in Sweet-n-Bold BBQ, served with fries and homemade coleslaw garnish.

Half Break Away Ribs

$12.99

Slow smoked, melt in your mouth baby back ribs basted in Sweet-n-Bold BBQ, served with fries and homemade coleslaw garnish.

Kentucky Legend Pork Chop

$10.99

Our hardwood smoked, then grilled bone-in pork chop served with a side of Sweet and Bold BBQ sauce. Served with choice of regular side and house or casear salad.

Pick Two Combo

$18.49

Pick two separate items: fresh, never frozen 8 oz. USDA choice center cut sirloin, jumbo grilled shrimp, baby back ribs, or hand breaded kickin' fingers. Served with choice of a regular side and house or casear salad.

Roundhouse Ribeye

$18.49

A fresh, never frozen, 10 oz. USDA choice ribeye seasoned and seared to perfection. Served with choice of regular side and house or caesar salad.

Sensational Sirloin

Sensational Sirloin

$13.79

A fresh, never frozen, USDA choice center cut sirloin, seasoned and seared. Served with a choice of a regular side and a house or caesar salad.

OT Black Angus Burgers

All of OT's burgers are hand crafted with fresh, never frozen, Black Angus beef.

Black Bean Burger

$8.99
Home Run Burger

Home Run Burger

$12.49

Three 1/4 pound fresh, never frozen hand crafted black angus burgers seasoned and seared. Topped with cheddar and provolone cheese, bacon, house made chipotle aioli, sauteed onions and mushrooms, pickles, lettuce, tomato on a Brioche bun. Served with fries or your choice of a regular side.

Mushroom And Onion Burger

$8.99

1/3 pound fresh Black Angus hand crafted burger with provolone cheese, grilled onions and mushrooms, mayo, pickles, lettuce, and tomato. Served on a Brioche bun with a choice of a regular side.

Rodeo Burger

$8.99

1/3 pound fresh Black Angus hand crafted burger with house made chipotle aoili, cheddar cheese, bacon, BBQ, pickles and fresh sliced jalapenos. Served on a Brioche bun with a choice of a regular side.

The Single

$7.99

1/3 pound fresh Black Angus hand crafted burger with American cheese, mayo, pickles, lettuce, onion and tomato. Served on a Brioche bun with a choice of a regular side.

The Squeeze Play

The Squeeze Play

$9.79

Ot's signature burger starts with two 1/4 pound fresh, never frozen hand crafted black angus burgers seasoned and seared. Topped with two pieces of cheddar cheese and served with mayo, pickles, lettuce, tomato, and red onions and a fresh corn dusted kaiser. Served with fries or your choice of a regular side.

Cheese Curd Burger

$8.99

The Western Burger

$9.99

1/3 pound of fresh Black Angus with homemade chipotle aioli, pickles, cheddar cheese, topped with pulled pork BBQ and fried onion straws and BBQ sauce on a fresh Brioche bun.

The Avocado Bacon Burger

$9.99

1/3 pound of fresh Black Angus with homemade chipotle aioli, pickles, lettuce, and tomato topped with freshly slice avocado, applewood smoked bacon and provolone cheese.

South of the Border

Blackened white fish with a house made avocado cilantro tartar sauce and fresh cabbage on grilled flour tortillas served with tortilla chips and salsa, or a choice of a regular side.

Blackened Chicken Taco's

$7.99

Fresh never frozen tenders, blackened served with house made chipotle aioli and mango salsa on a grilled flour tortilla. Served with tortilla chips and salsa or a choice of a regular side.

Blackened Fish Taco's

$7.99
Chimichanga Platter

Chimichanga Platter

$9.99

A flour tortilla stuffed with seasoned grilled chicken or beef, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, then deep fried, and topped with OT's housemande queso. Served with tortilla chips and Mexican rice.

Nachos Libre

Nachos Libre

$8.99

Fresh cooked white corn tortilla chips topped with OT's house made queso, lettuce, jalapenos, diced tomtatoes, sour cream, and salsa on the side. Add fresh grilled chicken, seasoned black angus beef, pulled pork, or chili for only $1 more. Double any meat for only $2.49.

Sandwiches

Black Angus Mini's

$8.59

Three fresh Black Angus mini burgers with American cheese, mayo, and pickles on fresh toasted slider buns. Served with fries, or a choice of a regular side.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

A fresh hand breaded chicken breast deep fried and dipped in mild sauce, topped with house made ranch, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, with lettuce and tomato on a fresh Brioche bun.

Kickin Chicken Mini's

$7.59

Three fresh, never frozen, hand breaded chicken tenders with mayo and pickles on fresh toasted slider buns. Served with fries, or a choice of a regular side.

Mini Squeeze

$8.99

Two double fresh Black Angus sliders with cheddar cheese, mayo, pickles, lettuce, tomato, and red onion on fresh toasted slider buns. Served with fries or a choice of a regular side.

Philly Phanatic Cheese Steak

$9.29

Seasoned and seared sirloin, with grilled onions and peppers, topped with Provolone cheese and our signature OT sauce. Served with a choice of a regular side.

Pork Mini's

$8.59

Three BBQ pulled pork sliders topped with our house made slaw on fresh toasted slider buns. Served with fries, or a choice of a regular side.

Pulled Pork Bbq

$7.99

1/4 pound of BBQ pulled pork topped with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese and spicy pickles on a fresh Brioche bun. Served with fries, or a choice of a regular side.

Slider Option's

$8.59

Choose any three of our Slam Dunk Slider's. Served with fries, or a choice of a regular side.

