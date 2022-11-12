Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

OX-B's Heath (Indian Mound Mall)

review star

No reviews yet

771 S. 30th st

Heath, OH 43056

Popular Items

Chicken Wrap
3 Tenders
Side Salad

Bitz n' Bites

Mac and Cheese Bites

$7.25

Fried Pickles

$7.25

Mini Corn Dogs

$7.25

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.25

Cheesy Waffle Fries

$4.25

Tenders

Due to mall restrictions, we are no longer permitted to sell wings at this location. We apologize for any inconvenience!

3 Tenders

$4.75

Due to mall restrictions, we are no longer permitted to sell wings at this location. We apologize for any inconvenience!

5 Tenders

$7.75

Due to mall restrictions, we are no longer permitted to sell wings at this location. We apologize for any inconvenience!

8 Tenders

$11.50

Due to mall restrictions, we are no longer permitted to sell wings at this location. We apologize for any inconvenience!

15 Tenders

$20.00

Due to mall restrictions, we are no longer permitted to sell wings at this location. We apologize for any inconvenience!

Tofu Bites

6 Tofu Bites

$7.25

8 Tofu Bites

$9.50

12 Tofu Bites

$12.50

Entree

Slop Dog (Limited Time Offer)

$3.75

Deep Fried Hot Dog with Yellow Mac, Baked Beans and OX-B's Slaw.

2 Slop Dogs (Limited Time Offer)

$7.25

Deep Fried Hot Dog with Yellow Mac, Baked Beans and OX-B's Slaw.

Chicken Wrap

Chicken Wrap

$8.25
Chicken & Waffle Fries

Chicken & Waffle Fries

$9.75

Waffle Fries drizzled with Cheddar Cheese Sauce. Fried Chicken tossed in your favorite sauce. Add any of our sides and they go right on top!

OX-Bs Quesadilla

OX-Bs Quesadilla

$8.50
Slopwich

Slopwich

$9.75

Just as the name suggests-a sloppy sandwich! Waffle Fries, White Cheddar Mac, Fried Chicken, Cheese Sauce, your choice of Wing Sauce topped with Coleslaw. On a 8" bun!! ITS SLOPPY!

Chili and Cheese Waffle Fries

Chili and Cheese Waffle Fries

$8.50

Waffle Fries with our Homemade Chili topped with Shredded Cheese and Green Onion. ADD any of our sides or chicken to make it your own!

Chiliwich

Chiliwich

$8.75

Waffle Fries, Yellow Mac and Chill topped with Shredded Cheese on an 8" Bun!

2 Chili Cheese Dogs

2 Chili Cheese Dogs

$6.75

Chili Cheese Dog

$3.50

BBQ Buffalo Mac

$8.75

Chicken Salad

$8.25

Sides

Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$2.75
Pork Rinds

Pork Rinds

$1.75
OX-B Slaw

OX-B Slaw

$2.75
Sticky Baked Beans

Sticky Baked Beans

$2.75
Yellow Mac

Yellow Mac

$3.25
White Cheddar Mac

White Cheddar Mac

$3.25
Chili

Chili

$3.75

Our Homemade Chili w/beans, topped with Cheese and Green Onions. Make it spicy!

Cornbread

Cornbread

$0.50
Smothered Cornbread

Smothered Cornbread

$5.25

Cornbread smothered with our homemade chili topped with cheese and green onion

Side Salad

$3.50

Sauce/Dip Side

Ranch

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Wing Sauce

$0.75

Cheese Sauce

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Ketchup

Salsa

$0.75

Sweetener

Drinks

Tea

$1.75

Fountain Drink

$2.00

Spring Water

$1.50

Energy Drink

$3.25

Kids Drink

$1.25

Gatorade

$2.50

Cup Of Water

Starbucks Frap

$3.25

Meal Deals

OX-Bs Quesadilla Meal Deal

OX-Bs Quesadilla Meal Deal

$9.99

Chicken Wrap Meal Deal

$9.99
Chicken Salad Meal Deal

Chicken Salad Meal Deal

$9.99

Great Crates

10 Tender Great Crate

10 Tender Great Crate

$35.00
15 Tender Great Crate

15 Tender Great Crate

$49.00

25 Tender Great Crate

$95.00Out of stock

24 Tofu Great Crate

$35.00

36 Tofu Great Crate

$49.00

50 Tofu Great Crate

$62.00

Kids Meals

Kid Tender Meal

$6.49

Kid Hot Dog Meal

$6.49

Kid Mini Corn Dog Meal

$6.49

Kid Mac and Cheese Meal

$6.49

Kid Mac Bite Meal

$6.49

Desserts

Macadamia Nut

$1.25Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.25

Sugar Cookie

$1.25Out of stock

M&M Cookie

$1.25
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Chicken Tenders, Mac and Cheese, Pork Rinds, Baked Beans, Cornbread, Custom Sauces Built on the foundation of serving quality southern comfort food, OX-B’ˢ also breaks the mold in restaurant culture. Our focus on people is second to none, building a positive environment for guests and employees alike.

771 S. 30th st, Heath, OH 43056

