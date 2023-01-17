Owwhoo Cafe 801 S Hope St. Ste B

A map showing the location of Owwhoo Cafe 801 S Hope St. Ste BView gallery

Owwhoo Cafe

No reviews yet

801 S Hope St. Ste B

Los Angeles, CA 90017

Coffee

Coffee Drink
Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$3.75

24 Oz Refreshing, bold, and tastes slightly acidic Classic coffee drink.

Iced Coconut Water Coffee

Iced Coconut Water Coffee

$5.50

24 Oz Mild, subtle taste coffee drink with rich sweet coconut flavor (no added sugar).

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$6.25

24 Oz Soft and creamy taste coffee drink with milk. You can choose the types of milk that you want in the menus.

Iced Caramel Latte

Iced Caramel Latte

$6.25

24 Oz Rich and creamy taste coffee drink with caramel syrup and milk. You can choose the types of milk that you want in the menus.

Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$6.25

24 oz Deep and sweet chocolatey coffee drink. You can choose the types of milk that you want in the menus.

Iced Caramel Mocha

Iced Caramel Mocha

$6.50

24 oz Caramel and chocolate classic candy combinations with coffee. You can choose the types of milk that you want in the menus.

Hot Latte

$6.25

Hot Caramel Latte

$6.25

Hot Mocha

$6.25

Hot Caramel Mocha

$6.50

MilkTea

OwWhoo Iced Classic MilkTea

OwWhoo Iced Classic MilkTea

$6.00

24 oz Iced Milk tea sweetened with dark brown sugar served with brown sugar boba.

OwWhoo Hot Classic MilkTea

$6.00

17 oz Iced Milk tea sweetened with dark brown sugar served with brown sugar boba.

OwWhoo Iced Coffee MilkTea （Yuenyeung）

OwWhoo Iced Coffee MilkTea （Yuenyeung）

$6.25

24 oz A delicious marriage of coffee and tea. It's the perfect pick when you can't decide between tea or coffee.

OwWhoo Hot Coffee MilkTea (Yuenyeung)

$6.25
OwWhoo Iced Taro MilkTea

OwWhoo Iced Taro MilkTea

$6.75

24 oz Sweet and creamy milk tea mixed with taro paste. It is not purple.

OwWhoo Iced RedBean MilkTea

OwWhoo Iced RedBean MilkTea

$6.75

24 Oz Milk tea with chunky, sweetened red bean mixed in. Sweet red bean has a mild nutty flavor and a slightly granulated texture. Worth a try!

Fruit Tea

Mixed Fruit Tea

$7.25

bucket cup 34oz Passion fruit and mango flavor tea with ice and served with fresh bits of mango, orange, strawberry, and lemon slices.

Strawberry Passion Fruit Tea

$7.25

Bucket cup 34oz Strawberry and Passion fruit flavor tea with ice and served with fresh bits of strawberry slices.

Honey Lemon Tea

$5.50

24 oz Refreshing, sweet, and lemon sour flavor tea drink with ice and served with lemon slices.

Lemon Passion Fruit Tea

$5.75

24 oz Lemon tea withpassion fruit flavor.

Guava Lemon Tea

$5.75

24 oz Guava mixed with lemon tea with ice and served with lemon slices.

Croissant Sandwich

Strawberry Party

Strawberry Party

$12.00

Jumbo Croissant with fresh Strawberry and jam.

Mango Party

$12.00

Jombo Croissant with Fresh mango and jam.

Chocolate Banana Party

$12.00

Jumbo croissant with fresh banana, Nutella, and chocolate sauce.

Milk Frappe

Coconut Frappe

$6.75

34 oz Bucket Cup Coconut blended with ice and milk. Have non-dairy options.

Banana Frappe

$7.25

34 oz Bucket Cup Fresh Banana blended with ice and milk. Have non-dairy options.

Strawberry Frappe

$7.25

34 oz Bucket Cup Fresh Strawberry and jam blended with ice and milk. Have non-dairy options.

Mango Frappe

$7.25

34 oz Bucket Cup Fresh mango and jam blended with ice and milk. Have non-dairy options.

Chocolate Strawberry Frappe

$7.75

34 oz Bucket Cup Fresh strawberry, Nutella, and chocolate blended with ice and milk. Have non-dairy options. Have no Nutella options.

Chocolate Banana Frappe

$7.75

Chocolate Banana Strawberry Frappe

$8.00

34 oz Bucket Cup Fresh strawberry, Banana, Nutella, and chocolate blended with ice and milk. Have non-dairy options. Have no Nutella options.

MilkTea Frappe

$6.75

34 oz Bucket Cup Milk tea and milk ice smoothie. It might contain some dairy.

Thai Tea Frappe

$6.75

34 oz Bucket Cup Thai Tea ice smoothie. It might contain some dairy.

Coffee Frappe

$6.75

34 oz Bucket Cup Coffee, milk, and ice smoothie. It might contain some dairy.

