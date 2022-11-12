Dessert & Ice Cream
OX-B's Heath (Indian Mound Mall)
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Chicken Tenders, Mac and Cheese, Pork Rinds, Baked Beans, Cornbread, Custom Sauces Built on the foundation of serving quality southern comfort food, OX-B’ˢ also breaks the mold in restaurant culture. Our focus on people is second to none, building a positive environment for guests and employees alike.
Location
771 S. 30th st, Heath, OH 43056
