Owens Ordinary
11820 Trade St
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Roast (Singles)
PERENNIAL PRODIGAL 2018 Imperial Sweet Stout (Roast)
(Missouri / 10.6% / 25.4 oz. / Single) Prodigal is an imperial oatmeal milk stout with a massive fudge and roast malt character. It’s a foundation for some of our favorite Perennial stouts, now here to stand on its own adorned with only a handful of cacao nibs and Madagascar vanilla beans to round out the edges.
Roast (Packs)
Fruit & Spice (Singles)
DE RANKE XX BITTER Belgian Blond Ale (Fruit & Spice)
(Belgium / 6.0% / 11.2 oz. / Single) XX Bitter is a blond, bitter ale that’s famous for its very bitter and strong flavor. XX is made with pale pilsner malt and loads of Brewers Gold and Hallertau whole hop cones. It’s a perfect combination that has been nationally and internationally praised. This ale was a real trendsetter for the comeback of bitter ales in Belgium.
PRAIRIE STANDARD Saison (Fruit & Spice)
(Oklahoma / 5.6% / 12 oz. / Single) Belgian-style Saison fermented with saccharomyces, lactobacillus, brettanomyces, pediococcus. Aged one year in a neutral french oak foeder.
MAHR'S DER WEISSE BOCK Weizenbock (Fruit & Spice)
(Germany / 8.5% / 16.9 oz. / Single) Unpasteurized and unfiltered, strong, dark, and very tasty, but so easy to drink. Weisse Bock is an increasingly popular style that is strong and very tasty – with all of the fruity, spicy flavors one expects from a wheat beer, and more – but never too heavy on the palate. This rich, dark, and enthralling Bock is refreshing and drinks so easily that one would never suspect that it weighs in at 8.5% a.b.v. If you appreciate Aventinus, try Der Weisse Bock. We think that an unpasteurized, unfiltered beer is just better. This Weisse Bock carries forward the splendid tradition of the first brewers of the town – the monks of the local abbey. The monks brewed their strong Bock especially for Lent, when an especially sustaining brew was needed to see them through the traditional fast. Mahr’s Der Weisse Bock is now available year ’round.
BLAUGIES LA MONEUSE Saison (Fruit & Spice)
(Belgium / 8.0% / 25.4 oz. / Single) La Moneuse is named for A.J. Moneuse (b. 1768), a famous local bandit and gang leader, and ancestor of the brewers’ family. It is a classic “saison” beer by virtue of its strength and its earthy, aged quality. It has a hardy, semi-dry malt character – fresh, but not overpowering hoppiness, abundant yeasty, fruity flavors and a fairly strong, but pleasant and enticing, mustiness. Among Belgium’s saisons, La Moneuse sits with Saison Dupont on the opposite end of the spectrum from the quirky, thin, fruity varieties. But La Moneuse is quite distinct from the Dupont, which drinks much colder, hoppier, harder-edged, and has no discernible sweetness.
LE TROU DU DIABLE LA BUTEUSE Tripel (Fruit & Spice)
(Canada / 10.0% / 22 oz. / Single) An amber-colored Belgian Tripel with a rich head. It’s high effervescence brings with it aromas of sugars and exotic spices.
UPRIGHT SEVEN Saison (Fruit & Spice)
(Oregon / 8.0% / 25.4 oz. / Single) Seven is the most Belgian-esque of the numbered beers, where the house yeast is fully expressed with a big fruitiness while the hops provide spicy and herbal elements. The beer has some heft mid-palate but finishes dry.
TROU DU DIABLE LA SAISON DU TRACTEUR Saison (Fruit & Spice)
(Canada / 6.0% / 22 oz. / Single) La Saison du Tracteur is an opalescent blond ale that offers complex aromas of citrus fruits and passionfruit on the nose, the premise of future satisfaction. The palate offers the same fruit, alongside the spicy taste produced by an authentic Saison yeast. The result is a thirst-quenching beer, charmingly combining the flair of the New World and the rusticity of the old continent.
AU BARON CUVÉE DES JONQUILLES Saison (Fruit & Spice)
(France / 7.0% / 25.4 oz. / Single) ‘Jonquilles’ is the French word for daffodils, and the name undoubtedly refers to the lush garden surroundings of the Baron restaurant and its tiny Bailleux brewery, where the beer is made in very small batches. Cuvée des Jonquilles is almost impossible to find even in France, and intrepid beer-lovers usually have to make their way to the restaurant to get it.
BLAUGIES SAISON D'EPEAUTRE Saison (Fruit & Spice)
(Belgium / 6.0% / 25.4 oz. / Single) Saison D’Epeautre is a saison beer made in a unique traditional style, using spelt and barley malt in the mash. Very dry and light in body, with a hint of wheaty tartness and a hardy texture that expresses the character of spelt, a primitive strain of wheat. It is one truly feisty brew, with an outrageous pop and a natural long-lasting head. And ah, the aroma! It’s a wonderfully heady, musty, cellar character that is unmistakably Belgian and a lot like champagne. The taste delivers on the promise of the nose. Very enjoyable, and perfect for summer, but wonderful at any time of year.
