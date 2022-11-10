Restaurant header imageView gallery
Owlbear Cafe 1964 Riviera Drive

1964 Riviera Drive

Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Popular Items

Gourmet Toast

Avocado Toast

$8.00

House-made avocado spread, topped with harissa, tarragon oil, toasted sesame seeds, sea salt on local sourdough

Prosciutto Toast

$10.00

Whipped goat cheese, thin-sliced prosciutto, dill, fresh-cracked black pepper, and extra virgin olive oil, on local sourdough

Breakfast

Bagel

$5.00

Lox Bagel

$14.00

Scottish smoked king salmon, whipped cream cheese, pickled onions, dill, capers on a local everything bagel

Owlbear Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Fried egg, cheddar cheese, arugula, aioli, on toasted local ciabatta

Ham Egg & Cheese

$10.00

Smoked ham, fried egg, cheddar, Korean mustard, panini pressed on local ciabatta

Classic Waffle

$10.00

Belgian style, topped with fresh berries and maple syrup

Kids Waffle

$7.00

Maple syrup, powdered sugar

Loaded Avocado Bowl

$13.00

Half avocado, sweet potato hash, kale, pickled onions, sunny egg, chimichurri sauce, EVO Bakery Semolina bread

Parfait Bowl

$11.00

Organic Greek yogurt, blueberries, strawberries, banana, granola, honey, chia seeds

Sandwiches

Apple & Brie

$10.00

Green apples, melted brie, arugula, on ciabatta

Artisan Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Local sourdough packed with cheddar and gruyère, buttered and panini pressed to perfection

Chicken Salad

$11.00

Shredded chicken, mixed with celery, onion, and remoulade. Served with mixed greens and tomatoes on country wheat

Vegan Chickpea Salad Wrap

$12.00

Chickpeas, celery, red onion, house-made vegan turmeric aioli, tomatoes, mixed greens, on a spinach wrap

Prosciutto & Apricot

$12.00

Goat cheese, prosciutto, apricot preserve, arugula, panini pressed on ciabatta

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Lunch Special

$12.50Out of stock

Soup & Salad

Soup du Jour

$8.00

Rotating

Goodberry Bowl

$14.00

Acai, banana, frozen berries - topped with fresh blueberries, strawberries, banana, granola, honey, & chia seeds

Farro Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Arugula, caramelized onions, al dente farro piccolo, green apples, balsamic vinaigrette

Sides

Bag of Chips

$3.50

Locally made Lowcountry Kettle Chips

Side Salad

$3.00

Small lemon-arugula salad

Cup of Soup

$6.00

Cup of Fruit

$5.00

Fresh, seasonal

Chickpea Salad

$5.00

Toast

$2.00

Coffee

House Drip Coffee

$4.00

Americano

$3.00

Cafe au Lait

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00+

Cold Brew

Cortado

$3.50

Dopio

$2.00

French Press

$6.00

Gold Dragon

Latte

$3.50+

Caramel Macchiato

$6.00

Macchiato

$5.00

Traditional Macchiato

$3.50

Nitro Cold Brew

$6.00

Pour Over

$4.00

Teas & Wellness Drinks

Blue Jasmine

$4.00

Charleston Breakfast (local)

$4.00

Cinnamon Spice (local)

$4.00

Earl Grey

$4.00

Maghreb Mint

$4.00

Matcha Tea

$4.00

Peach Blossom

$4.00

Peach Tea (local)

$4.00

Scarlet Hibiscus

$4.00

Shisandra Berry Blush

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

Chai Latte

$5.50

Matcha Latte

$5.50

Rishi organic Japanese green tea, high in caffeine, rich in flavor and umami.

London Fog

$5.00

Specialty

Apple Chaider

$6.00

Steamed Apple Cider Infused with Chai and topped with cinnamon

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

House-made mocha and steamed milk.

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$3.50

Iced Matcha Lemonade

$5.00

Iced Peach Blossom Matcha

$6.00

Midnight Lemonade

$6.00

Steamer (kids)

$2.00

Juice/Other

Soda

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
We aim to be your new favorite lunch spot! We serve breakfast, lunch, local coffee, beer and wine! Come hangout and sip some coffee while playing a board game with your friends!

1964 Riviera Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

