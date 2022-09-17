Oviedo Brewing Company

Melon Mambo - 4PK

$17.00

For those times when you really want to dance the mambo with a beer . Melon Mambo is a juicy, hazy, new england whatever you want to call them now IPA loaded with Cashmere hops that lend some nice melon flavors of honeydew and cantaloupe when utilized during dry hop. Fluffy and smooth with low overall bitterness