THIRIEZ EXTRA Saison (Fruit & Spice)
(France / 4.5% / 25.4 oz. / Single) This particular beer is an interesting joint effort with an English brewery. It uses one hop varietal, a rather unusual hop grown in Kent called ‘Bramling Cross.’ The malt is from 2-row spring barley grown in France. The result has certain characteristics of an English bitter: it’s not too strong, very dry, and eminently drinkable. With all those hops, you might even see Extra as a more traditional English IPA. Yet since Daniel Thiriez is a little ‘Belgian-oriented,’ by his own description, and uses a Belgian yeast that he obtained from the Belgian brewing school where he studied, the beer also has a good bit of the earthy, spicy character of a saison.
Fruit & Spice (Packs)
Tart & Funky (Singles)
TOCCALMATTO OKIE MATILDE Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky)
(Italy / 6.2% / 25.4 oz. / Single) A Belgian-style ale with Brettanomyces yeast and American hops. When Chase Healey from Prairie Artisan Ales came for a visit, Toccalmatto brewed this Brett Belgian Ale, paying homage to a world famous Trappist ale, to the legend of Matilda of Tuscany and the connection between Canossa and Orval Abbey, and Chase’s state of birth, Oklahoma. No further explanation needed, right?
ALLAGASH BELFIUS 2017 Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky)
(Maine / 6.7% / 12.7 oz. / Single) Mildly tart and quite refreshing, Belfius is a blend of our Saison and our 100% spontaneously fermented, oak aged, Coolship beer. The finished beer is golden in color and has an aroma of peaches, tart apples and a touch of barnyard funk. The flavor is fruit forward with a background maltiness that strikes a great balance with the tartness found throughout this beer. The gentle carbonation makes this medium bodied ale incredibly easy to drink, finishing with a palate-cleansing dryness that leaves you wanting more.
ALLAGASH COOLSHIP PÊCHE 2019 Wild Ale (Tart & Funky)
(Maine / 6.8% / 12.7 oz. / Single) Coolship Pêche marries the delicate flavor of farm-fresh peaches with our Coolship beer’s signature notes of tart funk, apricot, and oak. In line with traditional Belgian brewing methods, this beer starts with Pilsner malt, 40% raw wheat, and aged whole-leaf hops. The unfermented wort is then transferred to a large shallow pan called a coolship, which allows the wort to mingle with wild yeast and souring microbiota in the Maine air. The beer then ferments and ages in French oak wine barrels for roughly two years. To finish, we add fresh, Maine-grown peaches and let the barrels rest for another five months before the beer is ready for bottles.
ALLAGASH COOLSHIP RED 2020 Wild Ale (Tart & Funky)
(Maine / 6.2% / 12.7 oz. / Single) Coolship Red is Allagash’s coolship beer, aged on raspberries for six months, in oak wine barrels. They use 100 pounds of fresh Maine raspberries per oak barrel. Coolship Red is bright red in color with raspberry and oak in the aroma. Raspberries dominate the flavor of this tart beer, along with hints of dried apricot. The finish is tart and dry.
ALLAGASH COOLSHIP RESURGAM 2017 Wild ale (Tart & Funky)
(Maine / 6.4% / 12.7 oz. / Single) Coolship Resurgam is brewed with Pilsner malt, raw wheat, and aged hops. The beer is cooled overnight using outside air temperature in a traditional, large shallow pan known as a coolship. During the cooling process, naturally occurring microflora from the air inoculates the beer, and in the morning, it is transferred into French oak wine barrels where the entire fermentation and aging takes place. Coolship Resurgam is a blend of this one-, two-, and three-year old spontaneously fermented beer. The finished beer has aromas of apricot, lemon zest, and candied fruit. Notes of tropical fruit and flavors of funk lead to a clean, tart, and dry finish.
ALLAGASH HIVE 56 Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky)
(Maine / 7.7% / 12.7 oz. / Single) Hive 56 is a dark sour ale aged with honey in an oak foudre for eighteen months. The beer is deep mahogany in color with aromas of strawberries, lemon, and tropical fruit; notes of dark chocolate, raspberries, and figs present themselves upon the first sip, followed by a lingering tartness. We brew this beer with a blend of dark Munich malt, chocolate wheat, midnight wheat, and roasted barley, and hop with Cascade and Northern Brewer. Hive 56 undergoes initial fermentation with our house yeast; we then transfer the beer to a foudre with Brettanomyces bruxellensis and fresh honey from our Allagash beehives. Over the course of the next 18 months, the Brettanomyces transforms the honey, resulting in a beer with bold, roasty flavors, and a hint of tropical fruit.
ALLAGASH PICK YOUR OWN Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky)
(Maine / 5.5% / 12.7 oz. / Single) Pick Your Own begins as a sour red ale that’s aged in an oak foudre with Lactobacillus and Pediococcus for two years. After adding fresh, local raspberries, cherries, strawberries, and blueberries, we age it for an additional three months. The finished beer is a vibrant ruby red with an aroma of ripe berries and vanilla. As you might expect, berries fill the flavor. Pick Your Own finishes dry with notes of bread crust and a distinctly tart juiciness.
ALLAGASH ÉMILE Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky)
(Maine / 7.2% / 12.7 oz. / Single) Émile is aged in foudres that once held Pineau des Charentes, a French aperitif made famous by the man whose name graces this beer’s label. We brew Émile with a blend of 2-row malt, local oats, local raw red wheat, Special B, and Midnight Wheat, then hop with Northern Brewer hops. Émile’s roasty, vinous flavor comes together after it’s been fermented with our house yeast, and then aged in the foudre with Lactobacillus and Pediococcus. The color of mature rosewood with ruby highlights, Émile carries the aroma of black currants and elderberries with hearty, earthy undertones. Notes of both dark chocolate and dates infuse the taste, making for a beer that’s part France, part Belgium, and all Maine.
ANCHORAGE CALABAZA BOREAL Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky)
(Alaska / 7.0% / 25.4 oz. / Single) This ale is fermented in oak tanks with fresh grapefruit peel, peppercorns, and fresh grapefruit juice. This Saison is brewed with Mosaic and Galaxy hops.
ANCHORAGE GALAXY Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky)
(Alaska / 7.0% / 25.4 oz. / Single) When it was released, Galaxy White IPA represented a significant new landmark on that trail. With its use of fresh kumquats, Indian coriander, and black peppercorns, Galaxy pays homage to the early explorers, who sailed unknown seas in search of rare spices and exotic fruits. Captain Cook travelled from Australia to Alaska, and so have the Galaxy hops used to create this adventurous brew. Just as a true explorer never stands still, the presence of brettanomyces guarantees that Galaxy White IPA will keep evolving in the bottle for years to come.
ANCHORAGE MOSAIC SAISON Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky)
(Alaska / 6.5% / 25.4 oz. / Single) A Mixed Fermentation Ale with brettanomyces aged and fermented in oak barrels, and hopped with Mosaic.
ANCHORAGE RONDY BREW Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky)
(Alaska / 6.0% / 25.4 oz. / Single) This ale is brewed with Motueka hops. Fermented and aged in oak foeders with hibiscus.
BLUEJACKET BLUE OWL Berliner Weisse (Tart & Funky)
(Washington, DC / 3.5% / 16.9 oz. / Single) An old-world Berliner Weisse of mixed fermentation. Aged 18 months in white wine barrels that were inoculated with Brettanyomyces from Willner Brauerei Berlin, one of the last traditional Berliner Weisse breweries that closed its doors in 1990. Dry-hopped with Hallertau Blanc, then bottle conditioned for 7 months. Brewed in collaboration with Schneeeule Brauerei (Germany).
CAPTAIN LAWRENCE BARREL SELECT GOLD Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky)
(New York / 6.5% / 12.7 oz. / Single) A blend of several oak barrels that we have been patiently aging in the back room for up to 3 years. The result is a beer with flavors that are sour, wine-like, and very assertive.
CASCADE ELDERBERRY Flanders Red Ale (Tart & Funky)
(Oregon / 7.8% / 25.4 oz. / Single) A Pacific Northwest-style sour red ale aged 6 months in French oak wine barrels, then aged further on elderberries. Aromas of sharp wine, dark raisins, red grapes and cereal. Tart dark fruit and grapes on the palate lead to a sparkling crisp dry finish.
CASCADE KRIEK Flanders Red Ale (Tart & Funky)
(Oregon / 7.4% / 25.4 oz. / Single) Kriek is a blend of sour red ales aged in red wine barrels for up to 17 months with more than 16,000 pounds of fresh Bing and sour pie cherries. As one of Cascade Brewing's earliest and most recognized beers, Kriek has been a staple in their portfolio of Northwest-style sour ales since 2007.
CASCADE SANG ROUGE Flanders Red Ale (Tart & Funky)
(Oregon / 8.0% / 25.4 oz. / Single) Aged up to 30 months in oak barrels, this ale is a blend of as many as nine lots of aged reds, resulting in a very deep, rich and complex sour.
CASCADE THE VINE Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky)
(Oregon / 10.1% / 25.4 oz. / Single) Wheat and Blond Ales aged in white wine barrels with Gewurztraminer wine grapes.
DOGFISH HEAD IN & OF ITSELF Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky)
(Delaware / 7.4% / 12 oz. / Single) Brewed as a rustic Farmhouse base, In & Of Itself was fermented with Brettanomyces and Lactobacillus. After being aged in red and white wine barrels for nine months, this ruby red-colored beer was finished with Etrog, Buddha’s hand and more than two pounds of raspberries per gallon. Bursting with aromas of raspberry pie, it boasts tart, sweet and sour flavors of raspberry, as well as notes of bright citrus and a champagne-like finish. Clocking in at 7.4% ABV, In & Of Itself was bottle conditioned for a bright and effervescent carbonation. Hand-bottled – cork and cage style – and hand-painted with a special stripe signifying its uniquely-crafted touch.
FIRESTONE WALKER SOUR OPAL Wild Ale (Tart & Funky)
(California / 5.9% / 12.7 oz. / Single) We’ve patiently waited for two years to offer you this exquisite ale! Sour Opal retraces its roots to the lambic cellars of the town of Brussels and the Senne River valley, in Belgium. This American “Gueuze” represents a spectrum of flavors from a traditional barrel aged sour ale, complete with aromas of aged cheese and a distinct earthy mustiness that can only be found in a well cellared barrel aged sour. The complexity and balanced flavors of Sour Opal can be attributed first to the crisp assertive tannic acidity of the Viognier barrels. Oak-derived flavors and aromas mingle with guava, passion fruit, pineapple and tart cherry notes. This beer rounds out with a crisp clean and quenching acidity as well as a mild grape fruitiness that is intensified by a higher carbonation level.
GIRARDIN GUEUZE GIRARDIN 1882 BLACK LABEL 2017 Gueuze Lambic (Tart & Funky)
(Belgium / 5.0% / 12.7 oz. / Single) Gueuze 1882 (Black label) is a Gueuze brewed and blended on-site by Girardin. Unlike Girardin Gueuze 1882 (White label), it is unfiltered and unpasteurized. Girardin Black is a blend of twelve-, eighteen-, and twenty-four-month-old lambic. According to Paul Girardin, he "blends lambics of 12, 18, and 24 months to make the Gueuze. The 2-year-old lambic is for complexity, light acidity and maturity; the year-old version is to spark a re-fermentation, and the 18-month-old lambic is used to balance the 1- and 2 year-old versions."
JESTER KING MAD MEG Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky)
(Texas / 8.9% / 25.4 oz. / Single) “Provision Ale” is a rough translation of the French term “bière de provision“, which was sometimes used to describe special beers that were suitable for extended storage and aging. Brewed from relatively simple, straightforward ingredients, Mad Meg is golden colored and quite strong, at over 9% ABV. Its palate intertwines delicate farmhouse esters with earthy, spicy hops and clean malt flavors. The name “Mad Meg”, refers to a peasant woman from Flemish folklore, also known as “Dulle Griet” or “Dull Gret”, who leads an army of women to pillage hell. She’s famously depicted in Pieter Brueghel the Elder’s 1562 painting by the same name.
JESTER KING PROVENANCE: LEMON & LIME Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky)
(Texas / 5.7% / 25.4 oz. / Single) Jester King’s Provenance beers are highly attenuated Farmhouse Ales brewed and fermented with winter citrus. The ingredients include Hill Country well water, malted barley, malted wheat, hops, brewer’s yeast, and native yeast and bacteria harvested from the land and air around our brewery. Lemon & lime zest were added late in the boil and juice from each both fruits were added during fermentation. All of the citrus was grown locally at G&S Groves and sourced from Johnson’s Backyard Garden.
JESTER KING VULGAR AFFECTATION Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky)
(Texas / 5.0% / 25.4 oz. / Single) In the summer of 2014, an intense purple field of lemon beebalm wildflowers grew around Jester King. They picked some of the leaves and flowers and dried them for several months. On brew day in late September of 2014, they picked fresh horehound around the brewery and added it to the dried lemon beebalm leaves and flowers. They then made a concentrated tea of horehound and lemon beebalm and added it at the end of the boil. Vulgar Affectation was brewed with Hill Country well water, barley, wheat, rye, rolled oats, lemon beebalm, horehound, and hops. It was fermented with their mixed culture of brewers yeast and native yeast and bacteria harvested from the Texas Hill Country.
JOLLY PUMPKIN BAM BIÈRE Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky)
(Michigan / 4.5% / 12.7 oz. / Single) An artisan mixed fermentation farmhouse ale that is golden, naturally cloudy, bottle conditioned and dry-hopped for a perfectly refreshing balance of spicy malts, hops and yeast.
JOLLY PUMPKIN BOURBON BARREL-AGED MADRUGADA Sour Stout (Tart & Funky)
(Michigan / 10.0% / 11.2 oz. / Single) A small portion of Madrugada (late 2017/2018) aged in bourbon barrels for 5 months. Extremely limited 7 bbl brew. Draft only.
