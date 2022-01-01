Restaurant header imageView gallery

the owl & the peacock 1535 W Devon Ave

1535 W Devon Ave

Chicago, IL 60660

Popular Items

protein bowl
antipasto
italia salad

Cold Sandwiches

antipasto

antipasto

$9.99

Capicola and hard salami, marinated artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, red pepper aioli aioli, oregano

bad boy

bad boy

$9.99

Provolone, Horseradish aioili, roasted red pepper, lettuce

traveler

traveler

$9.99

Roasted turkey, avocado, applewood bacon, smoked ranch dressing, provolone cheese, tomato, lettuce

Hot Sandwiches

hunter

hunter

$10.99

Cheddar cheese, grilled onion, our signature bbq sauce, French roll

cuban

cuban

$9.99

Slow roasted pork, salt-cured ham, swiss cheese, Dijon mustard, house-made pickles, French roll

basic burger

basic burger

$9.99

Cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, house made pickles

country burger

country burger

$11.99

Bacon, avocado mash, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, smoked ranch, siracha honey

milano burger

milano burger

$11.99

Sun dried tomato and red pepper hummus, kalamata olives, marinated artichoke hearts, fresh mozzarella, cucumbers, lettuce, tomatoes, roasted red pepper aioli

Salads

power salad

power salad

$10.99

Roasted turkey, avocado, applewood bacon, provolone cheese, tomato, cucumbers

garden salad

garden salad

$10.99

sweet potato, marinated artichoke heart, kalamata olive, cucumber, tomato

italia salad

italia salad

$10.99

Capicola and hard salami, marinated artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, oregano

Quinoa Bowl

mediterranean bowl

mediterranean bowl

$10.99

Sundried tomatoes, kalamata olives, marinated artichoke hearts, mozzarella cheese

protein bowl

protein bowl

$10.99

Roasted turkey breast, avocado, bacon

earth bowl

earth bowl

$10.99

Cucumbers, tomato, marinated artichoke hearts, sweet potatoes, mesclun

Kids Lunch Bag

kids grilled cheese

$6.50

Served with kids sized chips, 1/2 size cookie and juice box

kids burger

$6.50

Served with kids sized chips, 1/2 size cookie and juice box

kids cheeseburger

$7.00

Served with kids sized chips, 1/2 size cookie and juice box

kids turkey and cheddar

$6.50

Served with kids sized chips, 1/2 size cookie and juice box

Sides

House Cut Fries

$3.25
House Cut Sweet Potato Fries

House Cut Sweet Potato Fries

$3.25
Homemade Soup - Potato & Bacon

Homemade Soup - Potato & Bacon

$4.99Out of stock
World Famous Chili

World Famous Chili

$5.99

Chips

$1.99

Drinks

Black Iced Tea

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Bottled Water

$1.50

Soda

$1.50

Hot Tea

$3.25

Desserts

Brownie

$2.75

Chocolate Cookie

$1.75
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

come in and get your lunch groove on

Location

1535 W Devon Ave, Chicago, IL 60660

Directions