RedBean Frappe

$7.50

34 oz Bucket Cup Sweet redbean and milk ice smoothie. Have non-dairy options.

Taro Frappe

$7.50

34 oz Bucket Cup Taro and milk ice smoothie. Have non-dairy options.

Matcha Frappe

$7.25

Matcha Red Bean Frappe

$7.75

34 oz Bucket Cup Matcha, red bean, and milk ice slush. It might contain some dairy.

Yogurt Frappe

Yogurt Coconut Frappe

$6.75

34 oz Bucket Cup Coconut milk yogurt Ice smoothie. Have Non-Dairy Options.

Yogurt Strawberry Frappe

$7.50

34 oz Bucket Cup Fresh strawberries and jam, and milk yogurt flavor ice smoothies. Have Non-Dairy Options.

Yogurt Mango Frappe

$7.50

34 oz Bucket Cup Fresh mango and jam, and milk yogurt flavor ice smoothies. Have Non-Dairy Options.

Yogurt Banana Frappe

$7.50

34 oz Bucket Cup Fresh banana, and milk yogurt flavor ice smoothies. Have Non-Dairy Options.

Yogurt Chocolate Frappe

$7.25

34 oz Bucket Cup Chocolate, Nutella, and milk yogurt flavor ice smoothies. Have Non-Dairy Options. Have Non- Nutella Options.

Yogurt Strawberry Chocolate Frappe

$7.75

Yogurt Banana Chocolate Frappe

$7.75

Yogurt Banana Strawberry Chocolate Frappe

$8.00

Juice

OwWhoo Aloe Vera lemonade

$5.75

24 oz A refreshing combination of lemon and aloe vera served with fresh lemon slices and aloe vera bits.

OwWhoo Guava Aloe Vera Lemonade

$5.75

24 oz Guava flavor lemonade served with lemon slices and aloe vera bits.

OwWhoo Mango Aloe Vera Lemonade

$5.75

24 oz Mango flavor lemonade served with lemon slices and aloe vera bits.

OwWhoo Passion Fruit Aloe Vera Lemonade

$5.75

24 oz Passion fruit flavor lemonade served with lemon slices and aloe vera bits.

OwWhoo Strawberry Aloe Vera Lemonade

OwWhoo Strawberry Aloe Vera Lemonade

$5.75

24 oz Strawberry flavor lemonade served with lemon slices and aloe vera bits.

Fresh Strawberry Juice

$6.75

24 oz Fresh strawberry juice with ice.

Fresh Watermelon Juice

$6.75

24 oz Fresh watermelon juice with ice.

Sparkling

Strawberry Sparkling

$5.50

24oz Strawberry sparkling water with ice, served with strawberry and lemon slices.

Passion Fruit Sparkling

$5.25

24oz Passion fruit sparkling water with ice served with lemon slices.

Lemon Sparkling

$5.25

24oz Lemon sparkling water with ice, served with lemon slices.

Mango Sparkling

$5.50

24oz Mango sparkling water with ice served with mango pulp.

Guava Sparkling

$5.25

24 oz Guava sparkling water with ice served with lemon slice.

Popping

Popping Mixed Fruit

$6.25

34 oz Bucket Cup Sweet mixed fruit soda with ice, served with Strawberry popping boba, Lychee popping boba, and lemon slices.

Popping Strawberry

$6.25

34 oz Bucket Cup Sweet Strawberry soda with ice, served with strawberry slices, strawberry popping boba, and lemon slices.

Popping Passion Fruit

$6.25

34 oz Bucket Cup Sweet passion fruit soda with ice, served with lychee coconut jelly, lychee popping boba, and lemon slices.

Popping Mango

$6.25

34 oz Bucket Cup Sweet Mango soda with ice, served with mango pulp, Lychee popping boba, and lemon slices.

Popping Guava

$6.25

34 oz Bucket Cup Sweet Guava soda with ice, served with aloe vera bits, Lychee popping boba, and lemon slices.

Flavored Milk

Strawberry Milk

$6.50

Banana Milk

$6.50

Chocolate Milk

$6.50

Chocolate Banana Milk

$6.75

Taro Milk

$6.50

Matcha RedBean Milk

$6.50

Red Bean Milk

$6.50

Salad / Sandwich / snack / Packaged Beverages

Salad

$6.00

Tuna Sandwich

$5.50

Ham Cheese Crossiant

$6.00

Mini Puffs

$3.00

Fruit Tart

$6.50

Cheese Cake

$5.25

Chocolate Chunk Muffin

$4.50

Double Chocolate Muffin

$4.50

SunChips

$1.25

Lay's Chips

$1.00

Skinnypop Popcorn

$1.25

Clif Bars

$2.25

Pure Protein Bar

$2.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

801 S Hope St. Ste B, Los Angeles, CA 90017

Directions

