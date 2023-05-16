Owl and Otter Espresso Co 219 N. Main Avenue, Unit #103
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Locally handcrafted espresso specialties, fabulous cold brewed coffees, fresh bakery, creative and traditional charcuterie, local honey, handcrafted soaps, original local t-shirts, Florida lake country products, novelty candies, chocolate, upscale relaxed indoor seating, outdoor seating with green space, wine bar and craft beer next door.
219 N. Main Avenue, Unit #103, Lake Placid, FL 33852
