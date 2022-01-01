Owl House Cafe | Grill 2555 Capitol Dr Ste I
496 Reviews
$
2555 Capitol Dr Ste I
Creedmoor, NC 27522
Burgers
Classic Burger
Grilled 1/2 lb-Burger on Brioche bun with American cheese, Mustard, ketchup, Onion and Pickles
Owl House Cafe Burger
Grilled 1/2 lb-Burger on Brioche bun with Owl sauce lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and American cheese
American Burger
Grilled 1/2 lb-Burger on Brioche bun with mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and American cheese
Quesadilla Burger
Crispy grilled Flour tortilla, with cheese, 1/2-lb juicy Burger grilled on open flame just right. topped with mix vegies (Cube cut Onion, Tomato, Greenpepper) with lettuce and spicy Mayo
5Five Cheese Burger
Grilled 1/2 lb-Burger on Brioche bun with 5Five Cheese, Cheddar, American, provolone, Swiss, pepper Jack Cheese. Lettuce, Tomato, onion, mayo, pickle
Swiss Shroom Burger
Grilled 1/2 lb-Burger on Brioche bun with mayo, grilled mushrooms, onion and Swiss cheese
Egg Burger
Grilled 1/2 lb-Burger on Brioche bun with American cheese, Egg and Mayo
Brunch Burger
1/2-Pound Burger Char-Grilled just right! With smoky cured Turkey Bacon, Fried Egg and fried hash brown served inside Brioche Burger bun
Breakfast Burger
Grilled 1/2 lb-Burger on Brioche bun with American cheese, Turkey Bacon, Egg and mayo
Small Classic Burger
American Cheese melted over 2oz Burger, Ketchup, Mustard, Pickle & Onion
Small Double Classic Burger
American Cheese melted over double 2oz Grilled smashed Burger, Ketchup mustard pickle and onion
Small American Burger
American Cheese melted over 2oz Grilled smashed Burger with Fresh Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Mayo, ketchup & pickle
Small Double American Burger
American Cheese melted over double 2oz Grilled smashed Burger with Fresh Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Mayo, ketchup & pickle
Small Burger Family Special 4-Burgers for 12.99
Family Special-4 Burgers for 21.99
Choice of Classic or American Burger
Small Egg Burger
American Cheese melted over 2oz Burger with fried Egg & mayo
Small Breakfast Cheeseburger
American Cheese melted over 2oz Grilled smashed Burger with fried Egg & Bacon
Cheddar Burger
1/2 lb Burger topped with Three slice Sharp Cheddar, Spicy May & Crispy onion
Jalapeno Swiss Burger
Chicken
1 Ct- Fried Chicken Tender
2 Ct- Fried Chicken Tender
3 Ct- Fried Chicken Tender
4 Ct- Fried Chicken Tenders
Four Fried Chicken tenders Served with side of Ranch
Wings
A dollar & change each, add as many as you want! Served with Ranch or blue cheese, Please specify
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken on Brioche bun with mayo lettuce tomato and Swiss cheese
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grill Chicken on Brioche bun with mayo lettuce tomato and Swiss cheese
Chicken Lo mein
fried Lo mein with mix vegetable served with grill chicken all glazed with teriyaki sauce. served with a side of Homemade white sauce aka yum yum sauce. YUM!!!
Fish
Hot Sandwitches - Phillis
Steak Philly Cheese steak
8" Sub white sub bread, Grilled Steak, Mushrooms, Onion, Green pepper, provolone cheese, mayo salt & pepper
Chicken Philly Cheese
8" Sub white sub bread, Grill chicken Breast, Mushrooms, Onion, Green pepper, provolone cheese, mayo salt & pepper
Veggie philly & Cheese
Everything you like on our steak Philly without meat [ Grilled Pepper, onion and Mushroom. Served over 8 inch white sub may and Provolone cheese]
Quesadilla Steak Philly
Quesadilla Chicken Philly
Fresh Cold Cut Sadwiches
Appetizers
Salad
Wraps
Steak Philly Cheese steak On a Wrap
8" Sub white sub bread, Grilled Steak, Mushrooms, Onion, Green pepper, provolone cheese, mayo salt & pepper
Chicken Philly Cheese On a Wrap
8" Sub white sub bread, Grill chicken Breast, Mushrooms, Onion, Green pepper, provolone cheese, mayo salt & pepper
Veggie philly & Cheese On a Wrap
Everything you like on our steak Philly without meat [ Grilled Pepper, onion and Mushroom. Served over 8 inch white sub may and Provolone cheese]
Fried Chicken Sandwich On a Wrap
Fried Chicken on Brioche bun with mayo lettuce tomato and Swiss cheese
Grilled Chicken Sandwich On a Wrap
Grill Chicken on Wrap with mayo lettuce tomato and Swiss cheese
American Burger On a Wrap
Grilled 1/2 lb-Burger on Brioche bun with mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and American cheese
Drinks/Coffee
Ice Cream
All Day Breakfast
Egg & Cheese Toast
Egg & Cheese Muffin
Egg & Cheese Turkey Sausage Toast
Egg & Cheese Turkey Sausage English Muffin
Egg & Cheese Turkey Bacon Toast
Egg & Cheese Turkey Bacon English Muffin
Cheese omelette
Turkey Bacon & Cheese omelette
Turkey sausage & Cheese omelette
Bacon Sausage & Cheese omelette
Veggies omelette
EVERYTHING Omletette
Drinks
Pepsi product
20 Oz - PEPSI
20 Oz - Diet PEPSI
20 Oz - Mountain Dew
20 Oz - Diet Mountain Dew
20 Oz - Aquafina Water
18.5 Oz- PureLeaf Sweet tea
18.5 Oz- PureLeaf unsweet Sweet Tea
20 Oz - Gatorade - Fruit Punch
20 Oz - Gatorade - Cool Blue
20 Oz - Gatorade - Orange
20 Oz - Sunkist -Strawberry
20 Oz - Sunkist -Orange
20 Oz - Twist -Orangeade
12 Oz- Tropicana -Orange
12 Oz- Tropicana -Apple
12 Oz- Tropicana -Cranberry
Orangina
13.7 oz -Starbucks Frappuccino - Vanilla
Yoohoo Chocolate milk
Smart water
Ice Cream
Deserts
Bakery
Donut
Eclair
Triple Chocolate Moose
Penut Butter moose
Biscotti
Banana Bread
Lemon
Apple friter
Cookies
Coco Bomb
Coco Bomb Gift set
Two (2) Coco bomb box
Cake pops
Long john
Bear claw
Lava cake
Cannoli
Lemon cake slice
Chocolate mousse slice
Cheesecake slice
Macaroon
(6) Macaroon special
Filled donut
Chocolate twist
Cinnamon rolls
Catering Menu
Lunch + Side and Drink
This price is per person price. You have to work out the logistics of the menu itemization and availability with the account manager (919)523 9554 txt/call.
Lunch + Two (2) Sides and Drink
This price is per person price. You have to work out the logistics of the menu itemization and availability with the account manager (919)523 9554 txt/call.
Lunch + Drink (No Sides)
Breakfast + Drink
This price is per person price. You have to work out the logistics of the menu itemization and availability with the account manager (919)523 9554 txt/call.
Breakfast + Side & Drink
This price is per person price. You have to work out the logistics of the menu itemization and availability with the account manager (919)523 9554 txt/call.
Donut - Dozen (12Ct)
This price is per person price. You have to work out the logistics of the menu itemization and availability with the account manager (919)523 9554 txt/call.
Donut - 1/2 Dozen (6Ct)
This price is per person price. You have to work out the logistics of the menu itemization and availability with the account manager (919)523 9554 txt/call.
Coffee air pot 2.2L Serve (10 - 14)
This price is per person price. You have to work out the logistics of the menu itemization and availability with the account manager (919)523 9554 txt/call.
Two (2) Coffee air pot - Serve (20 - 28)
This price is per person price. You have to work out the logistics of the menu itemization and availability with the account manager (919)523 9554 txt/call.
Drink - 20 oz Coke product
This price is per person price. You have to work out the logistics of the menu itemization and availability with the account manager (919)523 9554 txt/call.
Drink- 20 oz Pepsi product
Add a Side
Cake slice
Choice of Cheesecake, Lemon mascarpone or Chocolate Mouse This price is per person price. You have to work out the logistics of the menu itemization and availability with the account manager (919)523 9554 txt/call.
Lunch sandwich no sides
This price is per person price. You have to work out the logistics of the menu itemization and availability with the account manager (919)523 9554 txt/call.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2555 Capitol Dr Ste I, Creedmoor, NC 27522