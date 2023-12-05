- Home
- /
- Los Angeles
- /
- Owwhoo Cafe - 801 S Hope St. Ste B
Owwhoo Cafe 801 S Hope St. Ste B
No reviews yet
801 S Hope St. Ste B
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Customers' Fav
Customers' Favorite
- Dear Milk$5.75
8oz Milk IceCream
- Dear Matcha$5.75Out of stock
8oz Matcha IceCream
- Mango Pomelo Sago$8.80Out of stock
楊枝甘露 36 oz Iced (Fresh Mango+Coconut Milk)Slush + (Sago+Pomelo pulp)Topping
- OwWhoo Rose MilkTea$5.75
Iced 24 oz / Hot 16 oz Rose Black Tea + Milk + Topping Options
- OwWhoo Classic MilkTea$5.50
Iced 24 oz / Hot 16 oz Black Tea + Milk + Topping Options
- Thai Tea$5.50
Iced 24 oz / Hot 16 oz Thai Black Tea + Milk + Topping Options
- Strawberry Passion Fruit Tea Bucket$7.95
Bucket cup 34oz Strawberry and Passion fruit flavor tea with ice and served with fresh bits of strawberry slices.
- Watermelon Yoo-Sparkling$5.50
Fresh Watermelon Juice+ Sparkling+Probiotic Drinks 24 oz.
- Fresh Watermelon Juice$5.95
24 ozFresh Watermelon Juice + Ice
- Strawberry Milk$5.75
24 oz Iced Strawberry Jam+ Milk Option + Topping Option
- Cocovado$6.85
24oz Iced Avocado + Coconut milk + Sago
- OwWhoo Mango Lemonade$5.20
24 oz IcedLemonade + Mango Jam
- OwWhoo Yuzu Lemonade$5.50
24 oz Iced Lemonade + Yuzu Jam + Topping Choice
- Chocolate Strawberry Frappe$7.75
34 oz Bucket Cup (Strawberry Jam + Chocolate (Nutella is optional)+(Optional Espresso)+Milk Option+ice)Slush+Chocolate Flake/Sauce+Topping Options
Coffee & Tea
MilkTea & Matcha
- OwWhoo Rose MilkTea$5.75
Iced 24 oz / Hot 16 oz Rose Black Tea + Milk + Topping Options
- OwWhoo Classic MilkTea$5.50
Iced 24 oz / Hot 16 oz Black Tea + Milk + Topping Options
- OwWhoo Coffee MilkTea (Yuenyeung)$5.75
Iced 24 oz / Hot 16 oz Black Tea + 1 espresso shot + Milk Choice + Topping Options Strong Coffee Taste! Recommend Standard Sugar (100%)!
- OwWhoo Mango MilkTea$6.25
Iced 24 oz / Hot 16 oz Green Tea + Mango Concentrate + Milk
- OwWhoo Caramel Hazelnut MilkTea$5.75
- Brown Sugar Matcha Latte$6.65
- Brown Sugar MilkTea$5.95
- OwWhoo Strawberry MilkTea$6.25
Iced 24 oz / Hot 16 oz Green Tea + Strawberry Jam + Milk
- OwWhoo Oolong MilkTea$5.50
Iced 24 oz / Hot 16 oz Oolong Tea + Milk+ Topping Options
- OwWhoo Green Tea MilkTea$5.75
Iced 24 oz / Hot 16 oz Green Tea + Milk + Topping Options
- OwWhoo Oreo MilkTea$6.25
- OwWhoo Grape Matcha Latte$6.75
Iced 24 oz / Hot 16 oz Matcha + Milk + Grape Syrup
- RedBean MilkTea$6.25
Iced 24 oz / Hot 16 oz Black Tea+ Milk+ RedBeanIced
- Matcha RedBean Latte$6.75
Iced 24 oz / Hot 16 oz Matcha + RedBean + Milk + Topping Options
- Jasmine MilkTea$5.75
Iced 24 oz / Hot 16 oz Jasmine Tea + Milk + Topping Options
- Spiced MilkTea$5.75
- Thai Tea$5.50
Iced 24 oz / Hot 16 oz Thai Black Tea + Milk + Topping Options
- Lavender MilkTea Frappe$7.25
34 oz Bucket Cup Milk tea and milk ice smoothie. It might contain some dairy.
- Thai Tea Frappe$7.25
34 oz Bucket Cup Thai Tea ice smoothie. It might contain some dairy.
Fruit & Fresh Tea
- Strawberry Passion Fruit Tea Bucket$7.95
Bucket cup 34oz Strawberry and Passion fruit flavor tea with ice and served with fresh bits of strawberry slices.
- Mango Fruit Tea Bucket$7.95
Bucket cup 34oz Mango flavor tea with ice and served with Fresh Mango chunks.
- Mixed Fruit Tea Bucket$7.95
Bucket cup 34oz Passion fruit and mango flavor tea with ice and served with fresh bits of mango, orange, strawberry, and lemon slices.
- Watermelon Iced Tea$5.50
24 oz Flesh Watermelon Juice + Tea Options
- Kumquat Fruit Tea$5.25
- Spicy Ginger Tea$5.50
Iced 24 oz / Hot 16 oz Ginger Powder+Water+Fructose
- Passion Fruit Lemon Tea$5.15
24 oz Passion Fruit Jam + Tea Options + Lemon
- Iced Guava Tea$5.15
24 oz Iced Guava Nectar + Lemonade + Tea Choice + Lemon slices
- Iced Lemon Tea$4.95
Iced 24 ozRefreshing, sweet, and lemon sour flavor tea drink with ice and served with lemon slices.
- Fruity Forest GreenTea$4.95
Sencha, Lemon Peels , Rose Petals, and Sunflower Petals
- Blue Sky GreenTea$4.95
Sencha, Mallow Blossoms, and Rose Petals
- Jasmine GreenTea$4.95
Iced 24oz/ Hot 16oz A type of Green Tea
- Sun Rise BlackTea$4.95
Black tea, Rose petals, and Jasmine Petals
Coffee Related
- Rose Tea Latte$5.75
24oz. Iced / 16oz. Hot Rose Black Tea + Espresso + Rose Water +Milk Options +Topping Options
- Refreshing Lemon Coffee$4.95
24 Oz Iced Coffee Drink Lemonade + Lemon + Mint + coffee
- Aloe Grape Coffee$5.00
- OwWhoo Coffee MilkTea (Yuenyeung)$5.75
Iced 24 oz / Hot 16 oz Black Tea + 1 espresso shot + Milk Choice + Topping Options Strong Coffee Taste! Recommend Standard Sugar (100%)!
- Mint Coffee Latte$5.75
- Strawberry Coffee Latte$6.25
Iced 24 oz / Hot 16 oz Strawberry Jam + Espresso Shot + Milk Option + Topping Options
- Brown Sugar Coffee Latte$5.75
- Ginger Coffee Latte$6.25
Iced 24 oz / Hot 16 oz Espresso Shot + Ginger Juice + Milk Option + Topping Options
- Coffee Latte$5.50
24 Oz Soft and creamy taste coffee drink with milk. You can choose the types of milk that you want in the menus.
- Caramel Latte$5.75
24 Oz Rich and creamy taste coffee drink with caramel syrup and milk. You can choose the types of milk that you want in the menus.
- Mocha$6.00
24 oz Deep and sweet chocolatey coffee drink. You can choose the types of milk that you want in the menus.
- Caramel Mocha$6.25
24 oz Caramel and chocolate classic candy combinations with coffee. You can choose the types of milk that you want in the menus.
- Coffee Sparkling$4.95
Smoothies
- Cocovado$6.85
24oz Iced Avocado + Coconut milk + Sago
- Mango Pomelo Sago$8.80Out of stock
楊枝甘露 36 oz Iced (Fresh Mango+Coconut Milk)Slush + (Sago+Pomelo pulp)Topping
- Banana Milk Smoothies$5.90
24 oz Iced Banana + Milk Choice + Topping Option
- Avocado Milk Smoothies$6.50
24oz Iced Avocado + Milk Choice + Topping Option
- Strawberry Yoo-Smoothies$6.45
Strawberry+ Greek Yogurt + Milk Options+ Topping Option
- Mango Yoo-Smoothie$6.45
- Avocado Yoo-Smoothie$6.60
Butter Milk+ Avocado + Greek Yogurt + Topping Option
- Banana Yoo-Smoothie$6.12
Butter Milk+ Banana + Greek Yogurt + Topping Option
- Chocolate Banana Smoothies$6.30
24oz Iced Chocolate Flavor + Banana + Milk Choice + Topping Option
Juice
Fresh Juice & Lemonade
- Fresh Watermelon Juice$5.95
24 ozFresh Watermelon Juice + Ice
- OwWhoo Yuzu Lemonade$5.50
24 oz Iced Lemonade + Yuzu Jam + Topping Choice
- Butterfly Pea Flower Lemonade Ice Slush$7.85
34 oz Bucket Cup (Lemonade + Butterfly Pea Flower +ice)Slush+Topping Options
- Lemonade Ice Slush$7.55
34 oz Lemonade Slush with Flavor you choice
- Grape Aloe Vera Drink$4.95
24 oz Iced Aloe Vera Drink with Grape flavor
- OwWhoo Lemonade$4.95
24 oz Iced Lemonade
- OwWhoo Guava Lemonade$5.20
24 oz IcedLemonade Guava Nectar + Topping Choice
- OwWhoo Mango Lemonade$5.20
24 oz IcedLemonade + Mango Jam
- OwWhoo Passion Fruit Lemonade$5.20
24 oz IcedLemonade + Passion Fruit Jam
- OwWhoo Strawberry Lemonade$5.20
24 oz IcedLemonade + Strawberry Jam
- Strawberry Aloe Vera Drink$5.20
- Mango Aloe Vera Drink$5.20
- Blood Orange Aloe Vera Drink$4.95
24 oz Iced Aloe Vera Drink with Blood Orange flavor
- Mint Aloe Vera Drink$4.95
24 oz Iced Aloe Vera Drink + Mint Syrup + Fresh Mint
- OwWhoo Mint Lemonade$4.95
24 oz IcedLemonade + Mint Syrup + Fresh Mint
- Fresh Strawberry Juice$6.19
24 oz Iced Fresh Strawberry Juice
- Fresh Mango Juice$6.19
24 oz Iced Fresh Mango Juice
Popping Sparkling
- Yuzu Sparkling$5.25
- Watermelon Yoo-Sparkling$5.50
Fresh Watermelon Juice+ Sparkling+Probiotic Drinks 24 oz.
- Passion Fruit Yoo-Sparkling$5.25
Passion Fruit Jam + Sparkling+Probiotic Drinks 24 oz.
- Strawberry Yoo-Sparkling$5.50
Strawberry Jam+ Sparkling+Probiotic Drinks 24 oz.
- Mango Yoo-Sparkling$5.25
Mango Mix+ Sparkling+Probiotic Drinks 24 oz.
- Strawberry Sparkling$4.95
24oz Strawberry Jam+Sparkling Water+Topping Options
- kumquat Sparkling$4.95
24oz. Kumquat Jam + Sparkling Water +Topping Options
- Passion Fruit Sparkling$4.95
24oz Passion Fruit Jam + Sparkling Water +Topping Options
- Lemon Sparkling$4.95
24oz Lemonade+Sparkling Water+Topping Options
- Mango Sparkling$4.95
24oz Mango + Sparkling Water +Topping Options
- Guava Sparkling$4.95
24oz Guava Juice + Sparkling Water+Topping Options
- Coffee Sparkling$4.95
Frappe & Ice Slush
- Oreo Frappe$7.50
34 oz Bucket Cup (Oreo + Milk Option+(Optional Espresso)+ice)Slush+ Cookies Pieces+Topping Options
- Banana Frappe$7.25
34 oz Bucket Cup (Banana + Milk Option+(Optional Espresso)+ice)Slush+Topping Options
- Butterfly Pea Flower Lemonade Ice Slush$7.85
34 oz Bucket Cup (Lemonade + Butterfly Pea Flower +ice)Slush+Topping Options
- Chocolate Banana Frappe$7.75
34 oz Bucket Cup (Banana + Chocolate (Nutella is optional)+(Optional Espresso)+Milk Option+ice)Slush+Chocolate Flake/Sauce+Topping Options
- Chocolate Strawberry Frappe$7.75
34 oz Bucket Cup (Strawberry Jam + Chocolate (Nutella is optional)+(Optional Espresso)+Milk Option+ice)Slush+Chocolate Flake/Sauce+Topping Options
- Coffee Frappe$6.75
34 oz Bucket Cup Coffee, milk, and ice smoothie. It might contain some dairy.
- Lemonade Ice Slush$7.55
34 oz Lemonade Slush with Flavor you choice
- CheeseCake Frappe$6.75
- RedBean Frappe$7.25
34 oz Bucket Cup Sweet red bean and milk ice smoothie.
- Mango Frappe$7.50
34 oz Bucket Cup Fresh mango and jam blended with ice and milk
- Matcha Red Bean Frappe$8.00
34 oz Bucket Cup Matcha, red bean, and milk ice slush. It might contain some dairy.
- Coconut Frappe$6.75
34 oz Bucket Cup Coconut blended with ice + Milk Choice + Topping Choice
- Strawberry Frappe$7.50
34 oz Bucket Cup Fresh Strawberry and jam blended with ice and milk + Topping Option
- Lavender MilkTea Frappe$7.25
34 oz Bucket Cup Milk tea and milk ice smoothie. It might contain some dairy.
- Matcha Frappe$7.75
34oz Bucket Cup Matcha blend with milk and ice
- Thai Tea Frappe$7.25
34 oz Bucket Cup Thai Tea ice smoothie. It might contain some dairy.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
801 S Hope St. Ste B, Los Angeles, CA 90017