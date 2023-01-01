Restaurant header imageView gallery

Owen and Engine 2700 N Western Ave

review star

No reviews yet

2700 N Western Ave

Chicago, IL 60647

Order Again

Draft

Speckled Hen

$8.00

Bellhaven

$8.00

Dovetail Kolsch

$8.00

Temperance Adventurously Mild

$8.00

Arclight

$12.00

Hop Butcher

$7.00

8% Double IPA: Citra, Nelson, Sabro hopped Hop Butcher - Chicago, IL

3F Alpha Klaus

$6.00

18th St - Temporal Purgatory

$8.00

Maplewood - Pulaski Pils

$7.00

Old Irving - Lifesblood

$7.00

Cigar City Jai Alai

$6.00

Mikerphone Bean Spirit

$9.00

OIB - Beezer

$7.00

Hopewell Long Shadow

$7.00

Spiteful Twang

$7.00

Northman Pub Cider

$7.00

Founders KBS

$12.00

Pipeworks Basic stages

$7.00

Half Acre Fader

$8.00

Saugatuck Haig

$8.00

Hopewell Pub Culture Porter

$7.00

Wine

Les Hex Pinot Glass

$13.00

La Solitude Glass

$13.00

Domaine Vallot Glass

$13.00

Raymond Cab Glass

$14.00

Raventos Blanc Glass

$12.00

Picpoul de Pinet Glass

$12.00

Pinot Grigio Glass

$14.00

Ilse Saint Pierre - Rose Glass

$12.00

Les Hex Pinot Btl

$48.00

La Solitude Bottle

$48.00

Domaine Vallot Bottle

$48.00

Raymond Cab Bottle

$52.00

Raventos Blanc Bottle

$44.00

Picpoul De Pinet Bottle

$44.00

Pinot Grigio Bottle

$48.00

Ilse Saint Pierre - Rose Bottle

$44.00

Packaged Beer

18th St. The Shield

$9.00

Abbye de Saint Bon-Chien

$80.00

Allagash Curieux

$9.00

Anchor Christmas Ale

$7.00

Aspall

$12.00

Ayinger Brauweisse

$9.00

Ayinger Jahrundert

$9.00

Bruery Mash 2015

$50.00

Coba Maya N/A Beer

$6.00

Cuvee Des Jacobins Rouge

$13.00

Gillian

$50.00

Gouden Carolus

$13.00

Hanssens Oude Gueuze

$30.00

Hanssens Oude Kriek

$16.00Out of stock

Juliet

$50.00

JW Lee's Harvest Ale

$20.00

Lagunitas Hop Water

$7.00

Left Hand Milk Stout

$8.00

Luna Bay Booch

$10.00

Madame Rose

$60.00

Matilda

$10.00

Pacific Coast Pinot Cider

$9.00

Paulaner Salvator

$3.00

Pipeworks Lizard King

$9.00

Piraat

$12.00

Radler

$6.00

Rockmill Tripel

$20.00

Sam Smith Cider

$9.00

Sam Smith Nut Brown

$9.00

Schneider Weisse

$9.00

St Peter's

$11.00

Unibroue Don De Dieu

$8.00

Unibroue Fin Du Mond

$9.00

Cocktails

Summer Winter Games

$17.00

Mission Trip

$14.00

Expedition

$16.00

O&E Pimms Cup #2

$14.00

Garden Party

$14.00

Hemmingway's Ghost

$15.00

Long Tooth

$18.00Out of stock

Moxley

$17.00

Pampelmarg

$10.00

2EZ

$15.00

Liquor

Letherbee

$6.00+

Boomsma

$6.00+

Finn's

$6.00+

Small's

$7.00+Out of stock

Journeyman Bilberry

$8.00+Out of stock

CH Dry

$8.00+

Valentin's Liberator

$8.00+Out of stock

St. George Terroir

$8.00+

North Shore #11

$8.00+

Cotswolds

$9.00+

FEW

$9.00+Out of stock

No. 3

$9.00+

Old Raj

$9.00+

Hendrick's

$9.00+

Bols Gin

$9.00+Out of stock

Plymouth

$6.00+

Boodles

$5.00+

Journeyman Bilberry

$7.00+

Ballantine's Finest

$6.00+

Great King Street

$8.00+

Glenfidich 12

$14.00+

Wolfburn

$11.00+Out of stock

Peat Monster

$18.00+

Glenfidich 15

$14.00+Out of stock

Glendronach

$15.00+

Highland Park

$16.00+

Balvenie 12

$17.00+Out of stock

Jura 10

$12.00+

Glenlevit 12

$14.00+

Glenlivet 14

$11.00+

Balvenie 21

$18.00+Out of stock

Suntory Toki

$8.00+

Johnny Black

$9.00+

Glenfiddich 21

$14.00+

Laphroaig 10

$14.00+

Tullamore Dew

$5.00+

Red Breast

$14.00+

Jameson

$6.00+Out of stock

Glendalough Double

$7.00+

Glendalough 7

$7.00+

Power's

$6.00+

Evan Williams White

$6.00+

Johnny Drum

$9.00+

J. Rieger

$8.00+

Elijah Craig

$7.00+

Waits Burg

$9.00+

Willet Pot Still

$10.00+

Noah's Mill

$14.00+

Bib & Tucker

$10.00+

Angel's Envy

$13.00+

Maker's Mark

$8.00+

Rowan's Creek

$10.00+

Wild Turkey 101

$5.00+

Old Forester 1910

$9.00+

Old Grandad 100

$6.00+

Old Grandad 114

$7.00+

Four Roses

$5.00+

Evan Black (Shot)

$5.00

Dickel 12

$6.00+

Rittenhouse

$8.00+

Roknar

$8.00+Out of stock

Pinhook

$8.00+

18th Street

$8.00+

Lot No 40

$8.00+Out of stock

HW - Double Rye

$10.00+

Michter's Single

$11.00+

HW- Campfire

$16.00+Out of stock

HW - Rendezvous

$16.00+

Whistle Pig 10

$18.00+

Whistle Pig Old World

$20.00+

Redemption

$16.00+

Rye to Perdition

$8.00+

Willet Rye

$8.00+

Knob Creek Rye

$9.00

Sazerac

$7.00+

Goslings Black

$5.00+

El Dorado

$6.00+

Plantation 3

$6.00+

Plantation OFTD

$7.00+

Smith & Cross

$7.00+

Ron Metuslaem

$7.00+

Far North Alander

$7.00+

Parce 8

$9.00+Out of stock

Parce 12

$11.00+

Ron Zacapa 23

$7.00+

Batavia Arack

$8.00+

Charanda Uruapan

$6.00+

28 Miles

$5.00+

CH Vodka

$6.00+

Tito's

$8.00+

Red Arrow

$7.00+Out of stock

Boyd and Blair

$7.00+Out of stock

Grey Goose

$8.00+

Arette Blanco

$7.00+

Arette Repo

$9.00+

Fortaleza

$11.00+Out of stock

Banhez

$6.00+

Fidencio

$7.00+

Del Amigo

$8.00+

Pommeau de Normandie

$7.00+Out of stock

Pierre Ferrand 1840

$10.00+

Pierre Ferrand Ambre

$10.00+

Rhine Hall Cherry

$10.00+

Balcone's Rumble

$13.00+Out of stock

Pierre Ferrand D'Anges

$35.00+

D'usse

$10.00+

Laird's

$6.00+

10 yr Tawny Port (Fladgate)

$8.00+

Morenita Cream

$6.00+

Madeira (Baltimore Rainwater)

$12.00+

Malort Shot

$4.00

Underberg

$6.00

Pimm's

$5.00+

Cynar 70

$6.00+

Letherbee Besk

$6.00

Dolin Blanc

$9.00

Aperol

$6.00+

Hidalgo Olorso (2 oz)

$8.00

Lazzaroni Amaretto

$7.00+

Dolin Genepy

$7.00+

Campari

$7.00+

Gamle Ode Dill

$7.00+

Hum

$7.00

Cardamaro

$7.00

Bitter Truth

$7.00

St. Germain

$7.00

Fernet Branca

$5.00+

Cocchi Americano

$6.00

Cocchi Americano Rosa

$6.00

Benedictine

$8.00

Drambouie

$8.00

St. George Raspberry

$8.00

King's Ginger

$9.00

Domain de Canton

$8.00

Zucca

$5.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$11.00+

Green Chartreuse

$11.00+

Carpano Antica

$16.00

St. George Absinthe

$11.00

Zirbenz

$8.00

Italicus

$9.00

Luxardo Triplum

$6.00

Bonal

$7.00

Don Ciccio Carciofo

$7.00

Orchard Creme de Violet

$6.00

Tattersall Grapefruit

$7.00

Tattersall Blueberry

$7.00

Averna

$7.00+

St. Elizabeth Allspice

$7.00

Punt e Mes

$10.00

Cocchi Torino

$10.00

Luxardo Bitter Bianco

$7.00

Dolin Dry

$10.00

Dolin Rouge

$10.00

St. George Pear

$7.00

Pasubio

$7.00

Sfumato

$7.00

Leatherbee Fernet

$8.00Out of stock

Sandeman

$7.00

Amaro Nonino

$7.00

Luna Amara

$8.00+

PX Sherry (El Candado)

$7.00+

Amaro Abano

$6.00+

Cynar 2oz

$10.00

Montenegro

$8.00+

N/A

Still Water Liter

$7.00

Sparkling Water Liter

$7.00

Coke Can

$3.00

Diet Coke Can

$3.00

Sprite Can

$3.00

Glass of Soda

$3.00

Glass of Tonic

$3.00

Coffee

$4.00

Loose Tea

$5.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Mission NA

$14.00

DC NA

$7.00

Amass Mocktail

$14.00

Large French

$8.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Small French

$4.00

Classics

Martini

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Gimlet

$11.00

Negroni

$12.00

Boulevardier

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Daiquiri

$11.00

Mule

$11.00

Lemon Drop

$11.00

Aviation

$13.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Last Word

$13.00

Sazerac

$14.00

Sidecar

$16.00

Vieux Carre

$14.00

Long Island

$12.00

House Toddy

$14.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

British Gastro Pub dedicated to seasonal and locally sourced ingredients.

Location

2700 N Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60647

Directions

Gallery
Owen and Engine image
Owen and Engine image
Main pic

Map