JOLLY PUMPKIN CALABAZA BLANCA Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky)
(Michigan / 4.8% / 12.7 oz. / Single) Calabaza Blanca is a low-calorie farmhouse white ale brewed in Belgium's bière blanche tradition. Spiced with orange peel and coriander, you'll find it refreshingly tart, with a wonderfully dry finish. A year-round favorite for sure!
JOLLY PUMPKIN IO SAISON Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky)
(Michigan / 6.8% / 25.4 oz. / Single) Ale Brewed with Rose Hips, Rose Petals, and Hibiscus. Let's face it, Beer is an art form that excites our senses and stirs our imagination. This truth gave Jolly Pumpkin an idea. We'd create a limited series of beer by throwing caution to the wind and following our creative muse no matter where it leads. This is how we discovered Baudelaire Beer. A romantic world, dimly lit by distant memory, yet alive and inspiring us to pursue beauty at any cost. In the world of Baudelaire, label and beer come together in character and art influencing the drinker to take upon the spirit of creativity and fun. Let the muse guide you. "A breath of air from the wings of madness." ~Baudelaire
JOLLY PUMPKIN LA ROJA DU KRIEK Flanders Red Ale (Tart & Funky)
(Michigan / 7.5% / 25.4 oz. / Single) A sour red ale aged in oak barrels with cherries.
JOLLY PUMPKIN LA ROJA GRAND RESERVE Flanders Red Ale (Tart & Funky)
(Michigan / 7.0% / 11.2 oz. / Single) Aged in large oak casks then bottle fermented, La Roja is a Franco-Belgian style sour ale crafted in the Flanders tradition of aged and blended beers. La Roja is rich and lush with undertones of caramel, fruit and spice. Truly an ale of grace and distinction.
JOLLY PUMPKIN ORO DE CALABAZA Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky)
(Michigan / 8.0% / 12.7 oz. / Single) Brewed in the Franco-Belgian tradition of strong golden ales. Spicy and peppery with a gentle hop bouquet and the beguiling influence of wild yeast.
MIKKELLER NELSON SAUVIN BRUT: CHARDONNAY BARRELS Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky)
(Denmark / 9.0% / 25.4 oz. / Single) Pours bright amber-orange and hazy from the corked and caged bottle. A thick and persistent tannish-orange head piles high on top like cheerful summertime cumulus clouds. In the aroma I found white wine, hibiscus, cranberry, Sour Patch Kids, light barnyard and wet stones. While there is a tart and tangy dominance in the nose, there’s nothing vinegary or overpowering. Prominent white wine was strong in the flavor, not surprising between the Nelson Sauvin hops, Champagne yeast and time in chardonnay barrels. Sharp minerals and citrusy bitterness of lemons and kumquats mix and mingle well with the white grapes. There was some barnyard notes of wet blanket and damp hay, but nothing too horsey. As the beer warmed, leather emerged.
MIKKELLER WHEAT IS THE NEW HOPS Brett IPA (Tart & Funky)
(Denmark / 6.0% / 16 oz. / Single) India Pale Ale brew with wheat and fermented with brettanomyces. Brewed in collaboration with the Grassroots Brewing division of Hill Farmstead (VT).
ORVAL TRAPPIST ALE Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky)
(Belgium / 6.9% / 11.2 oz. / Single) Orval’s brewery produces only one beer to sell, a beer with a high fermentation that continues in the bottle. This beer is brewed exclusively from spring water, barley malt, hop cones, candy sugar and yeast. The aroma and the fine taste are due more to the hop cones and the yeast than to the malt that is used. What’s special about Orval’s beer is that hops are added at two different stages of the production process. First, in the brewing room, a large quantity of very fine hops are added – this produces the famous bitter taste and is the reason why the beer keeps for a longer period of time. Later, in the storage cellars, hops are once again added. This is the so-called British “dry hopping,” which produces the delightful aroma that completely enraptures even the most carefully forewarned taster.
OTHER HALF DO YOU WANT MORE?!!? Sour Double IPA (Tart & Funky)
(New York / 8.0% / 16 oz. / Single) A Sour Double IPA brewed with lemon, blackberries, marcona almonds, vanilla and milk sugar, then hopped with Mosaic and Simcoe.
OXBOW BARREL-AGED FARMHOUSE PALE ALE Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky)
(Maine / 6.5% / 12.7 oz. / Single) Barrel-Aged Farmhouse Pale Ale (BAFPA) is an American-hopped mixed-fermentation saison aged in oak barrels. It is produced by blending varying vintages of our flagship farmhouse ale that have been resting in French and American oak barrels.
OXBOW LOW BUSH Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky)
(Maine / 6.5% / 16.9 oz. / Single) A blended dark mixed fermentation farmhouse ale conditioned with Maine-grown lowbush blueberries.
OXBOW SAISON DELL'ARGOSTA Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky)
(Maine / 4.5% / 16.9 oz. / Single) Saison Dell’Aragosta is a “seaside saison” brewed with live Maine lobster and sea salt. A collaboration with Birrificio del Ducato of Parma, Italy.
PANIL BARRIQUÉE Flanders Red Ale (Tart & Funky)
(Italy / 8.0% / 25.4 oz. / Single) Barriquée is the only all-natural, traditionally-made example you will find today, and it comes from, of all places, Italy. This masterpiece is ‘triple-fermented.’ Primary fermentation is in stainless steel. The deep earthy, sour character results from three months of maturation in cognac barrels from Bordeaux, followed by re-fermentation and further aging in the bottle. Barriquée is not pasteurized or filtered, and no sweeteners are added, so it is uncompromisingly dry and complex, and endlessly interesting.
PERENNIAL FOEDER SAISON Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky)
(Missouri / 5.0% / 25.4 oz. / Single) Belgian-style Saison fermented with saccharomyces, lactobacillus, brettanomyces, pediococcus; aged one year in a neutral french oak foeder.
PRAIRIE & FRIENDS: TRVE EDITION Flanders Red Ale (Tart & Funky)
(Oklahoma / 6.7% / 16.9 oz. / Single) This beer is a red sour ale that has amazing dark fruit/cherry notes that are highlighted by a delicate tart base. The Citra hops balance everything out with the perfect amount of citrus.
PRAIRIE AMERICANA Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky)
(Oklahoma / 8.0% / 25.4 oz. / Single) A dry-hopped farmhouse ale fermented with Brettanomyces yeast.
PRAIRIE FUNKY GOLD MOSAIC Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky)
(Oklahoma / 7.5% / 16.9 oz. / Single) Funky Gold Mosaic is a dry-hopped sour ale. They took their Prairie Gold ale and dry-hopped it with a huge amount of Mosaic hops. The end results are tropical, sour, and an all around new beer drinking experience! This beer is great fresh, but will continue to develop as the wild yeast continues to work in the beer.
SAINT SOMEWHERE SERGE Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky)
(Florida / 6.5% / 25.4 oz. / Single) Bob Sylvester of Saint Somewhere Brewing is at it again and this time he’s bringing us a brew named for Tim Dorsey’s beloved literary character, Serge A. Storms. Tim Dorsey is an American Novelist, and his works are all crime capers set in the Florida style. Serge A. Storms is the primary character in Dorsey’s novels, he has several coexisting mental illnesses that render him obsessive, psychopathic, schizophrenic, and frequently homicidal, but Storms serves as the anti-hero in Dorsey’s works due to his strong sense of moral absolutism and justice. Serge is quite intelligent, and frequently devises wildly inventive ways of condemning villains (or at least who he perceives as such) to death. Like Storms, Sylvester’s new brew is a dark and mysterious black saison / farmhouse ale brewed with all Belgian malt and noble hops. Serge is slightly roasty with a dry finish…and maybe just a little dangerous.
SIREN BARREL-AGED LIMON CELLO Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky)
(England / 10.2% / 11.2 oz. / Single) The crazy invention that is Lemon Cello IPA, the collaboration between Siren, Hill Farmstead & Mikkeller, has been aging in bourbon barrels. The infusion of the oak and bourbon has added huge layers of complexity and hits the spot as a Whiskey Sour. Slice of orange and a cherry anyone? While called Whiskey Sour in the UK, this beer will be known as Barrel Aged Lemon Cello in the United States. Brewed in collaboration with Hill Farmstead (VT) and Mikkeller (Denmark).
STILLWATER 21ST CENTURY MEANS Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky)
(Connecticut / 8.5% / 22 oz. / Single) Multigrain farmhouse ale brewed with buckwheat and rye, and fermented with Brettanomyces yeast. Brewed in collaboration with Cigar City (FL).
UPRIGHT SIX Mixed Fermentation Ale (Tart & Funky)
(Oregon / 6.7% / 25.4 oz. / Single) Six is a rye beer displaying the great spicy notes the grain is known for along with a deep caramel core and delicate bubblegum note rooted in its open fermentation. Despite being dark in color, the beer finishes quite dry and refreshing.
Tart & Funky (Packs)
BLUEJACKET MIDNIGHT FLOWERS Fruited Sour Ale (Tart & Funky)
(Washington, DC / 6.0% / 16 oz. / 4 Pack) Midnight Flowers is jam packed with a medley of dark fruit, -- black currants, blackberries, blueberries and plums -- milk sugar and vanilla. Tart and jammy with a touch of sweetness on the finish.
