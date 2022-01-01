Owl & Elm imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Owl & Elm Yarmouth

review star

No reviews yet

365 Main Street

Yarmouth, ME 04096

BAKERY BAR

PICK UP FRIDAY NOVEMBER 11TH 8:00-11:00

9" BLUEBERRY CRUMBCAKE

$24.00

classic breakfast cake loaded with wild Maine blueberries and brown sugar crumb topping

1/2 - 9" BLUEBERRY CRUMBCAKE

$14.00

9" CLASSIC CRUMBCAKE

$20.00

1/2 - 9" CLASSIC CRUMBCAKE

$12.00

1 DOZEN PUMPKIN SCONES

$36.00

1/2 DOZEN PUMPKIN SCONES

$18.00

classic scone loaded with raspberries and drizzled with vanilla glaze

1 DOZEN APPLE CINNAMON SCONES

$36.00

1/2 DOZEN APPLE CINNAMON SCONES

$18.00

8oz WHIPPED HONEY BUTTER

$5.00

1/2 DOZEN JUMBO GINGERSNAPS

$15.00

1/2 DOZEN CHOCOLATE DIPPED COCONUT MACAROONS

$21.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Owl & Elm is a food forward village pub serving fine food & drink devoted to classic comfort foods and neighbor friendly service.

Website

Location

365 Main Street, Yarmouth, ME 04096

Directions

Gallery
Owl & Elm image

