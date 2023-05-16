Restaurant header imageView gallery

Owl and Otter Espresso Co 219 N. Main Avenue, Unit #103

No reviews yet

219 N. Main Avenue, Unit #103

Lake Placid, FL 33852

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Hot Drinks ( Online Order )

Hot Drinks

S Cappuccino

$3.55

Small, Double Espresso plus Steamed Milk and Foam

M Cappuccino

$4.55

16 oz., Triple Espresso plus Steamed Milk and Foam

L Cappuccino

$5.55

S Latte

$3.55

12 oz, Double Espresso plus Steamed Milk

M Latte

$4.55

16 oz., Triple Espresso plus Steamed Milk

L Latte

$5.55

S Caffe Mocha

$4.40

12 oz, Single Origin Dark Chocolate plus Double Espresso and Steamed Milk

M Caffe Mocha

$5.65

16 oz, Single Origin Dark Chocolate plus Triple Espresso and Steamed Milk

L Caffe Mocha

$6.40

Cortado

$4.25

Double Espresso plus 2 oz Steamed Milk

Double Espresso

$3.00

4 oz. Espresso

S Americano

$3.25

Small Double Espresso plus Hot Water

M Americano

$4.25

M Triple Espresso plus Hot Water

L Americano

$5.25

S Brewed Single Origin Costa Rican

$3.25

12 oz., Approachable Medium Body Single Origin Batch Brewed with Pour Over Technique

M Brewed Single Origin Costa Rican

$4.25

16 oz., Single Origin Ethiopian Batch Brewed with Pour Over Technique

L Brewed Single Origin Costa Rican

$5.25

S Decaf House Blend Brew

$3.25

12oz Medium Body Decaf House Blend Brewed with Pour Over Technique

M Decaf House Blend Brew

$4.25

16oz., Medium Body House Blend Decaf Brewed with Pour Over Technique

L Decaf House Blend Brew

$5.25

S French Press

$4.50

16 oz., Single Origin Ethiopian Classically French Pressed

L French Press

$5.50

S Decaf French Press

$4.50

16oz., Medium Body House Blend Decaf Classically French Pressed

L Decaf French Press

$5.50

S Organic Hot Teas

$3.50

Rishi Loose Leaf Green, White, Oolong or Black Tea

M Organic Hot Teas

$4.30

L Organic Hot Teas

$5.35

Cold Drinks (Online Order)

Cold Drinks

S Traditional Cold Brewed Coffee

$3.00

12 oz, Signature Specialty Coffee, Cold Brewed

M Traditional Cold Brewed Coffee

$4.00

16 oz, Signature Specialty Coffee, Cold Brewed

L Traditional Cold Brewed Coffee

$5.00

20 oz, Signature Specialty Coffee, Cold Brewed

S Iced Latte

$4.75

12 oz, Spevialty Coffee, Cold

M Iced Latte

$5.75

16 oz, Spevialty Coffee, Cold

L Iced Latte

$6.75

20 oz, Spevialty Coffee, Cold

S Iced Black Tea

$3.00

12 oz, Signature Specialty Tea, Cold

M Iced Black Tea

$4.00

16 oz, Signature Specialty Tea, Cold

L Iced Black Tea

$5.00

20 oz, Signature Specialty Tea, Cold

S Mediterranean Lemonade

$4.50

Signature Specialty Mediterranean Lemonade - Created from Lemon Zest, Lemon Juice and Orange Blossom Water Marinated Overnight

M Mediterranean Lemonade

$5.50

Signature Specialty Mediterranean Lemonade - Created from Lemon Zest, Lemon Juice and Orange Blossom Water Marinated Overnight

L Mediterranean Lemonade

$6.50

Signature Specialty Mediterranean Lemonade - Created from Lemon Zest, Lemon Juice and Orange Blossom Water Marinated Overnight

Cold Drink

Arnold Palmer

$6.75

12 oz, Specialty Tea, Cold

Arnold Palmer

$6.75

16 oz, Specialty Tea, Cold

Arnold Palmer

$6.75

20 oz, Specialty Tea, Cold

Iced Chai Latte

$3.75

12 oz, Specialty Tea, Cold

Iced Chai Latte

$4.75

16 oz, Specialty Tea, Cold

Iced Chai Latte

$5.75

20 oz, Specialty Tea, Cold

Food Items (Online Order)

Baked Items and Sweets

Lemon Loaf

$3.50

Baked Fresh Every Day

Brownie

$3.50

Baked Fresh Every Day

Chocolate Chip Cookie (GF)

$3.50

Baked Fresh Every Day

Hammond's Chocolate Bar

$4.25

Spice Muffin

$3.50

Candied Orange Slice - Dark Chocolate

$1.25

Waffle

$3.95

Scones

$3.50

Charcuterie

Charcuterie, Roast Beef & Smoked Gouda

$13.95

Salami, Fresh Mozzarella, Fig Preserves, Pita, Mixed Olives, Spiced Nuts

Charcuterie, Italian Alps

$13.95

Prosciutto, Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Olives, Choice of Bread with Jam

Frappe' Drinks (Online Order)

Frappe' Drinks

S Strawberry Frappé

$4.00

M Strawberry Frappé

$5.35

L Strawberry Frappé

$6.75

S Cafe Mocha Frappe'

$4.40

M Cafe Mocha Frappe'

$5.25

L Cafe Mocha Frappe'

$6.25

S Mediterranean Lemonade Frappe'

$4.00

M Mediterranean Lemonade Frappe'

$5.35

L Mediterranean Lemonade Frappe'

$6.75

S Latte Frappe'

$3.75

M Latte Frappe'

$4.55

L Latte Frappe'

$5.35

S Mango Frappe'

$4.00

M Mango Frappe'

$5.35

L Mango Frappe'

$6.75
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Locally handcrafted espresso specialties, fabulous cold brewed coffees, fresh bakery, creative and traditional charcuterie, local honey, handcrafted soaps, original local t-shirts, Florida lake country products, novelty candies, chocolate, upscale relaxed indoor seating, outdoor seating with green space, wine bar and craft beer next door.

219 N. Main Avenue, Unit #103, Lake Placid, FL 33852

