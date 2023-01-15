Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
Sandwiches
Burgers

Ox Kitchen

188 Reviews

$

365 Greeno Road South

Fairhope, AL 36532

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Ox Burger
Ox Chicken Sandwich
Chopped Southern Salad

Ox Favorites

Pecan Smoked Wings

$13.20

Smoked & tossed in buffalo

Shrimp Tacos

$10.00

Spicy slaw, cotija cheese, green onion

Burgers

The Ox Burger

$9.70

American, lettuce, tomato, house pickle, onion, mayo, & Ox gravy

Greek Burger

$9.70

Feta, pickled red onion, roasted pepper, lettuce, Tzatziki sauce

Pimento Cheese & Bacon Burger

$10.70

Pimento cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, house pickle, onion, mayo

Patty Melt

$9.70

American, grilled onion, house pickle, alabama white sauce, on sourdough

Sandwiches

Ox Chicken Sandwich

$9.70

Grilled, fried, or blackened w/ lettuce, house pickle, alabama white sauce

Gulf Shrimp Po-Boy

$10.00

Fried or Blackened Gulf Shrimp Dressed w/ remoulade

Gyro

$8.70

Blackened shrimp or chicken w/ Tzatziki, feta, pickled onion, roasted pepper, lettuce

House Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$10.00

Pickled brined, house smoked w/ chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, house pickle, oil & vinegar

Salads

Berry & Feta Salad

$9.50

Spring mix, strawberry, blueberry, feta, celery, onion, sunflower seed

Chopped Southern Salad

$9.00

Spring mix, bacon, egg, tomato, cheddar, house pickle, onion

Greek Salad Plate

$9.00

Spring Mix, Olive, Pickled Onion, Cucumber, Feta, Hummus, Pita, Red Wine Vinaigrette.

Southwest Power Bowl

$9.00

Quinoa, Corn, Black Bean, Pepper, Cotija Cheese, Pickled Radish, Avocado, Toasted Pumpkin Seed, Cilantro Lime Dressing

Sides

House Fries

$3.00

House cut w paprika salt

Side Salad

$3.00

Spring mix, tomato, cucumber

Mac & Cheese

$3.00

House made mac and cheese

Ponzu Roasted Brussels

$3.50

Fried with Ponzu Sauce

Hummus

$6.50

Hummus w/ Tzatziki sauce & paprika

Ox Fries

$6.50

House fries w ox gravy, blue cheese, & green onion

Berries

$4.50

Strawberry & blueberry

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Water Cup

$0.25

Bottle Water

$1.00

Kids

Berries

$4.50

Strawberries & blueberries

Kid's Fried Chicken

$5.00

Fried chicken tenders

Kid's Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Grilled chicken tenders

Kid's Fried Shrimp

$5.75

Fried gulf shrimp

Kid's Grilled Shrimp

$5.75

Grilled gulf shrimp

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$3.50

Sourdough bread, american cheese

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$3.00

House made mac & cheese

Kids Blackened Shrimp

$5.75

Blackened gulf shrimp

Extra Sauce/Dressing

Sauces

Gravy

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Regular Mayo

$0.50

Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

White Sauce

$0.50

Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Tzaziki

$0.50

Ponzu

$0.50

Remoulade

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Herb Vin

$0.50

Strawberry Vin

$0.50

Sambal Sauce

$0.50

Cilantro Lime Vin

$0.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We are an american style fast casual eatery. We specialize in burgers and unique sandwiches as well as an extensive childrens menu. Check for daily specials and deals.

Website

Location

365 Greeno Road South, Fairhope, AL 36532

Directions