SILVER BRANCH SQUEEGEE MASTER - PRICKLY PEAR & LIME Fruited Sour Ale (Tart & Funky)
(Maryland / 4.8% / 12 oz. / 6 Pack) Squeegee Master, a Gose-style Fruited Sour Ale series from Silver Branch, is back and sliding through with the sharp brightness of prickly pear and the tart zest of lime!
Reserve (Singles)
3 FONTEINEN FRAMBOOS 2018 Fruit Lambic (Reserve - Tart & Funky)
(Belgium / 5.3% / 25.4 oz. / Single) 3 Fonteinen Framboos is the result of macerating hand-picked whole raspberries on young lambic for at least four months, in a proportion of one kilogram of fruit per liter of lambic. The raspberry lambic is then blended again with more young lambic to obtain a minimum intensity of 35% fruit, and is bottled immediately afterwards. These bottles are then stored in our cellars for at least five months so that the raspberry lambic can develop into a beautiful, traditional, and refined Framboos. With an abundant forest fruit nose as it warms in the glass, 3 Fonteinen Framboos will age perfectly but may lose some of the vibrant colors and forest fruit aromas. This unfiltered and unpasteurised lambic is all-natural with no artificial juices, syrups, or sugars added.
DE STRUISE BLACK DAMNATION XXVI (2018): FROGGIE Imperial Stout (Reserve - Roast)
(Belgium / 13.0% / 25.4 oz. / Single) The Black Damnation series is a dark twist of Urbain’s mind, conceived as beers that neither Belgium or the world have ever seen before, nor are they likely to ever see them again. Originally intended as a range of twelve beers, it has since expanded. The rules are simple: every Black Damnation beer has to contain at least 50% of De Struise’s Black Albert or one of its barrel-aged variants. Other than that: anything goes. For “XXVI - Froggie” De Struise aged the blend in Margaux, Pauillac & St-Estèphe Bordeaux wine barrels.
DE STRUISE BLACK DAMNATION II (2016): MOCHA BOMB Imperial Stout (Reserve - Roast)
(Belgium / 13.0% / 25.4 oz. / Single) The Black Damnation series is a dark twist of Urbain’s mind, conceived as beers that neither Belgium or the world have ever seen before, nor are they likely to ever see them again. Originally intended as a range of twelve beers, it has since expanded. The rules are simple: every Black Damnation beer has to contain at least 50% of De Struise’s Black Albert or one of its barrel-aged variants. Other than that: anything goes. For “II - Mocha Bomb” (2016) De Struise blended 50% Black Albert matured in Colombian coffee, 25% Cuvee Delphine and 25% Hell & Damnation, then aged it in Jack Daniels Whiskey barrels.
DE STRUISE XXXX RESERVA Quadrupel (Reserve - Fruit & Spice)
(Belgium / 13.0% / 25.4 oz. / Single) XXXX aka Quadrupel X was brewed for the first time in 2009. It took De Struise five years before they were able to add this dark golden blond Quadrupel to their barrel-aging program.
DE STRUISE DARK HORSE RESERVA 2014 Flanders Oud Bruin (Reserve - Tart & Funky)
(Belgium / 7.0% / 25.4 oz. / Single) A hybrid dark sour ale somewhere between a Dirty Horse and an Earthmonk. Spontaneously fermented and aged for 4 years on some of the finest red wine barrels from the Bordeaux area in France.
PERENNIAL SUMP 2018 (LA VIRGEN) Imperial Stout (Reserve - Roast)
(Missouri / 11.5% / 25.4 oz. / Single) Imperial Stout brewed with La Virgen coffee beans roasted by their friends at Sump Coffee (MO).
3 FONTEINEN CUVÉE ARMAND & GASTON 2018 Gueuze Lambic (Reserve - Tart & Funky)
(Belgium / 5.0% / 25.4 oz. / Single) 3 Fonteinen Oude Geuze Cuvée Armand & Gaston is a blend of one-, two-, and three-year old traditional lambics, all brewed at Brouwerij 3 Fonteinen. Spontaneous fermentation, patient maturation in oak barrels, and continued evolution in the bottle result in a distinctively complex beer. No two bottlings are alike, as there are multiple variables in the blending process, a variety of barrel sizes and shapes, differences in aged lambic proportions, etc.
3 FONTEINEN HOMMAGE 2018 Fruit Lambic (Reserve - Tart & Funky)
(Belgium / 6.0% / 25.4 oz. / Single) 3 Fonteinen Hommage is the result of macerating hand-picked whole sour cherries and raspberries on young lambic for at least four months, in a proportion of 760 to 800 grams of raspberries and 200 to 240 grams of sour cherries per liter of lambic. This fruit lambic is then blended again with more lambic to obtain a minimum intensity of 35% fruit. Hommage is a bodied raspberry lambic beer, with an intense deep red forest fruit bouquet. This unfiltered and unpasteurised lambic is all-natural with no artificial juices, syrups, or sugars added.
DE STRUISE PANNEPOT GRAND RESERVA 2011 Belgian Strong Dark Ale (Reserve - Fruit & Spice)
(Belgium / 10.0% / 11.2 oz. / Single) Our PGR has aged for 24 months on oak barrels and has been bottled for the first time on the 27th of December 2007. The main difference with the Pannepot Reserva is that PGR matured the last ten months on Calvados oak barrels, adding extra complexity to the beer. We dedicate this beer as a tribute to Jeppe & Michael of Ølbutikken in Denmark. Those gentlemen were the first to discover our beers on an International basis back in 2004 and are responsable somehow for our beers being all over the globe since then. As a token of gratitude towards Jeppe & Michael, the first shipment of PGR was scheduled to Ølbutikken so they could be the first to launch its commercialisation.
DE STRUISE RIO RESERVA Belgian Strong Dark Ale (Reserve - Fruit & Spice)
(Belgium / 10.5% / 11.2 oz. / Single) De Struise's goal was to brew a Belgian dark golden blond quadrupel with an enormous potential of aromas and flavors, and added complexity due to oak barrel aging. Bourbon barrels from Kentucky were chosen due to their very special soft roast quality and noble vanilla flavors. Year upon year, different quality controls were executed, and we finally decided to bottle condition this very special ale in May 2012. Another three months of cold maturing was done at the brewery, so they could be sure about the absolute quality before releasing to our customers.
DE STRUISE T.W.O. RESERVA Wheatwine (Reserve - Fruit & Spice)
(Belgium / 8.0% / 25.4 oz. / Single) A.K.A. Totally Wiped Out, aged for four years on rum barrels.
3 FONTEINEN OUDE GEUZE 2016 Gueuze Lambic (Reserve - Tart & Funky)
(Belgium / 6.0% / 12.7 oz. / Single) 3 Fonteinen Oude Geuze is a blend of one-, two-, and three-year old lambics. Spontaneous fermentation, patient maturation in oak barrels, and continued evolution of the ecosystem in the bottle result in a distinctively complex and elegant natural beer. No two bottlings are alike, as there are multiple variables in the blending process, a variety of barrel sizes and shapes, differences in aged lambic proportions in the blend, etc. When cellared properly, 3 Fonteinen Oude Geuze can be aged for several decades. The aromas and flavors will evolve from notes of vibrant fresh citrus, zesty and grassy notes to a mellow, oaky, stone fruit bouquet as the lambic continues to develop with time.
DE STRUISE PANNEPOT SPECIAL RESERVA 2014 Belgian Strong Dark Ale (Reserve - Fruit & Spice)
(Belgium / 10.0% / 11.2 oz. / Single) Old Fisherman's Ale, matured for 4 years on Bordeaux wine oak barrels from France. Vintage 2014, bottled 2018. De Struise Brouwers is an independant and active microbrewery based in Oostvleteren, Belgium. De Struise Brouwers also incorporated barrel-aging since 2005 in their brewing process. De Struise Brouwers have an extended chart of collaboration ales made with global renowned breweries. The brewery gained positive reviews from the global beer community and has been considered one of the top brewers in the world.
3 FONTEINEN OUDE GEUZE 2018 Gueuze Lambic (Reserve - Tart & Funky)
(Belgium / 6.4% / 50.8 oz. / Single) 3 Fonteinen Oude Geuze is a blend of one-, two-, and three-year old lambics. Spontaneous fermentation, patient maturation in oak barrels, and continued evolution of the ecosystem in the bottle result in a distinctively complex and elegant natural beer. No two bottlings are alike, as there are multiple variables in the blending process, a variety of barrel sizes and shapes, differences in aged lambic proportions in the blend, etc. When cellared properly, 3 Fonteinen Oude Geuze can be aged for several decades. The aromas and flavors will evolve from notes of vibrant fresh citrus, zesty and grassy notes to a mellow, oaky, stone fruit bouquet as the lambic continues to develop with time.
3 FONTEINEN OUDE GEUZE 2018 Gueuze Lambic (Reserve - Tart & Funky)
(Belgium / 6.4% / 12.7 oz. / Single) 3 Fonteinen Oude Geuze is a blend of one-, two-, and three-year old lambics. Spontaneous fermentation, patient maturation in oak barrels, and continued evolution of the ecosystem in the bottle result in a distinctively complex and elegant natural beer. No two bottlings are alike, as there are multiple variables in the blending process, a variety of barrel sizes and shapes, differences in aged lambic proportions in the blend, etc. When cellared properly, 3 Fonteinen Oude Geuze can be aged for several decades. The aromas and flavors will evolve from notes of vibrant fresh citrus, zesty and grassy notes to a mellow, oaky, stone fruit bouquet as the lambic continues to develop with time.