The Ot Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

A 1/2 pound fresh, never frozen classic American grilled chicken sandwich served with Provolone cheese and bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a fresh corn dusted Kaiser. Served with fries or a choice of a regular side.

Triple Decker Club

$8.99

Freshly sliced Black Forest ham and oven roasted turkey with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo stacked high on three pieces of fresh Wheatberry bread. Served with fries, or a choice of a regular side.

“Wrapped Up” Wraps

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$7.99

Fresh grilled chicken with bacon, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, and house made ranch, wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with fries, or a choice of a regular side item.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$7.59

Fresh grilled chicken with chopped romaine hearts, OT's caesar dressing, parmesan and romano cheeses, wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with fries, or a choice of a regular side.

Fried Chicken Wrap

$7.59

Fresh hand breaded Kickin' Fingers with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and a choice of house made ranch, honey mustard, or chipotle aioli, wrapped in a flour tortilla. You can have your Kickin' Fingers tossed in any of OT's 15 wing sauces. Served with fries, or a choice of a regular side item.

Grilled Chicken Wrap

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$7.59

Fresh grilled chicken with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and a choice of house made ranch, honey mustard, or chipotle aioli, wrapped in a flour tortilla. You can have your grilled chicken tossed in any of OT's 15 wing sauces. Served with fries, or a choice of a regular side item.

Philly Steak Wrap

$8.99

Seasoned and seared sirlion with grilled onions and green peppers and topped with provolone cheese and OT's signature sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with fries, or a choice of a regular side.

Little Leaguers

Grilled Cheese

$4.29

Kid Burger

$4.29

Kid Cheese Burger

$4.68

Kid Corn Dog

$4.29

Kid Fingers

$4.29

Kid Mac N Cheese

$4.29

Sweet Taste Victory

Double Scoop Ice Cream

$1.99

Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.29

Deep Fried Oreos

$4.59

Hand Battered Oreo cookies with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce.

Deep Fried Twinkies

$4.29

Hand battered Hostess Twinkies deep fried to perfection, topped with powdered sugar and drizzled with chocolate sauce.

Sides

Add Ceasar Salad

$2.49

Add House Salad

$2.49

Bowl of Chili

$3.99

Fresh Cooked Chips

$2.19

Fries

$2.19

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$3.19

Japs

$0.59

Mac N Cheese

$3.19

Mexican Rice

$2.19

Onion Rings

$3.19

Sautéed Peppers And Onions

$2.19

Side of Queso

$3.49

Slaw

$2.19

Steamed Broccoli

$3.19

Sub Ceasar Salad

$1.00

Sub House Salad

$1.00

Sauces & Extras

1000 Island

$0.39

Avocado Tartar

$0.39

BBQ

$0.39

Blue Cheese

$0.39

Bourbon Molasses

$0.39

Caesar

$0.39

Caribbean Jerk

$0.39

Chipotle Aoli

$0.39

CockTail

$0.39

French

$0.39

Garlic Bread

$0.79

Garlic Parmesan

$0.39

Gold Fever

$0.39

Honey Mustard

$0.39

Hot

$0.39

Hot Honey Mustard

$0.39

Italian

$0.39

Mango Habanero

$0.39

Marinara

$0.39Out of stock

Mayo

$0.39

Medium

$0.39

Mild

$0.39

OT Sauce

$0.39

Ranch

$0.39

Remo

$0.39Out of stock

Salsa

$0.39

Side Celery

$0.39

Sour Cream

$0.39

SpicyTai

$0.39Out of stock

Sudden Death

$0.39Out of stock

Sweet Heat BBQ

$0.39

Sweet Red Chili

$0.39

Tartar

$0.39

Teriyaki

$0.39

Side Avacado

$1.50

Drinks

Coffee

$2.59

Decaf Coffee

$2.59

Diet Pepsi

$2.59

Dr. Pepper

$2.59

Flavor Shot

$0.39

Kid Drink

$0.99

Mountain Dew

$2.59

Pepsi

$2.59

Pink Lemonade

$2.59

Red Bull

$2.99

Rootbeer

$2.59

Sierra Mist

$2.59

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.59

Unsweet Tea

$2.59

Water

Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3025 Mr C Dr, Clarksville, TN 37040

Directions

Gallery
Overtime Sports Bar & Grill image
Overtime Sports Bar & Grill image
Overtime Sports Bar & Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Rock N Roll Sushi - TN-008 - Clarksville, TN
orange starNo Reviews
108 Morris Rd Clarksville, TN 37040
View restaurantnext
A & E Bar and Lounge - 620 Dunlop Ln Ste 117
orange star2.5 • 2
620 Dunlop Ln Ste 117 Clarksville, TN 37040
View restaurantnext
Four Brothers Wood-Fired Pizza - 101 Profit Drive
orange starNo Reviews
101 Profit Drive Clarksville, TN 37042
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - Clarksville
orange star4.6 • 304
1715 Wilma Rudolph Blvd Clarksville, TN 37040
View restaurantnext
The Gingham Cafe
orange star4.7 • 327
1955-C Madison St Clarksville, TN 37043
View restaurantnext
Yada on Franklin
orange star4.6 • 274
111 Franklin Street Clarksville, TN 37040
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Clarksville

The Gingham Cafe
orange star4.7 • 327
1955-C Madison St Clarksville, TN 37043
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - Clarksville
orange star4.6 • 304
1715 Wilma Rudolph Blvd Clarksville, TN 37040
View restaurantnext
Yada on Franklin
orange star4.6 • 274
111 Franklin Street Clarksville, TN 37040
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Clarksville
Nashville
review star
Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Gallatin
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Hermitage
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Mount Juliet
review star
No reviews yet
Franklin
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Murray
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston