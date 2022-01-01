Owl House Cafe | Grill imageView gallery

Owl House Cafe | Grill 2555 Capitol Dr Ste I

496 Reviews

$

2555 Capitol Dr Ste I

Creedmoor, NC 27522

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Steak Philly Cheese steak
American Burger
Small Double Classic Burger

Burgers

Grilled 1/2 lb-Burger on Brioche bun with mustards, Ketchup, onion, pickles and American cheese
Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$5.99

Grilled 1/2 lb-Burger on Brioche bun with American cheese, Mustard, ketchup, Onion and Pickles

Owl House Cafe Burger

Owl House Cafe Burger

$7.99

Grilled 1/2 lb-Burger on Brioche bun with Owl sauce lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and American cheese

American Burger

American Burger

$6.99

Grilled 1/2 lb-Burger on Brioche bun with mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and American cheese

Quesadilla Burger

Quesadilla Burger

$9.99

Crispy grilled Flour tortilla, with cheese, 1/2-lb juicy Burger grilled on open flame just right. topped with mix vegies (Cube cut Onion, Tomato, Greenpepper) with lettuce and spicy Mayo

5Five Cheese Burger

$9.99

Grilled 1/2 lb-Burger on Brioche bun with 5Five Cheese, Cheddar, American, provolone, Swiss, pepper Jack Cheese. Lettuce, Tomato, onion, mayo, pickle

Swiss Shroom Burger

Swiss Shroom Burger

$8.99

Grilled 1/2 lb-Burger on Brioche bun with mayo, grilled mushrooms, onion and Swiss cheese

Egg Burger

$6.99

Grilled 1/2 lb-Burger on Brioche bun with American cheese, Egg and Mayo

Brunch Burger

$8.99

1/2-Pound Burger Char-Grilled just right! With smoky cured Turkey Bacon, Fried Egg and fried hash brown served inside Brioche Burger bun

Breakfast Burger

$7.99

Grilled 1/2 lb-Burger on Brioche bun with American cheese, Turkey Bacon, Egg and mayo

Small Classic Burger

$2.99

American Cheese melted over 2oz Burger, Ketchup, Mustard, Pickle & Onion

Small Double Classic Burger

$3.99

American Cheese melted over double 2oz Grilled smashed Burger, Ketchup mustard pickle and onion

Small American Burger

$3.99

American Cheese melted over 2oz Grilled smashed Burger with Fresh Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Mayo, ketchup & pickle

Small Double American Burger

$4.79

American Cheese melted over double 2oz Grilled smashed Burger with Fresh Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Mayo, ketchup & pickle

Small Burger Family Special 4-Burgers for 12.99

Small Burger Family Special 4-Burgers for 12.99

$12.99
Family Special-4 Burgers for 21.99

Family Special-4 Burgers for 21.99

$21.99

Choice of Classic or American Burger

Small Egg Burger

$3.99

American Cheese melted over 2oz Burger with fried Egg & mayo

Small Breakfast Cheeseburger

$4.59

American Cheese melted over 2oz Grilled smashed Burger with fried Egg & Bacon

Cheddar Burger

$8.99

1/2 lb Burger topped with Three slice Sharp Cheddar, Spicy May & Crispy onion

Jalapeno Swiss Burger

$8.99

Chicken

1 Ct- Fried Chicken Tender

1 Ct- Fried Chicken Tender

$2.59
2 Ct- Fried Chicken Tender

2 Ct- Fried Chicken Tender

$4.99

3 Ct- Fried Chicken Tender

$7.49
4 Ct- Fried Chicken Tenders

4 Ct- Fried Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Four Fried Chicken tenders Served with side of Ranch

Wings

Wings

$1.39

A dollar & change each, add as many as you want! Served with Ranch or blue cheese, Please specify

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Fried Chicken on Brioche bun with mayo lettuce tomato and Swiss cheese

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Grill Chicken on Brioche bun with mayo lettuce tomato and Swiss cheese

Chicken Lo mein

Chicken Lo mein

$11.99

fried Lo mein with mix vegetable served with grill chicken all glazed with teriyaki sauce. served with a side of Homemade white sauce aka yum yum sauce. YUM!!!

Fish

Fish & Chips

$8.99

Two Alaskan COD (white fish) beer batted served with a side of fries

Fish Sandwich

$6.99

Alaskan COD (white fish) beer batted, served with American cheese and tartar sauce over a golden brioche bun

Hot Sandwitches - Phillis

Steak Philly Cheese steak

Steak Philly Cheese steak

$7.99

8" Sub white sub bread, Grilled Steak, Mushrooms, Onion, Green pepper, provolone cheese, mayo salt & pepper

Chicken Philly Cheese

Chicken Philly Cheese

$7.99

8" Sub white sub bread, Grill chicken Breast, Mushrooms, Onion, Green pepper, provolone cheese, mayo salt & pepper

Veggie philly & Cheese

$6.99

Everything you like on our steak Philly without meat [ Grilled Pepper, onion and Mushroom. Served over 8 inch white sub may and Provolone cheese]

Quesadilla Steak Philly

$9.99

Quesadilla Chicken Philly

$9.99

Fresh Cold Cut Sadwiches

Oven Roast Turkey

$6.99

Roast Beef Pastrami

$6.99

Cold veggie sub

$5.99

Ham Sandwich

$6.99

Mayo tomato salt and pepper

$3.99

Appetizers

Cheese Jalapeno pepper (6)

Cheese Jalapeno pepper (6)

$6.99Out of stock
Home Chips

Home Chips

$3.99
French Fries

French Fries

$2.99
Cheese sticks (6)

Cheese sticks (6)

$7.99
Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$4.99
Corn Fritters

Corn Fritters

$4.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.99
Wings

Wings

$1.39

A dollar & change each, add as many as you want! Served with Ranch or blue cheese, Please specify

Chicken Sauce

$0.59

Kids

Kids burger/fries/ yummy tummy

$6.99

Kids chicken bites/fries/yummy tummy

$6.99

Salad

Garden Salad

$8.99

Fresh Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Carrot and Cheese

All you can Eat Salad Bar

$12.99

One trip Salad Bar ( Bowl )

$6.99

Wraps

Steak Philly Cheese steak On a Wrap

Steak Philly Cheese steak On a Wrap

$8.99

8" Sub white sub bread, Grilled Steak, Mushrooms, Onion, Green pepper, provolone cheese, mayo salt & pepper

Chicken Philly Cheese On a Wrap

Chicken Philly Cheese On a Wrap

$8.99

8" Sub white sub bread, Grill chicken Breast, Mushrooms, Onion, Green pepper, provolone cheese, mayo salt & pepper

Veggie philly & Cheese On a Wrap

$7.99

Everything you like on our steak Philly without meat [ Grilled Pepper, onion and Mushroom. Served over 8 inch white sub may and Provolone cheese]

Fried Chicken Sandwich On a Wrap

Fried Chicken Sandwich On a Wrap

$7.99

Fried Chicken on Brioche bun with mayo lettuce tomato and Swiss cheese

Grilled Chicken Sandwich On a Wrap

Grilled Chicken Sandwich On a Wrap

$7.99

Grill Chicken on Wrap with mayo lettuce tomato and Swiss cheese

American Burger On a Wrap

American Burger On a Wrap

$7.99

Grilled 1/2 lb-Burger on Brioche bun with mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and American cheese

Drinks/Coffee

Latte

$4.59+

Cappuccino

$4.59+

Americano

$3.99+

Drip Coffee

$2.49+

Smoothies

$4.59+

Fountain Drink

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Dr.Pepper

$2.99

Water

Sweet

$2.99

Unsweet tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Shot espresso added to any coffee

$0.79

Cup of milk

$2.49

Cup With or without Ice

$0.89

Ice Cream

Banana Split

$8.99

Scoop of Ice Cream

$2.99
Milk Shake

Milk Shake

$6.99+

Pick your choice of Ice cream and size

24oz Shake

$5.99

Pint

$8.99

Sundae

$3.99

All Day Breakfast

Egg & Cheese Toast

$3.99

Egg & Cheese Muffin

$3.99

Egg & Cheese Turkey Sausage Toast

$4.99

Egg & Cheese Turkey Sausage English Muffin

$4.99

Egg & Cheese Turkey Bacon Toast

$4.99

Egg & Cheese Turkey Bacon English Muffin

$4.99

Cheese omelette

$5.99

Turkey Bacon & Cheese omelette

$6.99

Turkey sausage & Cheese omelette

$6.99

Bacon Sausage & Cheese omelette

$6.99

Veggies omelette

$8.99

EVERYTHING Omletette

$10.99

Drinks

Latte

$4.59+

Cappuccino

$4.59+

Americano

$3.99+

Drip Coffee

$2.49+

Smoothies

$4.59+

Fountain Drink

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Dr.Pepper

$2.99

Water

Sweet

$2.99

Unsweet tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Shot espresso added to any coffee

$0.79

Cup of milk

$2.49

Cup With or without Ice

$0.89

Pepsi product

20 Oz - PEPSI

20 Oz - PEPSI

$2.29

20 Oz - Diet PEPSI

$2.29

20 Oz - Mountain Dew

$2.29

20 Oz - Diet Mountain Dew

$2.29

20 Oz - Aquafina Water

$1.59

18.5 Oz- PureLeaf Sweet tea

$2.69

18.5 Oz- PureLeaf unsweet Sweet Tea

$2.49

20 Oz - Gatorade - Fruit Punch

$2.29

20 Oz - Gatorade - Cool Blue

$2.29

20 Oz - Gatorade - Orange

$2.29

20 Oz - Sunkist -Strawberry

$2.29

20 Oz - Sunkist -Orange

$2.29

20 Oz - Twist -Orangeade

$2.29

12 Oz- Tropicana -Orange

$2.99

12 Oz- Tropicana -Apple

$2.99

12 Oz- Tropicana -Cranberry

$2.99

Orangina

$1.49Out of stock

13.7 oz -Starbucks Frappuccino - Vanilla

$3.99

Yoohoo Chocolate milk

$2.59

Smart water

$2.99

Ice Cream

Banana Split

$8.99

Scoop of Ice Cream

$2.99
Milk Shake

Milk Shake

$6.99+

Pick your choice of Ice cream and size

Pint

$8.99

Deserts

Pie

$4.99

Bakery

Donut

$1.89

Eclair

$2.59

Triple Chocolate Moose

$4.99

Penut Butter moose

$4.99

Biscotti

$1.59

Banana Bread

$2.59Out of stock

Lemon

$2.59Out of stock

Apple friter

$3.99

Cookies

$0.99Out of stock
Coco Bomb

Coco Bomb

$5.99
Coco Bomb Gift set

Coco Bomb Gift set

$10.99Out of stock
Two (2) Coco bomb box

Two (2) Coco bomb box

$9.99Out of stock
Cake pops

Cake pops

$2.59

Long john

$3.99

Bear claw

$3.99

Lava cake

$4.99

Cannoli

$3.99

Lemon cake slice

$4.99

Chocolate mousse slice

$4.99

Cheesecake slice

$4.99

Macaroon

$1.89

(6) Macaroon special

$10.99

Filled donut

$2.59

Chocolate twist

$2.59

Cinnamon rolls

$3.99

Coffee

Cappuccino

$4.59+

Americano

$3.99+

Drip Coffee

$2.49+

Latte

$4.59+

Catering Menu

Lunch + Side and Drink

$12.00

This price is per person price. You have to work out the logistics of the menu itemization and availability with the account manager (919)523 9554 txt/call.

Lunch + Two (2) Sides and Drink

$15.00

This price is per person price. You have to work out the logistics of the menu itemization and availability with the account manager (919)523 9554 txt/call.

Lunch + Drink (No Sides)

$9.59

Breakfast + Drink

$6.00

This price is per person price. You have to work out the logistics of the menu itemization and availability with the account manager (919)523 9554 txt/call.

Breakfast + Side & Drink

$8.00

This price is per person price. You have to work out the logistics of the menu itemization and availability with the account manager (919)523 9554 txt/call.

Donut - Dozen (12Ct)

$22.99

This price is per person price. You have to work out the logistics of the menu itemization and availability with the account manager (919)523 9554 txt/call.

Donut - 1/2 Dozen (6Ct)

$11.99

This price is per person price. You have to work out the logistics of the menu itemization and availability with the account manager (919)523 9554 txt/call.

Coffee air pot 2.2L Serve (10 - 14)

$14.99

This price is per person price. You have to work out the logistics of the menu itemization and availability with the account manager (919)523 9554 txt/call.

Two (2) Coffee air pot - Serve (20 - 28)

$28.99

This price is per person price. You have to work out the logistics of the menu itemization and availability with the account manager (919)523 9554 txt/call.

Drink - 20 oz Coke product

$2.29

This price is per person price. You have to work out the logistics of the menu itemization and availability with the account manager (919)523 9554 txt/call.

Drink- 20 oz Pepsi product

$2.29

Add a Side

$2.99

Cake slice

$3.99

Choice of Cheesecake, Lemon mascarpone or Chocolate Mouse This price is per person price. You have to work out the logistics of the menu itemization and availability with the account manager (919)523 9554 txt/call.

Lunch sandwich no sides

$7.00

This price is per person price. You have to work out the logistics of the menu itemization and availability with the account manager (919)523 9554 txt/call.

Burgers

Grilled 1/2 lb-Burger on Brioche bun with mustards, Ketchup, onion, pickles and American cheese
Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$5.99

Grilled 1/2 lb-Burger on Brioche bun with American cheese, Mustard, ketchup, Onion and Pickles

Owl House Cafe Burger

Owl House Cafe Burger

$7.99

Grilled 1/2 lb-Burger on Brioche bun with Owl sauce lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and American cheese

American Burger

American Burger

$6.99

Grilled 1/2 lb-Burger on Brioche bun with mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and American cheese

Quesadilla Burger

Quesadilla Burger

$9.99

Crispy grilled Flour tortilla, with cheese, 1/2-lb juicy Burger grilled on open flame just right. topped with mix vegies (Cube cut Onion, Tomato, Greenpepper) with lettuce and spicy Mayo

Brunch Burger

$8.99

1/2-Pound Burger Char-Grilled just right! With smoky cured Turkey Bacon, Fried Egg and fried hash brown served inside Brioche Burger bun

Egg Burger

$6.99

Grilled 1/2 lb-Burger on Brioche bun with American cheese, Egg and Mayo

5Five Cheese Burger

$9.99

Grilled 1/2 lb-Burger on Brioche bun with 5Five Cheese, Cheddar, American, provolone, Swiss, pepper Jack Cheese. Lettuce, Tomato, onion, mayo, pickle

Breakfast Burger

$7.99

Grilled 1/2 lb-Burger on Brioche bun with American cheese, Turkey Bacon, Egg and mayo

Small Classic Burger

$2.99

American Cheese melted over 2oz Burger, Ketchup, Mustard, Pickle & Onion

Small Double Classic Burger

$3.99

American Cheese melted over double 2oz Grilled smashed Burger, Ketchup mustard pickle and onion

Small American Burger

$3.99

American Cheese melted over 2oz Grilled smashed Burger with Fresh Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Mayo, ketchup & pickle

Small Double American Burger

$6.47

American Cheese melted over double 2oz Grilled smashed Burger with Fresh Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Mayo, ketchup & pickle

Small Burger Family Special 4-Burgers for 12.99

Small Burger Family Special 4-Burgers for 12.99

$12.99
Family Special-4 Burgers for 21.99

Family Special-4 Burgers for 21.99

$21.99

Choice of Classic or American Burger

Small Egg Burger

$3.99

American Cheese melted over 2oz Burger with fried Egg & mayo

Small Breakfast Cheeseburger

$4.59

American Cheese melted over 2oz Grilled smashed Burger with fried Egg & Bacon

Swiss Shroom Burger

Swiss Shroom Burger

$8.99

Grilled 1/2 lb-Burger on Brioche bun with mayo, grilled mushrooms, onion and Swiss cheese

Chicken

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Fried Chicken on Brioche bun with mayo lettuce tomato and Swiss cheese

4 Ct- Fried Chicken Tenders

4 Ct- Fried Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Four Fried Chicken tenders Served with side of Ranch

2 Ct- Fried Chicken Tender

2 Ct- Fried Chicken Tender

$4.99
1 Ct- Fried Chicken Tender

1 Ct- Fried Chicken Tender

$2.59
Wings

Wings

$1.35

A dollar & change each, add as many as you want! Served with Ranch or blue cheese, Please specify

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.44

Grill Chicken on Brioche bun with mayo lettuce tomato and Swiss cheese

Chicken Lo mein

Chicken Lo mein

$11.99

fried Lo mein with mix vegetable served with grill chicken all glazed with teriyaki sauce. served with a side of Homemade white sauce aka yum yum sauce. YUM!!!

Fish

Fish & Chips

$8.99

Two Alaskan COD (white fish) beer batted served with a side of fries

Fish Sandwich

$6.99

Alaskan COD (white fish) beer batted, served with American cheese and tartar sauce over a golden brioche bun

Hot Sandwitches - Phillis

Steak Philly Cheese steak

Steak Philly Cheese steak

$7.99

8" Sub white sub bread, Grilled Steak, Mushrooms, Onion, Green pepper, provolone cheese, mayo salt & pepper

Chicken Philly Cheese

Chicken Philly Cheese

$7.99

8" Sub white sub bread, Grill chicken Breast, Mushrooms, Onion, Green pepper, provolone cheese, mayo salt & pepper

Veggie philly & Cheese

$6.99

Everything you like on our steak Philly without meat [ Grilled Pepper, onion and Mushroom. Served over 8 inch white sub may and Provolone cheese]

Quesadilla Steak Philly

$9.99

Quesadilla Chicken Philly

$9.99

Fresh Cold Cut Sadwiches

Oven Roast Turkey

$6.99

Roast Beef Pastrami

$6.99

Cold veggie sub

$5.99

Ham Sandwich

$6.99

Mayo tomato salt and pepper

$3.99

Salad Bar

Garden Salad

$8.99

Fresh Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Carrot and Cheese

Appetizers

Cheese Jalapeno pepper (6)

Cheese Jalapeno pepper (6)

$6.99Out of stock
Home Chips

Home Chips

$3.99
French Fries

French Fries

$2.99
Cheese sticks (6)

Cheese sticks (6)

$7.99
Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$4.99
Corn Fritters

Corn Fritters

$4.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.99
Wings

Wings

$1.35

A dollar & change each, add as many as you want! Served with Ranch or blue cheese, Please specify

Chicken Sauce

$0.80

Kids

Kids burger/fries/ yummy tummy

$6.99

Kids chicken bites/fries/yummy tummy

$6.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2555 Capitol Dr Ste I, Creedmoor, NC 27522

Directions

Gallery
Owl House Cafe | Grill image
Owl House Cafe | Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Owl House Cafe - Creedmoor - 209N main st
orange starNo Reviews
209N main st Creedmoor, NC 27522
View restaurantnext
Deep South Bar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
913 Martin Luther King Jr Ave Oxford, NC 27565
View restaurantnext
Bao & Beer Garden LLC.
orange starNo Reviews
812 North Mangum Street Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext
Strong Arm Baking Company PORCH - 117 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
117 Main St Oxford, NC 27565
View restaurantnext
Joe Van Gogh - Broad St
orange starNo Reviews
1104 B Broad Street Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
Loaf
orange starNo Reviews
111 W Parrish St Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Creedmoor
Wake Forest
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.4 (132 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Chapel Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Carrboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston