Restaurant header imageView gallery

Oviedo Brewing Company

463 Reviews

$$

1280 Oviedo Mall Blvd.

Unit 1095

Oviedo, FL 32765

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Beers - 64oz Growlers

Florida Boi - 64oz Growler

$18.00

Oviedo Zen - 64oz Growler

$18.00

German style Hefeweizen brewed with a 50/50 blend of malted white wheat and 2-row pale malt. Fermented with German Hefeweizen ale yeast which imparts the familiar flavors of banana and clove. Clean, Crisp and refreshing German wheat ale. Oviedo-Zen!!!

Drop Leaf - 64oz Growler

$19.00

DeKnightful Belgian Tripel - 64 Growler

$20.00

Traditional Belgian style Tripel Ale, brewed with all premium pilsner malt, a touch of aromatic malt and dextrose. Trappist ale yeast was chosen for fermentation to bring out those Belgian golden ale esters of spice, slight bubble gum and clove. Brewed in honor of our Knights here in Central Florida because they always makes us feel so DeKnightful!!

Kali IPA - 64oz Growler

$19.00

Southern California inspired IPA featuring Amarillo, Centennial and Cascade hops in both the boil and in dry-hop. Bready pale malt base with a dash of light caramel malt create a smooth balance between bitter and sweet. Simple clean and refreshing.

Red Bug Red -64oz Growler

$18.00

Medium bodied American amber/red ale with notes of toffee, caramel, fresh juicy cherries, and plum raisins. Off-white head and fairly dry, low perceived bitterness. Brewed right off Red Bug Lake Road here in Oviedo.

4-Packs

Florida Boi - 4PK

Florida Boi - 4PK

$15.00

We brewed up a batch of liquid gold with this super smooth and easy-drinking light lager. Straw color, sweet grainy malt with a very dry and clean finish. Very little hop bitterness and very light-bodied so that you can drink on this beer all day.

Oviedo Zen - 4PK

Oviedo Zen - 4PK

$15.00

Southern German style Hefeweizen brewed like it has been for ages. 50/50 wheat and pale malt build the foundation on which German hefe yeast constructs it's house of banana and clove. Clean, Crisp and refreshing.

Drop Leaf - 4PK

$16.00
DeKnight Belgian Tripel - 4PK

DeKnight Belgian Tripel - 4PK

$17.00

Traditional Belgian style Tripel Ale, brewed with all premium pilsner malt, a touch of aromatic malt and dextrose. Trappist ale yeast was chosen for fermentation to bring out those Belgian golden ale esters of spice, slight bubble gum and clove. Brewed in honor of our Knights here in Central Florida because they always makes us feel so DeKnightful!!

Kali IPA - 4PK

Kali IPA - 4PK

$16.00

California West Coast style IPA featuring Amarillo, Centennial and Cascade hops. Bready pale malt base with a hint of caramel malt create a smooth balance between bitter and sweet. Simple clean and refreshing.

Melon Mambo - 4PK

Melon Mambo - 4PK

$17.00

For those times when you really want to dance the mambo with a beer . Melon Mambo is a juicy, hazy, new england whatever you want to call them now IPA loaded with Cashmere hops that lend some nice melon flavors of honeydew and cantaloupe when utilized during dry hop. Fluffy and smooth with low overall bitterness

Red Bug Red - 4PK

Red Bug Red - 4PK

$15.00

Medium to full-bodied American Amber Red Ale with notes of toffee, caramel, fresh juicy cherries, and plum raisins. Off-white head and fairly dry, low perceived bitterness. Found only off of Red Bug Lake Road!

Appetizers

Large Twisted Pretzel

Large Twisted Pretzel

$12.00

Almost 1 lb of pretzel! Served with our house made sauces; Beer Cheese and Honey Mustard

Beer Battered Fries

Beer Battered Fries

$7.00

Fried crispy and served your way: house seasoning, Cajun, Truffle Parmesan. We cannot do plain chips unfortunately.

Hummus Plate

Hummus Plate

$11.00

Weekly Changing flavor, served with seasonal vegetables and house made parmesan lavash.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.50

Kali Burrito

$12.00

Pizza Styles

Allspice spiked Pears, Smiling Goat Pear Chai Jam base, Creamy Brie, Nut Free Basil Pesto, Balsamic Glaze, Candied Pecans.

Cheese Pizza

$13.00

"Beerinara" & Mozzarella

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

Enzo's Cupped Pepperoni, "Beerinara" & Mozzarella.

Veggie Pizza

$14.00

Red and Green Bell Peppers, Capers, Wild Mushrooms, Red Onion, Black Olives and Grated Parm.

The Oviedo Margherita

$15.00

"Beerinara" Reduction, Mozzarella, Fresh Garlic, Basil Pesto, Ricotta, Parmesan

Pear & Brie

Pear & Brie

$15.00

Allspice spiked Pears, Smiling Goat Pear Chai Jam base, Creamy Brie, Nut Free Basil Pesto, Balsamic Glaze, Candied Pecans.

Truffle Trio

$14.50

Nut Free Basil Pesto Base, Mozzarella, Goat Cheese, Creamy Brie, parmesan, truffle oil, black pepper.

Sausage Bianca

$14.00

White sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, and red onions.

Glassware

Oktoberfest Stein

$20.00
5oz Logo Glass

5oz Logo Glass

$5.00

5oz Mini Pub Glass with Oviedo Brewing Co Logo

12oz Logo Snifter

$10.00

16oz Logo Pint Glass

$10.00
64oz Glass Growler

64oz Glass Growler

$8.00
.3L/42.5CL Teku 3.0 Goblet

.3L/42.5CL Teku 3.0 Goblet

$16.00

3.L/42.5CL Teku 3.0 Goblet

41.5CL Tumbler

41.5CL Tumbler

$16.00

Beer Club Membership

Beer Club Membership

$175.00

Beer Pong Tournament

Beer Pong Tournament 09/17/22 (1 Person)

Beer Pong Tournament 09/17/22 (1 Person)

$10.00

Beer Pong Tournament 10/15/22 (1 Person)

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Looking forward to hosting you soon!

Website

Location

1280 Oviedo Mall Blvd., Unit 1095, Oviedo, FL 32765

Directions

Gallery
Oviedo Brewing Company image
Oviedo Brewing Company image
Oviedo Brewing Company image

Similar restaurants in your area

District Eat & Play - Oviedo
orange starNo Reviews
1395 Oviedo Mall Boulevard Oviedo, FL 32765
View restaurantnext
TJ's Seafood Shack
orange starNo Reviews
197 East Mitchell Hammock Road Oviedo, FL 32765
View restaurantnext
Gator's Dockside at Oviedo
orange star4.4 • 315
167 E. Mitchell Hammock Road Oviedo, FL 32765
View restaurantnext
Island Fin Poke
orange starNo Reviews
1450 Tuskawilla Road Tuscawilla, FL 32708
View restaurantnext
Agave Azul: Winter Springs - 5248 Red Bug Lake Road
orange starNo Reviews
5248 Red Bug Lake Road Winter Springs, FL 32708
View restaurantnext
Gator's Dockside at Winter Springs
orange starNo Reviews
5275 Red Bug Lake Road Winter Springs, FL 32708
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Oviedo

Tokyo Tapas
orange star4.5 • 669
1813 E Broadway St Oviedo, FL 32765
View restaurantnext
Fire on the Bayou - Orange City - 921 Town Center Dr
orange star4.5 • 385
921 Town Center Dr Orange City, FL 32765
View restaurantnext
Gator's Dockside at Oviedo
orange star4.4 • 315
167 E. Mitchell Hammock Road Oviedo, FL 32765
View restaurantnext
Backstreet Pizza
orange star4.1 • 234
1949 W CR 419 Oviedo, FL 32766
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Oviedo
Winter Springs
review star
No reviews yet
Longwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Sanford
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Winter Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)
Maitland
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Lake Mary
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Altamonte Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Orlando
review star
Avg 4.4 (282 restaurants)
Apopka
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston